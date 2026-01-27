“Super Cringe”: Kim Kardashian Crashing North West’s Livestream Goes Viral Amid Parenting Controversy
The saga of North West and her social media shenanigans continues, this time with her mother quite literally stepping into the frame.
The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went viral on Monday (January 26) after Kardashian made a surprise appearance during one of North’s Instagram Live sessions, a moment many viewers immediately branded “super cringe.”
- Kim Kardashian interrupted North West’s Instagram Live in a move viewers believe was intentional.
- Ever since her social media debut, the 12-year-old has been criticized for both her appearance and behavior.
- Kanye West has publicly opposed his daughter’s use of social media since 2022.
The livestream unfolded as North, who boasts roughly two million followers on the platform, appeared relaxed and chatty in front of the camera, sporting her now-trademark blue hair.
Mid-stream, she suddenly alerted her audience:
“Guys, I think my mom’s coming.”
Kim Kardashian crashed the livestream of her daughter, North, in a moment viewers described as “cringe”
Seconds later, Kardashian could be heard entering the room.
“Why are you watching my Live?” North asked, as her mother laughed off-camera.
“I don’t want to be on camera,” Kardashian replied.
North then announced her mother to her viewers with a compliment that caught Kim off guard.
“Guys, the G.O.A.T. is here,” she said, using an acronym for “greatest of all time.”
Kardashian, surprised by the compliment, leaned into the moment.
“Hey you guys… I hope someone recorded that,” she said. “She called me the G.O.A.T. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that again. Just kidding, I love you, Bubs.”
“I love you, too,” North replied, before encouraging her mother to show her face on camera.
Kardashian hesitated, asking instead, “How long are you going to do this for? Because I have to stay in the room.”
Viewers believe the moment was no accident, but rather Kim checking on what her daughter was doing
The exchange only escalated from there, with North joking that her mom should appear on-screen so she could make “some money” from the livestream.
Kardashian shut the idea down immediately. “What? No, no, no. You know I don’t like this,” she said, before offering a compromise: “I’ll just pop in every once in a while.”
North West is going viral after Kim Kardashian made an appearance and supervised her on her stream.
The reality star then made it clear the livestream had a time limit. “I’m ready for bed, so I’m not getting on this Live,” she said offscreen, adding that North also needed to “go to bed now.”
Tensions around North West’s social media presence have only intensified since she made her Instagram debut in December 2024, a move that directly clashed with her father Kanye West’s long-standing opposition to children on social platforms.
In 2022, West said he would not “allow [his] daughter to be used by TikTok” or social media without his say-so. Despite this, North’s account launched on December 19 with a bio noting it was “managed by parents.”
Since then, the 12-year-old has faced criticism from across the internet, ranging from attacks on her appearance to comments about her family life, relationships, and the way people believe she is being raised.
Kardashian has recently been under scrutiny over her parenting choices after North’s online activity raised eyebrows
For North’s followers, the recent video proves that Kardashian is now actively hovering over her daughter’s online presence, rather than simply approving it from a distance.
In particular, North’s appearance has been a lightning rod for commentary in recent months.
As Bored Panda previously reported, prior social media clips featured her wearing faux face tattoos, nose piercings, and grills, causing debate over whether such expression was appropriate for a 12-year-old.
Kardashian responded to those critiques during an episode of her sister Khloé’s podcast on January 21, 2026, dismissing them as a “non-issue.”
She reiterated that North has rules at home despite perceptions of Kim trying to act as a “bestie” more than a parent.
“That’s the one area I do let her express herself. I love her for that, and she would do it regardless,” she added.
The livestream moment also lands as a clear follow-up to North’s recent online controversies.
Just weeks ago, her solo Instagram account briefly disappeared, reportedly after Kardashian grew concerned about the comments and attention her daughter was receiving.
“Just a teenager.” Some viewers congratulated Kim for keeping an eye on her daughter
Image credits: _kestral
Image credits: nicdunz
Image credits: EveyNFT
Image credits: CurlyWurdy
Image credits: Kate_Depressin
Image credits: REBELUTlON
Image credits: XaviDml
Image credits: Cryptoking
Image credits: benintechboy
Image credits: AroraMande
Image credits: Lush_Rimbaugh_
Image credits: zhee_explores
Image credits: FERR0D__
trashy grand mom watched daughter's s*x tapes to find the one most marketable. condones her then 16 years old daughter's relationship with a then married with a kid 29 years old rapper. the rot starts from the top. those poor children like north never had a chance.
Has that poor child been subjected to "enhancements" and surgery already?
