ADVERTISEMENT

Being a designer – whether it's interior, graphic, advertising, or public space – takes a lot of creativity and skill. Sure, lots of people are good at their jobs, but only a few might be geniuses. This time, we're highlighting the best of the best in design: creations so practical and satisfying to look at that one can't help but say, "Wow."

The pics come to you from the subreddit whose name we can't really mention here, but let's just say that it rhymes with "Design Horn." It's a subreddit dedicated to amazing "architectural, graphic, industrial, furniture, & product design." So scroll down and be inspired or simply marvel at the things the human mind and hands are able to create!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Gate At The Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Intricate metal gate featuring lizard designs, showcasing creative and smart design to enhance outdoor spaces.

hot-rod-lincoln638 Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Save Driving Awareness Ad

    X-ray showing seatbelt buckle integrated into spine, a clever design making the world smarter and cooler.

    grandeluua Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    [ad Campaign] Sea's Biggest Predator- Plastic

    Plastic knife blades designed as shark fins floating in water, highlighting smart and cool design addressing plastic pollution.

    nazaol Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Brickwork On Sidewalk Which Turns Into A Public Bench In Shiraz, Iran

    Curved bench design wrapping around trees on a city sidewalk, showcasing smart and cool designer innovation.

    HangingWithYoMom Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Fountains That Look Like Dandelions

    Innovative designer water fountain with dandelion-shaped sprays creating a smart and cool outdoor installation.

    grandeluua Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Entrance To A Furniture Store In The USA

    Gigantic wooden dresser sculpture in a parking lot showcasing smart and cool designer creativity.

    grandeluua Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    My Friend's Helmet Comes With A Tag For His Blood Group In Case An Accident Happens

    Close-up of a smart and cool helmet design featuring bold colors and a blood group label for safety awareness.

    run_the_familyjewels Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    This Graphic From The Atlantic. *chef's Kiss*

    Silhouette portrait with creative design illustrating impulsive and anarchic themes in modern political commentary.

    Webby1788 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Preschool In My Neighbourhood

    Fence made of oversized colored pencils, showcasing smart and cool design creativity in a public space at night.

    Swanky_muah Report

    7points
    POST
    goodone4 avatar
    Scott Tepper
    Scott Tepper
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope no one falls into that fence!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Non-Electronic Study Aid Shows Answers When You Push Its Translucent Buttons

    Educational keyboard with multiplication keys being pressed, showcasing smart and cool design by innovative designers.

    ransoing Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Macbeth Advert Poster

    Poster designs for a Korean stage production of Macbeth showcasing creative and smart visual concepts by designers.

    BouncingPost Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    This Orange Juice Cap Didn’t Need To Be So Designed As Such But They Did It Anyway

    Orange juice carton with a cap designed like an orange slice, showcasing smart and cool product design by designers.

    rastroboy Report

    7points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good idea when you're in a fog getting morning coffee so don't mix it up with milk carton.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hide Restaurant Sign From UK

    Modern building sign with clever shadow design spelling hide, showcasing smart and cool designer creativity.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Japanese Designer Yasuhiro Suzuki Created A Giant Zipper-Shaped Boat That Gives The Illusion Of Unzipping The Water As It Moves

    Boat designed like a USB drive floating on water, showcasing clever and smart designer innovation.

    Huge_Macaroon_8728 Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    A Wooden Door From The 1930s With An Owl Design In Copenhagen, The Beak Being The Door Knock 📸frans De Waal

    Wooden door carved with an owl design, showcasing creative smart and cool design ideas by innovative designers.

    brzrk Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    My Power Went Out And I Realised This Fridge Magnet Glows In The Dark

    Glowing green local 24-hour electrician sign showing phone number in the dark, showcasing clever design innovation.

    false_serenity Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Creative Wording

    Sticker on a car bumper with a clever designer phrase showcasing smart and cool design creativity.

    glitterenthusiast76 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Staircase, Apartment Building, Rome, 1977. Designed By Gaetano Rebecchini And Julio Lafuente

    Modern staircase with creative circular metal railings, showcasing smart and cool designer innovation in architectural design.

