The Twitter account '[Bad] Planning' calls itself a "celebration of all the [messed up] stuff imposed on our environment." And regardless of how you feel about the need to have one, the account gives exactly what it promises.

Focusing on everything from minor hiccups such as misleading road markings to more extreme cases of incompetence, like deadly-looking crooked turrets above a pedestrian lane, '[Bad] Planning' holds nothing back when calling out architects, planners, surveyors, engineers, and other "environmental ne'er do wells."

I guess it's true what they say, the bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of price is forgotten. (A statement the account proudly 'wears' on its cover image, too.)

More info: Twitter

#1

Nea
Sad :( It pains to see a number of centuries old temples near me beiing redone in a ‘modern’ way.

#2

waddles
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

#3

Premislaus de Colo
I did not realize this thread changed to ingenious designs

#4

JB
This looks like an accessibly sloped floor/ramp adjacent to some windows.

#5

#6

#7

Sane person
Ummm I don't see anything wrong with this it's just a door right? (please don't downvote I'm only 14 😋)

#8

JurajMikurcik Report

#9

Arik
This sophisticated architectural design is called the Milton Keynes style...

#10

A_Cat_To_The_Past
"Elite obstacle course"*. *Children must be supervised as this is very dangerous

#11

Flare
Not bad compared to the others.

#12

Dani M
Now that shouldn´t be here... this is excellent planning

#13

KJ
Crappy design but at least they didn't cut down the trees I guess.

#14

O D
When it's ajar ;p

#15

#16

#17

#18

C L
Artificial hedges?

#19

jamesinealing Report

DarcyRose
Really makes the wall pop

#20

Tucker Cahooter
That just looks like temporary fencing, no doubt it will be removed once work is complete

#21

Mrs Irish Mom
I would if i would see any grass 🤓

#22

Premislaus de Colo
Reminds me of medieval toilets in castles

#23

#24

Kioh81
Why is this bad? I wanted one of these for our house too! Yes there is drainage at the bottom.

#25

Javier loh
Can we please have a banana for scale

#26

Arik
A prime example of the experimental fusion of the Doncaster and the Milton Keynes style.

#27

LK
How on earth did this pass inspection?

#28

C L
I thought those were guards!

#29

Nadine Debard
This is to prevent motocycles to get there, and yes this is a pain to use

#30

#31

WorldBollard Report

#32

michaellondonsf Report

Arik
Integrated ashtrays are all the rage in 2023

#33

#34

#35

LK
And what would happen is instead we had walkable neighbourhoods, and good public transport? We have cities people would actually want to live in.

#36

#37

PaulPaul2021 Report

#38

Kioh81
What on earth is going on with the check list... What the what?? Again I'm confused. I'm starting to seriously dislike this whole post

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

PattyK
Whimsical — I like it.

#44

#45

#46

Arik
Rustic design, really embracing the modern farmhouse style. Bringing the flair of Stratford upon Avon to Doncaster.

#47

#48

Arik
Harrow, England. Always worth a visit...

#49

CheapoCrappy Report

Darkiriscat
No, its just for babies. We have them a lot in the Netherlands.

#50

Arik
Wrong finger though...

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

subtopian Report

Lyyyy
Time to repaint or clean it

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

DarcyRose
Can't ever see the repair work. Great job /s

#61

Arik
The trend of the tiny house comes to the English suburbs...

#62

#63

#64

#65

