Kim Kardashian Caught Googling Herself While Wearing Controversial Brand At Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian in sunglasses and clips waving at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a controversial fashion brand outfit.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Caught Googling Herself While Wearing Controversial Brand At Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian was photographed googling herself on her phone while arriving at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, sparking a viral moment online. 

The reality star’s screen showed an image of herself from the night before, dressed in a pink latex outfit by the luxury brand.

Based on the recent photos, it appears that Kim’s signature accessory is still her self-confidence. 

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian was spotted googling herself while arriving at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show.
  • Her visible phone screen showed an image of her pink latex outfit from the day before.
  • Kim remains a brand ambassador for Balenciaga despite past backlash over the brand's 2022 Holiday ad scandal.
RELATED:

    Kim wore back-to-back latex looks

    Kim Kardashian wearing a controversial fur coat, posing indoors with sleek hairstyle and bold makeup.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kim’s viral phone moment happened as she stepped out in a white curve-hugging latex outfit from Balenciaga. The 44-year-old reality star paired it with the luxury brand’s signature long-heeled boots and oversized black sunglasses. 

    Kim’s long dark hair was pulled back with chunky clips, adding an interesting twist to the high-fashion look.

    The outfit came just one day after she was seen in a similar all-pink latex dress and matching boots, leading some netizens to believe the first look was a fitting ahead of Wednesday’s official show, according to the Daily Mail

    As usual, Kim’s expressions were serious, and her entrance was theatrical, but fans were far more focused on her phone than her pout.

    Kim Kardashian walking in a white dress and sunglasses at Paris Fashion Week wearing a controversial brand outfit.

    Image credits: FRAT

    Kim’s most recent look received polarizing reactions from netizens, with some poking fun at her large hair accessories and others stating that the all-white look didn’t really work very well.

    “She should wake up earlier to get her hair fully done before she leaves the hotel,” one commenter joked.

    “The dress is stunning, but the tights …why oh why,” another wrote.

    “Are the hair clips a fashion statement or is she holding the curls and taking them out before her destination?” another netizen wrote.

    Kim’s partnership with Balenciaga continues to divide the internet

    Kim Kardashian wearing controversial brand and black sunglasses at Paris Fashion Week, holding phone and waving to the crowd.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford

    While some fans celebrated her bold Paris Fashion Week appearance, others quickly reignited debate over her close relationship with Balenciaga. 

    The brand came under fire in 2022, after an advertising campaign featuring children alongside adult-themed items led to widespread outrage and condemnation.

    At the time, Kim said she was “shaken” and “disgusted” by the ad’s imagery and posted a carefully worded statement to social media. 

    Close-up of Kim Kardashian holding a phone while wearing a white dress featuring a controversial brand at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: FRAT

    “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images,” she wrote. 

    “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and anything against it should have no place in our society.”

    Despite the backlash, she did not immediately cut ties with the fashion house. Instead, she stated that she was reevaluating her relationship with the brand based on how it responded to the controversy.

    Kim later became a brand ambassador and stood by the company

    @gala.fr#kimkardashian#balenciaga#pfw#couture#fashiontiktok#tiktokfashion#parisfashionweekcouture♬ Papasito – KAROL G

    By 2024, Kim had made her stance clear. She was officially named a Balenciaga ambassador and has since appeared in campaigns and attended high-profile events wearing the brand’s designs.

    “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” she said in a statement. 

    “This long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right.”

    Kim Kardashian in a bright pink dress and matching tights wearing a controversial brand at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: FRAT

    Balenciaga, owned by the luxury group Kering, issued a public apology after the scandal, deleted the campaign, and wiped its social media accounts clean. 

    It also promised new safeguards in future productions. Critics, however, argued that neither the brand nor its ambassadors had done enough to repair public trust.

    Her fashion journey with Balenciaga began with Kanye West

    @parismatch#KimKardashian#onregardequoi#pfw#tiktofashion♬ Kendrick Lamar – Luther |hip hop instrumental – Daxzeal

    Kim’s history with Balenciaga stretches back years and was shaped in no small part by her ex-husband, Kanye West

    It was West who introduced her to Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna, and helped usher her into the world of high fashion.

    She acknowledged that influence during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a controversial brand outfit and fur coat at Paris Fashion Week in a stylish street setting.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / balenciaga

    “To Kanye, for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people,” she said while accepting a fashion icon award. 

    “This is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

    Their daughters have also been photographed wearing the brand, which has only deepened the connection between Kim’s public image and the luxury label.

    Netizens were quite split over Kim’s wardrobe choice at the Paris Balenciaga show

    Comment by top fan Timmy Wong suggesting she should wake up earlier to complete her hair before leaving the hotel.

    Kim Kardashian caught googling herself wearing a controversial brand outfit at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Kim Kardashian caught googling herself wearing controversial brand outfit at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Comment by Tony O'Driscoll saying this woman and fame is crazy in a social media post.

    Comment by Patti Potillo expressing discomfort with the white tights, discussing fashion at Paris Fashion Week.

    Text comment from Patrick Nemcik asking why, related to Kim Kardashian caught Googling herself while wearing a controversial brand at Paris Fashion Week.

    Comment by Viorica Maties discussing hairdressers forgetting utensils in hair, related to Kim Kardashian Googling herself.

    Kim Kardashian caught googling herself while wearing a controversial brand outfit at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Kim Kardashian caught Googling herself while wearing a controversial brand outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

    Comment by Alice Sanggau reading Yeah the whole Tupperware family in a social media thread.

    Comment text on a social media post, stating "She sold her soul" by Rebecca Knott Grieger.

    Comment by Janaky Janka expressing speechlessness with monkey covering eyes emojis on social media post.

    A social media comment asking if someone came out of the hospital, with reactions including laughter and thumbs up.

    Celebrities
    kanye west
    kim kardashian
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
