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Every day, we see different forms of aesthetics. It could be in the products we use, the furniture in our homes, or even the buildings we pass by. And for the most part, we barely notice a lot of them.

But occasionally, we will encounter an eye-catcher, something that stops us in our tracks. It’s the kind of design that makes you realize the genius creations one can come up with just by thinking outside the box.

Here are some exceptional examples, courtesy of this subreddit. Each one of these is a scroll stopper, so expect to be here for a good while.