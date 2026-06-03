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In a world full of bland buildings, boring advertisements, and beige clothing, it can be extremely satisfying when you encounter a visual feast. Whether that’s vibrant produce beautifully arranged at the farmer’s market, stunning bouquets of flowers, or a billboard that’s cleverly designed, you can’t help but appreciate it.

And if you’re looking for some aesthetically pleasing inspiration today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. We visited r/Design and compiled a list of their most popular posts below. From clever magazine covers to gorgeous doors, we hope you enjoy these images. And be sure to upvote the ones that would have definitely grabbed your attention too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Back Of This Business Card

Creative designer business card combining email, website, and Instagram info

cerdur Report

14points
POST
b_hickerson avatar
ginger
ginger
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok, that is incredible. it gives all the info you need while still being streamlined

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    National Geographic Cover

    National Geographic cover showing plastic bag as an iceberg highlighting plastic pollution

    julian88888888 , National Geographic Report

    13points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's scares me to think there might not be any oceans and clean water in 200-500 years at this rate. Possibly sooner. I can't see them being around in 1000 years.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #3

    What A Great Way To Help People Visualize

    Ruins of ancient arch with overlay drawing showing its original complete structure

    ZestyBurlapSack Report

    12points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a genius idea

    1
    1point
    reply

    If you’re not an artist, website designer, graphic designer, interior decorator, or architect, you might not think about design much in your everyday life. Sure, you probably picked out some cute pieces of artwork to display in your apartment, and maybe you’ll want to design some invitations for your birthday party. But you may not be an expert when it comes to design.

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    The reality, however, is that that doesn’t really matter. We can all tell whether or not something is visually pleasing, aesthetic, and practical. So your opinion on this matter matters! As you make your way through this list, feel free to critique the examples you see and decide how impressed you are by their designs. 
    #4

    Amazing Placement

    Creative homeless awareness poster design with sidewalk corners and bench

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reason people don't look down is because they *do* notice the homeless person and anyone whose lived in a city knows that making eye contact with a homeless person is likely to cause problems. Many are mentally unwell and will react aggressively or start spouting nonsense at you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Nice Logo

    Creative restaurant sign with swan and mallard logo design

    MartinDewYT Report

    12points
    POST
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    #6

    Interesting Design

    Creative lost and found sign using clever typography design

    asiansoundtech Report

    11points
    POST
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    Now, when it comes to what technically constitutes good design, according to legendary industrial designer Dieter Rams, there are ten key principles. First, good design must be innovative. It must also make a product useful and be aesthetic at the same time. Rams also believed that good design makes a product understandable.

    Meanwhile, good design is unobtrusive, honest, and long-lasting. It should be thorough down to the last detail, and it should be environmentally friendly. Finally, Rams said that good design requires as little design as possible. Less is more!
    #7

    I Thought This Belonged Here

    Funny typography design showing impact of fonts on message

    one-above-alll Report

    11points
    POST
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    #8

    The Design Of This DVD Case

    Creative DVD case design with forest and characters reflected on the disc

    ValuableJellynut Report

    11points
    POST
    #9

    Before & After Paint Job

    Building facade painted with creative murals illustrating designer genius

    garlic_eggdog Report

    11points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, that is trippy.

    3
    3points
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    As we can see from this list, good design can be spotted and executed anywhere and everywhere. We don’t have to settle for looking at things that make us sad. And when it comes to your business, good design can lead to great profits. Crowdspring notes that good design will make a strong first impression. When customers see your logo, they’ll immediately resonate with it if they like the design. In fact, memorable logos are 71.6% more likely to receive positive responses from consumers.    
    #10

    The New Cover Of Time

    Creative magazine cover blending White House and Russian architecture

    jaapgrolleman Report

    10points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooooo! That’s deep! (And sadly accurate).

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #11

    Take Only What You Need

    Creative billboard design promoting water conservation with a minimal sign on an empty frame

    wiggum4hire Report

    10points
    POST
    #12

    🍊

    Creative orange juice packaging with orange-shaped cap

    jaapgrolleman Report

    10points
    POST
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    At the same time, great design can help foster relationships with customers. If consumers enjoy interacting with your site, looking at your products, and having your brand in their home, they just might become loyal customers. And, of course, good design means that your products and site are easy to use, which will definitely keep customers happy. 
    #13

    Owl Door In Copenhagen, Made In 1930

    Wooden door carved with owl design in unique architectural frame

    tronx69 Report

    10points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    gorgeous wood work, I wonder how long it took

    1
    1point
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    #14

    Adidas Sandals Ad

    Adidas sandals logo cleverly designed as shoe silhouette

    aLp- Report

    10points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Simple yet effective

    2
    2points
    reply
    #15

    All The Tiles Are The Same

    Paved surface with a creative, interlocking curved tile pattern

    gustavoap16 Report

    10points
    POST

    Nowadays, it’s crucial for businesses to utilize social media. And on those platforms, looks are extremely important. If your posts are well designed, customers will be more likely to share and interact with them. You might even be able to go viral if you’ve got designs that wow social media users. While we all would like to pretend that we don’t judge a book by its cover, it’s no secret that you’ll be in a much better place if your cover looks fantastic. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I'd Never Thought About Black As An Enhancement For Color Perception In Ambient, I'm Amazed By This

    Creative designers made sunken living room with glass ceiling

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It makes nature the focus. As it should.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #17

    Local Artist, Rudolf Kohn, Transformed A Mangled Car Into An Emoji As An Anti Texting & Driving Psa In Miami

    Creative designers made a car crash sculpture warning against texting and driving

    Wibei Report

    10points
    POST
    #18

    I Made An Encyclopedia About Memes In A Class For University

    Book titled encyclomemia with humorous meme designs showcasing creative design

    IgnitedMoose Report

    9points
    POST
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not gonna lie, I'd kinda like to read that.

    6
    6points
    reply
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    When it comes to physical and digital examples of great design that we see every day, Fortune has compiled a list of the 100 greatest designs of modern times. Coming in at numbers one and two are both products from Apple: the iPhone and the Macintosh computer. Next, Fortune applauds Google Search Engine, the Eames Fiberglass Armchair, the Sony Walkman TPS-L2, OXO Good Grips Peeler, Uber Rideshare, Netflix Streaming, Lego Building Blocks, and the iPod. 
    #19

    Just Sit Back And Enjoy This Bird Table

    Artistic table design inspired by a bird with unique legs and wooden top

    kwonyewest Report

    9points
    POST
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    #20

    European Door

    Innovative circular door with artistic glass and irregular frame

    Teerendog Report

    9points
    POST
    #21

    This Is Awesome

    Creative Dracula billboard design shows vampire profile formed by shadows and pins

    Gregmontroni Report

    9points
    POST

    After the top ten, Fortune notes that Google Maps, the Apollo 11 Mission, and the Akari Lamp 1A are some of the most impressive examples of design from the past century. Then, we’ve got another Apple product on the list: the MacBook Pro. And then, the humble Post-it Notes. Rounding out the rest of the top 20 are the Boeing 747, Polaroid SX-70, Model S Sedan, Nokia 3210, and the Savoy vase. Clearly, excellent design can be in anything. You just have to think outside the box to create it!
    #22

    This Poster For Peter And The Wolf

    Creative wolf illustration forming silhouette in snowy scene with bird

    Chewbacker Report

    9points
    POST
    #23

    Moses Bridge, Netherlands

    Genius landscape design with stairs creating pathway over water

    garlic_eggdog Report

    9points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. The mind that thought of this must be amazing

    3
    3points
    reply
    #24

    Ad For Nike In Chile

    Nike soccer advertisement showing players competing for a pair of shoes

    TheAdDealer Report

    8points
    POST

    Are you enjoying these extremely satisfying examples of design, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that impress you, and let us know if you can think of any other examples of perfect design that you’ve spotted in the wild. Then, if you want to continue your visual feast, we’ve got another article full of great design for you to check out next right here!
    #25

    The Way Gio Ponti Designed This Stairway Handle

    Innovative stair railing with tiled curved corner and wooden handrail

    sagunmdr Report

    8points
    POST
    #26

    This Sauna In Finland

    Wooden interior seating area with circular window overlooking water

    makkenni Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    Ukraine - Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists

    Intricately carved wooden staircase with curved design and dome skylight above

    HungryTeaching9862 Report

    8points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that is absolutely gorgeous

    2
    2points
    reply
    #28

    Cat-Shaped Paving Stones

    Creative brain dog-shaped paving stones pattern on ground

    phillygirllovesbagel Report

    8points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    its not a want its a need

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #29

    My Grandmother Had This In Her Living Room And She Gifted To Me. Just Wanted To Appreciate The Beauty

    Innovative spider-like metallic juicer design by creative designer

    Juicy Salif by Philippe Starck, one of his most famous works

    DynoBelin Report

    7points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that Serlina's space ship from MIB 2??

