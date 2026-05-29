“Minimalism Left My Body”: 89 Brilliant Ideas That Are Peak Design (New Pics)
Every day, we see different forms of aesthetics. It could be in the products we use, the furniture in our homes, or even the buildings we pass by. And for the most part, we barely notice a lot of them.
But occasionally, we will encounter an eye-catcher, something that stops us in our tracks. It’s the kind of design that makes you realize the genius creations one can come up with just by thinking outside the box.
Here are some exceptional examples, courtesy of this subreddit. Each one of these is a scroll stopper, so expect to be here for a good while.
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Minimalism Left My Body Once I Saw This Novelty Pencil Sharpener
This Yoga Sign
Ceiling Fan Pull Identifiers
Every photo on this list likely went through a process known as design thinking. Simply put, it’s an approach that applies the principles of mapping out design stages, providing professionals with a standardized innovation process.
As Harvard Business School explains, it also helps professionals develop creative solutions to problems across fields.
Lacoste Released Polo Shirts Representing Endangered Species With The Number Of Each Left In The Wild
This Ad
Cool Cat Design
cat-shaped paving stones
Above all, design thinking is a solution-based approach that focuses on the users rather than the problem at hand. It’s an approach meant to answer human-centric questions such as, “Who will be using this product?” or “How will this impact the user?”
This Iran War Poster Warning Off American Invaders
Funny Surprise From A Retired Squeaky Toy
Anti Dui Campaign Poster
For a moment, I thought it was BoredPanda censoring R and V for some reason.
Creativity is another common denominator in the designs on this list, and likely the most obvious one. As we all know, it’s the ability to either generate new ideas or use existing information in novel ways.
As psychology educator Kendra Cherry explains, creativity has two primary components: originality and functionality.
Coffee Shop Door Handle Is A Coffee Bean
A "Make Your Own Mount Fuji" Eraser From Japan
I saw a similar eraser that where it was a guy, and the more it was used the more the he got a bald spot.
A Depression Awareness Ad (U Have To Look Closer)
Cherry notes that there are four different types of creativity, beginning with “Mini-C.” It’s the type of creativity that centers on personally meaningful ideas and insights known only to the self. “Little-C” creativity, meanwhile, is mostly about solving everyday problems and adapting to changing environments.
The Rio De Janeiro Government Took Out An Anti Vaping Campaign
Watch Dog
Pencil Bollards On A School Street In London
“Pro-C” creativity refers to professionals who are creative in their respective fields but have not achieved eminent success. “Big-C” creativity is the pinnacle, as it leads to eminence and acclaim. Examples include technological advancements and medical innovations.
Logo Design - “Polar Bar”
Trophy For The 2025 Chess World Cup Going On In India
A Scissor By Jean Marie Roulo, 1930
Creativity is both learned and innate. And while some people are more gifted than others, it doesn’t mean that you cannot hone this particular skill.
Cherry shared several ways to increase creativity, including being open to new ideas, persistence, and devoting time to artistic pursuits and imaginative projects.
A Monument In Russia Honoring The Laboratory Mice For Their Sacrifice In Genetic Research
The Single Line Icons For The Olympics
“Stop War” Typography By Barbara Galińska
Interesting Design Of Sauce Bowl
Serbian Acrylic Ruins “Visualizer”
Reflection On The DVD As A Part Of Design
Drinks At The Halloween Party I Went To Yesterday
Edel Rodriguez’s “Mayor Mamdani” (The New Yorker's Cover Of Next Week’s Issue)
Mamdani is the new mayor of New York and he's made such great strides in his first 100 days that he's been asked to consider a run for president! He is the leader that we all need. His focus is on the people. If we had more leaders like him we could make the whole world a better place for all of us.
Cool Benches I Spotted At The National Library Of Kuwait
Handrail - Schwabisch, Germany (Hope It Serves Its Purpose :))
This Otter Tape Dispenser Puts The Fun In Functional
The Reflection Of This Sunset Lamp On A Glass Window Looks Magical
The History Of Iranian Fight For Freedom
This Folder Shaped SSD Comes In MacOS Blue And Windows Yellow
Restroom
Geometric Collapsible Silicone Coffee Cup
Spiral Staircase. Eye Of Tower, Verona, Italy
Bulbasaur Shaped (Garlic) Holder
Mondo Pasta Ad
A Mouse That Can Take Both Aa And Aaa Batteries, Just Not Both At The Same Time
Film Billboard Where Portrait Of Dracula Appears At Night From Shadows Of Stakes
The Bar Code On The Back Of ‘Everyday Essentials” Spaghetti Bolognese
"Politicians' Lies" By Marco Melgrati
The Details On The "Poor Things" Poster
Christian Dior S/S 1992 'Palladio' Dress, Designed In Paris By The Late Gianfranco Ferré Who Had A Degree In Architecture
Champagne Cork-Shaped Bar Stool
Swiss Cheese Mono Font By Heirloom
HHO Advertisement For Game Of Thrones Season 3 In New York Times
Scissor Arch Added To Wells Cathedral In 1338 To Redistribute The Weight Of The Tower
The Sino-French Science Park Church, Chengdu
The Sino-French Science Park Church near Chengdu looks almost too fragile to be real. Built in 2019 from thousands of white aluminum tubes—no welding, no heavy materials—it feels light enough to float. Sunlight passes straight through it, so it barely casts a shadow, glowing by day and turning into a soft lantern at night. Inspired by French Impressionism and Chinese minimalism, it’s a chill little bridge between two design worlds.