Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tyra Banks Looks “Unrecognizable” At Fashion Gala, Fans Think It’s The Nose Job
Celebrities, News

Tyra Banks Looks “Unrecognizable” At Fashion Gala, Fans Think It’s The Nose Job

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyra Banks turned heads in Los Angeles this past Thursday (April 24), when she showed up to Daily Front Row’s Ninth Annual Fashion Awards in a glamorously unrecognizable look.

The TV personality dazzled in a matching suit as she attended the event at the Beverly Hills Hotel with other noticeable celebrities, such as Brooks Nader and Chappell Roan, even becoming the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award.

Highlights
  • Tyra Banks dazzled in a striking new look at the Fashion Awards in LA.
  • Comments say Tyra's nose looks different, but many agree she's still beautiful.
  • Tyra embraces her age, stating she's not jealous of the younger generation.

Her bold makeup look caught the eyes of many, featuring silver eyeshadow and a cut crease, as well as warm tones on her cheekbones and lips, matching her dark brown bob that was parted in the middle.

RELATED:

    Tyra Banks attended Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in a look deemed “unrecognizable”

    Person in a black outfit at fashion gala, highlighting new appearance and possible nose job.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    The 51-year-old then styled it with a similar dark brown coat that fell to her ankles, with a shining belt secured around her waist. More fabric was draped on her left side, along with a shoulder pad and matching pumps to top it all off.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Countless people flocked to social media, discussing how Tyra’s new look caught them completely off-guard.

    A woman with curly hair and glasses, showcasing a new look at a fashion gala.

    Image credits: tyrabanks

    “She is unrecognizable for sure,” one person claimed. 

    “Who the heck is this,” another joked.

    One netizen fueled the conversation of cosmetic surgery as they wrote, “She had a nose job… that’s why she looks so different. She looks great, but she looks SO different.”

    One post on Instagram put two pictures of the model side-by-side, with the first photo taken in 1994 and the other in 2025.

    A few users couldn’t help but notice that the model’s nose looked evidently different

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by RRG (@therrg.tv)

    Many comments pointed out the change to her nose, seen as a stark difference.

    “She was so beautiful with her original nose,” someone said. 

    “Please don’t start messing with your face,” another user wrote. “Tyra you always been a natural beauty.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A third chimed in, “I never realized she had a nose job done, she’s still beautiful.”

    Person with long hair in casual wear at a fashion event in front of magazine covers.

    Image credits: J. Vespa / Getty

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

    Others, however, decided to focus on more of a natural aspect, saying the process of aging suited the model well. 

    “It’s called aging, it’s part of life and living,” someone said. “Growth and development. She’s aging beautifully.”

    Another user echoed the same words, “I think she’s aging gracefully. She still looks better than a lot of these female rappers….”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She’s aging beautifully” one netizen claimed amidst a flurry of cosmetic surgery comments

    Fashion gala attendee in a stylish outfit, sparking discussions about possible nose job.

    Image credits: tyrabanks

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The television personality herself hasn’t been shy in opening up about this very topic, letting audience members know that she’s fully embracing her age. 

    In an interview with Essence this year, she shared, “I know sometimes people my age, they look at a younger generation, and they get jealous of their youth, their vitality, and that they have so much ahead of them.”

    “But, I don’t look at the younger generation and get jealous of that because I was once that. I experienced that. I don’t have that inside of me.” 

    Additionally, Tyra talked to the Daily Mail about her seemingly “ageless appearance.”

    “I do think one secret is extra weight because I’ve not been too skinny,” she said. “I think if you’re really skinny, it will age your face. So I think a bit of juice, as it keeps the face nice and juicy naturally. I haven’t had injections.”

    She continued, “The only thing I did was my nose, and that was many years ago. I’m not anti [injections] — maybe one day I will, but I haven’t done it yet.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman in formal attire at a fashion gala, hair styled in waves, capturing attention with her striking appearance.

    Image credits: WWD / Getty

    In the past, the writer has admitted to having had cosmetic surgery, saying she found it “really uncomfortable” when women who were naturally beautiful judged anyone besides themselves.

    “Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both,” Tyra stated. “There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural, or you live at the plastic surgeon.

    “It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hairweave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows. Fine. We as women need to stop judging.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tyra has embraced her natural aging process, saying she doesn’t feel any envy towards the younger generations

    Comment discussing change in appearance and makeup choices with an emoji reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a nose job, mentioning a change in appearance at a fashion event.

    Comment saying, "She is unrecognizable for sure," referencing Tyra Banks' appearance.

    Comment praising someone's beauty, expressing long-time fandom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Tyra Banks' unrecognizable look, discussing changes and lasting beauty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Tyra Banks' appearance and happiness, mentioning aging and weight gain.

    Fan comment saying she looks amazing, related to Tyra Banks' appearance at a fashion gala.

    Text comment expressing a negative opinion on appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Tyra Banks' appearance at gala, referencing 2005.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning transformation at a fashion gala, referencing a runway appearance.

    Comment on Tyra Banks' nose job, expressing surprise at her appearance change at a fashion gala.

    Comment on Tyra Banks' look at fashion gala, questioning the changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sophie Johnson expressing surprise, noting tables have turned, with a thinking emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then endless (and costly) pursuit of perfection. We'll never get there, ladies. It's not worth it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then endless (and costly) pursuit of perfection. We'll never get there, ladies. It's not worth it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda