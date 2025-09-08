ADVERTISEMENT

Big hair. Big outfits. And big attitude.

The stars went big at the 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7.

The glamorous night saw music royalty, including Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and others, take the stage to give jaw-dropping performances. But the real glamor was spotted on the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter, who was nominated for eight awards, walked the red carpet in a red semi-sheer embellished Valentino gown.

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz ditched his shirt at home as he suited up in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

These were the best-dressed celebrities who owned the night with their unforgettable style. 

#1

Lenny Kravitz

Male celebrity with dreadlocks wearing a plaid suit and sunglasses, showcasing stunning celebrity looks at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Report

    #2

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Female celebrity in a red lace dress and lavender fur stole posing at the most stunning celebrity looks MTV Video Music Awards.

    Noam Galai/Getty Images Report

    #3

    Olandria Carthen

    Celebrity in a stunning red gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards event.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    #4

    Brittany Snow

    Blonde woman in a shimmering gold gown posing on the red carpet showcasing stunning celebrity looks at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

    #5

    Tyla

    Celebrity in a chic outfit and gold accessories, showcasing stunning looks that turned heads at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Noam Galai/Getty Images Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    You know those nightmares where you go out and forget to put on your pants? Hers came true, poor girl 😄

    #6

    Symone

    Celebrity in a striking patterned outfit with large black ruffles and afro hairstyle at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    #7

    Ayra Starr

    Celebrity on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a striking black outfit.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    I see trouble ahead for when she needs the bathroom

    #8

    Justine Skye

    Celebrity on red carpet wearing a shimmering silver gown at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards stunning looks event.

    Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Report

    #9

    Latto

    Woman in shimmering metallic dress posing on the red carpet showcasing stunning celebrity looks at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard Report

    #10

    J Balvin

    Male celebrity wearing a plaid suit posing on the red carpet showcasing stunning celebrity looks at 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Noam Galai/Getty Images Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I like it. It's not the same boring black tie that 90% of the men wear on red carpet, but it's still very chic. If you wanna do subtle, this is a nice way.

    #11

    Sombr

    Young celebrity in embellished black suit posing on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards stunning looks

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    #12

    Alix Earle

    Celebrity posing in a white mini dress and black heels at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet event.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    #13

    Megan Moroney

    Celebrity wearing a shimmering crop top and white skirt with high slit on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard Report

    #14

    Rachel Pizzolato

    Woman in a stunning blue ruffled dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards celebrity event.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard Report

    #15

    The Kid Laroi

    Celebrity in a white suit posing on the red carpet showcasing stunning looks at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Report

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    It honestly didn't even look good on David Byrne in the 80's, but when you already look twelve, it makes you look like you borrowed your dad's suit...

