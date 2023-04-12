Woman On TikTok Addresses Guys Who Were Dumped By Their Girlfriends For Apparently No Reason And Gives Them The Ultimate Reason

Breakups hurt, and they often hurt even more when they come out of the blue. After being dumped for seemingly no reason, heartbroken people tend to look for answers. And that’s exactly what the TikToker ‘notjenneeree’ provided.

In her video titled ‘Science’, the Chicago-based artist Jennifer Reardon pointed out what leads women to end a relationship for, some might say, “no reason at all”. She drew up a scheme explaining how certain things men do or don’t do affect the fairer sex. And why women eventually stop seeing their partner through the rose-tinted glasses they did before. Jennifer’s video quickly went viral and attracted nearly 13 million views. Scroll down to find it below.

Some relationships are unable to stand the the test of time and there can be hundreds of reasons for that

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

This TikToker explained what drives women to end their relationships ‘out of the’ blue

Image credits: jenneeree

In her video that went viral, she introduced the science behind breakups—breakup-ology

Image credits: notjenneeree

If you are a boy who has ever been dumped by your girlfriend for seemingly no apparent reason, and you’re looking for answers, this is what happened.

She started her scheme with an example of a simple, fixable problem

Image credits: notjenneeree

Okay, this is you guys, you guys are in a happy relationship. And now all of a sudden you have one simple fixable problem. For this example, we’re going to use “no good morning text”. Your girlfriend who loves you, she’s really happy with you, she comes to you, and she tells you, “Hey, do you think we could start doing good morning texts? Like, it means a lot to me if you text me ‘good morning.'” So you, her loving boyfriend, agree to give her good morning texts.

The TikToker showed how the small, fixable thing escalates into a problem of larger proportions

Image credits: notjenneeree

But something happened and for whatever reason, you stopped giving her good morning texts. So now we have a bigger problem. She now thinks that you don’t care enough about her to send her good morning texts, even though she asked.

Image credits: notjenneeree

But she’s gonna be like, “You know what, this is still kind of a small problem. I’m just gonna remind him.” She reminds you, you’re like, “Oh my gosh, that’s right, I did agree to that. Okay, I will text you ‘Good morning.'”

Unfortunately, though, you didn’t follow through again. Now we have confirmed that you do not care enough to text her ‘Good morning.’ Even though this is a simple, fixable problem, this is now a big problem.

She continued to show that it grows to become this big and complex issue

Image credits: notjenneeree

So now, your girlfriend, who has never picked fights before in her life, starts picking a bunch of little fights about all these different things, because she believes that you do not care enough.

Through all of these picking fights with you, though, she still loves you and likes you enough to want to be with you. Even though you guys have all these little problems now.

Eventually it all leads to a breaking point

Image credits: notjenneeree

Until one day, these become unattractive to her. She’s going to realize that all these little things that you do, that remind her that you don’t care about her enough, are unattractive.

And that explains the breakup, which might no longer seem so out of the blue

Image credits: notjenneeree

And so now the problem is not these things. It’s not even that you don’t care enough. It’s not even that she never got good morning texts. It’s that she literally does not like you anymore.

Now unfortunately, she has to break up with you. And then you’re going to ask her why. And she’s going to list out all the reasons why she has to break up with you. And you are going to say “No, you should not break up with me because of those reasons. Because from now on, I am going to do all of these things. And you will never have to worry about me never doing these things again, because I’m going to do them every single day.” But remember, it doesn’t even matter if you were to do all of these things anymore. Because the problem now is that she’s unattracted to you and just simply does not like you anymore.

Image credits: notjenneeree

And now she’s gonna go move on with her life. And you’re gonna go and tell your friends that you got dumped by absolutely no reason and that you guys all hate her. And that she’s crazy for dumping you over something so simple, when in reality, she never dumped you at all. This was a slow moving process that eventually led to the final reason. And you weren’t dumped, you probably actively chose not to give her what she said she needed, and now you guys aren’t together anymore. Sorry.

The TikTok video went viral and garnered not only millions of views but loads of comments as well

Lots of people agreed with the woman’s detailed explanation

People argued that having to ask your partner to do something defeats the purpose

The TikToker responded with another video

After the overwhelming response from the online community, the woman shared a similar video explaining why men break up with their girlfriends