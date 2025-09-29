“I Am In Pain”: Kanye West Disgusts Fans By Listing Daughter North In Public “Betrayal List”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West’s strangely personal crashout continues, this time taking the form of a “betrayal list” uploaded to his X account that names nearly twenty celebrities, public figures, and even fictional characters.

But it was one particular name that caught netizens’ attention: his 12-year-old daughter, North West.

“I am in a pain that no person can fix,” the rapper wrote above the list, blaming those below for it.

Kanye West posted a "betrayal list" on X naming nearly 20 figures, including his daughter North.

The rapper has long clashed with Kim Kardashian over North's public image, especially TikTok use.

Fans condemned the post as a desperate bid for relevance ahead of his upcoming album WW3.

While many were ready to dismiss the post as just another of West’s attention-grabbing tactics, the inclusion of his daughter forced even longtime fans to reconsider how far he is willing to go.

Kanye West included his own daughter, North, in a list of people he accuses of betraying him

Kanye West in a blue coat and gold chain, showing a serious expression as fans react to public betrayal list involving daughter North.

Image credits: Getty/Roy Rochlin/Stringer

The 12-year-old inexplicably appeared sandwiched between 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman and rapper Pusha T.

The rest of the list included a bizarre assortment of celebrities like Diddy, LeBron James, Playboi Carti, and Kim Kardashian, as well as political figures like Donald Trump.

Ever since finalizing their divorce in 2022, Kanye has often spoken about his frustrations with Kim Kardashian, particularly over the way their four children are being raised.

One of the earliest widely reported clashes over parenting between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian centered on North’s use of TikTok.

Screenshot of Kanye West’s public betrayal list mentioning daughter North West, causing fan backlash and pain.

Image credits: Instagram/ye

For instance, In 2022, Kanye posted a message strongly objecting to North’s presence on the app, writing that she was being put on TikTok without his consent.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” the rapper wrote.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Kanye West listing daughter North West in a public betrayal list.

Image credits: Austeiin

It didn’t take long for Kim to respond, slamming West for his reaction and assuring their fanbase that “as the main provider and caregiver” she was taking care that their daughter’s social media use was being supervised.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian has repeatedly accused Kanye of ruining their co-parenting arrangement by being “overly controlling”

Young woman with long blue hair wearing a gray pinstripe dress with large safety pins, holding a black accessory indoors.

Image credits: TikTok/kimandnorth

At the time, Kim took the chance to express her distress at what she referred to as “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate” their situation.

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children,” she added. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Woman in black leather dress and hat with daughter in cow print outfit and blue braids posing indoors representing Kanye West pain and betrayal list.

Image credits: TikTok/kimandnorth

Kanye responded by taking issue with Kim referring to herself as the main caregiver, a title he claimed she had taken by force.

“What do you mean by ‘main provider?’ America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” he wrote.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a dr*g test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on dr*gs.”

Kim holds the trademark to North’s name, which she said was done to protect her daughter from the industry

Young woman with bright blue braided hair and jewelry, representing Kanye West's public betrayal list SEO keywords.

Image credits: TikTok/kimandnorth

More recently, one of the most contentious points in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s co-parenting feud has been the legal ownership of their daughter’s name.

Kanye west betrayal list is something else. His minor daughter being on there is crazy enough BUT Harriet Tubman? CURIOUS GEORGE? PATRICK STAR?!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Mnjh4Rmrly — Claire 🇭🇹 (@lilmisshaitian) September 27, 2025

In March 2023, Kim moved to trademark “North West,” a step she said was necessary to protect their child from outside exploitation. Kanye, however, interpreted the decision as a deliberate attempt to limit North’s involvement in his projects, and facilitate her involvement in Kim’s.

Kanye West in a black tuxedo with another man at a formal event, fans react to listing daughter North in public.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur/Child2014

The issue resurfaced in 2025, when Kanye released a track titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which credited North as a featured artist. The controversial song was intended to go on an upcoming Diddy album.

According to screenshots shared by the rapper, Kim’s trademark filing stood in the way of the release. Kanye accused her of blocking their daughter’s creative expression and demanded she “amend” the trademark.

Comment expressing concern over Kanye West’s mental health and impact on his daughter North amid public betrayal list.

Kanye West walking in a dark jacket and pants, sparking controversy over public listing of daughter North in betrayal list.

Image credits: Getty/DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin

As is often the case in their disputes, Kim responded publicly, explaining that she wouldn’t allow her daughter’s name to be linked with the song due to its connections to Diddy.

“I asked you at the time if I could trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop, I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her,” Kim wrote.

The betrayal list is the latest in a series of revelations that blur the line between Kanye’s personal life and his artistic output

Woman with long dark hair wearing a snake-print top, representing Kanye West and daughter North public betrayal list reaction.

Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian

In particular, the promotional campaign for his latest album WW3 was filled with strange posts that referenced West’s troubled personal life and upbringing.

Throughout the year, Kanye has shared disturbing childhood memories, named ex-partners in songs, and subjected his current wife Bianca Censori to scrutiny by repeatedly styling her in provocative outfits.

Kanye West wearing red hat hugging former president in a public setting with photographers capturing the moment.

Image credits: Getty/Pool

Perhaps the most disturbing of all tweets was the one that centered on the track COUSINS, in which West claimed that he maintained an intimate relationship with a male cousin during their childhood.

The track’s lyrics describe a graphic sequence of events between the two boys, reportedly beginning after West found adult magazines in his late mother Donda West’s closet.

“He is intentionally destroying whatever is left of his career,” a viewer wrote at the time.

