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Varkey’s classical art memes have already made a few appearances on Bored Panda, and it’s easy to see why. His edits take the dramatic faces, poses, and gestures of old paintings and drop them into situations that feel much closer to everyday modern life than a quiet museum wall.

In this new feature, we’re sharing another batch of Varkey’s clever edits, in which classical figures navigate contemporary issues such as dating, work, awkward moments, and technology. What makes the project so funny is how naturally the old and new seem to fit together: a centuries-old expression makes a perfect response to today’s problems, proving that some human emotions really are timeless.

Scroll down to check out all of the memes, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you feel are the most relatable.

More info: Instagram