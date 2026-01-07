Kim Kardashian Allegedly Shut Down Daughter North West’s Social Media Over Major Red Flags

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of the Kardashian clan were reportedly left confused when North West’s Instagram account abruptly vanished without explanation. The 12-year-old launched her solo page on December 20 with parental approval, but the account’s sudden absence fueled speculation across social media.

Now, an alleged source close to the family has claimed the move came from her mother, Kim Kardashian. Reportedly, the 45-year-old grew concerned after spotting some red flags.

“Kim didn’t like what she saw. Some of the content, comments, and attention were worrying, and she felt it wasn’t safe for North yet,” claimed an insider.

Image credits: kimkardashian

North’s Instagram bio during her debut on the photo-sharing app stated “account managed by parents,” signaling that Kardashian and Kanye West were overseeing the content.

However, by January 5, fans noticed the profile had disappeared entirely, returning a “page isn’t available” message.

According to journalist Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, Kardashian personally made the call to take the account down.

Image credits: kimkardashian

An insider echoed this concern, sharing, “The account was fine at first, but Kim noticed posts and interactions that made her pause. She’s very hands-on and protective — this was her call, no question.”

Interestingly, the disappearance lasted only a day. By January 6, North’s account was back online with five posts and the same bio disclaimer.

The brief shutdown triggered a wave of backlash, with many accusing the media personality of acting too late.

Image credits: northwest

“Too late, Kim, the barn door is open,” one critic wrote. “A little late to the game — damage is done,” said another.

Others criticized her parenting, alleging she “should try being a parent to her child.”

Another blasted her, saying, “She is no role model,” while one commented, “She was never there for her! The nanny was always watching her, so now she wants attention.”

North West’s account deletion came following the 12-year-old posting several controversial posts, sparking outrage online

Image credits: kimkardashian

The temporary shutdown of the Instagram account came amid growing backlash over North’s recent online appearances.

Ever since her debut on social media, the pre-teen has shared several TikTok videos and photos showcasing bold fashion choices.

In a TikTok video shared on January 3, North appeared sporting faux facial piercings, black grills, fake tattoos, dramatic makeup, and a striking 106-carat diamond skull pendant reportedly gifted by her mother for Christmas.

Image credits: Royal-Ad-3961

Her clip garnered widespread backlash as critics called her behavior “a desperate cry for help and attention.”

As reported by Bored Panda, Kardashian was blasted for allowing North to hang out with adults after the teen was spotted in New York City with her friends, including 25-year-old American rapper and singer Babyxsosa.

Image credits: northwest

North’s third post on Instagram, which featured a bold look paired with diamond “shark” grillz, Chrome Heart x Rick Owens sneakers, and a Balenciaga Tat hoodie, also received divided reactions.

Image credits: babyxsosa

One critic remarked, “Where’s Child Protective Services?”

This isn’t the first time Kim has been brutally called out for her parenting and North’s appearance.

Kim Kardashian has faced backlash over North’s look and her parenting long before her Instagram debut

Image credits: kimandnorth

Kim Kardashian has been embroiled in controversy over her daughter’s appearance and her parenting several times now.

Months before North launched her Instagram, Kim was roasted for letting her wear corsets, heavy makeup, and edgy outfits during public outings.

In August 2025, Kim was criticized for letting her daughter dress like a supermodel, with many calling the teen’s outfit “disturbing.”

Image credits: kimandnorth

At the time, Kim addressed the scrutiny on the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that parenting in the public eye comes with its own challenges.

“Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world,” said Kim, explaining that North was experimenting with styles worn by her friends.

Furthermore, Kardashian has repeatedly defended North’s creativity, alleging she doesn’t want to suppress her daughter’s self-expression.

Image credits: northwest

“She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands. Like, she just loves what she loves.”

Beyond the online berating, North’s online presence has also been a point of tension between Kardashian and Kanye West. While the former favors control and supervision, the rapper has historically opposed his children being active on social media.

“Pathetic that Kim let it happen at all,” criticized one netizen for allowing North West to use social media

