The Most Stunning Celebrity Looks That Turned Heads At The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Big hair. Big outfits. And big attitude.
The stars went big at the 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7.
The glamorous night saw music royalty, including Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and others, take the stage to give jaw-dropping performances. But the real glamor was spotted on the red carpet.
Sabrina Carpenter, who was nominated for eight awards, walked the red carpet in a red semi-sheer embellished Valentino gown.
Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz ditched his shirt at home as he suited up in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
These were the best-dressed celebrities who owned the night with their unforgettable style.
This post may include affiliate links.
Lenny Kravitz
Sabrina Carpenter
Brittany Snow
Tyla
Symone
Ayra Starr
Justine Skye
Latto
J Balvin
Sombr
Alix Earle
Megan Moroney
Rachel Pizzolato
The Kid Laroi
They all looked great. One or two may or may not have forgotten their skirts, but they still looked fantastic despite this oversight.
They all looked great. One or two may or may not have forgotten their skirts, but they still looked fantastic despite this oversight.