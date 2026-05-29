ADVERTISEMENT

Every day, we see different forms of aesthetics. It could be in the products we use, the furniture in our homes, or even the buildings we pass by. And for the most part, we barely notice a lot of them.

But occasionally, we will encounter an eye-catcher, something that stops us in our tracks. It’s the kind of design that makes you realize the genius creations one can come up with just by thinking outside the box.

Here are some exceptional examples, courtesy of this subreddit. Each one of these is a scroll stopper, so expect to be here for a good while.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Minimalism Left My Body Once I Saw This Novelty Pencil Sharpener

Yellow cat pencil sharpener turning pencil shavings into lion mane minimalism design

JudgeJudyJr Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Yoga Sign

    Worn sidewalk yoga sign with arrow pointing to entrance near yellow door

    Kipperis Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Ceiling Fan Pull Identifiers

    Minimalism ceiling fan pull chains shaped like light bulb and fan

    kaprixiouz Report

    8points
    POST

    Every photo on this list likely went through a process known as design thinking. Simply put, it’s an approach that applies the principles of mapping out design stages, providing professionals with a standardized innovation process. 

    As Harvard Business School explains, it also helps professionals develop creative solutions to problems across fields.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Lacoste Released Polo Shirts Representing Endangered Species With The Number Of Each Left In The Wild

    Minimalism stacked white polos with green animal embroidery

    AnbuAttack Report

    8points
    POST
    #5

    This Ad

    Advertising concept showing giant dog with tiny workers removing fleas for flea and tick spray

    skibidikakakott Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Cool Cat Design

    Interlocking concrete cat-shaped pavers creating unique flooring design

    cat-shaped paving stones

    phillygirllovesbagel Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments

    Above all, design thinking is a solution-based approach that focuses on the users rather than the problem at hand. It’s an approach meant to answer human-centric questions such as, “Who will be using this product?” or “How will this impact the user?” 
    #7

    This Iran War Poster Warning Off American Invaders

    Minimalism satire illustration of American soldiers and oil coffin

    Excellent-Cow2328 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Funny Surprise From A Retired Squeaky Toy

    Minimalism dog toy with message saying game over your dog won discard this squeaker

    Exact-Beginning9967 Report

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Anti Dui Campaign Poster

    Drink and drive warning sign highlighting reduced vision under alcohol influence

    Beautiful_Role_1168 Report

    7points
    POST
    siasaib avatar
    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a moment, I thought it was BoredPanda censoring R and V for some reason.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Creativity is another common denominator in the designs on this list, and likely the most obvious one. As we all know, it’s the ability to either generate new ideas or use existing information in novel ways. 

    As psychology educator Kendra Cherry explains, creativity has two primary components: originality and functionality.

    #10

    Coffee Shop Door Handle Is A Coffee Bean

    Wooden bean shaped door handles on glass door creative minimalist design

    These-Ticket-1318 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    A "Make Your Own Mount Fuji" Eraser From Japan

    Gray mountain shaped erasers inspired by Mount Fuji minimalist design

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    7points
    POST
    siasaib avatar
    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw a similar eraser that where it was a guy, and the more it was used the more the he got a bald spot.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    A Depression Awareness Ad (U Have To Look Closer)

    Sad man sitting alone on subway with depression awareness text

    RedPittPott Report

    7points
    POST

    Cherry notes that there are four different types of creativity, beginning with “Mini-C.” It’s the type of creativity that centers on personally meaningful ideas and insights known only to the self. “Little-C” creativity, meanwhile, is mostly about solving everyday problems and adapting to changing environments. 
    #13

    The Rio De Janeiro Government Took Out An Anti Vaping Campaign

    Strawberry-shaped lungs showing emphysema design for health warning

    di745 Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Watch Dog

    Minimalism sculpture of a dog made from security camera parts by a wall

    PhillyPhresh Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Pencil Bollards On A School Street In London

