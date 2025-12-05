66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)
Being a designer – whether it's interior, graphic, advertising, or public space – takes a lot of creativity and skill. Sure, lots of people are good at their jobs, but only a few might be geniuses. This time, we're highlighting the best of the best in design: creations so practical and satisfying to look at that one can't help but say, "Wow."
The pics come to you from the subreddit whose name we can't really mention here, but let's just say that it rhymes with "Design Horn." It's a subreddit dedicated to amazing "architectural, graphic, industrial, furniture, & product design." So scroll down and be inspired or simply marvel at the things the human mind and hands are able to create!
A Gate At The Atlanta Botanical Gardens
Save Driving Awareness Ad
[ad Campaign] Sea's Biggest Predator- Plastic
Brickwork On Sidewalk Which Turns Into A Public Bench In Shiraz, Iran
Fountains That Look Like Dandelions
The Entrance To A Furniture Store In The USA
My Friend's Helmet Comes With A Tag For His Blood Group In Case An Accident Happens
This Graphic From The Atlantic. *chef's Kiss*
A Preschool In My Neighbourhood
Non-Electronic Study Aid Shows Answers When You Push Its Translucent Buttons
Macbeth Advert Poster
This Orange Juice Cap Didn’t Need To Be So Designed As Such But They Did It Anyway
Hide Restaurant Sign From UK
Japanese Designer Yasuhiro Suzuki Created A Giant Zipper-Shaped Boat That Gives The Illusion Of Unzipping The Water As It Moves
A Wooden Door From The 1930s With An Owl Design In Copenhagen, The Beak Being The Door Knock 📸frans De Waal
My Power Went Out And I Realised This Fridge Magnet Glows In The Dark
Creative Wording
Staircase, Apartment Building, Rome, 1977. Designed By Gaetano Rebecchini And Julio Lafuente
Poster About Reproductive Choice In The US With Stitches As President's Signature
"It Was This High." Yahoo Japan's Banner For Remembering The 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake And Tsunami
A Very Clever Ad For The World Wildlife Fund
A Nature Inspired Electrical Pylon In Estonia
Norway’s Powerlifting Logo Is A Barbell That Looks Like Their Flag
Ogilvy Singapore Created This Brain Themed Design For The Economist In 2004
Storm Drain Covers Designed To Look Like Rain Hitting Water
Batman Cover Showing The Villain Penguin When Flipped
Gamecube Logo
Samurai Vodka (First Place In The Dieline's 50 Favorite Liquor Package Designs World Competition)
Japanese Restaurant Ad Leading The Way To The Place
Ad Against Drive Drunk In India
"The Swimmers", Bathroom Floor Mosaic Tiles By French Atelier Suzanne Manufacture
1983 Araldite Glue Print Ad ‘It Also Sticks Handles To Teapots.’
Lined Paper Blanket !
This Opticians Advertisement
Amazing Bench(S) Bratislava, Slovakia
This McDonald's Ad/Poster
The Midnight Sun Restaurant - Atlanta, Georgia - 1968
Located in Peachtree Center (originally named Garden Mall), the restaurant opened in 1968. Later, the restaurant closed in the late 1980s.