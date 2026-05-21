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There are a million details to consider when planning a wedding. So many, in fact, that the bride and groom will often offload some of the planning duties to their parents. But you have to be careful who you trust with such important jobs, as you might end up regretting it…

One graphic designer went online to share her story after she found a heated argument between the mothers of a bride and groom in her inbox. Apparently, the two couldn’t agree on how the invitations should look, so below, you’ll find the full story of their drama.

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This graphic designer is used to working with difficult clients for weddings

Image credits: freestocks.org / pexels (not the actual photo)

But she never expected to find a heated argument between two mothers sitting in her inbox

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Image credits: JynxMama

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Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author later responded to several readers and provided more info about the situation

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Many readers were amused and appalled by the mothers’ behavior

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Parents often want to be involved in wedding planning, but that doesn’t mean they should be

It may not be raising children, but wedding planning can certainly take a village too. Expecting the bride and groom (and often, just the bride) to plan the entire day is like asking them to take on a second full-time job.

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But if the couple can’t afford a wedding planner or prefers to do things the old-fashioned way, they might end up enlisting the help of friends and family instead. Before deciding how involved parents should be, though, Aby Joanne Photography says it’s important to consider what kind of relationship you have with your parents.

If you’re already prone to fighting, the stress of planning a wedding together might feel like sitting in a pressure cooker. The bride and groom should also consider what kind of wedding they’re having. If it’s a backyard affair, it might be easier to get Mom involved than if it’s an extravagant ballroom party.

At the same time, the couple should consider whether or not they trust their parents’ opinions and how much they’re contributing to the day financially. If you have similar tastes, you might feel comfortable letting your parents make some decisions. But if you’ve always hated your mom’s style, she might need to sit this one out.

It’s also common for couples to feel pressure to let their parents get involved if they’re contributing to the wedding. The Knot reports that, on average, parents pay for about 51% of wedding costs. But that doesn’t mean that they’re entitled to call all the shots.

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It’s important for parents to respect the bride and groom’s boundaries

The last thing parents want to do is overstep and get removed from the guest list altogether. But according to Brides, there are several common mistakes that parents often make while preparing for their child’s big day.

One faux pas is insisting that the couple adhere strictly to customs, even when they don’t want to. Just because they did something that way at their own wedding doesn’t mean that their child will want to do the same, and it’s important to respect that.

Oversharing about the big day on social media is a huge mistake too, along with over-inviting guests. As excited as Mom and Dad might be, they have to remember that it’s not their day. It’s time to take a backseat.

Parents might also unintentionally increase the emotional overload, which can make everything more stressful for the bride and groom. If Mom and Dad are projecting their anxieties and worries onto the happy couple, they won’t be happy for long.

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Meanwhile, insisting on certain details can add unnecessary drama during wedding planning. It’s not worth fighting over the font on the invitations if it’s going to cause drama with your child’s in-laws. A wedding is supposed to be a joyous occasion; don’t lose sight of that.

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We would love to hear your thoughts on this invitation war in the comments below, pandas. How would you have responded if you were in the graphic designer’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article featuring wedding drama, we recommend checking out this one next.

Later, the graphic designer shared an update on the situation

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Again, readers shared their reactions to the mothers’ outlandish behavior

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