    Street posts designed as oversized pencils showcasing minimalism design creativity

    morganmonroe81 Report

    7points
    POST

    “Pro-C” creativity refers to professionals who are creative in their respective fields but have not achieved eminent success. “Big-C” creativity is the pinnacle, as it leads to eminence and acclaim. Examples include technological advancements and medical innovations. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Logo Design - “Polar Bar”

    Minimalist bear face sign mounted on building exterior

    Aygie Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    Trophy For The 2025 Chess World Cup Going On In India

    Golden chess piece trophy shaped like a peacock with ornate feathers

    theindieboi Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    A Scissor By Jean Marie Roulo, 1930

    Gold scissors designed as a stork with intricate detailing

    Chintanned Report

    6points
    POST

    Creativity is both learned and innate. And while some people are more gifted than others, it doesn’t mean that you cannot hone this particular skill. 

    Cherry shared several ways to increase creativity, including being open to new ideas, persistence, and devoting time to artistic pursuits and imaginative projects.

    #19

    A Monument In Russia Honoring The Laboratory Mice For Their Sacrifice In Genetic Research

    Statue of a mouse wearing glasses knitting a DNA double helix strand

    lyna812 Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    The Single Line Icons For The Olympics

    Minimalism Olympic sport icons drawn with simple continuous lines

    lavaboosted Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    “Stop War” Typography By Barbara Galińska

    Minimalism design poster with bold red stop war typography

    FLACpirate Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Interesting Design Of Sauce Bowl

    Minimalism design with soy sauce revealing a torii gate on white plate

    Huge-Pizza7579 Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Serbian Acrylic Ruins “Visualizer”

    Minimalist illustration over transparent board showing old tower ruins with architectural lines

    LazyCondition0 Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Reflection On The DVD As A Part Of Design

    Minimalism design with anime characters inside transparent CD case reflecting on disc

    pfilzweg Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Drinks At The Halloween Party I Went To Yesterday

    Blood bag with tubes held in hand in a casual setting

    Ludibudi Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Edel Rodriguez’s “Mayor Mamdani” (The New Yorker's Cover Of Next Week’s Issue)

    Minimalism themed busy New Yorker subway cartoon cover with diverse crowd

    AnbuAttack Report

    5points
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mamdani is the new mayor of New York and he's made such great strides in his first 100 days that he's been asked to consider a run for president! He is the leader that we all need. His focus is on the people. If we had more leaders like him we could make the whole world a better place for all of us.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Cool Benches I Spotted At The National Library Of Kuwait

    Minimalism unique book-shaped outdoor bench design

    HappyStrategy1798 Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Handrail - Schwabisch, Germany (Hope It Serves Its Purpose :))

    Sculpture of a person pulling a large dog with a rope on outdoor stairs showing peak design minimalism

    AnbuAttack Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    This Otter Tape Dispenser Puts The Fun In Functional

    Minimalism tape dispenser in shape of an otter holding transparent tape

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    The Reflection Of This Sunset Lamp On A Glass Window Looks Magical

    Modern pendant lighting fixture with a layered minimalism design glowing at dusk

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    The History Of Iranian Fight For Freedom

    Illustration symbolizing 47 years of resistance with a bird escaping a cage and a person climbing stairs

    Alternative_Week3023 Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    This Folder Shaped SSD Comes In MacOS Blue And Windows Yellow

    Minimalist folder-shaped external hard drives in pastel colors

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Restroom

    Minimalist restroom signs incorporating creative letter designs

    Representative-Mix-9 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Geometric Collapsible Silicone Coffee Cup

    Geometric foldable coffee cup illustrating innovative minimalism design

    PhillyPhresh Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Spiral Staircase. Eye Of Tower, Verona, Italy

    Minimalism spiral staircase viewed from above forming eye shape

    Representative-Mix-9 Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Bulbasaur Shaped (Garlic) Holder

    Blue ceramic Bulbasaur used as a garlic holder in minimalist kitchen design

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Mondo Pasta Ad

    Creative minimalism art showing ship rope as pasta from face image

    Representative-Mix-9 Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    A Mouse That Can Take Both Aa And Aaa Batteries, Just Not Both At The Same Time

    Minimalism wireless mouse interior showing battery compartment and USB slot

    takuonline Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Film Billboard Where Portrait Of Dracula Appears At Night From Shadows Of Stakes

