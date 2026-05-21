Close-up of Nick Cassavetes, an American actor and director, highlighting his career highlights and bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nick Cassavetes

Born

May 21, 1959

Died
Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

67 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Nick Cassavetes?

Nicholas David Rowland Cassavetes is an American actor, director, and writer known for his emotionally driven storytelling. His films often explore the complexities of human relationships with raw honesty.

His breakout moment arrived with the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, which became a global box office hit and a beloved cult classic. The film’s enduring popularity solidified his reputation as a master of heartfelt narratives.

Full NameNicholas David Rowland Cassavetes
GenderMale
Height6 feet 6 inches (198 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$40 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityGreek American
EducationSyracuse University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts
FatherJohn Cassavetes
MotherGena Rowlands
SiblingsAlexandra Cassavetes, Zoe Cassavetes
KidsSasha Cassavetes, Virginia Sara Cassavetes, Barbarella Cassavetes

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City, Nicholas Cassavetes grew up immersed in the film industry, the son of acclaimed director John Cassavetes and actress Gena Rowlands. He initially resisted following his parents into moviemaking.

He pursued a basketball scholarship at Syracuse University, but an injury redirected his path toward acting. Cassavetes then attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, his parents’ alma mater, to study his craft.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Nick Cassavetes’ personal life. He married Isabelle Rafalovich in 1985 before their divorce, and later wed actress Heather Wahlquist.

Cassavetes is a father to three daughters: Virginia Sara and Sasha, from his marriage to Rafalovich, and Barbarella with Wahlquist. His film John Q. was dedicated to Sasha, who was born with a heart condition.

Career Highlights

Nick Cassavetes garnered widespread acclaim for directing the romantic drama The Notebook, which grossed over $118 million worldwide. He also helmed the successful crime drama John Q., earning more than $102 million at the box office.

Beyond directing blockbusters, Cassavetes has a robust acting career, appearing in films like Face/Off and Blow. He also penned screenplays for works such as Blow and My Sister’s Keeper.

See Also


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