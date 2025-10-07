Graham Norton Allegedly Cut Off Jodie Turner-Smith’s “Insensitive” Question To Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk show host Graham Norton has garnered praise on social media for standing up for Taylor Swift during her appearance on his show last week.

The pop superstar, who released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, appeared on the talk show alongside several other guests, including actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

In a now-viral TikTok video, one audience member revealed a deleted scene from the interview where Jodie crossed the line with an “insensitive” question to the singer.

In her viral TikTok clip, she claimed the British actress crossed a line by asking Taylor about having babies with her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Host Graham Norton quickly stepped in, shutting down the topic and calling it “an off-camera conversation.”

“I feel like most women would be upset being asked about that unprompted in such a public way – esp while they’re working,” wrote one social media user.

Taylor Swift appeared on the October 4 episode of The Graham Norton Show to promote her new album

Taylor Swift wearing an ornate headpiece and red lipstick in a glamorous setting with red feathered background.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

The episode, which aired last Friday, featured a group interview with Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi alongside Swift.

Since Taylor had recently gotten engaged in August, the conversation naturally shifted beyond her new music to her wedding plans and future with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

However, one Swiftie named Sammie Nicole, who attended the live taping of the show, alleged that there was an awkward moment during the discussion about Swift’s upcoming wedding.

Jodie Turner-Smith posing in a strapless zebra print dress and statement jewelry against a metallic background.

Image credits: jodiesmith / Instagram

In a TikTok video shared on her official account, Sammie claimed that “when Graham was talking to Taylor about the upcoming wedding and planning,” the British actress suddenly asked about babies.

“And what about babies?” she asked Swift.

Jodie Turner-Smith asked the Elizabeth Taylor singer about her and fiancé Travis Kelce’s future baby plans

Graham Norton in a radio studio wearing a red plaid shirt with a microphone nearby, related to Taylor Swift discussion.

Image credits: grahnort / Instagram

The question left the 14-time Grammy winner confused, as she initially thought Jodie was asking whether babies would be allowed on her wedding guest list.

She replied, “Oh, no under-18s are coming, just adults.”

Nicole explained that this moment didn’t make it into the final cut, saying, “This is a big one. When I was watching it I was like ‘Oh, they cut that out!’ Which I’m not surprised that they did.”

Taylor Swift with Graham Norton and guests on a talk show set discussing a controversial moment with Jodie Turner-Smith.

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show / YouTube

However, Taylor’s reply was not the “end of it.” The A Big Bold Beautiful Journey star quickly followed up, “No, no, I mean, are you going to have babies?”

The question was deemed “inappropriate” by the TikToker and her viewers, who criticized Turner-Smith for asking something so personal in front of an audience and cameras.

In a viral TikTok video, Swiftie Sammie Nicole slammed the British actress for crossing a line with her “inappropriate” question

Woman reacting with a smile while discussing Graham Norton allegedly cutting off Jodie Turner-Smith’s insensitive question to Taylor Swift.

Image credits: sammienicole_ / TikTok

“I was like girl? First of all you don’t ask someone that, you should know better than to ask that. Especially on a television show, like she’s not going to answer that for you.”

“I just felt really uncomfortable when she said that. A, she might not want kids; B, she might not be able to have kids; and C, even if she can and will, it’s none of your business. Don’t ask someone that,” Sammie added.

Host Graham Norton seemed to share the same view, as the social media user revealed that he quickly shut down the line of questioning.

Woman with long brown hair reacting skeptically in a room, related to Graham Norton allegedly cutting off an insensitive question.

Image credits: sammienicole_ / TikTok

Comment highlighting Graham Norton cutting off Jodie Turner-Smith’s insensitive question to Taylor Swift during a live audience show.

User comment about Taylor Swift’s reaction to a sensitive question, related to Graham Norton and Jodie Turner-Smith’s interaction.

She said, “Graham was so on top of it. Instantly he went, ‘That’s an off-camera conversation to have.’ And then they moved on. So that was a big one that got cut out.”

