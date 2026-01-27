Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Super Cringe”: Kim Kardashian Crashing North West’s Livestream Goes Viral Amid Parenting Controversy
Young woman with long blue hair making playful faces during a livestream about Kim Kardashian parenting controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Super Cringe”: Kim Kardashian Crashing North West’s Livestream Goes Viral Amid Parenting Controversy

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
2

23

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The saga of North West and her social media shenanigans continues, this time with her mother quite literally stepping into the frame.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went viral on Monday (January 26) after Kardashian made a surprise appearance during one of North’s Instagram Live sessions, a moment many viewers immediately branded “super cringe.”

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian interrupted North West’s Instagram Live in a move viewers believe was intentional.
  • Ever since her social media debut, the 12-year-old has been criticized for both her appearance and behavior.
  • Kanye West has publicly opposed his daughter’s use of social media since 2022.

The livestream unfolded as North, who boasts roughly two million followers on the platform, appeared relaxed and chatty in front of the camera, sporting her now-trademark blue hair. 

Mid-stream, she suddenly alerted her audience: 

“Guys, I think my mom’s coming.”

RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian crashed the livestream of her daughter, North, in a moment viewers described as “cringe”

    Person with long blue hair and black graphic shirt posing indoors, related to Kim Kardashian crashing North West livestream viral moment.

    Person with long blue hair and black graphic shirt posing indoors, related to Kim Kardashian crashing North West livestream viral moment.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Seconds later, Kardashian could be heard entering the room.

    “Why are you watching my Live?” North asked, as her mother laughed off-camera.

    “I don’t want to be on camera,” Kardashian replied.

    North then announced her mother to her viewers with a compliment that caught Kim off guard.

    “Guys, the G.O.A.T. is here,” she said, using an acronym for “greatest of all time.”

    Kim Kardashian posing in black dress with sequins and fur sleeves, linked to viral livestream parenting controversy.

    Kim Kardashian posing in black dress with sequins and fur sleeves, linked to viral livestream parenting controversy.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kardashian, surprised by the compliment, leaned into the moment.

    “Hey you guys… I hope someone recorded that,” she said. “She called me the G.O.A.T. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that again. Just kidding, I love you, Bubs.”

    “I love you, too,” North replied, before encouraging her mother to show her face on camera. 

    Kardashian hesitated, asking instead, “How long are you going to do this for? Because I have to stay in the room.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viewers believe the moment was no accident, but rather Kim checking on what her daughter was doing

    Woman with long blue hair making expressive faces on a livestream, capturing viral moments amid parenting controversy.

    Woman with long blue hair making expressive faces on a livestream, capturing viral moments amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    The exchange only escalated from there, with North joking that her mom should appear on-screen so she could make “some money” from the livestream.

    Kardashian shut the idea down immediately. “What? No, no, no. You know I don’t like this,” she said, before offering a compromise: “I’ll just pop in every once in a while.”

    The reality star then made it clear the livestream had a time limit. “I’m ready for bed, so I’m not getting on this Live,” she said offscreen, adding that North also needed to “go to bed now.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Kardashian and North West posing together at a crowded event, highlighting viral livestream parenting controversy.

    Kim Kardashian and North West posing together at a crowded event, highlighting viral livestream parenting controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/Allen Berezovsky

    Tensions around North West’s social media presence have only intensified since she made her Instagram debut in December 2024, a move that directly clashed with her father Kanye West’s long-standing opposition to children on social platforms.

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a 55-second super cringe moment from North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a 55-second super cringe moment from North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: Kittie40Girl

    Kim Kardashian and North West in a viral livestream moment amid parenting controversy and super cringe reactions.

    Kim Kardashian and North West in a viral livestream moment amid parenting controversy and super cringe reactions.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2022, West said he would not “allow [his] daughter to be used by TikTok” or social media without his say-so. Despite this, North’s account launched on December 19 with a bio noting it was “managed by parents.”

    Kim Kardashian taking a selfie in a car wearing a brown fur coat, related to parenting controversy and viral livestream incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Kardashian taking a selfie in a car wearing a brown fur coat, related to parenting controversy and viral livestream incident.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Since then, the 12-year-old has faced criticism from across the internet, ranging from attacks on her appearance to comments about her family life, relationships, and the way people believe she is being raised.

    Kardashian has recently been under scrutiny over her parenting choices after North’s online activity raised eyebrows

    Kim Kardashian posing with a friend in front of white Christmas trees, linked to parenting controversy and viral livestream moment.

