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In a world full of bland buildings, boring advertisements, and beige clothing, it can be extremely satisfying when you encounter a visual feast. Whether that’s vibrant produce beautifully arranged at the farmer’s market, stunning bouquets of flowers, or a billboard that’s cleverly designed, you can’t help but appreciate it.

And if you’re looking for some aesthetically pleasing inspiration today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. We visited r/Design and compiled a list of their most popular posts below. From clever magazine covers to gorgeous doors, we hope you enjoy these images. And be sure to upvote the ones that would have definitely grabbed your attention too!