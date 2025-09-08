ADVERTISEMENT

Big hair. Big outfits. And big attitude.

The stars went big at the 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7.

The glamorous night saw music royalty, including Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and others, take the stage to give jaw-dropping performances. But the real glamor was spotted on the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter, who was nominated for eight awards, walked the red carpet in a red semi-sheer embellished Valentino gown.

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz ditched his shirt at home as he suited up in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

These were the best-dressed celebrities who owned the night with their unforgettable style.