    Kim Kardashian posing with a friend in front of white Christmas trees, linked to parenting controversy and viral livestream moment.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For North’s followers, the recent video proves that Kardashian is now actively hovering over her daughter’s online presence, rather than simply approving it from a distance.

    Young woman with blue hair in black outfit posing outdoors at night, reflecting the vibe of super cringe livestream moments viral online.

    Young woman with blue hair in black outfit posing outdoors at night, reflecting the vibe of super cringe livestream moments viral online.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    In particular, North’s appearance has been a lightning rod for commentary in recent months.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, prior social media clips featured her wearing faux face tattoos, nose piercings, and grills, causing debate over whether such expression was appropriate for a 12-year-old.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with long blue hair wearing a black Balenciaga jacket posing outdoors with snowflakes, evoking super cringe viral moments.

    Young woman with long blue hair wearing a black Balenciaga jacket posing outdoors with snowflakes, evoking super cringe viral moments.

    Image credits: northwest

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kardashian responded to those critiques during an episode of her sister Khloé’s podcast on January 21, 2026, dismissing them as a “non-issue.”

    She reiterated that North has rules at home despite perceptions of Kim trying to act as a “bestie” more than a parent.

    “That’s the one area I do let her express herself. I love her for that, and she would do it regardless,” she added.

    Kim Kardashian and North West in public, with Kim crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Kim Kardashian and North West in public, with Kim crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Kim Kardashian and North West in candid moments, highlighting viral livestream and parenting controversy buzz.

    Kim Kardashian and North West in candid moments, highlighting viral livestream and parenting controversy buzz.

    The livestream moment also lands as a clear follow-up to North’s recent online controversies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just weeks ago, her solo Instagram account briefly disappeared, reportedly after Kardashian grew concerned about the comments and attention her daughter was receiving.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Just a teenager.” Some viewers congratulated Kim for keeping an eye on her daughter

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: _kestral

    Twitter user replying to DramaAlert with a comment about Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Twitter user replying to DramaAlert with a comment about Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: nicdunz

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on North West’s livestream crash amid parenting controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on North West’s livestream crash amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: EveyNFT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy, describing the moment as super cringe.

    Tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy, describing the moment as super cringe.

    Image credits: CurlyWurdy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising parenting amid Kim Kardashian crashing North West livestream controversy going viral online.

    Tweet praising parenting amid Kim Kardashian crashing North West livestream controversy going viral online.

    Image credits: Kate_Depressin

    Tweet discussing Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream, highlighting a viral moment amid parenting controversy.

    Tweet discussing Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream, highlighting a viral moment amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: REBELUTlON

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: XaviDml

    Tweet criticizing parenting choices, mentioning a 13-year-old with blue hair and black teeth amid parenting controversy.

    Tweet criticizing parenting choices, mentioning a 13-year-old with blue hair and black teeth amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: Cryptoking

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text on a social media app from user ThatBèninTechBoy asking Kanye to fight for his daughter amid parenting controversy.

    Tweet text on a social media app from user ThatBèninTechBoy asking Kanye to fight for his daughter amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: benintechboy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Kim Kardashian’s fashion style and makeup mastery amid parenting controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Kim Kardashian’s fashion style and makeup mastery amid parenting controversy.

    Image credits: AroraMande

    Tweet by user Lush Rimbaugh replying to DramaAlert, commenting on a child amid parenting controversy and viral livestream incident.

    Tweet by user Lush Rimbaugh replying to DramaAlert, commenting on a child amid parenting controversy and viral livestream incident.

    Image credits: Lush_Rimbaugh_

    Twitter reply criticizing parenting, mentioning need for father figure amid Kardashian North West livestream controversy.

    Twitter reply criticizing parenting, mentioning need for father figure amid Kardashian North West livestream controversy.

    Image credits: zhee_explores

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a controversial comment about parenting linked to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream.

    Tweet screenshot showing a controversial comment about parenting linked to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream.

    Image credits: FERR0D__

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    23

    2

    23

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    trashy grand mom watched daughter's s*x tapes to find the one most marketable. condones her then 16 years old daughter's relationship with a then married with a kid 29 years old rapper. the rot starts from the top. those poor children like north never had a chance.

    1
    1point
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has that poor child been subjected to "enhancements" and surgery already?

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    trashy grand mom watched daughter's s*x tapes to find the one most marketable. condones her then 16 years old daughter's relationship with a then married with a kid 29 years old rapper. the rot starts from the top. those poor children like north never had a chance.

    1
    1point
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has that poor child been subjected to "enhancements" and surgery already?

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT