“AITAH For Causing My Ex-GF’s Husband (Also, My Previous Best Friend) To Cry At The Bar?”Interview With Expert
I am pretty sure the unwritten (maybe written in some ‘how to keep you friends’ guide) rule that states you can’t date your friend’s ex-partner is very well known to everybody. Well, technically you can, but most probably you will need to choose between dating that person or keeping your friend – it’s almost never possible to have them both.
A similar situation was shared by one Reddit user whose best friend started dating his ex-girlfriend, which led to him setting boundaries and growing apart. After getting married, the friend thought everything would go back to normal; however, he was quickly reminded of the reality.
More info: Reddit
When a friend starts dating your ex-partner, it shouldn’t be shocking to realize that the friendship will not be the same
Image credits: Danik Prihodko (not the actual photo)
Man shares that he was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend for 4 years, which ended due to her cheating and his friend witnessing it
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
About 2 years ago, the man’s best friend called him asking if he could start dating his ex-girlfriend, to which he explained that he would just distance himself from them
Image credits: Candice Picard (not the actual photo)
A month later, the man’s best friend called him announcing that they were dating, but still wanted him in his life, but the OP held firm with his boundary
Image credits: u/Ok_Load4268
Now, they met again at a wedding and had a nice catch-up, but the man’s former best friend ended up in tears after he imagined that they would be best friends again but was told that nothing has changed
A few days ago, one Reddit user shared his story online asking for community members’ opinion on whether he was in fact being a jerk for telling his ex-girlfriend’s husband, who was once his best friend, that nothing has changed and they won’t be best friends again as they used to, which led to him bawling in front of everyone. The post received a lot of attention, collecting over 6K upvotes.
The original poster (OP) started by explaining that he was in a relationship with Anne for 4 years and ended up breaking up due to her cheating. His best friend Jared was the one who witnessed it and knew the whole situation. Now, about 2 years ago, Jared reached out to OP asking if he could date Anne, to which he answered that he couldn’t tell him who to date or not to date, but he would distance himself from them.
A month later, Jared informed the man that he was dating Anne but still wanted him in his life, but the man stood by his boundary. Fast forward to now, they are married and expecting a kid, while OP is also married, has a kid and is happy. All of them met at another friend’s wedding and had a nice catch-up.
However, the situation slightly took a turn during the afterparty – Jared kept telling the man how much he misses him and loves him and how happy he is that they are going to be best friends again. After a little pause, OP reminded him that nothing has changed, and to probably everyone’s surprise, Jared started bawling in front of everyone around.
The Redditors mostly had a common opinion – that the man didn’t do anything wrong and he set clear boundaries. “NTA. There is no place in your happy life for Anne, and Jared made his choice between the two of you long ago. Your paths diverged,” one user wrote. “He misses you. His marriage probably sucks balls and he knows you’re right. NTA for setting boundaries and keeping them,” another emphasized.
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
“Not all friendships, even very good friendships, last forever,” firmly stated Irene S. Levine, PhD, psychologist and friendship expert, producer of The Friendship Blog, with whom Bored Panda got in touch.
She added that friends’ lives often fall out of sync as they change and/or their circumstances change. “It sounds like the protagonist feels this friendship is no longer satisfying,” Irene emphasized. “He has every right to step back.”
The friendship expert also noted that healthy friendships should be reciprocal, meaning that both people need to be invested in the relationship for it to work. “Jared may want to desperately rekindle the friendship but that’s not the way his friend feels.”
She pointed out that because Anne and the protagonist had a contentious break up and she cheated on him, he is likely to harbor residual hurt. “Jared essentially chose sides when he pursued Anne and should have realized it might irreparably damage his relationship with his friend,” Irene explained.
“Jared needs to respect his friend’s feelings and move on to other friendships.” The expert also highlighted that his histrionics in front of everyone at the wedding probably put the nail in the coffin.
So, guys, in most cases, dating your friend’s ex may put you in an uncomfortable position where you need to choose between them. But what is your take on this? Do you agree with Redditors’ opinions? Share your thoughts below!
Redditors supported the man in this situation
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
You May Also Like
Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk
Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?
17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It
Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?
Good friends are so hard to find, and this seems like a weak reason to end a friendship. OP doesn't ever have to see Anna or her craziness again. He and Jared can just get together with each other.