    SebastianPhr Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Poster About Reproductive Choice In The US With Stitches As President's Signature

    Close-up of a woman with a design of a pen signature over her mouth highlighting smart and cool reproductive rights awareness.

    rustyyryan Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    "It Was This High." Yahoo Japan's Banner For Remembering The 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake And Tsunami

    Nighttime city street scene with large Sony and Yahoo Japan billboards showcasing innovative design features.

    UMEBA Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A Very Clever Ad For The World Wildlife Fund

    Evolution of Twitter logo from 2006 to 2023 demonstrating clever design changes making the world smarter and cooler.

    zzill6 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A Nature Inspired Electrical Pylon In Estonia

    Innovative designer power line pole in nature blending smart design with functionality and environmental harmony.

    ImTheVayne Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Norway’s Powerlifting Logo Is A Barbell That Looks Like Their Flag

    Woman athlete preparing for heavyweight deadlift attempt in sports arena, showcasing smart and cool design in athletic gear.

    oxwof Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Ogilvy Singapore Created This Brain Themed Design For The Economist In 2004

    Rolled newspapers arranged to resemble a brain, showcasing creative design making the world smarter and cooler.

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Storm Drain Covers Designed To Look Like Rain Hitting Water

    Decorative metal drain cover with circular patterns between textured concrete and brick pavement showcasing smart design.

    Found in Somerville, MA, near the Union Sq. T stop.

    rag_bun Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Batman Cover Showing The Villain Penguin When Flipped

    Creative designer poster showing Batman silhouette flipping to reveal Penguin face, showcasing smart and cool design innovation.

    ImYouBut_Better Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Gamecube Logo

    Explanation of the GameCube logo design highlighting smart and cool design elements by a creative designer.

    Gentlemau Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Samurai Vodka (First Place In The Dieline's 50 Favorite Liquor Package Designs World Competition)

    Sleek vodka bottle and intricately designed black packaging showcasing smart and cool designer innovation.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Japanese Restaurant Ad Leading The Way To The Place

    Illustration of a shrimp sushi piece with a pointing hand, showcasing clever design making the world smarter and cooler.

    Exotic_Particular788 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Ad Against Drive Drunk In India

    Glass of beer with a distorted car behind, highlighting designer creativity in making the world smarter and cooler.

    mohamed_Elngar21 Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    "The Swimmers", Bathroom Floor Mosaic Tiles By French Atelier Suzanne Manufacture

    Bathroom floor with clever mosaic tile design of synchronized swimmers, showcasing smart and cool designer creativity.

    loggiews Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Love This One

    Lung-shaped ashtray with a cigarette showing burnt ash in the lung, a smart and creative designer idea.

    faysal1234 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    1983 Araldite Glue Print Ad ‘It Also Sticks Handles To Teapots.’

    Creative billboard design with a car stuck on it, showcasing smart and cool design innovation by designers.

    kervokian Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Lined Paper Blanket !

    Blanket designed like a notebook page with button closures on a couch, showcasing smart and cool design innovation.

    na7oul Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    This Opticians Advertisement

    Blurry advertisement with unclear text displayed on a wall, showcasing creative and smart design concepts.

    Coops_tv Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Amazing Bench(S) Bratislava, Slovakia

    Innovative wooden bench design with curved, interlocking slats showcasing smarter and cooler design creativity.

    Sprostee Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    This McDonald's Ad/Poster

    Aerial view of colorful farm fields with a tractor, showcasing smart and cool design agriculture innovation.

    Julczyk0024 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    The Midnight Sun Restaurant - Atlanta, Georgia - 1968

    Modern restaurant interior featuring innovative architectural columns and smart design elements creating a cooler ambiance.

    Located in Peachtree Center (originally named Garden Mall), the restaurant opened in 1968. Later, the restaurant closed in the late 1980s.

    Virtual-Bee7411 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Building Number 909

    Street view of modern building with creative hanging sign featuring linked numbers 9, showcasing smart design innovation.

    Pinapple_Juice Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Impressive Poster For Her By @messypandas

    Creative design featuring an ear with unusual details, showcasing smart and cool design ideas by innovative designers.

