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Passenger’s “Disgusting” Buffet Act Caught On Video Forces Cruise Line To Take Action, Issue Statement
A woman at a restaurant, wearing maroon, has her bare foot on a light blue chair, highlighting passenger's buffet act.
Lifestyle, Travel

Passenger’s “Disgusting” Buffet Act Caught On Video Forces Cruise Line To Take Action, Issue Statement

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A Carnival Cruise Line passenger has gone viral after fellow cruisers captured what many are calling one of the most disgustingmoments ever witnessed aboard a vacation ship.

The unidentified woman, now widely dubbed the “foot fungus lady” online, was filmed engaging in a series of unhygienic acts that left millions of viewers horrified.

Highlights
  • An unidentified cruise passenger's bizarre buffet behavior went viral, racking up more than 20 million views online.
  • Even singer SZA weighed in as Carnival Cruise Line was forced to publicly address the controversy.
  • Carnival reminded guests with humor that “forks are intended for food, not foot care” after the shocking incident.

As the clips racked up more than 20 million views, even Grammy-winning singer SZA joined the conversation, commenting, “atp I’ll tell the staff. Give it HERE,” suggesting that the fellow passenger should have immediately reported the incident to the crew.

RELATED:

    A viral six-part Instagram series captured one Carnival Cruise passenger’s “disgusting” buffet behavior

    Large Carnival Radiance cruise ship docked at a port on a sunny day. The cruise line took action after a passenger's buffet act.

    Image credits: Enrique Chagoya/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    The disturbing incident was documented by fellow passenger @lucky_charmedcourt, who posted a six-part Instagram series chronicling the woman’s repeated behavior throughout the cruise.

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    In the first clip, captioned “Foot fungus lady on cruise,” the passenger was seen aggressively scratching the peeling skin on the sole of her bare foot with her hand while seated in the ship’s buffet dining area.

    Woman in a red shirt at a cruise buffet, seen from above. This buffet act caught on video forced the cruise line to issue a statement.

    Image credits: lucky_charmedcourt

    Screenshot of a text message saying: Baby, she should have going to a foot Doctor, before she booked that cruise 🚢 😬. Referring to the cruise buffet act.

    According to the video, skin flakes appeared to fall onto her clothing and floor before she immediately used the same unwashed hand to grab a slice of pizza and continue eating.

    In the second video, captioned “Foot fungus lady uses fork on cruise,” the woman appeared to take a buffet-style dining fork and repeatedly dig into the bottom of her foot for an extended period.

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    In another clip, the recorder spotted the same passenger outside on the ship’s deck.

    Close-up of a passenger's foot near a table at a cruise buffet. This disgusting buffet act was caught on video.

    Image credits: lucky_charmedcourt

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    The caption read, “We done found her on the deck picking too!” as the woman was once again seen picking at her foot, further fueling rumors about an underlying medical condition.

    The viral clips prompted widespread outrage, with many netizens agreeing that using communal dining utensils for personal foot care crossed an unmistakable line.

    The unidentified passenger at the center of the controversy has since earned the internet nickname “foot fungus lady”

    Screenshot of a tweet from That Goan Guy: Stop shaming! She just wanted some parmesan shavings for her pizza. A comment on the cruise buffet act.

    Image credits: schmmuck

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    One person bluntly wrote, “She needed to spend that vacation money on her health cause that is not ok.”

    Another user quipped, “The start of a pandemic,” while a third admitted, “This is the type of s**t that makes me never want to leave my house. Like w**!!”

    Another comment read, “I’m not a doctor, but it seems like a severe case of foot disease.”

    A passenger's bare foot with a skin condition, resting on a chair, showcasing a disgusting buffet act caught on video.

    Image credits: lucky_charmedcourt

    A tweet from JustACommonMan, suggesting staying at home and having home cooked food is best, reacting to the disgusting buffet act.

    Image credits: notnullable_88

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    “Next time instead of a cruise, take a trip to the podiatrist,” one person said.

    Another quipped, “She needs to go to the fish foot therapy. Carnival drop her off at that port…she got some scallops on them feets.”

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    Many said the incident had permanently changed how they viewed buffet dining.

    Two images of a passenger on a cruise line, viewed through a window, involved in a disgusting buffet act caught on video.

    Image credits: lucky_charmedcourt

    Instagram comments from lucky_charmedcourt and sza discussing a passenger's disgusting buffet act caught on video.

    One person commented, “That’s why I always carry my own silverware everywhere I go,” while another wrote, “From now on, people need to bring their own plastic spoon and fork for real.”

    As the backlash intensified online, Carnival Cruise Line publicly addressed the controversy in an Instagram statement with a touch of humor.

    The company wrote, “Hi Carnival cruisers, we can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care.”

    One horrified viewer joked, “You know what? Lemme go on Amazon and order my own travel utensils”

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    An empty plate with a knife, fork, and spoon on a wooden table, implying the aftermath or preparation for a buffet meal.

    Image credits: Ravi Sharma/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    A social media comment about a passenger's disgusting buffet act caught on video, forcing the cruise line to take action.

    “Once we became aware of the situation, our team quickly addressed it with the guest and removed the utensil from service.”

    The cruise line continued, “While the video may be generating laughs and gasps online, cleanliness and hygiene are no joke to us.”

    “Our crew works hard every day to maintain high standards across our fleet and to ensure all our guests enjoy a safe, clean, and comfortable vacation,” the statement concluded.

    A hand using tongs to serve food from a cruise line buffet, highlighting a passenger's disgusting buffet act caught on video.

    Image credits: Ulysse Pointcheval/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Countless viewers immediately assumed the woman was suffering from athlete’s foot or another fungal infection.

    Some suggested the severe peeling and relentless scratching more closely resembled plantar psoriasis, an autoimmune skin condition that can cause painful scaling and intense itching but is not contagious.

    The cruise line issued a humorous statement after millions of netizens, including singer SZA, called for strict action

    However, no official medical diagnosis has been released, and the passenger’s identity remains private.

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    While it remains unclear whether the passenger faced any further disciplinary action, Carnival has recently adopted increasingly strict policies toward guest misconduct that compromises safety or sanitation aboard its ships.

    For instance, the cruise line permanently banned several passengers after a 2023 video showed them fishing directly from their cabin balconies.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Court (@lucky_charmedcourt)

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    Carnival’s code of conduct also allows for $500 behavioral fines, possible stateroom confinement, and even removal from the ship for guests who violate onboard policies.

    Additionally, if sanitation concerns increase aboard a ship, cruise lines may suspend self-service buffets and have crew members serve food instead to prevent passengers from handling shared utensils, tongs, and other high-touch surfaces.

    “I’d be taking this video straight to command center. She was getting off at the next stop. That fork is hers forever…” fumed one user

    A social media comment about a passenger's disgusting buffet act, forcing the cruise line to take action and issue a statement.

    A social media comment speculating on a passenger's disgusting buffet act caught on video, leading to cruise line action.

    A social media comment on a passenger's disgusting buffet act caught on video, leading to the cruise line taking action.

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    A social media comment about a passenger's disgusting buffet act, saying 'She'll never live this down!! lol'.

    A social media comment on a passenger's disgusting buffet act, mentioning scratching a foot with a fork.

    A social media comment about a passenger's disgusting buffet act, stating 'That's it? I can think of worse things.'.

    A social media comment on a passenger's disgusting buffet act, remarking 'Yea the using the fork was wild'.

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    A social media comment about a passenger's disgusting buffet act, wondering about the video recording.

    A social media comment suggests bringing personal plastic utensils to avoid disgusting buffet acts on a cruise line.

    A social media comment about using plastic utensils to avoid disgusting buffet acts, supporting cruise line actions.

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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    Amita Kumari

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