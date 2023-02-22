116 Architects Who Did Not Think Their Projects Through, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)
The Twitter account '[Bad] Planning' calls itself a "celebration of all the [messed up] stuff imposed on our environment." And regardless of how you feel about the need to have one, the account gives exactly what it promises.
Focusing on everything from minor hiccups such as misleading road markings to more extreme cases of incompetence, like deadly-looking crooked turrets above a pedestrian lane, '[Bad] Planning' holds nothing back when calling out architects, planners, surveyors, engineers, and other "environmental ne'er do wells."
I guess it's true what they say, the bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of price is forgotten. (A statement the account proudly 'wears' on its cover image, too.)
More info: Twitter
