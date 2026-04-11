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“The Queen Of K-Legs”: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Sparks Concern As Fans Notice How She Walks
Kim Kardashian with her daughter at a public event, both wearing black leather jackets and posing for a photo.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Queen Of K-Legs”: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Sparks Concern As Fans Notice How She Walks

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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North West’s controversial saga continues as her recent appearance at Coachella sparked conversation online.

The 12-year-old stepped out in a goth-inspired look featuring a graphic tee, shorts, chunky jewelry, and oversized platform boots. But it was a clip of her outing with mom Kim Kardashian, which quickly went viral for a different reason, with viewers focusing on a specific detail.

Highlights
  • A close-up video of North West walking at Coachella with mom Kim Kardashian went viral.
  • While some critics mocked her posture, many fans defended North.
  • Social media users were divided, with some expressing concern over "knock-knees".

“Her feet are going North and West,” one user joked.

RELATED:

    A viral clip zooming in on North West’s Walk quickly became the focus of online discussion

    Kim Kardashian and her daughter posing together at a crowded event, both wearing black leather jackets.

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    On April 10, North was seen attending the first day of Coachella in Indio, California, joined by family members, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

    She was seen donning a blue hair wig, and bold styling stood out.

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    Young girl with long blue braids wearing a Skims outfit, posing indoors with arms outstretched and a neutral expression.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Tweet from Unreasonably Reasonable commenting on walking style, related to Kim Kardashian’s daughter and K-legs concern.

    Image credits: RedBloodedMAGA

    Social media user commenting on concerns about Kim Kardashian’s daughter walking with K-Legs, sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: evm1885

    Soon after, a video shared by X user Matt Wallace began circulating online. The clip zeroed in on North walking next to Kim, drawing attention to her stride.

    Several viewers pointed out that her knees appeared to turn inward or “lock” as she walked, which quickly became the center of online debate.

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    North West’s recent Coachella outing sparked mixed reactions online

    Kim Kardashian's daughter posing with family in festive attire, sparking concern over her walking and potential K-legs.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

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    Some users were quick to criticize her walking. “If you’re a Kardashian, you’re gonna be messed up from birth,” one person wrote, while another added, “This kid is gonna be so lost and insecure… her parents and extended family are trainwrecks.”

    Others focused on her appearance. “Poor posture. Big shoes. A lot of things,” one user commented.

    Young girl with long blue hair wearing a grey dress and black boots, walking indoors showing k-legs posture.

    Image credits: its.northwest

    Tweet discussing knock knees and concern about walking style, related to Kim Kardashian’s daughter and K-legs.

    Image credits: cloud9_nb

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    Tweet by Gina Ceragioli defending Kim Kardashian’s daughter’s leg shape and appearance, addressing public concern over K-legs.

    Image credits: ginaceragioli

    At the same time, many pushed back against the criticism.

    “She is a knocked kneed flat footed child. Leave her alone. Damn,” one person wrote, referencing a normal part of development where knees touch but ankles stay apart.

    “Highlighting a celebrity’s kid for something like this is pretty bad for a grown man trying to get attention on the internet,” another added.

    Two young women with colorful hair and sunglasses dancing indoors, highlighting Kim Kardashian daughter K-legs concern.

    Image credits: northwsst0

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    Some also pointed out practical reasons behind the way she was walking. “Look at the shoes she is wearing. They are untied and way too big. You would have to alter your stride to walk in them,” one user said, while another wrote, “She’s still a lil kid bro, I think it’s normal for now.”

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    This isn’t the first time North West has sparked debate online

    Four women standing indoors, showcasing different fashion styles, with focus on legs and footwear, highlighting K-Legs concern.

    Image credits: its.northwest

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kardashian’s daughter and fans noticing her unusual K-legs walk, mentioning goofy shoes.

    Image credits: Andrealuvws

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Kim Kardashian’s daughter’s K-legs and how she walks, drawing fan concern.

    Image credits: DennisVanD19136

    As reported by Bored Panda, North has repeatedly gone viral for her appearance and personal style, often drawing both praise and criticism.

    In March, she shared a video showing a dramatic manicure featuring long nails with spikes and piercing-like embellishments. The look quickly sparked questions online. “How does she wipe?” one user asked, while another compared it to Edward Scissorhands.

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    Kim Kardashian’s daughter walking with noticeable K-legs, sparking concern among fans during a public outing.

