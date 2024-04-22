Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate
Dogs, News

"Dog-Friendly, Child-Free" Pub That's Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

With only four words, a British pub made millions of enemies, attracted new customers, and started a conversation on (un)acceptable family outings.

On April 14, X user @ItsThatEm posed next to a sign that caught his eye while walking in Fishpool Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire, East of England.

Located outside of Lower Red Lion pub, the chalkboard read “Dog-friendly—Child-free.”

Highlights
  • A British pub's "Dog-friendly—Child-free" policy ignites online debate, seen by 75M people.
  • The Lower Red Lion in St Albans distinguishes itself by welcoming dogs but not children, unlike nearly all other local pubs.
  • The controversial stance sparked outrage and support, underlining societal divisions on public spaces.

“Found my new local,” @ItsThatEm wrote in approval of the pub’s child-free policy.

In the following hours, the post reached millions of users’ screens. As of today (April 22), the picture of the controversial sign was seen by 75 million people.

A four-word sign placed outside a British pub managed to stir controversy online
“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: Lower Red Lion/Google Maps

“I was surprised it went quite as far as it did,” admitted landlord David Worcester, who runs the Lower Red Lion pub.

“I have no objection to children in any other pub, ever; I just don’t want them in mine.

“I enjoy a game of pool but I don’t want a pool table in here, either.”

As he told presenter Jonathan Vernon-Smith, the pub’s policy has existed for “about 11 years,” as per the BBC

Worcester decided to place that sign outside following complaints from parents who stated they were only informed about the rule after entering the establishment with their little ones.

For Worcester, the presence of children disrupts the stress-free atmosphere he wants to create for customers in the pub.

“I just want to create an environment where my customers can sit and relax; it only takes one child to kick off, and that spoils it for absolutely everybody.

“We’ve got upwards of 40 pubs in St Albans, all of which are child friendly, and most are dog friendly. I believe I’m the only one in the area that isn’t.”

The sign reminded customers that their furry friends were more than welcome inside, but children would have to wait a few years before they could enter the pub

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: ItsThatEM

Despite this, the sign sparked outrage among many social media users, who argued that no bar should enforce child-free policies.

As some people pointed out, parents don’t want to give up the activities they enjoyed before having children, and sometimes, they cannot hire a babysitter or nanny.

“It’s getting harder and harder to go on a holiday these days as more accommodation places are banning kids. I don’t think it should be allowed, but at the end of the day, if they don’t want or need our business, then that’s fine. I will spend my money where it’s appreciated,” a critic penned.

“Dog people are making me hate dogs,” somebody else wrote, while another sarcastically added, “But dogs barking and sniffing all up on people and peeing in the middle of a place with food is perfectly acceptable.”

“I have no objection to children in any other pub, ever; I just don’t want them in mine,” said pub landlord David Worcester

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: LowerRed

On the other hand, some showed full support for the pub’s policy, citing children’s unpredictable and sometimes uncontrollable behavior as justifications for barring them from entering the establishment.

“I’m all for this! Nothing worse than trying to have a quiet drink or a meal even at a restaurant with friends and some child/children kicking off, running around, etc, and the parents doing nothing about it,” a separate person said.

Another parent expressed their approval of the idea, writing, “I have kids and I get it…. People deserve to go out without kids screaming their heads off.”

Others maintained that pubs aren’t suitable environments for children, therefore making the ban necessary. “As someone who spent way too many hours in pubs when I was a child watching drunken brawls, people cheating with other patrons’ wives, this is only a good thing…” an X user shared.

As a picture of the sign went viral, people quickly jumped to the comments to voice their opinions regarding the pub’s child-free policy

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: loweredlion

Meanwhile, many drew parallels between this case and other child-free private spaces, such as adults-only hotels. 

“It’s a choice. There are child-free hotels, too. If the landlord can make a living this way, he should be able to make this an option for his business. Seems there are a lot of other pubs nearby as child-friendly alternatives, which is an important point.”

This isn’t the first time that a restaurant or pub has tried to avoid meltdowns from their youngest customers. In March, a restaurant in New York took a different approach by rewarding parents of “well-behaved” kids with a discount.

Additionally, some cruise lines, like Virgin Voyages, offer adults-only experiences for those who don’t wish to sail the seven seas with children.

“I’m looking for a child-friendly, dog-people-free place,” a social media user wrote

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

“Dog-Friendly, Child-Free” Pub That’s Been Banning Kids For 11 Years Sparks Heated Debate

Nizumi
Nizumi
Nizumi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Good grief - walk a block - there'll be another pub. Go to that one instead if a child-free space feels offensive.

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
BlackestDawn
BlackestDawn
BlackestDawn
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Yeah, don't get the hate this has garnered at all. Not every place has to cater to every single person (at least within legal means). Heck in many cases it's better to not cater to "everyone" since you can then give a more focused service.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
1 hour ago

We don't hate the kids. We simply have very little regard for 'parents' who are raising wild animals in the form of kids.

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
Phoenix Burn
Phoenix Burn
Phoenix Burn
Community Member
1 hour ago

Absolutely behind this. I mean it's not for me, I have children and a wife allergic to dogs, but sounds like a lovely spot for those customers. Good on them, I say.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
