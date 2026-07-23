Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tragic Update In Viral Story Of Bear Who Was Found Stuck Atop Telephone Pole
A brown bear stuck atop a telephone pole against a clear blue sky, gripping the pole with its claws.
Animals, World

Tragic Update In Viral Story Of Bear Who Was Found Stuck Atop Telephone Pole

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

27

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A heartbreaking update has emerged in the story of a black bear that went viral after being spotted stranded atop a utility pole in rural New Mexico.

The distressed animal was first seen balancing high above the ground on a telephone pole near Highway 56 outside Clayton on Monday, July 20.

The devastating outcome has reignited conversations about wildlife rescues, public behavior during animal emergencies, and whether more could have been done in the situation.

Highlights
  • A bear that went viral after being spotted atop a utility pole has received a tragic update following a desperate rescue effort.
  • Wildlife officials explained why safely rescuing the distressed animal became an incredibly difficult challenge.
  • The heartbreaking incident has raised questions about public behavior during wildlife emergencies and whether utility poles should be redesigned.

One heartbroken viewer wrote, “Please take down the entire New Mexico power grid, this cannot happen again!” 

RELATED:

    A family initially believed the brown bear was lifeless before realizing it was desperately clinging to the utility pole

    A bear stuck atop a telephone pole against a vast blue sky with fluffy white clouds, highlighting the viral story.

    Image credits: ScottEnlow

    The ordeal began on the morning of Monday, when Shannon Mullens and her family were driving along Highway 56 after returning from Red River, New Mexico.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At first glance, the family believed they had spotted the body of a deceased bear perched atop a utility pole. 

    “We really didn’t believe what we saw at first, so we turned around to get another look,” Mullens later told Storyful.

    Close-up of a bear stuck atop a telephone pole, showing its distressed expression, from the viral story.

    Image credits: Robin Dawson

    “At first, we thought that the bear was d**d, until we got closer to it and then we realized that he was still alive.”

    Perched on a wooden crossarm dozens of feet above the ground, the exhausted bear appeared to be panting heavily while struggling to maintain its balance beside high-voltage electrical lines.

    Realizing the animal was in obvious distress, Mullens immediately contacted authorities after first reaching out to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

    A social media post detailing the tragic update of the bear found stuck atop a telephone pole, electrocuted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the emergency call, she said, “I’m calling to report a bear on top of a light pole. I’ve already called Game and Fish, and they said there’s nothing that they can do.”

    Another passing motorist also stopped to record the unusual scene, and within hours, videos of the stranded bear had spread rapidly across social media. 

    Even the U.S. Department of the Interior shared the viral clip with a tongue-in-cheek caption referencing federal energy policy, writing, “We appreciate the enthusiasm for American Energy Dominance, but this isn’t what we meant.”

    Shannon Mullens, who first discovered the bear, shared, “We really didn’t believe what we saw at first…”

    A bear precariously balanced on a telephone pole under a bright blue sky, part of the tragic viral story.

    Image credits: ScottEnlow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many viewers questioned why wildlife officials did not simply tranquilize the bear and bring it safely back to the ground.

    However, wildlife experts explained that because the bear was perched high above the ground, firing a tranquilizer dart would have caused it to lose consciousness within minutes. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Once sedated, the animal would almost certainly have fallen from the pole, suffering catastrophic injuries upon impact.

    Instead, wildlife officials hoped the frightened bear would eventually climb down on its own once the area became quiet.

    According to officials, bears often climb utility poles when they become startled by nearby traffic, barking dogs, or large groups of people, instinctively treating the wooden structures like trees.

    Unfortunately, as word of the unusual sight spread, growing numbers of motorists reportedly stopped along the highway to photograph and film the distressed animal.

    A social media comment discussing potential rescue methods for the bear stuck atop a telephone pole.

    Image credits: CalicoCaviar

    The crowds likely frightened the bear further, preventing it from attempting a safe descent. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, before utility workers could safely assist the animal, power to the live electrical lines would have needed to be shut off, a process that could not be coordinated quickly enough.

