“Looks Like Diaper”: Kim Kardashian’s New See-Through Skims Campaign Sparks Heated Debate
Kim Kardashian posing in a black long-sleeve top with hair clipped back for Skims campaign photo shoot.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Looks Like Diaper”: Kim Kardashian’s New See-Through Skims Campaign Sparks Heated Debate

Kim Kardashian is once again pushing boundaries with her shapewear label, Skims

The 44-year-old reality star modeled the brand’s new Milky Sheer String Bikini in a sultry Instagram shoot this week, and the reactions from netizens were immediate. 

While some social media users praised the reality star’s latest photos, others criticized the product for its daring design and materials.

  • Kim Kardashian modeled Skims’ new see-through underwear in a daring shoot.
  • Fans compared the design to early-2000s fashion brand Ed Hardy.
  • The reality TV star recently faced criticism over her daughter North West’s bold fashion choices in Rome.
    Kim’s new photos highlighted Skims’ risqué new product

    Kim Kardashian posing in a white corset dress with glamorous jewelry in her new Skims campaign that looks like diaper style.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Kim could be seen rocking Skims’ Milky Sheer String Bikini in her photos, which featured close-up shots of the reality star. 

    The underwear, which are priced at $64 for a three-pack, are semi-transparent and emblazoned with the words “curious,” “feelings,” and “temptation” at the rear. 

    Kim Kardashian modeling leopard print lingerie in a see-through Skims campaign sparking a heated debate over looks like diaper.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Kim kept hermakeup minimal and hair slicked back, letting the string bikinis take the spotlight. 

    She also wore Skims’ Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, which is sold for $58, in the photos.

    Kim Kardashian modeling see-through Skims underwear, posing against a gray wall in a black cropped top.

    Image credits: skims / Instagram

    The brand’s caption revealed that the star’s sizes for Skims are a small for the underwear and XS for the top, according toPage Six

    This drew both admiration from fans and criticism from some netizens, many of whom noted that Kim’s famous figure does not seem to invoke a small size at all. 

    Woman wearing see-through Skims underwear showing back and tattoo, illustrating looks like diaper controversy in Kim Kardashian’s campaign.

    Image credits: skims / Instagram

    Still, others felt a sense of nostalgia, with some comparing the cursive lettering on the pieces to the fonts once made famous by Ed Hardy in the early 2000s. 

    “The way I gasped thinking we were getting an Ed Hardy collab,” one fan wrote.

    Skims continues to divide opinion with its bold product line

    Model from Kim Kardashian’s see-through Skims campaign wearing sheer underwear sparking looks like diaper debate

    Image credits: skims / Instagram

    This is not the first time Skims has sparked heated reactions.

    Just last month, Kardashian introduced the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, a $48 stretchy contraption designed to slim the jawline during sleep. 

    Kim Kardashian modeling sheer bodysuit in new Skims campaign that looks like diaper, sparking heated debate online.

    Image credits: skims / Instagram

    According to Skims’ post on Instagram, the face wrap is “made with signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft overnight jaw support.”

    While the product went viral on social media, it was also met with ridicule from some followers. 

    Kim Kardashian poses in a see-through Skims outfit sitting on a modern chair, highlighting the debated transparent design.

    Image credits: skims / Instagram

    “This is getting weird. How are we normalizing this?” one person commented.

    Another quipped, “We’re not going to make it, are we? Humans, I mean.”

    Instagram comment from user _nicolemariek questioning the frequent use of sheer clothing with crying emojis, related to looks like diaper debate.

    Skims is no stranger tocontroversy, especially with its product launches.

    In early June, the brand released its $108 Hip Enhancing Padded Shorts for people who wish to add some width to their silhouettes. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing see-through clothes in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims campaign, comparing them to diapers.

    The brand also rolled out a whole Ultimate Butt Enhancing Line, which included leggings, bodysuits, and padded shorts.

