Tragic Update In Viral Story Of Bear Who Was Found Stuck Atop Telephone Pole

ADVERTISEMENT

A heartbreaking update has emerged in the story of a black bear that went viral after being spotted stranded atop a utility pole in rural New Mexico.

The distressed animal was first seen balancing high above the ground on a telephone pole near Highway 56 outside Clayton on Monday, July 20.

The devastating outcome has reignited conversations about wildlife rescues, public behavior during animal emergencies, and whether more could have been done in the situation.

Highlights A bear that went viral after being spotted atop a utility pole has received a tragic update following a desperate rescue effort.

Wildlife officials explained why safely rescuing the distressed animal became an incredibly difficult challenge.

The heartbreaking incident has raised questions about public behavior during wildlife emergencies and whether utility poles should be redesigned.

One heartbroken viewer wrote, “Please take down the entire New Mexico power grid, this cannot happen again!”

RELATED:

A family initially believed the brown bear was lifeless before realizing it was desperately clinging to the utility pole

Image credits: ScottEnlow

The ordeal began on the morning of Monday, when Shannon Mullens and her family were driving along Highway 56 after returning from Red River, New Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, the family believed they had spotted the body of a deceased bear perched atop a utility pole.

“We really didn’t believe what we saw at first, so we turned around to get another look,” Mullens later told Storyful.

Image credits: Robin Dawson

“At first, we thought that the bear was d**d, until we got closer to it and then we realized that he was still alive.”

Perched on a wooden crossarm dozens of feet above the ground, the exhausted bear appeared to be panting heavily while struggling to maintain its balance beside high-voltage electrical lines.

Realizing the animal was in obvious distress, Mullens immediately contacted authorities after first reaching out to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the emergency call, she said, “I’m calling to report a bear on top of a light pole. I’ve already called Game and Fish, and they said there’s nothing that they can do.”

Another passing motorist also stopped to record the unusual scene, and within hours, videos of the stranded bear had spread rapidly across social media.

Even the U.S. Department of the Interior shared the viral clip with a tongue-in-cheek caption referencing federal energy policy, writing, “We appreciate the enthusiasm for American Energy Dominance, but this isn’t what we meant.”

Shannon Mullens, who first discovered the bear, shared, “We really didn’t believe what we saw at first…”

Image credits: ScottEnlow

ADVERTISEMENT

Many viewers questioned why wildlife officials did not simply tranquilize the bear and bring it safely back to the ground.

However, wildlife experts explained that because the bear was perched high above the ground, firing a tranquilizer dart would have caused it to lose consciousness within minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once sedated, the animal would almost certainly have fallen from the pole, suffering catastrophic injuries upon impact.

👮‍♂️911 operator: “911 what is your emergency?” 😳Caller: “I’m calling to report a bear on top of a light pole.” pic.twitter.com/8g07ibZupQ — 👮‍♂️🚒 Tales of Badge & Blaze™ (@ScottEnlow) July 21, 2026

Instead, wildlife officials hoped the frightened bear would eventually climb down on its own once the area became quiet.

According to officials, bears often climb utility poles when they become startled by nearby traffic, barking dogs, or large groups of people, instinctively treating the wooden structures like trees.

Unfortunately, as word of the unusual sight spread, growing numbers of motorists reportedly stopped along the highway to photograph and film the distressed animal.

Image credits: CalicoCaviar

The crowds likely frightened the bear further, preventing it from attempting a safe descent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, before utility workers could safely assist the animal, power to the live electrical lines would have needed to be shut off, a process that could not be coordinated quickly enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the exhausted bear attempted to climb down on its own, but while navigating the wires, it came into contact with the live electrical equipment and did not survive.

The bear’s passing was confirmed by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to The New York Post.

As the heartbreaking story spread across social media, millions expressed their grief over the tragic update

I thought this was going to be a funny story until I read what happened pic.twitter.com/etmdYIg3ij — Proton Drive (@ProtonDrive) July 23, 2026

Image credits: ThatF99585

Many viewers who had followed the bear’s story in hopes of a successful rescue were left devastated by the heartbreaking update.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person wrote, “Omg no! I thought homeboy was still chillen…”

Another questioned, “We can land rockets but can’t save a bear from a pole?”

Image credits: Janith Kavinda

“Create a monument for this epic bear, that the kids, and their kids will remember him,” remarked a third.

Others commented, “If they have a high number of local bears, they should probably change the design of the power poles to make it so they can’t be climbed by larger wildlife.”

“This is the saddest example of ‘curiosity ki**ed the cat’ featuring an entirely different animal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, several similar wildlife incidents have ended with successful rescues, unlike this bear’s tragic ordeal

ADVERTISEMENT

@cbsnews A stubborn bear that climbed to the top of a utility pole in Arizona had to be coaxed down by a lineman. Video shows Werner Neubauer poking the bear with a fiberglass stick after he received a call about it being in danger of being electrocuted. The bear was eventually pushed off despite its best efforts to stay on and left the pole unharmed. #arizona #bear ♬ original sound – cbsnews

Wildlife experts say bears climbing utility poles is unusual but not unheard of.

In one of the most well-known examples, a young black bear climbed a 40-foot power pole near a highway in Willcox, Arizona, in June 2021 and became stranded beside a 7,200-volt power line.

However, unlike the New Mexico incident, the rescue officials at the time shut off electricity to the line before sending a lineman up in a bucket truck.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Using a long fiberglass pole and calmly encouraging the frightened animal, the worker gently nudged the bear until it safely climbed back down on its own and disappeared into nearby wilderness.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, authorities also pointed to a similar case in Turkey, where another wild bear climbed an electrical pole and was fatally electrocuted before emergency responders could intervene.

The latest tragedy in New Mexico has renewed calls for additional wildlife protections around utility infrastructure, particularly in regions where bears are frequently encountered.

“Create a monument for this epic bear, that the kids, and their kids will remember him,” wrote one user

Image credits: putarmsonHeavy

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: andayeKE

Image credits: Asapteejo

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 0x_5d

Image credits: tara

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pennyfortheguy

Image credits: Sagiel_X

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: __itsNick___

Image credits: Rambat

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Momtrader4