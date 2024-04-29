“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja Cat did notice your kids at her concert and definitely had more punches left to roll with. Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on April 26, the Say So hitmaker expressed her frustration with parents bringing children to her adult-themed concerts, emphasizing her music wasn’t suitable for younger audiences.

“idk what the f**k you think this is but I don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf****r,” the 26-year-old music artist wrote in an X post.

Highlights Doja Cat criticized parents for bringing kids to adult-themed concerts, emphasizing her music wasn't for children.

She performed explicit songs at Coachella, questioning why parents would bring children to these shows.

Doja's music includes explicit lyrics and suggestive themes, not intended for younger audiences.

Doja had recently performed back-to-back weekends at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, which included her songs Gun, Ain’t Sh*t, and Wet Vagina, Buzzfeed reported.

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The musician, whose birth name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is known for her explicit lyrics and suggestive performances, with song themes including the act of sex being compared to using a firearm, for instance.

In a follow-up X post, Doja wrote: “I’m rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” before later posting: “rappin about eatin d**k and p*ss*n on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home.”

A large amount of X users agreed with the rapper, as a person wrote: “She’s right.

“It’s not celebrities’ job to monitor what your kids are consuming. That’s YOUR job as a parent.”

Another Doja fan commented: “I said it before and I’ll say it again! Do not take your child to concerts meant for adults.”

Someone else penned: “Parental advisory content sticker on your albums for a reason.”

Nevertheless, other commentators argued against Doja’s statements, as a person highlighted: “Most of the people that listen to ur music are children hunny you would be nothing w/o (without) them.”

Image credits: Doja Cat

An additional individual chimed in: “Music is a universal language that speaks to all ages. It’s important to create art that resonates with diverse audiences.”

This wasn’t the first instance where the Grammy award winner called out her fans and their children.

In her song F**k the Girls (FTG) from her fourth studio album, Scarlet, she says: “Since when was y’all my b*st*rd children / Go ahead and raise y’all self / Come get ya badass kids, no need to mention.”

Image credits: Doja Cat

Cardi B made similar criticism against parents back in January 2021, when an X user attempted to shame the 31-year-old rapper for promoting racy language in her music.

“So ya daughter can’t listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label you’re with. DISGUSTING,” the angered person wrote.

Nevertheless, Cardi was quick to dismiss the accusations, as she responded on X: “Ya needs to stop with this already!

“I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.”

Image credits: Doja Cat

“Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.

“I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

Parents and children attending adult-only events or listening to graphic content have been an ongoing issue in recent years, as exemplified earlier this month when comedian Arj Barker called out a woman and her baby for being disruptive during one of his shows that was strictly for ages 15 plus.

