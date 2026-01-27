“Super Cringe”: Kim Kardashian Crashing North West’s Livestream Goes Viral Amid Parenting Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

The saga of North West and her social media shenanigans continues, this time with her mother quite literally stepping into the frame.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went viral on Monday (January 26) after Kardashian made a surprise appearance during one of North’s Instagram Live sessions, a moment many viewers immediately branded “super cringe.”

Highlights Kim Kardashian interrupted North West’s Instagram Live in a move viewers believe was intentional.

Ever since her social media debut, the 12-year-old has been criticized for both her appearance and behavior.

Kanye West has publicly opposed his daughter’s use of social media since 2022.

The livestream unfolded as North, who boasts roughly two million followers on the platform, appeared relaxed and chatty in front of the camera, sporting her now-trademark blue hair.

Mid-stream, she suddenly alerted her audience:

“Guys, I think my mom’s coming.”

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian crashed the livestream of her daughter, North, in a moment viewers described as “cringe”

Person with long blue hair and black graphic shirt posing indoors, related to Kim Kardashian crashing North West livestream viral moment.

Image credits: kimandnorth

Seconds later, Kardashian could be heard entering the room.

“Why are you watching my Live?” North asked, as her mother laughed off-camera.

“I don’t want to be on camera,” Kardashian replied.

North then announced her mother to her viewers with a compliment that caught Kim off guard.

“Guys, the G.O.A.T. is here,” she said, using an acronym for “greatest of all time.”

Kim Kardashian posing in black dress with sequins and fur sleeves, linked to viral livestream parenting controversy.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kardashian, surprised by the compliment, leaned into the moment.

“Hey you guys… I hope someone recorded that,” she said. “She called me the G.O.A.T. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that again. Just kidding, I love you, Bubs.”

“I love you, too,” North replied, before encouraging her mother to show her face on camera.

Kardashian hesitated, asking instead, “How long are you going to do this for? Because I have to stay in the room.”

Viewers believe the moment was no accident, but rather Kim checking on what her daughter was doing

Woman with long blue hair making expressive faces on a livestream, capturing viral moments amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: kimandnorth

The exchange only escalated from there, with North joking that her mom should appear on-screen so she could make “some money” from the livestream.

Kardashian shut the idea down immediately. “What? No, no, no. You know I don’t like this,” she said, before offering a compromise: “I’ll just pop in every once in a while.”

North West is going viral after Kim Kardashian made an appearance and supervised her on her stream.

pic.twitter.com/Wk7N3Zw8yP — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 26, 2026

The reality star then made it clear the livestream had a time limit. “I’m ready for bed, so I’m not getting on this Live,” she said offscreen, adding that North also needed to “go to bed now.”

Kim Kardashian and North West posing together at a crowded event, highlighting viral livestream parenting controversy.

Image credits: Getty/Allen Berezovsky

Tensions around North West’s social media presence have only intensified since she made her Instagram debut in December 2024, a move that directly clashed with her father Kanye West’s long-standing opposition to children on social platforms.

Screenshot of a tweet describing a 55-second super cringe moment from North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: Kittie40Girl

Kim Kardashian and North West in a viral livestream moment amid parenting controversy and super cringe reactions.

Image credits: kimandnorth

In 2022, West said he would not “allow [his] daughter to be used by TikTok” or social media without his say-so. Despite this, North’s account launched on December 19 with a bio noting it was “managed by parents.”

Kim Kardashian taking a selfie in a car wearing a brown fur coat, related to parenting controversy and viral livestream incident.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Since then, the 12-year-old has faced criticism from across the internet, ranging from attacks on her appearance to comments about her family life, relationships, and the way people believe she is being raised.

Kardashian has recently been under scrutiny over her parenting choices after North’s online activity raised eyebrows

Kim Kardashian posing with a friend in front of white Christmas trees, linked to parenting controversy and viral livestream moment.

Image credits: kimandnorth

For North’s followers, the recent video proves that Kardashian is now actively hovering over her daughter’s online presence, rather than simply approving it from a distance.

Young woman with blue hair in black outfit posing outdoors at night, reflecting the vibe of super cringe livestream moments viral online.

Image credits: kimandnorth

In particular, North’s appearance has been a lightning rod for commentary in recent months.

As Bored Panda previously reported, prior social media clips featured her wearing faux face tattoos, nose piercings, and grills, causing debate over whether such expression was appropriate for a 12-year-old.

Young woman with long blue hair wearing a black Balenciaga jacket posing outdoors with snowflakes, evoking super cringe viral moments.

Image credits: northwest

Kardashian responded to those critiques during an episode of her sister Khloé’s podcast on January 21, 2026, dismissing them as a “non-issue.”

She reiterated that North has rules at home despite perceptions of Kim trying to act as a “bestie” more than a parent.

“That’s the one area I do let her express herself. I love her for that, and she would do it regardless,” she added.

Kim Kardashian and North West in public, with Kim crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

Kim Kardashian and North West in candid moments, highlighting viral livestream and parenting controversy buzz.

The livestream moment also lands as a clear follow-up to North’s recent online controversies.

Just weeks ago, her solo Instagram account briefly disappeared, reportedly after Kardashian grew concerned about the comments and attention her daughter was receiving.

“Just a teenager.” Some viewers congratulated Kim for keeping an eye on her daughter

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: _kestral

Twitter user replying to DramaAlert with a comment about Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: nicdunz

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on North West’s livestream crash amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: EveyNFT

Tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy, describing the moment as super cringe.

Image credits: CurlyWurdy

Tweet praising parenting amid Kim Kardashian crashing North West livestream controversy going viral online.

Image credits: Kate_Depressin

Tweet discussing Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream, highlighting a viral moment amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: REBELUTlON

Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: XaviDml

Tweet criticizing parenting choices, mentioning a 13-year-old with blue hair and black teeth amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: Cryptoking

Tweet text on a social media app from user ThatBèninTechBoy asking Kanye to fight for his daughter amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: benintechboy

Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Kim Kardashian’s fashion style and makeup mastery amid parenting controversy.

Image credits: AroraMande

Tweet by user Lush Rimbaugh replying to DramaAlert, commenting on a child amid parenting controversy and viral livestream incident.

Image credits: Lush_Rimbaugh_

Twitter reply criticizing parenting, mentioning need for father figure amid Kardashian North West livestream controversy.

Image credits: zhee_explores

Tweet screenshot showing a controversial comment about parenting linked to Kim Kardashian crashing North West's livestream.

Image credits: FERR0D__