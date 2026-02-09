Kim Kardashian Slammed After Fans Notice Disturbing Development With North West’s Recent Piercings

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unbelievable negligence,” that was the phrase echoing across social media this week after fans noticed what appeared to be a concerning development in North West’s latest photos: visibly inflamed finger piercings that many believe are infected.

The 12 year old, who has become a frequent presence on TikTok and Instagram through accounts managed with her mother Kim Kardashian, who many are now criticizing for allegedly being irresponsible with her daughter’s exposure.

Highlights Photos of North West’s inflamed finger piercings have gone viral, with fans accusing Kim Kardashian of negligence.

Viewers argue reputable piercers would never perform such body modifications on a 12-year-old.

Kardashian has defended North’s fashion choices as a form of self-expression and “fun.”

Ever since making her social media debut in November 2021 despite her father Kanye West’s objections, North has frequently made headlines for debuting controversial looks that feature dyed hair, piercings, veneers, faux facial tattoos, and extravagant fashion.

“Already letting her kid do dangerous activities. Mother of the year Kim Kardashian!” a user wrote.

RELATED:

Photos about North West’s inflamed finger piercings went viral as users discussed Kim’s parenting

Kim Kardashian and a woman posing with peace signs at an event with white winter-themed decor behind them.

Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy began after a close up image circulated showing multiple metal piercings across North’s fingers and hand. Two of the piercings in particular appeared red and irritated, immediately raising alarms among viewers familiar with body modification.

Kim Kardashian with a young woman showing off recent piercings, highlighting a disturbing development noticed by fans.

Image credits: kimandnorth/TikTok

“These are probably the hardest piercings to keep clean because of how dirty your hands can get,” a viewer argued. “A 12 year old should not have finger piercings.”

“There is literally no reputable piercer who would do this piercing, let alone on a child,” another stated.

Person with blue hair showing recent piercings on hands, highlighting disturbing development noticed by fans.

Image credits: northwest/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Several commenters initially assumed the piercings were fake, arguing that reputable piercers generally refuse doing these procedures on minors. That theory collapsed once the inflammation became harder to ignore.

“Not only did Kim sign off on her doing this but she must have taken her to some shady, sh**ty piercer to do it. It’s just unbelievable negligence to me as someone who’s been researching, getting, and healing piercings for years.”

Comment from a forum user discussing concerns about North West’s recent piercings and a possible infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment criticizing Kim Kardashian's parenting following fan reactions to North West's recent piercings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others expressed concern that North herself may not even understand something is wrong.

“She probably doesn’t even realize they’re a problem or infected. I’m sure they’re sore, but at her age she probably just thinks it’s supposed to feel like that,” a commenter wrote.

“I hope there’s somebody who can help her with it.”

Users argued that no reputable piercer would agree to perform body modifications on a 12 year old

Person with long blue hair and multiple hand piercings, covering their mouth, highlighting recent piercing trends.

Image credits: northwest/Instagram

Multiple users with piercing experience pointed out that the jewelry appeared to be curved barbells rather than staples, a choice believed to have higher rejection rates.

“Surface piercings basically always reject at some point. It’s not something a child should get because it is basically guaranteed to leave a scar,” a user explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person with blue hair, multiple hand piercings, and black nail polish covering face, highlighting recent piercing trends.

Image credits: northwest/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared their personal anecdotes of getting similar piercings when close to North’s age.

“My dumbass got a hand piercing when I was younger, it’s really so hard to keep clean and safe,” a viewer shared. “My finger blew up and I had to remove it.”

Person with blue hair showing multiple hand piercings, highlighting recent North West piercing developments and related fan reactions.

Image credits: northwest/Instagram

“I had the web of my hand pierced when I was about 15 and it was honestly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done,” another added. “It hurt so much and got so infected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had the web of my hand pierced when I was about 15 and it was honestly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done,” another added. “It hurt so much and got so infected.”

Comment on Kim Kardashian slammed after fans notice disturbing development with North West's recent piercings expressing concern about parenting and age.

Comment from a user discussing North West’s recent piercings, highlighting concerns and reactions from fans online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were even harsher, arguing that a 12-year-old getting body modifications, no matter how small, is crossing the line.

“What’s happening with North is criminal,” a netizen said. “There’s a reason that reputable piercing shops have a rule of 18 and over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim has defended North’s fashion as social media use as a “fun” way for her to express herself

Young woman with turquoise hair showing embellished teeth grill, highlighting North West's recent piercings controversy seen by fans.

Image credits: northwest/Instagram

Beyond the medical concerns, the backlash widened into a broader indictment of Kardashian’s parenting and North’s increasingly provocative online presence.

“A 12 year old with visibly infected hand piercings being shown off online is not self expression. That’s a kid in pain. Infections hurt. They need care. A parent is supposed to step in, not treat it like part of the aesthetic,” a user argued.

“This is all being flaunted as part of a sick, twisted branding experiment, with the brand pushing a troubled, unparented pre-teen North onto the public. I’m sure Kim thinks this is edgy parenting, but all I see is negligence.”

Kardashian, however, has consistently rejected that interpretation.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment criticizing Kim Kardashian regarding North West's infected and disturbing recent piercings and aesthetic choices.

For instance, during an October appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian said her daughter is largely unfazed by criticism.

“She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this, and I don’t really care that they don’t like my blue hair or this or that,’” she said.

Kardashian has also described watching North develop her own style as “so much fun,” insisting that her daughter is simply expressing herself and discovering what she likes.

North West and Kim Kardashian posing for a selfie with a Christmas tree in the background, showing recent piercings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Several commenters framed North’s look as rebellion within the Kardashian ecosystem.

“She has to rebel from her mother’s glam bombshell look, so North will do alt and baggy fashion,” one wrote, while another added, “That’s why she’s suddenly all over Instagram and TikTok ‘expressing’ herself.”

“This isn’t fun. This is neglect,” one commenter responded. “Kim is a bad mother. Full stop.”

“That’s going to scar her hands,” a viewer said

Comment criticizing North West’s recent piercings, highlighting fans’ concerns about safety and disturbing development.

Comment discussing rejection and infection concerns related to North West's recent piercings involving Kim Kardashian fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian criticized by fans after disturbing development noticed in North West's recent piercings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about difficulty keeping North West's recent piercings clean due to hand dirtiness concerns.

Comment about North West's recent piercings, describing concerns over infection and scarring on her hands.

Close-up of North West’s ear showing recent piercings as fans react to disturbing development in her piercings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticism of Kim Kardashian after fans spot disturbing development with North West's recent piercings and piercer choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian faces backlash after fans notice disturbing development with North West's recent piercings.

Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian after fans notice disturbing development with North West’s recent piercings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment about Kim Kardashian and North West’s recent piercings sparking fan reactions and controversy.

Comment expressing concern about North West's recent piercings, questioning if CPS intervention is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing North West's extreme piercings and comparing her to Kylie Jenner's distinct style and future branding.

Fan comments criticizing Kim Kardashian after the disturbing development with North West’s recent piercings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from lashesofyoureyes criticizing Kim Kardashian for North West’s recent piercings, highlighting a disturbing development noticed by fans.

Comment on a social media post expressing concern about North West's recent piercings, related to Kim Kardashian news.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT