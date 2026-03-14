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“How Does She Wipe?”: North West, 12, Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Spiked, Pierced Manicure
North West with striking spiked pierced manicure, teal hair, and lashes, covering her mouth with hand in a black sleeve.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“How Does She Wipe?”: North West, 12, Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Spiked, Pierced Manicure

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, took to her Instagram Stories on March 12 to show off a dramatic new manicure featuring spikes and piercings-like embellishments, quickly sending social media into a frenzy.

While some viewers praised the edgy design, others questioned whether the style was appropriate for someone her age.

Highlights
  • North West shocked social media by showcasing a "Gothic" manicure featuring long, shimmery blue nails adorned with silver spikes and hoop piercings.
  • Critics flooded the comments, mockingly asking "how does she wipe?"
  • The bold look reignited a heated debate over Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s parenting.
  • Kim Kardashian previously defended North’s right to self-expression.

The moment came following the constant backlash about North’s increasingly experimental public image.

“How does she wipe?” one commenter wrote.

RELATED:

    North West’s recent dramatic manicure featuring piercings and spikes sparked intense backlash online

    Young woman with long turquoise braids wearing a black skims outfit, showing off her spiked pierced manicure trending online.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    North’s striking new manicure showed off long square-tip nails painted in a translucent shimmery blue shade.

    The design featured silver embellishments resembling jewelry, including spikes and hoop-like piercings attached to the nails.

    North also added a personal touch, with the text “North-chan” written in Japanese across the set. It was a reference to lyrics in her song Bomb, which she recorded with her father, Kanye, Ty Dolla $ign, and her sister, Chicago.

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    Three young people with brightly colored long hair and fur hats, featuring North West spiked pierced manicure style.

    Image credits: northwest

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading She extra, reacting to North West’s spiked, pierced manicure trending online.

    Comment by Michelle LaBrecque reading 12. Going on 35 with a profile picture in a social media post.

    In the video, she also credited nail artists Akemi Santiago and Noehmi Saldana for the bold statement.

    However, the gothic look quickly triggered a wave of reactions online, with several users questioning how practical the style would be.

    “Wonder how she does her schoolwork with those on? Like, how does she type and read books?” one user asked.

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    Several people compared the design to the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, with one user commenting, “Giving me Edward Scissorhand vibes!”

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    Meanwhile, others focused on her age. “At 12 years old, I was still playing with Barbie!” one person wrote.

    Another flock of online users blamed North’s parents, Kim and Kanye, for allowing such looks

    Young woman with vibrant blue hair showing off spiked pierced manicure with long nails and rings in a night setting.

    Image credits: northwest

    “You know, as a parent, you CAN say no,” another commenter argued, while another wrote, “Kim- please get this child to church- take your whole family.”

    While several viewers criticized the manicure, a few defended North’s creativity.

    “They’re just nails. I think they’re awesome,” one fan wrote.

    Another added, “These are cool. My teenage self would’ve loved to rock these.”

    Hand with spiked pierced manicure featuring large metal studs and rings on long n**e-colored nails.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

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    Comment saying How does she wipe, posted by Tammy Branam with top fan badge on social media, sparking discussions on spiked manicure.

    Some people also pointed out that experimentation with fashion is common at her age.

    “She is experimenting to find who she is, just like we all did as kids,” one commenter said.

    Others suggested the backlash may be fueling the attention around her style.

    “She does these things FOR the backlash. And she loves every minute of it,” one user claimed

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    This isn’t the first time North West has faced intense criticism for several controversial looks

    Person with blue hair and spiked, pierced manicure covering part of their face, wearing a black furry hat and studded bracelet.

    Image credits: northwest

    Comment by Jennifer Lasher questioning the type of chores done around the house, related to spiked pierced manicure debate.

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    Comment expressing curiosity about how North West manages daily tasks with her spiked, pierced manicure.

    This is far from the first time North’s fashion choices have sparked online debate.

    As reported by Bored Panda, the pre-teen debuted black grills, turquoise hair, and a bridge piercing in videos shared on the joint Kim and North TikTok account.

    The piercing was later revealed to be a sticker rather than a permanent modification, though the look still sparked widespread recoil.

    North also went viral in late 2025 when fans spotted what appeared to be a dermal piercing on her middle finger during a trip to Rome with her mother.

    Teen girl with blue hair wearing a black fur hat, showing off her spiked and pierced manicure in a car interior.

    Image credits: northwest

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    Social media comment from Lisa Sequeira discussing parenting boundaries with text about saying no.

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    Comment by Martha Guerrero humorously comparing a spiked, pierced manicure to Cardi B’s style, sparking online reactions.

    Dermal piercings lie flat against the skin and can be more difficult to heal than traditional piercings, which caused a stir among viewers.

    “She’s 12. Wtf is Kim doing?” one user wrote at the time.

    The criticism intensified again when North later posted photos showing multiple finger and hand piercings, though it was unclear whether all of them were real.

    Despite the consistent backlash, North has publicly defended her style choices

    Young woman with long blue hair and spiked, pierced manicure posing inside a car in two selfies.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    Comment by Donna Cannon saying just because you can doesn't mean you should, with a gray user icon on a white background.

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    In one TikTok video posted in December 2025, she responded to criticism about her finger piercing. She lip-synched to the audio saying, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”

    She captioned the clip, “This is for everyone mad over a finger piercing.”

    North also clapped back after receiving criticism for her black teeth. On January 26, she went live on Instagram, saying, “Why is my teeth black? Are we okay? I could take them out.”

    Not only did North defend herself, but Kim had also repeatedly addressed the scrutiny surrounding her daughter’s appearance.

    Person with turquoise hair covering mouth, showing spiked pierced manicure inside a vehicle with other passengers visible.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2025, Kim described North as “really confident” and capable of handling online backlash.

    “She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this, and I don’t really care that they don’t like… my blue hair or this or that. She’s really confident and is like, ‘I probably wouldn’t be hanging out with those people.'”

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    The SKIMS founder also acknowledged that raising children in the public eye can be challenging.

    “As a mom, you’re kind of like learning at the same time.” She said, asking critics to show her “a little bit of grace.”

    @kimandnorth♬ original sound – Kim and North

    In January 2026, Kim addressed the parenting criticism again on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, clarifying that North does have rules despite what people assume.

    “One misconception is like, ‘Oh, she lets her get away with a lot.’ Like, no — Northy actually has a lot of rules,” she explained.

    However, Kardashian said fashion is one area where she allows her daughter to explore her creativity.

    “That’s the one area I do let her express herself,” she added.

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    While Kim Kardashian has been supporting North, Kanye West has previously clashed with his ex-wife over their daughter’s public image

    Young woman with turquoise hair and spiked pierced manicure covering her mouth, showcasing edgy nail art style.

    Image credits: northwest

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    North’s growing presence online has also sparked disagreements between her parents.

    Kanye West has publicly criticized North’s use of social media in the past, especially TikTok.

    “I said, ‘Never again,’” the rapper wrote in a post during an earlier dispute, objecting to their daughter appearing on the platform without his approval.

    Kim later responded, stating she was supervising North’s social media use while still allowing her creative expression.

    Close-up of spiked and pierced manicure with silver embellishments and neon pink writing on long clear nails.

    Image credits: northwest

    “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity,” she said.

    Kim has also hinted that North’s love for fashion could eventually evolve into a business venture.

    In January, Kardashian filed trademark applications for “NOR11,” a brand that could potentially include clothing, accessories, handbags, and cosmetics linked to her daughter.

    “A disaster waiting to happen,” wrote one netizen

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    Social media comment about a spiked and pierced manicure sparking internet frenzy over North West, age 12.

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    A social media comment from Joan Roberson saying Tell me without telling me you never do dishes with 53 likes and laugh reactions.

    Comment by Linda Reyes Wright saying Imagine her at 18 with reactions including laugh and heart emojis.

    Comment discussing a child experimenting with identity, reflecting on childhood exploration and self-discovery.

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    Comment about bathroom tissues and clothes, highlighting confusion over spiked pierced manicure and hygiene questions.

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    Comment reading she's 12 in a social media post reacting to North West's spiked pierced manicure trending online.

     

    Comment by Amber White expressing opinion on backlash, with a subtle eye-roll emoji in a light blue speech bubble.

    Comment from Mona Britt Fiorilli reflecting on playing with Barbie at 12 years old, posted on social media.

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    Comment from Janice Bevan reading a disaster waiting to happen on a light blue background with a blurred profile image.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about a spiked, pierced manicure trending online.

    Social media comment by Jacqueline Walker Ray reacting to a discussion about North West’s spiked, pierced manicure.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm just thankful my great granddaughters don't look up to her or her family as role models. It's not in the relm of reality we live in.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to tell the world you don't do anything manual without saying a word. She probably has a stick to put the TP on then uses that to wipe. Those sticks are available for handicapped and obese persons.

    0
    0points
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you know that a LOT of women have very long nails that remains perfectly clean ? That's because no one wipe with their nails and because normal people wash their hands after going to the toilets. Also it's nails and she's a teenager, when I was her age I explored my looks too and I bet that I'm not the only one here.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm just thankful my great granddaughters don't look up to her or her family as role models. It's not in the relm of reality we live in.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to tell the world you don't do anything manual without saying a word. She probably has a stick to put the TP on then uses that to wipe. Those sticks are available for handicapped and obese persons.

    0
    0points
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you know that a LOT of women have very long nails that remains perfectly clean ? That's because no one wipe with their nails and because normal people wash their hands after going to the toilets. Also it's nails and she's a teenager, when I was her age I explored my looks too and I bet that I'm not the only one here.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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