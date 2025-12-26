North West, 12, Sparks Divided Reactions With Controversial New Look Posted On ‘Parent‑Run Account’
North West is once again making headlines, and this time, it was her parent-run Instagram account that sparked a firestorm of online debate. The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared her third post on Christmas Day, showing off a bold look complete with diamond “shark” grillz and rare designer pieces.
Netizens were split on the 12-year-old’s post, with many praising it for its cool vibe and others arguing that the content of her parent-run account was inappropriate.
- North West, 12, has sparked divided reactions with her new parent-run Instagram account.
- Recent posts showed her signature blue hair, diamond “shark” grillz, designer outfits, and limited-edition accessories.
- Social media reactions were split between admiration for the 12-year-old’s style and concerns about her well-being as a child.
North West’s festive post featured daring style choices and limited edition swag
Image credits: kimkardashian
North West’s Christmas post included a carousel of images featuring the 12-year-old in a Balenciaga Tat hoodie and matching sweatpants.
She paired the ensemble with a sold out Chrome Hearts x Rick Owens sneakers that are valued at $22,000 on resale platforms.
She also showcased a bright blue Chrome Hearts Silichrome Infinity Cross Ring that matched her hair, according to Page Six.
Image credits: kimkardashian
Some photos were shot on the family’s private jet, while others captured holiday scenes in Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills backyard.
Designer Johnny Dang, who created the custom diamond grillz, posed with North in one of the carousel photos.
A video on North West’s Instagram Stories also featured the 12-year-old showcasing her new set of diamond chompers.
Image credits: northwest
Previous reports have stated that North West has been dreaming of having custom-fitted grillz for some time now.
Interestingly enough, people close to the Kardashians seem to have similar tastes. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex, also picked up his own set of grillz from Dang recently.
The public’s reaction to North West’s Christmas post highlighted both admiration and concern
Image credits: jogollygolly
Image credits: northwest
As North West’s Christmas post went viral, reactions across social media quickly split into two camps.
Some critics questioned whether the post, which was shared on a parent-run account, crossed a line when it came to childhood and fame.
Comments like “nepotism is crazy” and “She needs her childhood… give me ONE example where something like this turned out well. I’ll wait” reflected concerns about celebrity kids growing up under the spotlight.
Image credits: massiveacti0n
Image credits: KM81LB
Image credits: kimandnorth
Others went further, invoking parental responsibility with remarks such as “Where’s Child Protective Services?” and “At some point, one has to think ‘youth endangerment’ criminal possibilities.”
At the same time, numerous netizens also pushed back against critics, praising North’s confidence and fashion-forward image.
Supporters also posted comments like “This is so iconic,” “Swag overload,” and “She is so cool.”
Image credits: kimandnorth
Others also looked ahead, writing, “Ugh just know she’s going to be amazing when she’s older” and “This is actually aesthetic.”
North West’s social media presence has been a point of disagreement between her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Image credits: northwest
Despite her young age, North West has attracted a lot of criticism over her fashion and beauty choices.
Her mother, Kim Kardashian has defended her choices during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. According to Kim, growing up in the public eye presents its own set of challenges.
“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” Kardashian said. “Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”
Image credits: Hanneke1698443
Image credits: ninasdolcevida
Image credits: kimandnorth
North’s father, Kanye West, has been open about his dislike of his daughter’s social media activities, especially on platforms such as TikTok. “I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing.
“I said, ‘Never again.’ I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something… but I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok,” Kanye said.
Image credits: kimandnorth
Kim responded to Kanye’s comments at the time, stating that “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness.”
Netizens shared their thoughts about North West’s recent Instagram posts on social media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I so wish this 12-year-old would not have such easy access to international media channels. One of my students has now started to imitate her hair styles. (BTW, it doesn't look very becoming.)
Imitating hairstyles is a pretty benign thing to do. We've got much bigger things to worry about with kids.Load More Replies...
Can we please stop giving this dumpster fire of a family any attention?
None of the poll options even begin to sum it up. This is an irresponsibly disgusting shameless display of wealth and privilege from a TWELVE YEAR OLD on Christmas. Sure, get your kids nice stuff if you can afford it, but this is just gross... and to think of all the hungry or poor children that could have been fed or received gifts for the $22k they spent on shoes, and here she is reveling in it. Gross, *Gross* ***GROSS***. Based on what we see here there seems to be very little hope of her turning out to be anything remotely like a decent human being... because d**n sure neither of her parents are.
I so wish this 12-year-old would not have such easy access to international media channels. One of my students has now started to imitate her hair styles. (BTW, it doesn't look very becoming.)
Imitating hairstyles is a pretty benign thing to do. We've got much bigger things to worry about with kids.Load More Replies...
Can we please stop giving this dumpster fire of a family any attention?
None of the poll options even begin to sum it up. This is an irresponsibly disgusting shameless display of wealth and privilege from a TWELVE YEAR OLD on Christmas. Sure, get your kids nice stuff if you can afford it, but this is just gross... and to think of all the hungry or poor children that could have been fed or received gifts for the $22k they spent on shoes, and here she is reveling in it. Gross, *Gross* ***GROSS***. Based on what we see here there seems to be very little hope of her turning out to be anything remotely like a decent human being... because d**n sure neither of her parents are.
16
5