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #30

    This Is Just Genius!

    Book cover design of race discussion bestseller by Reni Eddo-Lodge

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s actually a very good book! 💕

    2
    2points
    reply
    #31

    Play On The Jaws Poster, Showing The Problems Of Plastic Bags

    Environmental poster showing plastic bag as a shark under water

    garlic_eggdog Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    Well Designed Post/Image I Recently Saw

    Environmental design showing straws forming a shark under a swimming turtle

    bencwallace1 Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    Road Combined With Shadows

    Checkerboard shadows on path creating visual illusion of design

    suck4fish Report

    7points
    POST
    #34

    Now This Is Really Clever Design

    Billboard with creative message urging patience for people who stutter

    FilmReviewer101 Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    This Is How You Make A Barcode For Toilet Paper

    Toilet paper packaging with barcode shaped like a toilet paper roll showing designer genius

    Hxroon68 Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    This Is Actually Just A Handrail

    Creative sculpture of a dog pulling a person up stairs showcasing designer genius

    Weird-Key-6969 Report

    7points
    POST
    #37

    Bicycle From … 1946

    Vintage futuristic bicycle design showcased to crowd of people

    healthygeek42 Report

    7points
    POST
    #38

    In Ireland We Have Begun To Use These Bollards Designed To Look Like Pencils To Protect Footpaths Outside Of Schools

    Creative brain design of pencil-shaped yellow bollards on a sidewalk

    KosmicEye Report

    7points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just a splash of whimsy makes everything better

    1
    1point
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    #39

    Design

    Humorous price list showing cost variations based on design collaboration

    SubtractAd Report

    6points
    POST
    richataunk avatar
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen this price list many times, but for the first time I saw that 🐁

    6
    6points
    reply
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    #40

    People Are The Product In Coca-Cola’s Bubbly New Print

    Creative drink advertisement showing crowd as beverage bubbles

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a little disturbing, actually… 😬

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #41

    Today I Achieved A Long Time Dream. My Artwork Has Been Officially Licensed By Lucasfilms!

    Star Wars trilogy helmets composed of characters creative art

    NautilusD Report

    6points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Congratulations, those look awesome!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #42

    Abstract World Map

    Abstract geometric wall art with primary colors inspired by creative design

    skinner869 Report

    6points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only see the Partridge Family's bus!

    4
    4points
    reply
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    #43

    New Yorker Cover For Coronavirus

    The New Yorker cover art featuring a domino spiral design and a person in center

    william_o Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Interior Design For The New French High-Speed Trains

    Modern train interior with colorful round seats in blue, pink, and brown

    According_to_Mission Report

    6points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wonderful! we need more color in everything

    1
    1point
    reply
    #45

    Nescafe Zzzzz - "Nothing Wakes You Up As Nescafe." Print Ad Design

    Nescafe ad showing Z letters transforming to N letters symbolizing wakefulness

    biz_booster Report

    6points
    POST
    #46

    This Is How You Advertise

    Black Mirror bus stop ad with reflective design for Netflix

    mexommoxem Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    Made This Outfit And Edit Since I Didn’t Have A Nice Backdrop During Quarantine! :)

    Fashion design blending traditional art with modern clothing style

    324692771 Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    "3 Moon Studios" - Logo Design

    Logo design for 3 Moon Studios with orbiting moon graphics

    PM_me_ur_art_work Report

    6points
    POST
    #49

    I Made A Custom Switch Case Out Of Walnut

    Custom wooden case designed for Nintendo Switch gaming console

    robot_bob408 Report

    6points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BEHOLD THE FLOPPY DISC COASTERS!!!!! 💕

    4
    4points
    reply
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    #50

    Dorm Room Design For Privacy

    Modern bunk bed design integrated into small living space

    MIDNITE6361 Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen this quite a few times now and it's never been identified as a dorm room. It's supposed to be a kid's room.

