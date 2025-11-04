ADVERTISEMENT

Empathy, good taste, self-awareness, and the ability to think ahead and follow through on your plans are all vital skills for architects, urban planners, contractors, surveyors, engineers, and designers. But unfortunately, some ‘professionals’ are lacking in all of these fields. And this leads to less-than-perfect cities and homes that are real eyesores.

The popular ‘[Bad] Planning’ account on X is a celebration of all the awful stuff “imposed on our environment.” We’ve collected some of the biggest, most recent architectural and design planning fails to make your inner builder gasp and cringe. Scroll down for a crash course in what not to do if you’re ever tasked with building something.

#1

You Can’t Plant That There Mate!

Large tree growing in front of a garage door, illustrating design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense.

PlanningSh*t Report

    #2

    When You're A Tram Driver, And Your Employer Says You've Got To Work From Home

    Tram car installed on top of house structure, illustrating design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense.

    Northern_Travel Report

    #3

    Sounds Fun!

    Street sign showing a play area located next to a cholera burial ground illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Your designs have to be as clear as possible. The less ambiguity there is, the easier it is for everyone, from the architect to the contractors, to build something great and make their clients happy. This means that, as a designer, if you want your project to be of stellar quality, you have to put in a ton of effort to keep everyone involved in the project on the same page.

    A big part of your responsibility as a designer is taking the time and energy to expand your knowledge, learning about materials, manufacturing processes, and keeping in mind any potential challenges that can happen during the planning and building process. If you can spot these problems ahead of time, you’re saving yourself a lot of money, avoiding headaches, and maintaining a good reputation. And if you’re up-to-date with the latest trends, you’re at an advantage.

    #4

    What You Doing With That Bit Left Over

    Door with a triangular cutout at the top to fit under a sloping ceiling, a design and architecture nightmare example.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #5

    Guilty Of Multiple Offences!

    A confusing design and architecture nightmare showing fenced yards with impossible access paths between houses.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #6

    Breaking News: Contract For Crooked House Rebuild Goes To Taylor Wimpey!

    House exterior with mismatched window sizes and awkward architectural design, illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Of course, let’s not be naive. No matter how talented and experienced you are, you can’t control every tiny little detail of the building process. Someone, somewhere, will mess up at some point in time. Maybe someone misinterprets your plans. Maybe someone else decides to cut corners, or they’re not as skilled at their job as they let on. You have to be flexible, adaptable, and react to (unpleasant) surprises.

    Though your sharp mind and insights are fundamental to your job as a designer or architect, you can’t ignore your people skills either. At the end of the day, the entire project is a team effort. And if you constantly mismanage and mistreat your contractors, it’ll affect the final result. You have to treat everyone you work with with the respect they deserve, and communicate well.
    #7

    New Housing In The Ponds, In Western Sydney

    Rows of nearly identical houses showing design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense in suburban neighborhood.

    hidflect Report

    #8

    That Looks Much Better!

    Brick garage with a white door flanked by decorative shutters and a wooden fence, showcasing design and architecture flaws.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #9

    Room Without A View!

    Brick townhouses with multiple windows and some windows and doors covered by bricks highlighting design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to know why. And is that window to the right of the right door bricked on the inside?

    Though your sense of taste can be very subjective, people can usually intuitively tell if something has been designed well or not.

    Truly good design is empathetic and takes the consumer’s wants and needs into account, whether you’re talking about the building you live in or a product you’re considering buying.
    #10

    Corridoors!

    Narrow hallway with multiple white doors close together showing a design and architecture nightmare lack of common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's behind door #3? Oh, wait. Which one is door #3??

    #11

    Rest And Enjoy The View!

    Two benches facing brick walls with no view in a design and architecture nightmare showing lack of common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slap a white sheet on that brick and have a neighborhood movie night! But BYOC - bring your own chair because the homeowner gets the bench.

    #12

    Cut And Paste Streetscape!

    Two photos showing design and architecture nightmares with impractical narrow pathways and misplaced traffic cone.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    As legendary designer Dieter Rams noted, good design is innovative, makes the product useful, and is aesthetic.

    Truly good designs are also understandable, unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, and environmentally-friendly.

    They must also be thorough down to the last detail and, ironically, as little designed as possible.

    You’re supposed to do away with non-essential details and concentrate on the main aspects of whatever it is you’re designing.
    #13

    Having Delivered The Building But Left The Trailer Unit It Came On Behind!