    Intelligent-Scar-655 Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Apple Graphic To Celebrate 20 Years Of Podcasts

    Two vintage microphones with purple lighting, showcasing innovative design making the world smarter and cooler.

    dhdeckard Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Umbrella Stand

    Umbrella-shaped black metal stand with golden frame details, showcasing smart and cool designer innovation in home accessories.

    mattandimprov Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Chair Designed Like Water Ripples

    Blue transparent designer chairs with ripple patterns enhancing the smart and cool interior design concept.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    The Key Fob For The Hyundai Is The Brand Logo

    Sleek car key fob with smart button design held in hand, showcasing innovative and cool designer functionality.

    Burger_com Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Akhavan Historical House In Kashan, Iran

    Ancient adobe architecture with unique arches and stairs showcasing smart and cool designer creativity in building structure.

    SoggyConclusion4674 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Aston Martin Lagonda (1982)

    Car interior showcasing innovative designer touches with wood accents and modern control panels for smarter driving experience

    ty003 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Canberra (Australia) Bus Stops Are Angled Towards The Direction The Bus Is Coming So You Can See It Approaching

    Modern bus stop shelter with circular design and orange bench, showcasing smart and cool design innovation.

    Bosuns_Punch Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    The Rear Elevation Of This Architect’s Office

    Blueprint-style window and door designs painted on a blue brick wall showcasing smart design concepts by designers.

    Realistic-Care-5502 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    The Interesting Design Of This Staircase

    Modern staircase with smart and cool design features combining wood and white elements in a contemporary living space.

    agariopro365 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Mercedes Ad

    Hand holding a newspaper with a smart Mercedes-Benz steering wheel design shown in an innovative car ad.

    forsaker1212 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Nokia N93i. One Of My Favourite 2000's Era 'Smart'phones

    Nokia smartphone with innovative rotating screen and camera design showcasing smart and cool technology innovation.

    majin_buu03 Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    “American Policies Remain The Same, Only Their Faces Change” — Iranian Poster (2018) Showing Presidents Trump And Obama As One

    Abstract smart design showing two faces merging into one, illustrating clever and creative designer concepts.

    ComradeKimJongUn Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Oikos Yogurt Drinks “Shake Well”

    Close-up of a cleverly designed bottle label with repeated text for better readability, showcasing smart design.

    emmalump Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    This Billboard Ad For The Studio On Apple TV+

    Billboard with bold text about creatives and executives disagreeing on an idea, showcasing smart and cool design creativity.

    Chillax_net Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    A Signature Designed Like A Sailing Ship (Early 19th Century)

    Minimalist line drawing of a sailboat with birds, showcasing creative design concepts by innovative designers.

    BritishBeast- Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Manufacturing Consent

    Book cover of Manufacturing Consent by Edward S Herman and Noam Chomsky shown with pen tips, highlighting smart design.

    stopothering Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    WWII Lithograph By Abram Games At Philadelphia Museum Of Art

    Framed vintage poster showing a shovel shaped like a ship promoting growing your own food and smart design.

    idontevenknowatall Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    This Cassette Design

    Cassette tape with creative design featuring a cartoon face with glasses and detailed eyes, showcasing smart and cool design.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    The Reception Desk At General Motors Technical Center, 1965

    Woman seated in a large modern designer bowl chair inside a stylish minimalist interior with a floating staircase.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    A Captcha-Inspired Mirror Design

    Mirror designed like a CAPTCHA puzzle with multiple square sections reflecting a person, showcasing smart designer innovation.

    Redditor_in_Space Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Lacoste Ad

    Man playing mini golf on a green shirt designed with a Lacoste logo, showcasing clever designer creativity and innovation.

    Brone9 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Logo For Local Kuhar Family Farm

    Black and white sketch of farm animals integrated with bold letters in a creative design showcasing smart and cool design ideas.

    SEND_NOODLESZ Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    The Florida Aquarium's Sea Change Logo

    Sea Change logo with stylized fish, manta ray, and seal integrated into the design, showcasing smart and cool design.

    Expensive_Kangaroo33 Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu

    Menu board at Stuft burger bar displaying creative burger options with beef, chicken, and spicy toppings for smarter and cooler dining.

    LupahnRed Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    Movie Tickets Look In South Korea

    Transparent movie tickets held in hand showcasing cool and smart design innovation by designers.

    SeaWolf_1 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Portrait Of A Lady On Fire Poster

    Abstract portrait using bold brush strokes in red, orange, and yellow showcasing creative designer art innovation.

    Gloryflux Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!