    Image credits: akafaceUS

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    Others questioned whether such styles were appropriate for her age. “At 12 years old, I was still playing with Barbie!” one person wrote.

    At the same time, some defended her creativity. “They’re just nails. I think they’re awesome,” one user commented, while another added, “She is experimenting to find who she is, just like we all did as kids.”

    Kim Kardashian's daughter walking with a noticeable K-legs stance while accompanied by family and security.

    Image credits: akafaceUS

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    She has also faced backlash for wearing grills, dyed hair, and what appeared to be facial piercings, though some of those were later revealed to be temporary.

    Despite the criticism, North has responded publicly in the past. In one video, she addressed comments about her appearance, adding, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”

    Young woman with bright blue hair and edgy outfit outdoors, sparking concern over queen of K-legs walking style.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Her mother has also spoken about the attention. Kim described North as “really confident,” adding that while she has rules, fashion is one area where she allows her daughter to express herself.

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    North’s appearance also came amid headlines involving her father, Kanye West

     

    @tali308000#northwest#kardashians#fyp#prt#foryou♬ admire the perc – Esteban
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    North’s Coachella outing came shortly after reports surrounding Kanye West, who was reportedly denied entry into the United Kingdom ahead of the 2026 Wireless Festival.

    The decision followed backlash over his past controversial remarks, despite a public apology.

    “Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent,” the festival said in a statement, adding that while Ye had acknowledged the issue, concerns remained.

    While that situation continues to unfold, North’s own public appearances have increasingly become viral moments, often sparking conversations of their own.

    “And how is that the child’s fault?” defended one user

    Kim Kardashian’s daughter with K-legs walking style raising concern among fans and viewers online.

    Image credits: rebalynn3234

    Tweet from Kent Clark commenting on the Kardashians and mentioning new knees, referencing concerns about K-legs.

    Image credits: Kent_MAGA_Clark

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    Tweet discussing concern over Kim Kardashian’s daughter’s walking style sparking talks on K-legs and natural child gait.

    Image credits: JacintaMarmo

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing K-legs, referencing knees knocking and expressing concern about walking style.

    Image credits: TheCarmineOne

    Tweet discussing concerns about knock-kneed walking and its impact on hips, related to the Queen Of K-Legs keyword.

    Image credits: Bajablaster_30

    Tweet by user Nwamaka questioning if shoes cause a child’s K-legs, highlighting concern over how Kim Kardashian’s daughter walks.

    Image credits: ama_kaaa

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concerns about Kim Kardashian’s daughter’s K-legs and walking style.

    Image credits: StephanieDenaro

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    Twitter reply addressing concern about child being knock-kneed, referencing Kim Kardashian’s daughter and k-legs walk.

    Image credits: MrsJAnders888

    Twitter user Slap The Penguin replying about a daughter walking with k-legs, sparking fan concern online.

    Image credits: SlapThePenguin

    Tweet by user BAMIDÈLÉ responding to a discussion about Kim Kardashian’s daughter and concerns over her K-legs.

    Image credits: samp070719

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    Tweet discussing knock-knees and K-legs during puberty growth spurts, addressing concerns about walking appearance.

    Image credits: MuteHumble

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kim Kardashian’s daughter and fan concern about her walking with K-Legs posture.

    Image credits: AALM1tch

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not think there should be an article about a child’s appearance. Or anyone’s actually. Clothes yes, as these are things you change, make mistakes with etc, and I like seeing all the amazing dresses and outfits at awards shows. But enough with the criticisms or observations about things like this.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tiilynn avatar
    Tiilynn
    Tiilynn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Geezus - that poor kid has enough garbage to deal with in life because of her lineage. People are now posting video critiques of how she walks?? Speaking as a Mom, I'd be going scorched fukcing earth on every tabloid who posted pics without my consent.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave the kid alone it's not her fault her family are trash, she didn't ask to be born into that family.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not think there should be an article about a child’s appearance. Or anyone’s actually. Clothes yes, as these are things you change, make mistakes with etc, and I like seeing all the amazing dresses and outfits at awards shows. But enough with the criticisms or observations about things like this.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tiilynn avatar
    Tiilynn
    Tiilynn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Geezus - that poor kid has enough garbage to deal with in life because of her lineage. People are now posting video critiques of how she walks?? Speaking as a Mom, I'd be going scorched fukcing earth on every tabloid who posted pics without my consent.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave the kid alone it's not her fault her family are trash, she didn't ask to be born into that family.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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