    Unusual building design with a house elevated on stilts above parking, showcasing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #14

    Some People Just Want To See The World Burn!

    sidewalk design and architecture nightmare with misaligned paving stones inside metal frame on uneven ground

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #15

    Offf!

    Door installed in a narrow corner with limited space, illustrating a design and architecture nightmare lacking common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    According to Planetizen, one of the biggest issues with urban planning recently is the lack of adequate infrastructure for pedestrians.

    Another widespread problem is the danger that construction sites pose to passersby, potentially leading to injury or worse.

    Not to mention that poor urban planning negatively affects women’s safety.
    #16

    Responds Positively To Its Historic Context!

    Two images showing design and architecture nightmares with a house awkwardly built into a bridge archway.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #17

    The Bulls [butt]!

    Old and new buildings on Millfields Road showing design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense choices.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #18

    Those Bollards Should Keep Their Car Secure

    House with two bollards blocking driveway entrance, showcasing design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense planning.

    drhingram Report

    “For example, the rise of sprawling urban suburbs often means a single mother lives and works too far away from where her child attends school. Poorly maintained parks become hotspots for crime, meaning women may not feel safe going there alone. It's a similar story for entertainment and nightlife districts. Many get developed under the assumption women will go there with male partners, and not unaccompanied.”
    #19

    Wildlife vs. Wildstrife!

    Before and after images of a backyard with poor design and landscaping showcasing architecture nightmares and lack of common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    "I’ve Got A Mate Who’ll Knock That Up For Half The Price!"

    Exterior view of a brick house with a misplaced door and windows showcasing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    What Fresh Hell Is This!

    Conflicting pedestrian signs in a residential area highlight design and architecture nightmares lacking common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    What’s more, today’s cities aren’t as inclusive as they can be, even as they become more advanced and high-tech.

    “The development process often does not include enough input from disabled people themselves. The people responsible for making city improvements might get feedback from an area's residents, but there's no guarantee that the studied segment includes the voices of people with disabilities. For example, a touch-sensitive screen for bus ticket sales might seem high-tech, but can wheelchair users with fine-motor difficulties use it?” Planetizen muses.
    #22

    This Charming Shopfront In Camden Passage Has Been Ripped Out And Replaced With Grey Upvc Cladding And A Roller Shutter. You Guessed It... Without Planning Permission

    Left image showing a flower shop with plants and bouquets outside, right image showing a closed modern storefront, design and architecture nightmare.

    josephkazUK Report

    #23

    Offencive!

    Wooden fence blocking driveway entrance showing design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense in residential area.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #24

    We Want A More Modern Look … Yes A Small Municipal Crematorium Would Be Fine!

    Two contrasting architecture design nightmares showing an old brick house and a modern building with poor design elements at night.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    The ‘[Bad] Planning’ project has been around for over 6 years. Created in mid-2019, it continues to share photos of some of the most awful things “perpetrated by architects, planners, surveyors, engineers, and other environmental ne’er do wells.”

    Currently, 136.5k internet users follow the architecture-shaming account whose curator isn’t afraid of calling things as they see them.
    #25

    Happy Bright, Shiny, Stick-On, Grey, Plastic, New Year Everyone!

    Before and after images of a home renovation showing design and architecture improvements with modern glass facade.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    This Weeks Nerdy Fascination Has Been House Doors On Buses. Didn’t Know This Was Even A Thing

    School buses with unconventional doors showing design and architecture nightmares that challenge common sense ideas.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #27

    Mehbanism!

    Before and after images showing a building renovation with notable design and architecture changes in an urban setting.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Which of these planning fails annoyed you the most, Pandas? What is the very worst case of urban planning that you’ve personally witnessed?

    If you had an unlimited budget and power, what would you change about your neighborhood and town in terms of design? Grab a snack and tell us what you think in the comments.
    #28

    British Housing At Its Finest - Setting, Scale, Landscape, Proportion, Details, And Finesse All Completely Absent!

    Modern brick building with unusual overhanging section supported by single pillar, illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #29

    Holding Out

    Aerial view of a large house surrounded by uniform suburban homes showing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #30

    Modern house with mismatched architectural designs, showing design and architecture nightmares in a residential setting.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #31

    The Porch Comes With A Small House Extension To The Rear!

    Two-story brick house with a red front door and poorly aligned driveway illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #32

    Don’t You Just Love A Bit Of Detailing!