    The line featured Kim dressed as a “Fairy Butt Mother” in advertisements.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a fur coat and sheer shimmery tights in a controversial looks like diaper Skims campaign.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Skims also released the $68 Ultimate Nipple Bra and the $74 pierced push-up bra, which the brand noted are “made to be seen.”

    The mother of four has often been at the center of conversations about beauty standards, with Skims frequently blurring the line between fashion and controversy. 

    Woman in a black hat and bikini posing outdoors, sparking debate over new see-through Skims campaign looks like diaper.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    For Kim Kardashian, however, the reactions only seem to fuel the brand’svisibility, as each viral debate simply puts Skims back in the spotlight and in conversations online.

    “I love being able to push boundaries and bring humor to our campaigns.”

    Comment on Kim Kardashian’s new Skims campaign, mentioning the “looks like diaper” debate and 90s fashion vibes.

     “We love showing how looking and feeling your best should be as simple and easy as putting on Skims,” Kim said.

    North West’s bold fashion choices also drew criticism

    Comment on social media stating "Now this is how u promote kim" in response to Kim Kardashian’s new see-through Skims campaign.

    While Kim Kardashian’s lingeriephotos were setting social media on fire again, her 12-year-old daughter, North West, also made headlines during their family trip to Rome.

    North was photographed wearing a corset, denim miniskirt, and towering platform boots that made her taller than her mother. 

    Kim Kardashian modeling blue bikini at the beach in new Skims campaign sparking looks like diaper debate.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    With her hair dyed blue and styled in pigtails, she looked far older than her years, something that concerned many fans.

    Social media quickly filled with debate over whether the look was too mature for a pre-teen.

    Kim Kardashian modeling see-through Skims lingerie in neutral tones, highlighting the looks like diaper design debate.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    “So inappropriate Kim. Not a fan of a bustier on a 12-year-old,” one commenter wrote.

    “The way North looks is embarrassing to herself, her parents, especially her Mom, entire Kar-Jen & West brands,” wrote another critic.

    Kim Kardashian posing in brown Skims outfit, part of the new see-through Skims campaign sparking debate.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Based on their photos, however, Kim and her daughter seem unfazed, stepping out again the following day in equally eye-catching outfits. 

    Netizens weighed in on Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims ad campaign on social media

    Comment on social media praising Kim Kardashian for her performance in a controversial see-through Skims campaign.

    Instagram comment praising Kim Kardashian's body and Skims skinny bbls, sparking debate on looks like diaper issue.

    Comment on Instagram questioning if the word says Curious, expressing genuine interest in the meaning.

    Social media comment expressing surprise over a rumored Ed Hardy collaboration before revealing a different product.

    Social media comment praising beauty, related to Kim Kardashian’s new see-through Skims campaign that looks like diaper debate.

    Social media comment reacting to Kim Kardashian’s new see-through Skims campaign, mentioning looks like diaper.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a person's curves with peach and fire emojis.

    Comment on Instagram post saying skims x ed hardy next, expressing surprise with eyes emoji in informal tone.

    Comment on Instagram from user prettycute76 saying skin flawless with three fire emojis.

    Comment on social media post saying these Skims look like 2000's Ann Summers vibes with enthusiasm and support.

    Comment on social media questioning how someone is wearing a size small, related to Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign that looks like diaper.

    User comment saying looks like diaper with shocked emoji on a social media post about Kim Kardashian’s see-through Skims campaign.

    Social media comment criticizing Kim Kardashian’s new see-through Skims campaign, calling it unrealistic and edited.

    Instagram comment criticizing Kim Kardashian’s new see-through Skims campaign, sparking a heated debate online.

    Celebrities
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    delphinum4 avatar
    Zophra
    Zophra
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am ashamed I wasted 10 seconds of my life clicking on this. I will endeavor to be better.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You and me both. I should have realised when I saw 'Kim Kardashian' and 'Ed Hardy' in the same article it'd equal trash.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