YES!!!! I don't get it either! If my best friend got together with my ex YEARS after I ended things with him, I would indeed be horrified because he is NOT a good person, and I would be worried for her. But I would not end my friendship with her! I would refuse to meet them both together, but I would stay her friend and meet her alone. And if things ended badly between her and my ex, I would be there for her.
This is a great point. It's reminds me of a husband visiting his parents, taking the kids to see his parents, but not making the wife go. He can still have a relationship with his parents even if wife and mother don't get along (barring actual abuse). I wonder if best friend expected couples dates and weekend vacations? OK, you forgive me+you accept our relationship=all good.
You really think that Anne and Jared don't come as a set, especially now that they have a kid together? Even if you only hang out with one of them, that one is always inextricably connected to the other one. Anne is always going to be affecting OP through his relationship with Jared. I think he was very wise to cut ties.
Cheaters cheat. And he had seen the proof before. Why would he want to marry a known cheat?
That was my first thought too. Makes me wonder if the guy secretly had the hots for "anne" all the time his friend was dating her. Which also puts into question him spilling the beans about her cheating. Was it an altruistic "gotta warn my friend" thing, or was it him seeing an opportunity to break them up so he'd get a shot? I couldn't imagine hooking up with a friend's ex even if they broke up amicably, because it would make the dynamic weird anytime you were together as a group. Add in her cheating being the cause of the breakup and it's 10 times worse.Load More Replies...
Whilst I think that is usually the case, I do think some people do it once and lose their boyfriend / girlfriend / respect of friends and family members and don’t do it again. They’re being selfish, having fun, thinking about themselves and not the consequences. Facing the consequences could surely be a wake up call for some people to change their behaviour and stop being so selfish. They were in their twenties. She may well have grown up.
Wait...it was Jared who caught the OPs ex cheating and told him.......and now he is married to her? I have to wonder if he didn't always love her and was happy to bring trouble that broke them up. Also, how did he contextualise the cheating to make it OK after his best friends heart had been broken by it such that he would love the woman who caused it all? Jared is not being genuine about something here.
Good friends are so hard to find, and this seems like a weak reason to end a friendship. OP doesn't ever have to see Anna or her craziness again. He and Jared can just get together with each other.
YES!!!! I don't get it either! If my best friend got together with my ex YEARS after I ended things with him, I would indeed be horrified because he is NOT a good person, and I would be worried for her. But I would not end my friendship with her! I would refuse to meet them both together, but I would stay her friend and meet her alone. And if things ended badly between her and my ex, I would be there for her.
This is a great point. It's reminds me of a husband visiting his parents, taking the kids to see his parents, but not making the wife go. He can still have a relationship with his parents even if wife and mother don't get along (barring actual abuse). I wonder if best friend expected couples dates and weekend vacations? OK, you forgive me+you accept our relationship=all good.
You really think that Anne and Jared don't come as a set, especially now that they have a kid together? Even if you only hang out with one of them, that one is always inextricably connected to the other one. Anne is always going to be affecting OP through his relationship with Jared. I think he was very wise to cut ties.
Cheaters cheat. And he had seen the proof before. Why would he want to marry a known cheat?
That was my first thought too. Makes me wonder if the guy secretly had the hots for "anne" all the time his friend was dating her. Which also puts into question him spilling the beans about her cheating. Was it an altruistic "gotta warn my friend" thing, or was it him seeing an opportunity to break them up so he'd get a shot? I couldn't imagine hooking up with a friend's ex even if they broke up amicably, because it would make the dynamic weird anytime you were together as a group. Add in her cheating being the cause of the breakup and it's 10 times worse.Load More Replies...
Whilst I think that is usually the case, I do think some people do it once and lose their boyfriend / girlfriend / respect of friends and family members and don’t do it again. They’re being selfish, having fun, thinking about themselves and not the consequences. Facing the consequences could surely be a wake up call for some people to change their behaviour and stop being so selfish. They were in their twenties. She may well have grown up.
Wait...it was Jared who caught the OPs ex cheating and told him.......and now he is married to her? I have to wonder if he didn't always love her and was happy to bring trouble that broke them up. Also, how did he contextualise the cheating to make it OK after his best friends heart had been broken by it such that he would love the woman who caused it all? Jared is not being genuine about something here.
38
15