    Minimalism creative Dracula billboard with candles casting vampire shadow

    Representative-Mix-9 Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    The Bar Code On The Back Of ‘Everyday Essentials” Spaghetti Bolognese

    Minimalism barcode design with spaghetti strand for food packaging design

    InformationCrazy9659 Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    "Politicians' Lies" By Marco Melgrati

    Minimalism design with a speaker casting a Pinocchio shadow showing lying concept

    Brone9 Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    The Details On The "Poor Things" Poster

    Minimalism influenced creative artistic makeup with eye and face paint designs

    Mkovich92 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Christian Dior S/S 1992 'Palladio' Dress, Designed In Paris By The Late Gianfranco Ferré Who Had A Degree In Architecture

    Minimalism inspired ancient Greek-style dress design with intricate shoulder details

    AnbuAttack Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Champagne Cork-Shaped Bar Stool

    Modern minimalist bar stool with metal frame and cushioned seat

    ClemFandango9 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Swiss Cheese Mono Font By Heirloom

    Cheese pieces arranged to spell message on cutting board

    PhillyPhresh Report

    4points
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it says "I know it's hard to read".

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    HHO Advertisement For Game Of Thrones Season 3 In New York Times

    Game of Thrones shadow on a newspaper promoting new season on HBO

    gouravtrikha Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Scissor Arch Added To Wells Cathedral In 1338 To Redistribute The Weight Of The Tower

    Minimalism brilliant gothic cathedral interior design

    clawstuckblues Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    The Sino-French Science Park Church, Chengdu

    Modern white minimalism style church building in natural setting with flowers in foreground

    The Sino-French Science Park Church near Chengdu looks almost too fragile to be real. Built in 2019 from thousands of white aluminum tubes—no welding, no heavy materials—it feels light enough to float. Sunlight passes straight through it, so it barely casts a shadow, glowing by day and turning into a soft lantern at night. Inspired by French Impressionism and Chinese minimalism, it’s a chill little bridge between two design worlds.

    AnbuAttack Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Hotwheels Tissue Box

    Hot Wheels toy car driving on a detailed miniature road diorama

    Delicious_Option4914 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Inside The Maison Mystique Hotel In Thailand

    Interior design with green walls and staircase in elegant room decor

    AnbuAttack Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Umbrella Pole

    Minimalism design bench with umbrella attached to lamp post over rainy park path

    saif-with-curls Report

    4points
    POST
    taidallen_1 avatar
    Tai Dallen
    Tai Dallen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't look like it does any good

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    Roku's Tribute To Catherine O'hara, Posted To Their Twitter

    Colorful digital billboard displaying abstract faces minimalism cityscape art

    teruteru-fan-sam Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    A Rocket-Shaped Bath Filler

    Chrome faucet designed as sleek airplane minimalism bathroom design

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Elephant Slide, East Germany, 1960s

    Vintage concrete elephant slide in playground with retro design

    howard10011 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    The Paris Tennis School Logo

    Minimalism Paris tennis school logo combining Eiffel Tower with tennis racket

    Storkmonkey7 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    A Skull-Cat Enamel Pin

    Minimalism design of a cat curled on a fish in a hand-held pin

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Kansas City Public Library

    Staircase designed to look like stacked books in creative urban minimalism design

    phillygirllovesbagel Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Canadian Bank 'Td' Found A Creative Loophole To Legally Use Other Companies' Logos In Its Own Trading Platform Ads

    Minimalism ad with missing Nike logo piece on green TD investment billboard

    WadieXkiller Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Audio Architecture: Torii Gate Made Of Salvaged Speakers, Japan

    Torii gate constructed entirely from stacked speakers in an outdoor natural setting

    wrongturnz Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Toyota's Poster For Sponsoring Bulgarian Tennis Federation

    Tennis rackets artistically intertwined on clay court for Bulgarian Tennis Federation

    Brone9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Oreo's Halloween Poster

    Creative Oreo cookie design mimics witch's boot and striped stockings for Halloween

