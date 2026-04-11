“The Queen Of K-Legs”: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Sparks Concern As Fans Notice How She Walks

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North West’s controversial saga continues as her recent appearance at Coachella sparked conversation online.

The 12-year-old stepped out in a goth-inspired look featuring a graphic tee, shorts, chunky jewelry, and oversized platform boots. But it was a clip of her outing with mom Kim Kardashian, which quickly went viral for a different reason, with viewers focusing on a specific detail.

Highlights A close-up video of North West walking at Coachella with mom Kim Kardashian went viral.

While some critics mocked her posture, many fans defended North.

Social media users were divided, with some expressing concern over "knock-knees".

“Her feet are going North and West,” one user joked.

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A viral clip zooming in on North West’s Walk quickly became the focus of online discussion

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On April 10, North was seen attending the first day of Coachella in Indio, California, joined by family members, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

She was seen donning a blue hair wig, and bold styling stood out.

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Soon after, a video shared by X user Matt Wallace began circulating online. The clip zeroed in on North walking next to Kim, drawing attention to her stride.

Several viewers pointed out that her knees appeared to turn inward or “lock” as she walked, which quickly became the center of online debate.

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North West’s recent Coachella outing sparked mixed reactions online

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Some users were quick to criticize her walking. “If you’re a Kardashian, you’re gonna be messed up from birth,” one person wrote, while another added, “This kid is gonna be so lost and insecure… her parents and extended family are trainwrecks.”

Others focused on her appearance. “Poor posture. Big shoes. A lot of things,” one user commented.

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At the same time, many pushed back against the criticism.

“She is a knocked kneed flat footed child. Leave her alone. Damn,” one person wrote, referencing a normal part of development where knees touch but ankles stay apart.

“Highlighting a celebrity’s kid for something like this is pretty bad for a grown man trying to get attention on the internet,” another added.

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Some also pointed out practical reasons behind the way she was walking. “Look at the shoes she is wearing. They are untied and way too big. You would have to alter your stride to walk in them,” one user said, while another wrote, “She’s still a lil kid bro, I think it’s normal for now.”

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This isn’t the first time North West has sparked debate online

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As reported by Bored Panda, North has repeatedly gone viral for her appearance and personal style, often drawing both praise and criticism.

In March, she shared a video showing a dramatic manicure featuring long nails with spikes and piercing-like embellishments. The look quickly sparked questions online. “How does she wipe?” one user asked, while another compared it to Edward Scissorhands.

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Others questioned whether such styles were appropriate for her age. “At 12 years old, I was still playing with Barbie!” one person wrote.

At the same time, some defended her creativity. “They’re just nails. I think they’re awesome,” one user commented, while another added, “She is experimenting to find who she is, just like we all did as kids.”

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She has also faced backlash for wearing grills, dyed hair, and what appeared to be facial piercings, though some of those were later revealed to be temporary.

Despite the criticism, North has responded publicly in the past. In one video, she addressed comments about her appearance, adding, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”

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Her mother has also spoken about the attention. Kim described North as “really confident,” adding that while she has rules, fashion is one area where she allows her daughter to express herself.

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North’s appearance also came amid headlines involving her father, Kanye West

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North’s Coachella outing came shortly after reports surrounding Kanye West, who was reportedly denied entry into the United Kingdom ahead of the 2026 Wireless Festival.

The decision followed backlash over his past controversial remarks, despite a public apology.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent,” the festival said in a statement, adding that while Ye had acknowledged the issue, concerns remained.

While that situation continues to unfold, North’s own public appearances have increasingly become viral moments, often sparking conversations of their own.

“And how is that the child’s fault?” defended one user

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