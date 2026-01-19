“Kanye Was Mad”: North West’s ‘Sad’ Expression Goes Viral In Family Photo With Bianca Censori

ADVERTISEMENT

North, the 12-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has gone viral after a photo emerged of her looking visibly unamused during a family gathering with her father’s new wife, Bianca Censori.

The now-infamous image, taken during a Christmas get-together meant to mark a rare show of unity between West and his ex-wife, has triggered an avalanche of commentary online.

Highlights Viewers believe North West looked visibly sad and withdrawn in a now-viral family photo with her father and stepmother.

The photo surfaced just after North’s “controversial” increase in social media use.

Insiders claim the photo signals an effort by Kim and Kanye to improve their co-parenting relationship.

Viewers zeroed in on what they deemed North’s visibly sad expression, flanked by a stern-looking West and an uncomfortable Censori.

“North looks like she doesn’t want to be there,” one observed.

The silver lining, for some, was the fact that Censori was wearing relatively modest attire that covered most of her body in a stark contrast to her now‑infamous figure‑hugging, sheer looks.

“Glad stepmum was allowed to wear clothes this holiday season,” one user joked. “But it still has to be weird with no shoes and standing like a ballerina.”

The photo marked the first time Censori had been publicly pictured alongside West and North, but instead of capturing a feel-good moment, it made fans wonder about North’s true feelings about her dad’s new wife.

For many, the photo didn’t read as a peaceful family portrait, but like a tense standoff.

Viewers believed North was either deeply uncomfortable, sad, or emotionally checked out, possibly signaling disapproval of Censori or the entire situation. Others speculated she had just been pulled into the photo against her will.

“She didn’t have to say a word. Her face did the talking,” one user wrote.

Some speculated that Kanye’s seemingly angry expression hinted at a disagreement just moments before the photo was taken, possibly about North’s growing presence on social media.

The theory gained traction given West’s well-documented disapproval of his daughter being online, something he’s publicly railed against in the past. For viewers, the tension in the photo felt like the aftermath of a father-daughter argument.

Insiders claimed the photo illustrates an attempt by Kanye and Kim to work on their co-parenting relationship

Despite the awkwardness captured in the photo, sources close to the family say the Christmas reunion was the result of a long effort by Kanye and Kim to build a more functional co-parenting relationship.

According to TMZ, the ex-couple spent the holidays together in a “cordial” environment focused on their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Behind the scenes, the mood was described as respectful. The same sources confirmed West has been “working on himself” in recent months.

Kim has remained tight-lipped about the details of their co-parenting arrangement, but previously admitted the difficulty of it all.

“I had the best dad,” she said through tears in 2022 on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “Co-parenting… It’s really f*ing hard.”

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, finalizing it the following year. West moved relatively quickly for some fans, marrying Censori in 2022.

Viewers believe North and Kanye were at odds over their clashing views on her social media presence

The photo also surfaced after North West made her solo Instagram debut in December 2024.

The debut included a blurry selfie and a short video of North and two friends posing with dyed hair. The account’s bio stated it was “managed by parents,” listing both Kim and Kanye.

Still, the move stunned many fans, especially those who remembered just how opposed West has always been to his daughter’s online presence.

Back in 2022, the rapper accused Kardashian of deliberately crossing boundaries by letting North post content on TikTok.

“I am her father and I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family,” he ranted on Instagram. “But I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.”

With that in mind, some viewers believe the tension in the Christmas photo was no accident, especially given North’s recent behavior.

The 12-year-old has redoubled her presence online, leaning into controversy by uploading photos wearing fake piercings, contact lenses, dyed hair, and even black veneers.

“Don’t blame the stepmother,” a viewer wrote. “That obnoxious kid seems to have issues that a 12-year-old should not have. She should be in school and parented.”

“Kanye was mad.” Viewers speculated about the atmosphere in the photo