    Brone9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    IKEA Mocking Nike Poster

    IKEA logo with clever s***w driver pun on Just Do It slogan

    Brone9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Tide For Christmas

    White shirt pocket with blue pen and small blue tree stain

    Brone9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Fishes By Barber & Osgerby

    Minimalism creative stair carpet with fish design

    AnbuAttack Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    What A Cool Way To Announce Their Partnership [sanpellegrino X Ferrari]

    Close-up of red glove with Ferrari logo next to green glass bottle on marble surface

    AnbuAttack Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    The Cover Of Variety Today, Referencing The Netflix Takeover Of Warner Brothers

    Minimalism design artwork with bold red and white shapes and HBO logo on yellow background

    bllshrfv Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Any Mistakes In Art Is Design

    Rustic wooden table and chair in vintage interior setting

    AnbuAttack Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Billboard Ad For Lingerie

    Creative advertisement with Christmas tree design for lingerie store

    kaputass Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    La Grande Vague By Joél Guenoun

    Minimalism artwork of Japanese flag with wave pattern in red and white

    StephenMcGannon Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    The Official Stanley Straw Cover Is In The Shape Of A Stanley

    Minimalism tiny mug held between fingers on wooden surface

    ashtoncarlson Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Ben Wiseman For The New Yorker ( January 2026)

    Red and blue hands pointing in different directions minimalist illustration

    NWxSW Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    In 2020, The New York Times Highlighted The Concept Of Social Distancing Through Its Text Layout

    Newspaper page discussing social distancing measures during pandemic

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    These Public Toilets Look Like A Retro Video Game Level

    Bathroom with pixel art tiles depicting clouds and ducks in minimalism design

    relaxncoffee Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    One Of The Most Impressive Minimalistic Line Drawings I Have Come Across

    Minimalism line art profile of human face in simple black stroke

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Banana Bag

    Minimalism design of banana-shaped backpack with unique peel opening

    rustyyryan Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    This Illustration About Cuts In Gas Prices In Norway

    Minimalism of a gas station price display against sunset sky

    EMB93 Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Brazilian "Amazonia" Tourism Brand Logo Created By Futurebrand Sp

    Amazonia river with minimalist typography integrating river shapes

    ParaMike46 Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Kölner Zoo Logo. Cologne, Germany

    Minimalist Kölner Zoo logo featuring animal silhouettes in green and red

    Representative-Mix-9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Lobster Tail Chair

    Minimalism modern ergonomic chair design with segmented padded sections

    howl_at_the_mood Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    I Think Anyone Can Hate Apple As A Company All They Want, But The Clear Polycarbonate Era Before They Went On To Brushed Aluminum Was Absolute Peak Hardware Design Aesthetic

    Apple iBook G3 laptop with translucent blue casing

    Habarer Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    2009 Sony Walkman B Series

    Colorful Sony Walkman MP3 players with round play buttons

    Candle-Jolly Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Contact Lens Holder I Got From My Optometrist

    Minimalism stylish green sunglasses with L and R markers

    wakeuptomorrow Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Toucan Lamp By H.t. Huang (1980s)

    Colorful bird-shaped desk lamps with unique design and lighting

    AnbuAttack Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Waikiki Art Deco Apartment Building

    Pink modern curved building with circular windows and balconies under blue sky

    forestpunk Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    Denture Drill Bits Holder

    Orange chattering teeth tool holder with screwdriver bits peak design idea

    Alternative_Week3023 Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Mcdonalds Malaysia With As Imple Yet Effective Ad To Ride The Michael Movie Wave!

    Minimalist McDonald’s fries shaped like crossed legs on red background with halal certification

    AHImusic Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Great Airline At Juxtaposing Prices To Get In To World Cup Games Versus Actually Flying To Country

    Creative billboard showing price difference to watch and see Portugal with Air Transat

    ParaMike46 Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Clean Combination Of Two Elements 👌

    Black and white bird and human eye side by side with bird vision logo

    YoggieD Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    Sign That Calls For Church Service

    Creative sign with missing letters game featuring 'CH__CH' asking what's missing

    mini_heart_attack Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow