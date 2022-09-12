Every city’s name has a story behind it. Most get their name from a point of interest, a river, a mountain, or from a person who influenced, discovered, or ruled the town in the first place. Basically, something that makes sense.

How come then some cities have got the most random names ever? Why is there a city in Turkey called Batman? Or another one called Beer Bottle Crossing in Idaho? And again, one called Bird-in-Hand in Pennsylvania? We could go on forever because these are not even the weirdest ones! 

You’re probably asking yourself what they were thinking when they named these places. Well, we got interested and tried to find out how many other cities have got a weird name. You know, just to satisfy our endless curiosity. The results were hilarious, so we collected them in a list of the most random city names ever! Scroll down to see if you know any of them, and let us know which one is the funniest to you!

#1

Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch, Wales.

Deborah Harris
2 weeks ago

You should see the Train Station sign it's longer than the platform :)

#2

Hell, Michigan, USA.

Detroit Citizen
2 weeks ago

Hoping this one would make this list! Yes Ive been to Hell, several times. I can show you the way if you want lol. Fun fact: You can be mayor of Hell for a day if you submit paperwork https://www.gotohellmi.com/mayor-of-hell.html

#3

Gogogogo, Madagascar.

Ms.M.
2 weeks ago

🎶 Wake me up before you Gogogogo 🎶

Traditionally, the way locations are named are very purposeful—they have very logical, historical explanations to them. However, when you start reading through the list, this just begs the question of “what were the settlers thinking?”

Bored Panda got in touch with Irmante Sungailaite, professional traveler and tour leader for G Adventures and National Geographic Journeys, to talk about all things funny city names and why they’re a thing in the first place.

“I want to imagine that when places were getting named, people were inspired by unique geographical, social or historical aspects of the location and its demographics. That's for the names that come from hundreds of years ago and that are a product of communities getting together and naming things,” elaborated Irmante.
#4

Lost, Scotland.

glowworm2
2 weeks ago

Did they find Scotland?

#5

Christmas Pie, Surrey, England.

Curly potato
2 weeks ago

Really?! I mean come on now, I'm sure the mapmakers are just having a laugh

#6

Disappointment Island, Auckland Islands, New Zealand.

Alias Delfs
2 weeks ago

It’s parents was not discreet where they

#7

Boring, Denmark.

Weed in the Garden
2 weeks ago

I wouldn't go that far. Quiet, maybe, but not Boring.

She continued: “Then you have places like Boring in Oregon, USA and it is just someone's last name. So, it's worth digging through the background of the lucky (or unlucky) individual that inspired the naming of the spot, because I bet that there would be a hilarious (or boring) story behind it.”

“As for indigenous places bearing names that some might find amusing or different—well they are probably very basic (or hopefully as accurate as possible) transcripts of the pronunciation of the original language, such as Tuktoyaktuk, Canada. It's essentially just an anglicized name of the original place (which in this case means something like 'resembling a caribou' and comes from a local legend of a woman seeing a caribou that gets turned into a stone)."
#8

Beer, England.

Deborah Harris
2 weeks ago

It also has the Beer Quarry Caves, this is in Devon :)

#9

My Large Intestine, Texas, USA.

Edward Gordon
1 day ago

Lived in Texas all my life. Never heard of this place. Not showing up on Google.

#10

Yum Yum, Tennessee, USA.

Amy Taylor
2 weeks ago

I named my first dog Yum Yum. I was 4 years old, lol

#11

Cheesequake, New Jersey, USA.

Lorrie Rothstein
2 weeks ago

I've been to chessequake. They have a park and farms

#12

Whynot, North Carolina, USA.

citrus
2 weeks ago

i mean, why not?

OK, so, you’d think that most of these places would have changed their names by now, right? After all, it’s gonna attract ridicule at the very least. But many don’t, and Irmante explains why:

“Look, some of the town names for a person that doesn't speak the local language might not mean anything. So, an innocent name like Bugyi, Hungary might not sound hysterical to you, but it would leave your Hungarian speaking friends in stitches, and only when they would stop laughing they would tell you that the town's name means 'women's underwear'. But if you truly want to make someone laugh (and make your mum proud) then a postcard from Dildo, Canada would do the trick.”

“Some places make the most out of the ridiculous names and actually cash in the potential by embracing the bizarre, so there is no need to change it. Yet just recently I noticed that F@#$%^g, Austria probably had enough of people flocking to their peaceful town and mocking its name that has a different meaning in English language, which in native local German means nothing.”

“So, the local people will no longer have tourists getting on their nerves taking pictures, and the local officials will be free of frequent headache replacing the stolen road signs—because there is less chance that someone will want a sign that says Fugging. That makes me wonder if the neighboring Unterf#$%^%g and Oberf#$%^%g will appear on the lists of those passionate about hilarious town names.”
#13

Fart, Virginia, USA.

Weirdest Bi You’ll Ever Meet
2 weeks ago

Hey my 12yo bro would go there!

#14

Kissing, Bavaria, Germany.

Lee Macro
2 weeks ago

You used to be able to go from Kissing to Petting, stop off for a W*nk before heading for F*cking.....for clarity W*nk is a name of a mountain in Germany and there used to be a town called F*cking before they voted to change the name to Fugging

#15

Batman, Turkey.

Will Cable
2 weeks ago (edited)

Gotham, England....which is south of Wollaton Hall that was used as Wayne Manor in one of the movies.

#16

Happy Adventure, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Deborah Harris
2 weeks ago

Yay Doggo country <3

#17

Bastardo, Italy.

Some Cool Guy
1 day ago

In traffic this morning... "Hey Bastardo!"

#18

Normal, Illinois, USA.

Vic
2 weeks ago

I wonder if there's a Weird, Illinois..

If you’re like me… OK, if you’re as old as me, and have watched the television show Jackass back in the day, you’ll remember the guys doing a skit on Mianus, Connecticut. That might sound very juvenile as they asked questions like “what’s the economy like in Mianus?” but you can bet it did wonders to the (technically) neighborhood of the town of Greenwich. Wouldn’t you want to go there and take a picture next to the sign that proclaims the location of the hole where the sun don’t shine?

Well, Irmante had ample opportunities to visit similar hilariously-named places, as she recalls:

“The first place that comes into my mind regarding chucklesome local area names is definitely Titiwangsa, that's in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Also, when I was living in Cayman Islands, I would get stopped by tourists trying to find the best way to get to Hell—and, of course, I would seize the moment and proudly advise them to take the highway. And if you're down in Grand Cayman enjoying the beauty of the island of course it's worth going to check out Hell and its odd rock formations that definitely explain the origin of the name.”
#19

Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico, USA.

Jihana
2 weeks ago

Slightly threatening

#20

Rottenegg, Austria.

SheamusFanFrom1987
2 weeks ago

Last one there is a...

#21

Monkey's Eyebrow, Kentucky, USA.

citrus
2 weeks ago

wellll thats a new one

#22

Oatmeal, Texas, USA.

citrus
2 weeks ago

the residence of quaker oats

#23

Why, Arizona, USA.

Peter H
2 weeks ago

Thus called because two highways have a Y-shaped junction there.

#24

Utopia, Florida, USA.

Weed in the Garden
2 weeks ago

Maybe for Conservative Republican boomers, otherwise Nope.

#25

Bat Cave, North Carolina, USA.

Weed in the Garden
2 weeks ago (edited)

Batman, Turkey to Bat Cave, N.C.? Someone did not think this plan through.

Keep scrolling, there’s much more to be seen in this very listicle, but if you really insist on going elsewhere, and not to Hell or Mianus, then why not give Irmante a follow on Instagram, or migrate to the comment section and tell us of the ridiculously-named places you’ve visited!
#26

Drama, Greece.

Weirdest Bi You’ll Ever Meet
2 weeks ago

Makes sense

#27

Come By Chance, New South Wales, Australia.

Francine Govan
2 weeks ago

There's a Come By Chance in Newfoundland, too!

#28

Morzeszczyn (Sea of pee), Poland

setsuriseikou
1 day ago

Yeah, well, guess there is certain amount of it in every sea. The real question is, how do you even pronounce that?

#29

Nowhere Else, Tasmania, Australia.

Weed in the Garden
2 weeks ago

Must be the end of the line.

#30

Å, Norway.

Peter H
2 weeks ago

Actually “Å”.

19
#31

Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia.

Weirdest Bi You’ll Ever Meet
2 weeks ago

I’ve heard of that!

