Naomi Watts And Sarah Paulson ‘Steal Spotlight’ From Kim Kardashian In Bold Braless Outfits

The new All’s Fairseries, which premiered in Paris on October 21, appeared to drag Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson’s character rivalry onto the red carpet when the latter, along with Naomi Watts, showed up braless.

Paulson, 50, plays Carrington Lane while Kardashian, 45, takes on the role of Allura Grant, in the legal drama supposedly inspired by the SKIMS entrepreneur’s life.

The two find themselves on opposite sides, with Lane representing Grant’s husband in a messy divorce battle.

In reality, the two are colleagues and co-stars. Still, according to outlets, Paulson and Watts stole Kardashian’s spotlight—a perceived second time, since her mother, Kris Jenner, awed in a lemon green Givenchy outfit next to her at the Los Angeles installment of the event.

Naomi Watts’ shirt left nothing to the imagination. Outlets publishing the photo had to blur parts of it out

Naomi Watts in a bold braless lace top and unique black skirt, stealing the spotlight at a red carpet event.

Image credits: Getty/Edward Berthelot

Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson in bold braless outfits posing on the pink carpet alongside Kim Kardashian and others.

Image credits: Getty/Edward Berthelot

Photos of the glitterati depicted Watts in a black skirt that expanded decadently in three ovoid layers from above the knee downwards.

On her feet, she sported a pair of stilettos that complemented her skirt sensibly. It was her top half that triggered online chatter.

Naomi Watts in a bold braless lace outfit, stealing the spotlight with Sarah Paulson at a Paris premiere event.

Image credits: alpajoco

In one of her photos, she removed her blazer, completely exposing a transparent garment that would have passed as stylish underwear in any other setting.

The top, hardly a shirt thanks to the gaping gash down the center of her chest and its closed high neck, was so revealing that publications blurred out certain parts of the photo.

Sarah Paulson showed up at the Paris event in a transparent suit

Sarah Paulson in a bold braless white outfit posing on the pink carpet at a Disney event, accessorized with a statement necklace.

Image credits: TikTok/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

Paulson went with a white suit and a slick, short hairdo.

The main feature of her wardrobe was a flimsy lace suit that revealed every contour of her body and more. “Co-star Sarah Paulson also hit the red carpet in a revealing white shirt and pant number, exposing her breasts as though it was the unspoken theme for the day,” reported an Australian news outlet there to gloat over its fellow countrywoman, Watts.

Sarah Paulson with transparencies makes me sick 🫦 #AllsFairpic.twitter.com/Iy0YMJEWg1 — Camilu (@camilaaaa_444) October 21, 2025

Kardashian was snapped at an event wearing a voluminous silver Dior number, deliberately drawn on her shoulders so it could show off her ample bust.

“The dress dramatically unzipped, showing off her bare décolletage and signature cleavage,” Page Six reported.

The last time Kardashian posed next to her mother, her outfit was described as muted

Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson in elegant gowns alongside Kim Kardashian in a bold braless outfit at a formal event.

Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian

The sightings and ensuing comparison were also noted on X, alongside a photo of Kardashian, who turned 45 on the day, and her mother, who was dressed observably less striking than at the Los Angeles installment of the event.

Bored Panda reported on October 18 that the two posed for a photo together, and observed fan remarks about how displeased Kardashian seemed to be.

She wore a dress; a liquid Schiaparelli gown that was described as muted compared to her mother’s electric lime outfit.

Kim Kardashian apparently tried to remedy her loss of relevance at the Los Angeles premiere

Kim Kardashian posing in a bold braless satin gown at a Disney Plus event on a pink carpet.

Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

As if to compensate for being left in the shadows, Kardashian appeared at the Los Angeles Museum Gala in a number that made a statement.

She donned a skin-colored Maison Margiela gown with what looked like two bodices.

The sleeves of the garment were attached to its skirts instead of the shoulders, creating a batwing effect when she lifted her arms.

Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson posing confidently in bold braless outfits at a library setting with Kim Kardashian.

Image credits: Hulu

Observers looked past all of this and became fixated on an even more “peculiar” feature of the outfit: a mask that covered her entire head.

Some say the outfit was inspired by Kanye West’s dress code

The internet weighed in with its ruthless judgment and drew a connection to the “cover the face with a brown bag” insult used on individuals that others find unattractive.

“Guarantee you it isn’t the first time somebody had to cover her face!” quipped one person.

“Definitely a better look, than what she usually covers her face with,” remarked another.

“Oh look, Kanye’s ex wife acting like Kanye,” came the reminder of her rapper ex, who has been trying his hand at fashion.

It was noted that Kendall, Kardashian’s professional runway model sister, was also present at the premiere, and she opted for conventional yet eye-grabbing attire in the form of a long black dress.

It was also noted that Kendall was careful not to get caught on the red carpet next to her sister on the night.

The internet thinks there is something “terribly wrong” because Kim Kardashian is dressed “the classiest” of the bunch