    Brick and siding house with poorly designed window placement showing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #33

    Hmm

    House with mismatched window placement showing design and architecture nightmares that highlight lack of common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #34

    Quite Possibly The Most Depressing Garden I Have Ever Seen - As If The Parents In Their Spotless Marble Perfect House Had To Make One Tiny Concession To The Children And Created The Smallest Saddest Patch Of Fun Possible

    Backyard with small grass patch surrounded by large tiled area showing a design and architecture nightmare.

    ianvisits Report

    #35

    Placement!

    Uneven brick and stucco wall with a decorative but oddly placed architectural plaque near a window, showcasing design and architecture flaws.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #36

    Summerhouse With Views!

    Small wooden structure placed on steep hillside behind a fence, illustrating design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #37

    I Can See Clearly Now!

    White door with glass panels featuring a peephole placed in the middle panel, showcasing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #38

    Can We Have All The Things!

    Modern house design with poorly placed trash bins and obstructed garage, showcasing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningS*it Report

    #39

    Carpet installation fail near bathroom door showing a cutout patch exposing concrete floor, a design and architecture nightmare.

    So... had laminate flooring laid in the bathroom.. removed the toilet to get the floor laid properly.. a couple of hours later.. the carpet fitter come and laid a new carpet in the next room we come home and I moved the toilet to find this !!!! ...

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #40

    Some People Just Like To Watch The World Burn!

    Corner step with mismatched tile design, showcasing design and architecture nightmares that challenge common sense in construction.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    [screw] Trees And All That Green [nonsense]!

    Row of identical modern houses with no visible sidewalk or parking access, illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #42

    You Ain’t Seen Me, Right!

    Small car parked on narrow sidewalk next to a house, highlighting design and architecture nightmares in urban planning.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Wolverhampton School Of Art Is Under Threat!

    Close-up and wide views of a building facade showing design and architecture nightmares with repetitive window patterns.

    Designed by Diamond, Redfern & Partners (1966-70), the nine-storey Art School block has been earmarked for potential redevelopment by Wolverhampton University. Behind the striking sculptural concrete ‘exoskeleton’, the building remains in its original use and has abundant potential for sympathetic modernisation. Demolition would be wasteful, irresponsible, and anti-growth. C20 Society has submitted a listing application, and local campaigners have started a petition to save it.

    C20Society Report

    Fully Skateboard Accessible!

    Concrete ramp with metal railings next to stairs at shop entrance, showcasing design and architecture nightmare of accessibility.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    What Vent!!

    Pink brick chimney stands out on a traditional red brick building, showcasing a design and architecture nightmare example.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #46

    Courtesy Of Cockitup Construction Ltd. Via Lots Of You

    Before and after images of a home entrance showcasing design and architecture improvement to fix common sense mistakes.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    #47

    Did You Ever Think You'd See The Day ? The Mysterious Steps Of Lawn. Manchester

    Steps covered with artificial grass in front of a building, illustrating a design and architecture nightmare example.

    dhulston Report

    #48

    “Adds Visual Interest”

    Modern house with large glass windows and stone facade, a design and architecture nightmare showing poor common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Build Back Better!

    Four garage doors under windows with no driveway space, showcasing a common design and architecture nightmare.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Angel Square Islington, Before And After. The Previous Building Wasn’t Perfect, But With Upgrading And An Activated Street Frontage, It Had More To Give

    Two buildings showcasing design and architecture nightmares with poor structural choices and unusual construction elements.

    OliMarshall85 Report

    Can't Believe Someone Did This To The Art Deco Building On Commercial Street. Who Paints Portland Stone?

    Modern building with mismatched architecture and poorly executed design creating a clear design and architecture nightmare.

    Pott_Shrigley_ Report

    What The Actual Hell

    Stairs and floor covered in green artificial grass carpet showcasing a design and architecture nightmare example.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Stage Set Architecture

    Brick building with odd architecture and poorly placed barriers, a clear example of design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Uneven pavement repair on a city street showcasing a design and architecture nightmare with poor common sense e*******n.

    createstreets Report

    Comparison of architectural design promises versus disappointing construction results highlighting design and architecture nightmares.

    PhilipThalis Report

    Housing development showing design and architecture nightmares with poorly planned structures and common sense flaws.

