North West, 12, Sparks Divided Reactions With Controversial New Look Posted On ‘Parent‑Run Account’

North West is once again making headlines, and this time, it was her parent-run Instagram account that sparked a firestorm of online debate. The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared her third post on Christmas Day, showing off a bold look complete with diamond “shark” grillz and rare designer pieces.

Netizens were split on the 12-year-old’s post, with many praising it for its cool vibe and others arguing that the content of her parent-run account was inappropriate.

Highlights North West, 12, has sparked divided reactions with her new parent-run Instagram account.

Recent posts showed her signature blue hair, diamond “shark” grillz, designer outfits, and limited-edition accessories.

Social media reactions were split between admiration for the 12-year-old’s style and concerns about her well-being as a child.

North West’s festive post featured daring style choices and limited edition swag

North West, 12, with sleek black hair and natural makeup, wearing a brown coat, sparking divided reactions.

Image credits: kimkardashian

North West’s Christmas post included a carousel of images featuring the 12-year-old in a Balenciaga Tat hoodie and matching sweatpants.

She paired the ensemble with a sold out Chrome Hearts x Rick Owens sneakers that are valued at $22,000 on resale platforms.

She also showcased a bright blue Chrome Hearts Silichrome Infinity Cross Ring that matched her hair, according to Page Six.

North West, 12, with bold hair and makeup, posing with a woman in oversized sunglasses and a fur coat.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Some photos were shot on the family’s private jet, while others captured holiday scenes in Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills backyard.

Designer Johnny Dang, who created the custom diamond grillz, posed with North in one of the carousel photos.

A video on North West’s Instagram Stories also featured the 12-year-old showcasing her new set of diamond chompers.

Two people showing off diamond grills, posing in front of snow-covered trees with holiday lights, trendy streetwear style.

Image credits: northwest

Previous reports have stated that North West has been dreaming of having custom-fitted grillz for some time now.

Interestingly enough, people close to the Kardashians seem to have similar tastes. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex, also picked up his own set of grillz from Dang recently.

The public’s reaction to North West’s Christmas post highlighted both admiration and concern

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to North West, 12, sparking divided reactions with new look on parent-run account.

Image credits: jogollygolly

Person with long turquoise hair and spiked grill, wearing white hoodie and displaying long nails and rings in close-up photo.

Image credits: northwest

As North West’s Christmas post went viral, reactions across social media quickly split into two camps.

Some critics questioned whether the post, which was shared on a parent-run account, crossed a line when it came to childhood and fame.

Comments like “nepotism is crazy” and “She needs her childhood… give me ONE example where something like this turned out well. I’ll wait” reflected concerns about celebrity kids growing up under the spotlight.

Screenshot of a social media reply to a post about North West, 12, sparking divided reactions with a controversial new look.

Image credits: massiveacti0n

Tweet from Khaled Moussa criticizing parenting after North West’s controversial new look sparks divided reactions on parent-run account.

Image credits: KM81LB

North West, 12, with blue hair and grills, posing with a fierce expression in a dimly lit setting.

Image credits: kimandnorth

Others went further, invoking parental responsibility with remarks such as “Where’s Child Protective Services?” and “At some point, one has to think ‘youth endangerment’ criminal possibilities.”

At the same time, numerous netizens also pushed back against critics, praising North’s confidence and fashion-forward image.

Supporters also posted comments like “This is so iconic,” “Swag overload,” and “She is so cool.”

North West, 12, with blue hair and diamond grill, sparks divided reactions with her controversial new look.

Image credits: kimandnorth

Others also looked ahead, writing, “Ugh just know she’s going to be amazing when she’s older” and “This is actually aesthetic.”

North West’s social media presence has been a point of disagreement between her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Close-up of diamond-studded grillz on teeth, illustrating North West's controversial new look sparking divided reactions.

Image credits: northwest

Despite her young age, North West has attracted a lot of criticism over her fashion and beauty choices.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian has defended her choices during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. According to Kim, growing up in the public eye presents its own set of challenges.

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” Kardashian said. “Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on North West, 12, sparking divided reactions with a controversial new look.

Image credits: Hanneke1698443

Tweet criticizing the Kardashians, sparking divided reactions about North West's controversial new look on parent-run account.

Image credits: ninasdolcevida

North West, 12, with blue hair and grills, wearing a white patterned hoodie, sparking divided reactions online.

Image credits: kimandnorth

North’s father, Kanye West, has been open about his dislike of his daughter’s social media activities, especially on platforms such as TikTok. “I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing.

“I said, ‘Never again.’ I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something… but I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok,” Kanye said.

Teen with long blue hair and silver grillz wearing a graphic hoodie, sparking divided reactions on North West's new look.

Image credits: kimandnorth

Kim responded to Kanye’s comments at the time, stating that “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness.”

