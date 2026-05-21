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Varkey’s classical art memes have already made a few appearances on Bored Panda, and it’s easy to see why. His edits take the dramatic faces, poses, and gestures of old paintings and drop them into situations that feel much closer to everyday modern life than a quiet museum wall.

In this new feature, we’re sharing another batch of Varkey’s clever edits, in which classical figures navigate contemporary issues such as dating, work, awkward moments, and technology. What makes the project so funny is how naturally the old and new seem to fit together: a centuries-old expression makes a perfect response to today’s problems, proving that some human emotions really are timeless.

Scroll down to check out all of the memes, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you feel are the most relatable.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: brides do not walk down (or up) the aisle. The central passage in a church is the nave, and the aisles are at the side between the seating and the wall.

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    #4

    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my! Did the censor miss one?

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    #11

    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of an old joke. Doctor: "Mrs Jones, you have acute angina." Mrs Jones: "Thank you, doctor, I trim it myself."

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    sigruneirodinsdottir avatar
    sigruneirodinsdottir
    sigruneirodinsdottir
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this painting always brings brutal anxiety and sadness to my heart...

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's where all the interesting people are.

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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    This Artist Drops Classical Paintings Into Modern Life, And The Results Are Hilariously Perfect

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