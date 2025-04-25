Tyra Banks Looks “Unrecognizable” At Fashion Gala, Fans Think It’s The Nose Job

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyra Banks turned heads in Los Angeles this past Thursday (April 24), when she showed up to Daily Front Row’s Ninth Annual Fashion Awards in a glamorously unrecognizable look.

The TV personality dazzled in a matching suit as she attended the event at the Beverly Hills Hotel with other noticeable celebrities, such as Brooks Nader and Chappell Roan, even becoming the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award.

Highlights Tyra Banks dazzled in a striking new look at the Fashion Awards in LA.

Comments say Tyra's nose looks different, but many agree she's still beautiful.

Tyra embraces her age, stating she's not jealous of the younger generation.

Her bold makeup look caught the eyes of many, featuring silver eyeshadow and a cut crease, as well as warm tones on her cheekbones and lips, matching her dark brown bob that was parted in the middle.

Tyra Banks attended Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in a look deemed “unrecognizable”

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

The 51-year-old then styled it with a similar dark brown coat that fell to her ankles, with a shining belt secured around her waist. More fabric was draped on her left side, along with a shoulder pad and matching pumps to top it all off.

Countless people flocked to social media, discussing how Tyra’s new look caught them completely off-guard.

Share icon

Image credits: tyrabanks

“She is unrecognizable for sure,” one person claimed.

“Who the heck is this,” another joked.

One netizen fueled the conversation of cosmetic surgery as they wrote, “She had a nose job… that’s why she looks so different. She looks great, but she looks SO different.”

One post on Instagram put two pictures of the model side-by-side, with the first photo taken in 1994 and the other in 2025.

A few users couldn’t help but notice that the model’s nose looked evidently different

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRG (@therrg.tv)

Many comments pointed out the change to her nose, seen as a stark difference.

“She was so beautiful with her original nose,” someone said.

“Please don’t start messing with your face,” another user wrote. “Tyra you always been a natural beauty.”

A third chimed in, “I never realized she had a nose job done, she’s still beautiful.”

Share icon

Image credits: J. Vespa / Getty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

Others, however, decided to focus on more of a natural aspect, saying the process of aging suited the model well.

“It’s called aging, it’s part of life and living,” someone said. “Growth and development. She’s aging beautifully.”

Another user echoed the same words, “I think she’s aging gracefully. She still looks better than a lot of these female rappers….”

“She’s aging beautifully” one netizen claimed amidst a flurry of cosmetic surgery comments

Share icon

Image credits: tyrabanks

The television personality herself hasn’t been shy in opening up about this very topic, letting audience members know that she’s fully embracing her age.

In an interview with Essence this year, she shared, “I know sometimes people my age, they look at a younger generation, and they get jealous of their youth, their vitality, and that they have so much ahead of them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spécialiste du CHIGNON (@christalchignon)

“But, I don’t look at the younger generation and get jealous of that because I was once that. I experienced that. I don’t have that inside of me.”

Additionally, Tyra talked to the Daily Mail about her seemingly “ageless appearance.”

“I do think one secret is extra weight because I’ve not been too skinny,” she said. “I think if you’re really skinny, it will age your face. So I think a bit of juice, as it keeps the face nice and juicy naturally. I haven’t had injections.”

She continued, “The only thing I did was my nose, and that was many years ago. I’m not anti [injections] — maybe one day I will, but I haven’t done it yet.”

Share icon

Image credits: WWD / Getty

In the past, the writer has admitted to having had cosmetic surgery, saying she found it “really uncomfortable” when women who were naturally beautiful judged anyone besides themselves.

“Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both,” Tyra stated. “There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural, or you live at the plastic surgeon.

“It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hairweave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows. Fine. We as women need to stop judging.”

Tyra has embraced her natural aging process, saying she doesn’t feel any envy towards the younger generations