    Camp4 Report

    When Cars And Bin Lorries Are Your Primary Design Consideration

    Row of modern houses with solar panels on roofs, illustrating design and architecture nightmares in residential planning.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Misplaced lamppost closely installed next to a brick building, illustrating a design and architecture nightmare.

    Gerraint Report

    Gearing Up For Mansards!

    Two images showing design and architecture nightmares with awkward building extensions and mismatched styles on city streets.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Getting Strong Gp Surgery Vibes From This House!

    A building with a large empty parking lot blocking the entrance, illustrating a design and architecture nightmare.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    House covered with excessive solar panels showcasing design and architecture nightmares with poor common sense choices.

    financeGF Report

    Tell Me What Windows Would You Like? Yes Please!

    Abandoned car overgrown with plants in front of a brick house showing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Tarmageddon!

    Large stone house with attached garage surrounded by vast green fields, illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    But Of Course!

    Stone house with mismatched arched windows and entrance columns, illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Biodiversity Not Gain!

    Parking lot with poor design showing a small grass patch disrupting the paved driveway in a design and architecture nightmare.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Garden Is Something Else!

    A backyard with a sunken patio labeled GOLD, showcasing a design and architecture nightmare in a residential setting.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Design and architecture nightmare showing a house with a window blocked by a neighboring building.

    Urban__Designer Report

    Bicycle lane abruptly ends at a sidewalk underpass, showcasing a design and architecture nightmare with poor common sense.

    piotrbarycki Report

    Blandscaping!

    Aerial and street view of a house showing design and architecture nightmares with impractical driveway layout.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Small enclosed sensory garden with benches and planters, an example of design and architecture nightmares lacking common sense.

    MjTurner_ Report

    Somethings Off!

    Two-story house with poorly placed front steps and railing, showcasing a design and architecture nightmare.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    What Have We Here!

    Modern house exterior with a poorly designed roof extension, illustrating design and architecture nightmares in residential buildings.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Signed, Sealed And Delivered!

    Driveway design with confusing compass rose and impractical door steps showcasing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    The Rules Of Second Floor Club Are That You Do Not Talk About What Happens In Second Floor Club

    Corner house with unusual window placements and awkward design illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    1666: Imagine The Wonderful Doors That Will Adorn This Entrance In Its 350+ Yr Lifespan 2024:

    White door with frosted glass set in an uneven frame dated 1666, showcasing a design and architecture nightmare example.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Before And Hereafter! Grade II Listed!

    Stone houses with unusual windows and architectural features illustrating design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Timber Effect!

    Modern house exterior with unusual wooden design and architecture elements creating a design and architecture nightmare.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Greyscaping!

    Cars parked incorrectly in a lot with confusing design and architecture flaws showing poor common sense in layout.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Shall We Start The Viewing Inside The ‘Stick-On Porch’! I Think You Mean Vestibule!

    Brick house with a porch featuring uneven stairs and misaligned columns, showcasing design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    They Paved Paradise And Put Up Solar Gain A Lot!

    Newly built house with poor design and architecture, featuring a large paved driveway and mismatched adjacent homes.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Impediment!

    Brick building with bricked-up windows on upper floor and blue painted facade with functional windows on lower floor, architecture nightmare.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    There Are Levels!

    Brick house with sloped roof and garage, showcasing a design and architecture nightmare with common sense flaws.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    I Can Think Of Other Reasons!

    A newly-built house facing demolition due to design and architecture issues with height and setback violations.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Modern residential buildings with poorly planned landscaping changes showing design and architecture nightmares.

    mitchellsnik Report

    Local Vindictiveness!

    Two brick houses with poor architectural design, demonstrating design and architecture nightmares and lack of common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Building Better, Building Beautiful!

    Row of identical brick houses with dark roofs illustrating design and architecture nightmares in suburban development.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Details

    Wooden door with a security camera blocking the entrance, a design and architecture nightmare showing lack of common sense.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Scale

    Brick building with a door missing a sidewalk step, illustrating a design and architecture nightmare on Granville Rd.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    We Need The Development Of This Windowless Tin Box, Supported With Oceans Of Parking Tarmac For The Vibrancy And Vitality Of Our City Centre!!

    Abandoned Toys R Us store with overgrown plants and poor design, a clear example of design and architecture nightmares.

    PlanningSh*t Report

    Going Bust On The Landscape Design Here!

    Aerial view of a poorly designed architectural layout showing impractical building placements and awkward spatial planning.

    PlanningSh*t Report