    A social media comment about the tragic update in the viral story of a bear stuck atop a telephone pole.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, the exhausted bear attempted to climb down on its own, but while navigating the wires, it came into contact with the live electrical equipment and did not survive.

    The bear’s passing was confirmed by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to The New York Post

    As the heartbreaking story spread across social media, millions expressed their grief over the tragic update

    Image credits: ThatF99585

    Many viewers who had followed the bear’s story in hopes of a successful rescue were left devastated by the heartbreaking update.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One person wrote, “Omg no! I thought homeboy was still chillen…”

    Another questioned, “We can land rockets but can’t save a bear from a pole?”

    Images show a bear who was found stuck in a barbed wire fence, a tragic update in a viral story.

    Image credits: Janith Kavinda

    “Create a monument for this epic bear, that the kids, and their kids will remember him,” remarked a third. 

    Others commented, “If they have a high number of local bears, they should probably change the design of the power poles to make it so they can’t be climbed by larger wildlife.”

    “This is the saddest example of ‘curiosity ki**ed the cat’ featuring an entirely different animal.”

    A comment praising rescuers regarding the tragic update in the viral story of a bear found stuck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over the years, several similar wildlife incidents have ended with successful rescues, unlike this bear’s tragic ordeal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @cbsnews A stubborn bear that climbed to the top of a utility pole in Arizona had to be coaxed down by a lineman. Video shows Werner Neubauer poking the bear with a fiberglass stick after he received a call about it being in danger of being electrocuted. The bear was eventually pushed off despite its best efforts to stay on and left the pole unharmed. #arizona#bear♬ original sound – cbsnews

    Wildlife experts say bears climbing utility poles is unusual but not unheard of.

    In one of the most well-known examples, a young black bear climbed a 40-foot power pole near a highway in Willcox, Arizona, in June 2021 and became stranded beside a 7,200-volt power line.

    However, unlike the New Mexico incident, the rescue officials at the time shut off electricity to the line before sending a lineman up in a bucket truck. 

    A bear stands near water, related to the tragic update in a viral story of a bear found stuck.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Using a long fiberglass pole and calmly encouraging the frightened animal, the worker gently nudged the bear until it safely climbed back down on its own and disappeared into nearby wilderness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, authorities also pointed to a similar case in Turkey, where another wild bear climbed an electrical pole and was fatally electrocuted before emergency responders could intervene.

    The latest tragedy in New Mexico has renewed calls for additional wildlife protections around utility infrastructure, particularly in regions where bears are frequently encountered.

    “Create a monument for this epic bear, that the kids, and their kids will remember him,” wrote one user 

    A social media comment suggesting a monument for the bear from the viral tragic update story.

    Image credits: putarmsonHeavy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post with a reply to a story about a bear stuck atop a telephone pole, expressing disbelief.

    Image credits: andayeKE

    A social media post discussing the tragic update in the viral story of the bear stuck atop the telephone pole.

    Image credits: Asapteejo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post questioning the inability to save the bear stuck atop a telephone pole, despite technological advances.

    Image credits: 0x_5d

    A social media post detailing the tragic update of the bear stuck atop the telephone pole, blaming public interference.

    Image credits: tara

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post speculating about the severely stressed and dehydrated bear stuck atop a telephone pole.

    Image credits: pennyfortheguy

    Tweet by Sagiel | Earth & Universe about the bear stuck atop a telephone pole, sadly electrocuted.

    Image credits: Sagiel_X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Nick, contemplating the dispatchers thoughts on the viral bear story.

    Image credits: __itsNick___

    Tweet by Karen, expressing frustration with Game and Fish regarding the bear stuck atop a telephone pole.

    Image credits: Rambat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Lisa, noting the bear's stress after being stuck atop a telephone pole.

    Image credits: Momtrader4

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal rescue
    wild animal rescue

    27

    1

    27

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    neopet22 avatar
    Neopet22
    Neopet22
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's really sad, poor baby.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    neopet22 avatar
    Neopet22
    Neopet22
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's really sad, poor baby.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Homepage
    Next in Animals
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT