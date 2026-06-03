102 Times Designers Used Their Creative Brains To Make Something Genius
In a world full of bland buildings, boring advertisements, and beige clothing, it can be extremely satisfying when you encounter a visual feast. Whether that’s vibrant produce beautifully arranged at the farmer’s market, stunning bouquets of flowers, or a billboard that’s cleverly designed, you can’t help but appreciate it.
And if you’re looking for some aesthetically pleasing inspiration today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. We visited r/Design and compiled a list of their most popular posts below. From clever magazine covers to gorgeous doors, we hope you enjoy these images. And be sure to upvote the ones that would have definitely grabbed your attention too!
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The Back Of This Business Card
National Geographic Cover
It's scares me to think there might not be any oceans and clean water in 200-500 years at this rate. Possibly sooner. I can't see them being around in 1000 years.
What A Great Way To Help People Visualize
If you’re not an artist, website designer, graphic designer, interior decorator, or architect, you might not think about design much in your everyday life. Sure, you probably picked out some cute pieces of artwork to display in your apartment, and maybe you’ll want to design some invitations for your birthday party. But you may not be an expert when it comes to design.
The reality, however, is that that doesn’t really matter. We can all tell whether or not something is visually pleasing, aesthetic, and practical. So your opinion on this matter matters! As you make your way through this list, feel free to critique the examples you see and decide how impressed you are by their designs.
Amazing Placement
The reason people don't look down is because they *do* notice the homeless person and anyone whose lived in a city knows that making eye contact with a homeless person is likely to cause problems. Many are mentally unwell and will react aggressively or start spouting nonsense at you.
Nice Logo
Interesting Design
Now, when it comes to what technically constitutes good design, according to legendary industrial designer Dieter Rams, there are ten key principles. First, good design must be innovative. It must also make a product useful and be aesthetic at the same time. Rams also believed that good design makes a product understandable.
Meanwhile, good design is unobtrusive, honest, and long-lasting. It should be thorough down to the last detail, and it should be environmentally friendly. Finally, Rams said that good design requires as little design as possible. Less is more!
I Thought This Belonged Here
The Design Of This DVD Case
Before & After Paint Job
As we can see from this list, good design can be spotted and executed anywhere and everywhere. We don’t have to settle for looking at things that make us sad. And when it comes to your business, good design can lead to great profits. Crowdspring notes that good design will make a strong first impression. When customers see your logo, they’ll immediately resonate with it if they like the design. In fact, memorable logos are 71.6% more likely to receive positive responses from consumers.
The New Cover Of Time
Take Only What You Need
🍊
At the same time, great design can help foster relationships with customers. If consumers enjoy interacting with your site, looking at your products, and having your brand in their home, they just might become loyal customers. And, of course, good design means that your products and site are easy to use, which will definitely keep customers happy.
Owl Door In Copenhagen, Made In 1930
All The Tiles Are The Same
Nowadays, it’s crucial for businesses to utilize social media. And on those platforms, looks are extremely important. If your posts are well designed, customers will be more likely to share and interact with them. You might even be able to go viral if you’ve got designs that wow social media users. While we all would like to pretend that we don’t judge a book by its cover, it’s no secret that you’ll be in a much better place if your cover looks fantastic.
I'd Never Thought About Black As An Enhancement For Color Perception In Ambient, I'm Amazed By This
Local Artist, Rudolf Kohn, Transformed A Mangled Car Into An Emoji As An Anti Texting & Driving Psa In Miami
I Made An Encyclopedia About Memes In A Class For University
When it comes to physical and digital examples of great design that we see every day, Fortune has compiled a list of the 100 greatest designs of modern times. Coming in at numbers one and two are both products from Apple: the iPhone and the Macintosh computer. Next, Fortune applauds Google Search Engine, the Eames Fiberglass Armchair, the Sony Walkman TPS-L2, OXO Good Grips Peeler, Uber Rideshare, Netflix Streaming, Lego Building Blocks, and the iPod.
Just Sit Back And Enjoy This Bird Table
This Is Awesome
After the top ten, Fortune notes that Google Maps, the Apollo 11 Mission, and the Akari Lamp 1A are some of the most impressive examples of design from the past century. Then, we’ve got another Apple product on the list: the MacBook Pro. And then, the humble Post-it Notes. Rounding out the rest of the top 20 are the Boeing 747, Polaroid SX-70, Model S Sedan, Nokia 3210, and the Savoy vase. Clearly, excellent design can be in anything. You just have to think outside the box to create it!
This Poster For Peter And The Wolf
Moses Bridge, Netherlands
Ad For Nike In Chile
Are you enjoying these extremely satisfying examples of design, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that impress you, and let us know if you can think of any other examples of perfect design that you’ve spotted in the wild. Then, if you want to continue your visual feast, we’ve got another article full of great design for you to check out next right here!
The Way Gio Ponti Designed This Stairway Handle
Ukraine - Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists
Cat-Shaped Paving Stones
My Grandmother Had This In Her Living Room And She Gifted To Me. Just Wanted To Appreciate The Beauty
Juicy Salif by Philippe Starck, one of his most famous works
This Is Just Genius!
Play On The Jaws Poster, Showing The Problems Of Plastic Bags
Well Designed Post/Image I Recently Saw
Road Combined With Shadows
Now This Is Really Clever Design
This Is How You Make A Barcode For Toilet Paper
This Is Actually Just A Handrail
Bicycle From … 1946
In Ireland We Have Begun To Use These Bollards Designed To Look Like Pencils To Protect Footpaths Outside Of Schools
Design
People Are The Product In Coca-Cola’s Bubbly New Print
Today I Achieved A Long Time Dream. My Artwork Has Been Officially Licensed By Lucasfilms!
Abstract World Map
New Yorker Cover For Coronavirus
Interior Design For The New French High-Speed Trains
Nescafe Zzzzz - "Nothing Wakes You Up As Nescafe." Print Ad Design
This Is How You Advertise
Made This Outfit And Edit Since I Didn’t Have A Nice Backdrop During Quarantine! :)
"3 Moon Studios" - Logo Design
I Made A Custom Switch Case Out Of Walnut
Dorm Room Design For Privacy
I've seen this quite a few times now and it's never been identified as a dorm room. It's supposed to be a kid's room.