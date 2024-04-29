Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast
Celebrities, News

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja Cat did notice your kids at her concert and definitely had more punches left to roll with. Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on April 26, the Say So hitmaker expressed her frustration with parents bringing children to her adult-themed concerts, emphasizing her music wasn’t suitable for younger audiences.

“idk what the f**k you think this is but I don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf****r,” the 26-year-old music artist wrote in an X post.

Highlights
  • Doja Cat criticized parents for bringing kids to adult-themed concerts, emphasizing her music wasn't for children.
  • She performed explicit songs at Coachella, questioning why parents would bring children to these shows.
  • Doja's music includes explicit lyrics and suggestive themes, not intended for younger audiences.

Doja had recently performed back-to-back weekends at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, which included her songs Gun, Ain’t Sh*t, and Wet Vagina, Buzzfeed reported.

Doja Cat criticized parents for bringing kids to her adult-themed concerts

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The musician, whose birth name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is known for her explicit lyrics and suggestive performances, with song themes including the act of sex being compared to using a firearm, for instance.

In a follow-up X post, Doja wrote: “I’m rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” before later posting: “rappin about eatin d**k and p*ss*n on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home.”

A large amount of X users agreed with the rapper, as a person wrote: “She’s right. 

“It’s not celebrities’ job to monitor what your kids are consuming. That’s YOUR job as a parent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja insisted that her music wasn’t intended for younger audiences, highlighting her explicit lyrics

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Another Doja fan commented: “I said it before and I’ll say it again! Do not take your child to concerts meant for adults.”

Someone else penned: “Parental advisory content sticker on your albums for a reason.”

Nevertheless, other commentators argued against Doja’s statements, as a person highlighted: “Most of the people that listen to ur music are children hunny you would be nothing w/o (without) them.”

The musician’s song themes include the act of sex being compared to using a firearm, for instance“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Image credits: Doja Cat

An additional individual chimed in: “Music is a universal language that speaks to all ages. It’s important to create art that resonates with diverse audiences.”

This wasn’t the first instance where the Grammy award winner called out her fans and their children. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In her song F**k the Girls (FTG) from her fourth studio album, Scarlet, she says: “Since when was y’all my b*st*rd children / Go ahead and raise y’all self / Come get ya badass kids, no need to mention.”

Doja Cat previously addressed inappropriate attendance, such as with her song F**k the Girls, denying responsibility for her fans’ kids

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Image credits: Doja Cat

Cardi B made similar criticism against parents back in January 2021, when an X user attempted to shame the 31-year-old rapper for promoting racy language in her music.

“So ya daughter can’t listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label you’re with. DISGUSTING,” the angered person wrote.

Nevertheless, Cardi was quick to dismiss the accusations, as she responded on X:  “Ya needs to stop with this already! 

“I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.”

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Image credits: Doja Cat

“Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.

“I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents and children attending adult-only events or listening to graphic content have been an ongoing issue in recent years, as exemplified earlier this month when comedian Arj Barker called out a woman and her baby for being disruptive during one of his shows that was strictly for ages 15 plus.

People were left divided over Doja’s statements on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Puts Parents Taking Their Children To Her Shows On Blast

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

16

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

3

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast!

Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
kari-du avatar
KariAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
KariAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest i don't know why even adults listen to her. Her songs are one thing but even in interviews she's a foul mouthed horrible person. I do agree bringing kids is a bad idea but why are they let in?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course, she is right in telling the parents to leave the kids at home. Kids don't need this. The show and music are not meant for them. But, please don't call them mistakes...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
semplicementecarmen avatar
LastButNotLeast
LastButNotLeast
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Come on BP, another trend against Kids and another One pro-kittens... I'm so disgusted...

POST
kari-du avatar
KariAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
KariAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest i don't know why even adults listen to her. Her songs are one thing but even in interviews she's a foul mouthed horrible person. I do agree bringing kids is a bad idea but why are they let in?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course, she is right in telling the parents to leave the kids at home. Kids don't need this. The show and music are not meant for them. But, please don't call them mistakes...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
semplicementecarmen avatar
LastButNotLeast
LastButNotLeast
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Come on BP, another trend against Kids and another One pro-kittens... I'm so disgusted...

Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda