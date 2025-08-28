“Looks Like Diaper”: Kim Kardashian’s New See-Through Skims Campaign Sparks Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian is once again pushing boundaries with her shapewear label, Skims.

The 44-year-old reality star modeled the brand’s new Milky Sheer String Bikini in a sultry Instagram shoot this week, and the reactions from netizens were immediate.

While some social media users praised the reality star’s latest photos, others criticized the product for its daring design and materials.

Highlights Kim Kardashian modeled Skims’ new see-through underwear in a daring shoot.

Fans compared the design to early-2000s fashion brand Ed Hardy.

The reality TV star recently faced criticism over her daughter North West’s bold fashion choices in Rome.

Kim’s new photos highlighted Skims’ risqué new product

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim could be seen rocking Skims’ Milky Sheer String Bikini in her photos, which featured close-up shots of the reality star.

The underwear, which are priced at $64 for a three-pack, are semi-transparent and emblazoned with the words “curious,” “feelings,” and “temptation” at the rear.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim kept hermakeup minimal and hair slicked back, letting the string bikinis take the spotlight.

She also wore Skims’ Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, which is sold for $58, in the photos.

Image credits: skims / Instagram

The brand’s caption revealed that the star’s sizes for Skims are a small for the underwear and XS for the top, according toPage Six.

This drew both admiration from fans and criticism from some netizens, many of whom noted that Kim’s famous figure does not seem to invoke a small size at all.

Image credits: skims / Instagram

Still, others felt a sense of nostalgia, with some comparing the cursive lettering on the pieces to the fonts once made famous by Ed Hardy in the early 2000s.

“The way I gasped thinking we were getting an Ed Hardy collab,” one fan wrote.

Skims continues to divide opinion with its bold product line

Image credits: skims / Instagram

This is not the first time Skims has sparked heated reactions.

Just last month, Kardashian introduced the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, a $48 stretchy contraption designed to slim the jawline during sleep.

Image credits: skims / Instagram

According to Skims’ post on Instagram, the face wrap is “made with signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft overnight jaw support.”

While the product went viral on social media, it was also met with ridicule from some followers.

Image credits: skims / Instagram

“This is getting weird. How are we normalizing this?” one person commented.

Another quipped, “We’re not going to make it, are we? Humans, I mean.”

Skims is no stranger tocontroversy, especially with its product launches.

In early June, the brand released its $108 Hip Enhancing Padded Shorts for people who wish to add some width to their silhouettes.

The brand also rolled out a whole Ultimate Butt Enhancing Line, which included leggings, bodysuits, and padded shorts.

The line featured Kim dressed as a “Fairy Butt Mother” in advertisements.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Skims also released the $68 Ultimate Nipple Bra and the $74 pierced push-up bra, which the brand noted are “made to be seen.”

The mother of four has often been at the center of conversations about beauty standards, with Skims frequently blurring the line between fashion and controversy.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

For Kim Kardashian, however, the reactions only seem to fuel the brand’svisibility, as each viral debate simply puts Skims back in the spotlight and in conversations online.

“I love being able to push boundaries and bring humor to our campaigns.”

“We love showing how looking and feeling your best should be as simple and easy as putting on Skims,” Kim said.

North West’s bold fashion choices also drew criticism

While Kim Kardashian’s lingeriephotos were setting social media on fire again, her 12-year-old daughter, North West, also made headlines during their family trip to Rome.

North was photographed wearing a corset, denim miniskirt, and towering platform boots that made her taller than her mother.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

With her hair dyed blue and styled in pigtails, she looked far older than her years, something that concerned many fans.

Social media quickly filled with debate over whether the look was too mature for a pre-teen.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

“So inappropriate Kim. Not a fan of a bustier on a 12-year-old,” one commenter wrote.

“The way North looks is embarrassing to herself, her parents, especially her Mom, entire Kar-Jen & West brands,” wrote another critic.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Based on their photos, however, Kim and her daughter seem unfazed, stepping out again the following day in equally eye-catching outfits.

Netizens weighed in on Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims ad campaign on social media