“Graham Norton is a sweetheart. You can tell there is a genuine and mutual affection between him and Taylor…” wrote one user, praising Graham for defending Swift.

Graham Norton shut down Jodie’s baby question, calling it “an off-camera conversation”

Taylor Swift with red lipstick and jeweled necklace on a talk show set, related to Graham Norton and Jodie Turner-Smith topic.

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show / YouTube

Taylor and Travis got engaged after two years of dating in August, in a secret, dreamy garden proposal that the singer described as a “ten on ten.”

Revealing that she had no idea the proposal was coming, the Fate of Ophelia singer shared during the episode, “So he really crushed it when it came to surprising me… He went all out. Ten out of ten.”

Netizens were disappointed with Jodie’s question, which many agreed was “inappropriate” and “awkward to ask her.”

One user even pointed to the 39-year-old actress’s body language as the pop icon discussed her engagement and marriage plans.

Jodie Turner-Smith on a talk show set with purple and orange background, engaged in conversation during an interview.

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show / YouTube

They wrote, “Jodie’s jaw the whole episode was moving side to side, her eye rolls and excessive nods gave it all away.”

Another commented, “How awkward to ask her is she’s going to have children! In front of a huge audience too! Thank goodness graham managed to move it on and that it also got cut.”

“Really glad Graham jumped in on the babies question because it is inappropriate, ESPECIALLY on a tv show. I can’t believe she asked that,” added a third.

The 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got engaged in August of this year in a surprise garden proposal

Graham Norton seated in a suit during a talk show segment, allegedly cutting off an insensitive question.

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show / YouTube

Comment praising Graham Norton’s interview skills and boundaries, highlighting his professionalism on the talk show.

“Omg thank god for graham stepping in like that wow, gained a lot of respect and appreciation for him and the show for knowing that wasn’t ok.”

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2, on October 6, host Scott Mills had a similar question for Taylor.

He brought up some fan theories suggesting that, with her engagement and upcoming nuptials, The Life of a Showgirl might be her last album.

Taylor Swift and Jodie Turner-Smith at an event, with Graham Norton allegedly cutting off an insensitive question.

Image credits: amandaakokhiaphotography / jodiesmith / Instagram

“I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married, and then she’s going to have children and it’s going to be her last album.’”

To this, the 35-year-old singer responded, “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job. It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

Taylor Swift embracing a man against a floral background, visually unrelated to Graham Norton and Jodie Turner-Smith topics.

Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / Instagram

“Jodie seemed off and a bit serious. She missed a few queues to lighten up I think,” expressed one social media user.

Netizens praised Graham Norton for stepping in to defend Taylor, while many criticized Jodie for crossing the line with her question

Comment praising Graham Norton for stopping an insensitive question about Taylor Swift during an interview.

Comment praising Graham Norton for his response during a discussion related to Jodie Turner-Smith and Taylor Swift.

Comment on a chat show discussing Graham Norton cutting off Jodie Turner-Smith’s question to Taylor Swift.

Comment on a social media post about Jodie Turner-Smith’s reaction during a Graham Norton episode discussing Taylor Swift.

Comment discussing Graham Norton showing genuine affection toward Taylor Swift during a UK TV interview.

Comment about Graham Norton cutting off Jodie Turner-Smith’s insensitive question to Taylor Swift on a social media post.

Comment about Graham Norton cutting off Jodie Turner-Smith’s question to Taylor Swift during an interview.

Text comment from Nextdoor Baker discussing Taylor Swift and Jodie Turner-Smith's interaction during a bubble conversation.

Comment on a social media post about Cillian Murphy pretending to listen to a song in silence, viewed by thousands.

Comment on social media about Taylor Swift, mentioning speculation on her personal life and career plans.

Comment discussing Graham Norton’s decision to cut off a question to Taylor Swift about sensitivity.

User comment on social media reading Graham Norton seems authentic, with user profile image and 21 likes visible.

Comment praising Graham Norton for stopping an insensitive question about Taylor Swift during an interview.

Comment by Julie Adams expressing a negative opinion about Jodie Turner-Smith as arrogant and bullying online.