    4
    4points
    reply
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    #51

    The Gift Shop Inside The Qatar National Museum

    Innovative wooden interior design with flowing organic shapes in creative space

    future168life Report

    6points
    POST
    #52

    Stacked Seating At A Restaurant

    Innovative restaurant booth design with elevated and ground seating areas

    Xerxes2004 Report

    6points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    no handrails? that looks incredibly dangerous

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #53

    A Ping Pong Table I Decorated With Florescent Tape For My New Year’s Eve Black Light Party!

    Glow-in-the-dark neon ping pong table design in a dark room

    Garbag3-man Report

    5points
    POST
    #54

    Blasting Tea Party

    Artistic chandelier made from broken white ceramics and utensils

    j3ffr33d0m Report

    5points
    POST
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    #55

    Design For Accessibility (And Aesthetics!)

    Architectural design with stairs surrounding ramp for accessibility needs

    bertieEinstein Report

    5points
    POST
    davidelliott_3 avatar
    David Elliott
    David Elliott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well that looks dangerous as hell.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #56

    The Logo Of The Shanghai Bicycle Brand Yongjiu ('forever') Is So Elegant. It's Simply The Chinese Name (永久), Combined With The Infinity Symbol, Which Also Creates A Bicycle. Penned In 1980

    Creative designer logo on a red surface with unique shape

    jaapgrolleman Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    3D Classifieds Kitchen Ad

    Newspaper creatively folded to create optical illusion of depth

    jesseaverage Report

    5points
    POST
    #58

    Penn Tennis Print Advertisement For The 1988 French Open

    Tennis ball shaped as croissant on plate showcasing creative design

    ExcellentPut8 Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Went To A Car Show Recently And Loved Seeing The Unique Typography On The Classic Rides

    Creative car logo designs in various styles showcasing designer creativity

    ChateauLafite1827 Report

    5points
    POST
    #60

    Cat Shaped Kindergarten, Germany

    Modern creative architecture shaped like a cat with unique geometric design

    lisino Report

    5points
    POST
    #61

    A Unique Rook Tower Chess Board

    Chess rook designed as a storage cabinet with hidden chess pieces and board

    Miaaaou Report

    5points
    POST
    #62

    What A Powerful Design

    Creative stone sculpture with cutout figures highlighting designer genius

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #63

    This Shelf Is Designed To Look Like It Is Phasing Into A Wall

    Creative angled wooden shelving unit mounted on wall with plants

    SomeoneFromGalar Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Persian Mosque

    Detailed blue and turquoise Islamic architectural tilework on ornate entrance

    lookforwardpls Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    Hotel Zingana, Cameroon

    Building facade with creative brain geometric pattern windows

    SmileySouls Report

    5points
    POST
    #66

    Some Of My Recent Obsession With Red/Orange

    Abstract digital art featuring vibrant red and blue gradients and landscapes

    geometrieva Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Folks, Don’t Forget The Important Stuff

    Creative design quote by Alan Dye on colorful background for designer inspiration

    juanbuis Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    Heres For The People Who Like Flat Design

    Creative nature illustration with mountains, trees, river, and waterfall at night

    glen_374 Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    A Nicely Designed Ad In My Opinion

    Jeep creative design illustrating tire tracks on a contour map

    GlutenAttack02 Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    Secret Pacman

    Innovative metal sink grate draining water with a clever design

    A-muaing Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    New Birdhouse I Made For A Client!

    Creative birdhouse with multi-wood design and orange circular entrance hole

    liamoco123 Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    When I Realized It Was All One Piece Of Metal

    Metal frame prototype showcasing innovative designer creativity

    manemsha Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    Horse Negative Space Wordmark

    Minimalist horse logo with a horse head integrated in the typography

    Saflin Report

    4points
    POST
    #74

    Newspaper Social Distancing Design

    Newspaper page focused on social distancing with person illustrations

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #75

    Clever Advertisement For An Anti-Smoking Campaign

    Quit smoking poster with pixelated lungs and cigarette

    AlexAndertheAble Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    A Scissor By Jean Marie Roulo, 1930

    Gold scissors designed as a bird with detailed feathers

    Chintanned Report

    4points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when people take something you normally wouldnt look twice at and make it extraordinary

    1
    1point
    reply
    #77

    Great Way To Camouflage A Great Design

    Elephant-shaped kitchen and bathroom organizer with water drainage

    JimFancyPants Report

    4points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    super useful and cute!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #78

    A Steel Dandelion Lamp I Designed And Built In 2016

    Metal sculpture of a dandelion flower made with artistic metalwork

    xuewodhfgtv Report

    4points
    POST
    #79

    Just Finished This Piece

    Modern wooden coffee table with rounded edges and hidden drawer in creative design

    thorgrimur Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    I Think This May Be My Favorite Piece Of Packaging I've Designed So Far. Really Love How It Turned Out

    Creative packaging design for Willie's Reserve with intricate leaf patterns

    nicetriangle Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    My Asian Heritage Design Was Picked Up By Skyview Mall In NYC. I’m Very Blessed ❤️

    Colorful digital art displayed in a shopping mall with people walking

    Nehemiah_92 Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Kodak’s Launched A New Digital Camera That Fits Right In Your Palm

    Miniature vintage-style Kodak charmers held in hand as keychains

    Chintanned Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    I Like This. It's So Simple

    Feel Good peach and passionfruit flavored sparkling water can design

    hactrixed Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    My Footwear Design Entry For A Local Competition

    Creative shoe design inspired by ramen noodle bowl

    Lulu_Antichrist Report

    3points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    beautiful, but I can already feel my feet hurting

    1
    1point
    reply
    #85

    The Rice In This Picture Is Actual Rice In The Bag

    Organic long grain rice package from Wild Harvest on kitchen counter

    A-muaing Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    I Made A Metal Cactus For My Hats 🌵

    Green cactus-shaped coat rack holding hats indoors

    keuerle Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Thought You Guys Might Like This Table I Designed And Built!

    Modern side table with melting white top and black hairpin legs

    keuerle Report

    3points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't look cooked yet. 🙂

    2
    2points
    reply
    #88

    I Made A Skateboard Lamp!

    Skateboard deck with light bulbs creatively designed as wall lamp

    keuerle Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    My Workplace Elevator Has Foot Buttons To Press When Your Hands Are Full

    Elevator interior with floor buttons designed low on wood paneling wall

    DoubleCook Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    Beautiful

    Art nouveau inspired creative storefront with large unique window frame

    healthygeek42 Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Dresser

    Creative wooden dresser with wave-like carved design and dark finish

    zenzealot Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    It's Amazing How A Bit Of Contrast In The Image Makes The Straight-Edged, Geometric, And Functional Design Of A Telephone Pole Look So Beautiful. This Is A Series Of Photos Collage From The Same Location Taken At Different Hours Of The Day

    Artistic creative installation with power pole and colorful sky reflections

    raindisemo21 Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Pantone Swatch Stained Glass Door

    Colorful stained glass door casting vibrant light on staircase showing designer genius

    zenzealot Report

    3points
    POST
    #94

    Beautiful? No. Effective? Very

    Creative designers used signs with conflicting messages on glass doors

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    This Coffee Mug

    Creative brain uniquely designed white coffee mug with curled handle

    MrTacocaT12345 Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    C H A I R S

    Hand-drawn chair design sketches showing evolution of creative design concepts

    zaxbi_yes Report

    2points
    POST
    #97

    Adobe’s Product Icons From Cs5 To Cs6

    Color wheels showing creative CSS color alignment design

    westondeboer Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    All The Microsoft's Fluent Design Icons

    Collection of colorful redesigned Microsoft app icons displayed

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    This Cover From Sports Illustrated

    Sports Illustrated magazine cover with empty blue stadium seats

    jaapgrolleman Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Can With Alphabet On Lid Lets You Point Tab At Your Initial To Know Which Beer Is Yours

    Creative beer can with alphabet printed around the opening tab

    Johneresman Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    I Design Monster Mugs

    Unique monster-themed mugs with sharp teeth on outdoor table

    QueenChoco Report

    1point
    POST
    #102

    Delivery Packaging From Indian Food Restaurant

    Sula Indian restaurant creative brain packaging with elephant design

    orangeandtallcranes Report

    1point
    POST
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