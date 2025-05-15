So we’ve gathered some of the most extreme examples of folks being so deeply out of touch that people had to share them online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to look somewhat confused and bewildered, upvote the worst ones and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments below.

Everyone sometimes has those jarring moments where you really have to wonder if somehow along the way, you’ve managed to lose touch with normal beliefs or behavior, which is sadly a lot more common in the age of social media . One way to test that is to compare to the truly worst takes out there.

#1 I was fortunate enough to go to a slightly pricey summer school and one of my classmates (whose parents were loaded) said "I don't see why everyone doesn't just go to private schools" and "It's so unfair that poor people don't have to pay for college".

#2 "I wish I was as tan as you"



I am black lol.

#3 When a teacher said to me, "You're not slow like these others. It's hard to believe you grew up poor. It's almost like you're white!" I think I was 10.

#4 All the millionaires saying "we're in this together" whilst sat in the mansions during COVID. That was great 👍.

#5 “By no means was my family well off, there were times I would only get 10 presents for Christmas.”.

#6 'It was God's will'...when a child dies. Nothing makes my blood boil more than that.



Quiet-Willingness937:



This is the way my B- and SIL talk about their OWN BABY. They do objectively dangerous things (like giving their infant raw milk, SIL will hold baby in a moving car instead of using a car seat) and then talk about how "this is the way we parent and if it's God's will..."

Gets my adrenaline pumping just talking about it.

#7 My own brother told me that my severely disabled daughter (from birth, and also not my fault ) is a manifestation of all my shortcomings 😭😔 can you imagine.

#8 Have you seen the Mariah Carey interview where she's surprised that "you have to pay for electricity in your country?" Because Mariah thinks that "electricity is free in America".

#9 "At least you know you can get pregnant" - ER doctor to me, whilst I was bleeding from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and about to have emergency surgery.

#10 "You can't be African, you look white" said by a European dude, who was a tourist in my home country, in Africa!

#11 One of my college friends didn't know what a frying pan was.

#12 A white guy once told me he could relate to experiences of racism because he used to have long hair and a beard and people thought he was up to no good.

#13 “You can just have another” After I lost my baby, I did end up having another and now have a beautiful rainbow baby, but that isn’t the point. I would’ve loved to have BOTH babies.

#14 One person I know does not understand why poor people cant go on holiday and said "why don't they just choose a cheap destination?"

#15 “I don’t understand why people are poor. There is so much opportunity.”

- My brother, who is an Ivy educated doctor and MD PHD.

#16 Driving past a large group of tents belonging to homeless people… “I just don’t understand why they would want to sleep outside when it’s so cold out.” Ummmmm they don’t.

#17 Over a decade ago I drove a yellow cab for a living. I picked up a well off gentleman and took him to the local country club. He was surprised that I wasn’t interested in joining when the club charged most of my yearly salary to join. According to him it was only $50,000 to start. When we got there, he tried to negotiate a lower fare.

#18 They are eating the dogs.

They are eating the cats.

They are eating the pets of the people that live there.

#19 My very very wealthy boss was telling me about her recent vacation with a private plane to a private yacht anchored off of some beautiful island once and she looked right at me, while knowing exactly how much money i made because *she hired me* and said “if you ever get the chance to do this, you really should”





i just sort of blankly looked at her and said….you bet. 😐.

#20 A friend of mine once said you can’t have a real wedding for less that 40k.

#21 "You're having trouble getting a job? Well, make sure your resume is printed on the nice paper, it really helps!".

#22 Ordered a taxi to drive them to the gym next door.

#23 A regular at my work just lost her 17y/o son in a car accident. My co-worker said to her not a week after, “I know just how you’re feeling. My son (college age) stopped talking to me six months ago and blocked me everywhere. It’s breaking my heart.” The look on the lady’s face when she said that to her is what broke my heart!

#24 For context, this is when I just finished uni and started my first full-time job.

This person asked “How much do you earn?” I replied ‘around $50-60k’



And then he responded ‘is that for a week or fortnightly?’



You can only guess what sort of spending he is on a week.

#25 I was in a restroom once and overheard a group of girls at the sinks. One girl says she wanted to buy a leather jacket but was going to wait because it's a big purchase. This other girl responds immediately with "You should just go to Turkey to get a leather jacket!". There's a pause, and then the first girl says "Are...are leather jackets less expensive there?" The 2nd girl takes a second to consider what was just asked...then dismisses it with "You should just go to Turkey for the vibes and then pick up a jacket while you're there!"

#26 “I mean it’s one banana, Michael. What could it cost? 10 dollars?”

#27 At university, when I was searching for a new job all day every weekend and my girlfriend (now wife), who had never had a job, said “I don’t get it, why don’t you just get a job. If one my friends wanted a job… they just got one.” Found out her friends all worked for one of their parents companies. I reminded her first time she looked for a job.

#28 "If you give a homeless person $100 they'll spend it in a day, if you give a rich person $100 they'll put it into savings". Yea Mason, give money to someone with no money they'll use it to meet their needs. Give money to someone who already has their needs met they can afford to put that money away for the future.

#29 My wife and I had a stillbirth.





A friend of Mine's baby was a little irritable and so my friend turned to us and said 'are you sure you want kids?'





Also got a comment from a work colleague; 'It's all for the best'.

#30 My truck needed an oil change which i do myself for the cost of about 35$ and maybe 20 minutes of my time and the girl i was seeing at the time said "Just get another car when the light pops up." also the same gal who said I was stupid for paying my phone bill " Why do you pay that." Because I want to use my phone I said. She responds. "Thats stupid just make your parents pay that." My parents could barely pay for their loaf of bread lmfao guess her parents helped her out a bit too much good for them and her but I think it sure f****d up her mentality. She was blonde and pretty on the outside but oh so ugly on the inside (figuratively).

#31 I was just out of college, working as a farmland for room, board, and about $100 a week. I was getting ready to start a new job across the country and saving up to pay for gas and new work boots. A couple weeks before I was planning to leave the transmission on my car completely gave up, and I was panicking.



Another one of the farmhands who was from the bay area and just passing through (when he got tired of taking trains and planes, his parents sent him money to buy a new car in cash), asked me "why don't you just get some money? That would solve everything."



I just sat and stared at him.

#32 Someone told me I had white privilige because I'm Asian once. They were fairly adamant about it. Apparently I am not susceptible racism because I'm "technically white" and all Asians are "White passing".



Was a weird as hell time.



They seemed to be very "Freedom fighter for all POC" type people but somehow ended up going full circle racist lol.

#33 I was on maternity leave and staying at my MIL's for a few days. I was worried about bills and debating about going back to week when my daughter was 6 weeks instead of 8. My MIL was asking about my mom and I told her that my mom was really sick and dealing with being sick. Aside from her MLM down line (that I hate) my MIL hasn't worked or made an income in 10 years, she lived off my FIL's social security until he died and my husband has been helping her since FIL passed.



My MIL says "Well at least she'll get some time to lay in bed and recover." I said "No she's still working," "I just don't understand why someone would work when they're so sick. It just seems so irresponsible to me." "Well not everyone has someone to help them with bills. That's why I'm going back to work 2 weeks earlier than I should."

#34 6mo old puppy lost to a vehicle accident.



I texted extended family the news just so everyone knew to avoid future awkward conversation.



3 days later was a planned babyshower for a sibling. I didn't want to go because of grief, but I dragged myself out. The first thing my mom (who received the prior text) says:



"You look depressed!"



me: "My dog just died."



I gave my sister a bulk bag of dog treats (she had 4 dogs) so they could be of use and left shortly after.

#35 My boss, who owns the company and gains around £3 million a year, once took me out on a job with him and when I said I was going to get lunch he said " I don't know how much it costs, but get yourself something from McDonalds" and handed me a £50 note.

#36 I was required to see a counselor as a pre-requisite to get on a low-income housing list. During the appointment, I was discussing the stress I was under due to my situation and my counselor said "Whenever I'm stressed, I take a long hot bath. Why don't you try taking a hot bath?"





"Because I'm homeless.".

#37 When my mom passed away, my paternal grand father told me “don’t worry, you won’t even miss her because daughters always prefer their fathers” … my blood still boils when I remember that….

#38 Picture this: I am in high school. My mother and I are told that I have a terminal heart condition, and she takes her own life, I found her body, and my father was away on a business trip for days, and nobody knows where, until they find someone at his office that knows. So I, alone as a teen, have to handle the police, and all that. My dad comes home, decides this is a perfect time to restart his own life, and evicts me. I graduated high school homeless crashing in people's guest rooms and basements. College dreams dashed. My best friend, my only lifeline, says this:



"Will you stop pining about your mother? That was like, 6 months ago. Get over it. I lost my bomber jacket at Clyde's and you don't see me still going on and on about. For chrissake, that was back in high school."



Now in their defense, they were 17 years old, and teens say some pretty dumb things (myself included). But that was the hardest verbal slap in the face I ever got, and was the beginning of the end of our friendship.



Oh, and yeah, the "terminal" heart condition was not terminal, since this was nearly 40 years ago.

#39 « Why don’t you ask your father to pay for it? »

I was working in a French private school with out of touch teenagers from wealthy families.

EACH year, they’d do a school trip either to Asia or North America.

One of my student just couldn’t afford it, the trip was so expensive. And the others couldn’t understand WHY. Like… can’t the parents pay for it, as theirs do ? They were nice kids, but sincerely could not understand that not everyone was as privileged as them.

#40 My washer and dryer broke. I was complaining about having to go to the laundry matt to the doctor I work for. She replied with “why are you stressed, you just drop off your clothes, they wash it and will even will fold it for you!” She pays for the laundry service there. I obviously have to use the coin machines and wait while I do it myself.

#41 My father-in-law, who was born in 1953, told me it would have been wise to invest in apple in the 80’s. That way I would be rich now.



I was born in 1995.



He’s a retired doctor with more money than God and lives in a massive house and buys his cars outright with cash. And has a $1,250,000 boat.



He also asked, “Are you guys maxing out your 401k’s?” To which I replied, “No, we can’t” and he couldn’t understand that we couldn’t budget in such a way to max them out without missing rent payments.

#42 In high school my rich friend got a brand new Ford truck after her first car which was a Jeep. They had to get rid of the Jeep because it didn’t have side-impact airbags and she needed a car with side-impact airbags. When she was telling us all this, I said “my car doesn’t have side-impact airbags… it’s a 10 year old piece of s**t… my mom got it for me for cheap…” so my rich friend said “I guess your mom doesn’t really love you then.”

#43 For me it's gotta be during the 2012 presidential campaign when Mitt Romney's wife went on about how the hard times they went through during their college years. Mitt even had to sell some of their stocks, just to survive. Can you imagine.

#44 > You have nothing to be depressed about.



When talking with my mom.

#45 When I was 24 I confided to my girlfriend that I'd always wanted to visit the United States. Her reply was "*just go!*"



Yeah...yeah, I'll forget about having only a few hundred pounds of discretionary income every month once my obligations are taken care of, and "just go" on a holiday across the Atlantic.

#46 I was visiting my girlfriend's family in California in 2012-2013. Fuel was super expensive - like pushing $5 / gal, but in 2012 dollars.



Her dad said something like "I don't understand why people don't just fill up the tank. It's so much more effort to come back later!"



I believe you, that you don't understand. You own a commercial real estate business that owns over $100,000,000 of property. You retired at 52. Your parents are old money and were social elite at Stanford. It makes total sense that you have never had to choose between eating for a week and putting 10 gallons of fuel in your tank.

#47 2 weeks after I (29F) found out I was pregnant with my first child my husband (30M) was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer with mets to the peritoneum. 5 year survival rate is 5%.



When breaking this news to my boss she said “Oh you shouldn’t be sad, you should be happy that there’s still a chance!”

My jaw has never hit the ground faster.

#48 I’m 25 years old and still live with my parents due to financial issues (big student loan payment, and just other, normal bills) and some health problems with my dad. A friend of mine from high school recently dug into me about how she couldn’t imagine still living at home and how awful it is that I do. It really hurt me until I remember that her parents paid for her bachelor’s and her apartment for those four years and now they’re paying for her masters degree.

#49 I have an extremely severe eating disorder. On the same day I found out I had weeks to live if I didn’t change immediately, my mother “took away” the food in the house because she was angry at me.



It was like an ohhh s**t moment because I realized she would NEVER take me seriously. And she’s probably a big reason why I’m even like this!! So I stopped waiting on her and took control of my own life.

#50 **Avocado toast is the reason millennials can't afford houses** - example of how out of touch wealthy folks can be with the realities and struggles of everyday life for the rest of us.

#51 "When are you going to buy a house"? The most out if touch and tone deaf thing to say in 2024...

#52 Two weeks after my miscarriage a colleague said, 'I need to talk to you cos I think you'd have researched this stuff before you got pregnant. Can you tell me all you know about how child benefits are calculated by the government?'

#53 "I like Scandinavian men, they're mean and a*****e but s**y and I won't have to work cause they'll pay for everything" I was almost not allowed to work because of my a*****e ex.



"Surgery is unnatural and I would never get surgery. " right before I got my gallbladder surgery.



"I don't have any help I'm all alone" her family sends her money, she doesn't pay her own bills and my dumb a*s let her move in for less than 1/3 rent cause she's 19.



"That's disgusting I dont understand how anybody can get that low." Talking about homeless people. I was homeless when I was 17.



"I don't take medicine, it's all addictive" first off... it's a nasal spray cause she was sobbing about how she can't breathe. Second off, she was addicted to fentanyl like 1-2 years ago, smokes $200 of weed every month, and has a new vape every week... starts tweaking if she can't get weed or a vape.





"That's not a real job, that's such b******t what a bunch of bums" about people selling $5 bouquets on the side of the road. She didn't have a job before she moved in with me.

#54 My boss at an old job let one of his friends who sold insurance come into the shop (it was an auto garage) to give a pitch about buying insurance from him.



No one took any of the brochures. We just stared at the guy. I was being paid $10/hr. AS IF I had the money to take on extra bills for no reason.

#55 I had a friend tell me she wanted us to have mismatched silverware for a cottage core aesthetic and i had to explain to her i grew up poor, it’s not an “aesthetic” lmfao.

#56 Vaccines cause autism and should be avoided.

#57 Talking to my Gen-Z niece and nephew during the time of the stimulus checks(only people who made less than $80k recieved it)



we were talking about receiving it in the mail and she made a face and says “wait you make less than $80k??”



i live in a low-cost-of-living area where the average income is like $50k. and my niece has wealthy parents who bought a business for her to “run”



i just laughed and said, “yeah, a lot of people around here make less than $80k.”.

#58 Why don't you just work harder and save.



Or



why don't you get a degree in a different field while you look. Surely you'll find a job in a different field it's guaranteed.

#59 I went to get sushi with my mom and she ordered a spider roll that she didn’t think was very good.



I then watched her call over the waiter and hear her tell them the roll wasn’t good and they should try this other place in town and take notes since they know how to make it right.



I yelled at her and she just looked confused and said she was just trying to help.



(I tipped really well and apologized to the waiter on the way out).

#60 Fullyrawkristina on YouTube is one of my favorite examples of an out-of-touch person. She is the kind of person who, if she became famous during the TikTok era, she would have been ripped apart *bad* by Gen Z.



She pushes this ridiculous, very expensive raw food diet. So to prove once and for all that her diet is affordable, she filmed herself shopping at Whole Foods, to prove she could make 3 meals with “just” $20.



The best line was something like “if I can buy three meals from Whole Foods for $20, then *you* can buy three meals from Whole Foods for $20.”.

#61 "I make 500k and it feels like poverty".

#62 When told Norway has a speeding fine proportionate to income, my mother loudly exclaimed "that's discriminatory to rich people!"

#63 During the 2008 recession, Boomer Brother bought a condo that had gone into foreclosure. Spent the next decade lecturing everyone that they need to buy a foreclosed condo. Not everyone has the down payment just laying around and a lot of those condos were shoddy builds which is why people were walking away from them.

#64 Someone I was friends with who was semi religious, they tried to get me to go church all the time, but I declined, and they weren't upset by it. My mum died, and the first thing they said to me was, "God always has a plan. Maybe you can come to church and pray for her soul with me." I never responded and blocked her.

#65 I worked for a major insurer during the recession. We had two people running our local office- they were husband and wife and made millions. During the annual All Associate Meeting, the Mrs was trying to warm up the crowd by telling "relatable" stories about her personal life.



The first story was that she was taking motorcycle lessons, because she just bought a brand new, completely decked out Harley. She made sure to describe all the bells and whistles, as well as her new leather jacket and motorcycle wardrobe.



The second story was her mocking one of her executives because when she was telling him about her brand name purses, he didn't know Coach, and Prada were purse brands. She laughed hysterically as the crowd (which had been informed the week prior via email that we were not getting raises) sat stone-faced.



At the end during the Q&A, she had the balls to tell us we just didn't have the budget for cost of living raises. People actually booed. B***h, you just spent THIRTY MINUTES flaunting your lifestyle. I'm wearing second-hand clothes because it's what I can afford, and you're telling us about your new Vuitton wallet and matching bag. I hope your drive your f*****g new motorcycle off a cliff, Sandy.



We didn't have any more in-person All Associate Meetings after that.

#66 "oh yea im broke rn" "why don't u ask your parents for money?" hearing that as a kid made me mad my parents lived pay check to paycheck $30 was alot to em even $10 was too much to ask. like no i can't just go and ask em that.

#67 The former BP CEO that complained about just wanted his life back after men died on an offshore oil rig due to their poor management.

#68 “What do you mean the servers here don’t get paid a great wage, this is a expensive restaurant”- said by a man born with a silver spoon in his mouth and makes 600k a year doing idk what, the most saltine cracker of a man with the most toxic views and so brave saying completely false s**t with his full chest.

#69 "It only costs NT$100,000 (US$3,085 / £2,500)" when I told a parent of my student that I liked his brand of camera (Leica) but couldn't afford one.





Tbf, him and his wife are both orthopaedic surgeons so that's probably a few days wage for them.

#70 Surely



‘A small loan of a million dollars’ has to be up there



Or when Adin Ross thought the average salary was 100k.

#71 I was friends with a kid who genuinely said “just because my parents own a boat doesn’t mean we’re rich”.

#72 When someone said, "Why don’t you just buy another one?" about something clearly expensive—it’s like they live in another world!

#73 My (22F) friends boyfriend at a dinner with our friends, whilst sat next to me - ‘I could never deal with dating someone going through grief’ - my mum died three years ago.

#74 "You should just keep a set of gear (winter coat, boots, hat, gloves, etc.) here." - my boss



For context, I work as a daycare teacher. By no means do I earn enough to own an entire winter set for home, and for work.

#75 Rishi sunak the British former prime minister saying he didn't have sky tv growing up because everyone has to make sacrifices....has to be up there. Let them eat cake vibes.

#76 A counsellor told me his 6 week online programme (as part of our marriage counselling) would allow me, a recovering alcoholic, to drink again. Despite my protestations he wouldn’t let it go and brought it up about 4 more times.

We didn’t go back to see him again….

#77 Semi-retired colleague talked at me about finding a good job with a pension, and maybe buying some land as an investment. As if I was working three part-time jobs as some kind of lifestyle choice.

#78 I live in Australia and in primary school there is a subject called religious education. My parents are atheists but have always said we are free to choose religion if we wish. So my best friend and I were in the same class in grade 2. We had the religion teacher come in at the end of the day to teach us. I don’t remember how it came up but the teacher tells us that if you have a miscarriage you’re going to hell. School finished and we leave the class to find our parents who usually waited together and my best friend just broke down into tears. Our mums looked at me for answers and I was confused as well. My best friend goes “is my sister going to hell?” While still crying. So I go “oh! The teachers told us that anyone whose has a miscarriage is going to hell.” And that’s how I found out her sister has had 7 miscarriages and that my mum had had 2. Needless to say neither of us participated in religious education again and our mums got the teacher fired.

#79 “Oh, but you’re such a happy person so it doesn’t count”. I told them that my dad died when I was six.

#80 An aunt of mine told my mum just weeks after my dad died "Sure you can always find someone else"





I knew this aunt never got on with my dad but I still found it heartless.

#81 This one time my shrink suggested that I approach strange women on the bus and tell them they smell nice. I... I just don't even. Is there anywhere where this wouldn't be creepy AF?

#82 Was helping a friend unpack in his new house and he pulled out a framed puzzle of a horse and he said

"look I got this for my daughter's bedroom she's really into horses nowadays, what do you think? I got it at a garage sale for like $120" I made a weird face and before I could say anything he went " I know right such a f*****g bargain! "



It was just a $14 100pcs puzzle from kmart that some old lady finished and framed...

#83 My buddy fighting that's he is middle class even though he was at his cottage saying it was normal and he was confused I didn't have a ski cottage I asked him to elaborate turns out his family has 3 cottages and he couldn't fathem the average person can barley afford a new device once a year.

#84 "You need to budget better". I asked him how many payments he had left on the e-class he was leaning on and he shut up real quick.

#85 My coworker's son was having some behavior trouble in school. She went and bought him and his fellow troublemakers an a*s load of candy to have at lunch because she didn't think it was fair for them to lose a few minutes of recess. She really is one of the dumbest people I've ever met. Stunningly stupid.

#86 I was scolded by my “father” for expressing pain while in a physically painful situation.

#87 When Europeans tell Americans to just go to the ER.

#88 I’m a Black woman. I started a new job. My older, white, co worker (55/M) on my third day of work said to me “I’m so curious about your hair. I can tell it isn’t yours. I’d love to see your real hair. How long is it.”

#89 “Law enforcement is always out to get people like me.” - my heterosexual, white, upper-class (ex) boyfriend.

#90 "You mean you went camping and slept in a tent? On the ground?! Where was your RV?!".

#91 A rich friend of mine wanted me to cash a 3rd party check for him at midnight, in a bar, on a Saturday, 35 years ago, for $360+.

#92 One of the C-suite guys likes to talk to me at work as we both get in super early.



One day he was all anxious because his vacation home was in the path of a hurricane and he didn’t know what he was going to do if it got damaged. Mostly because he was going to host Thanksgiving and it’s just not as nice at his regular house.



Meanwhile, I’m trying to figure out if my roommates and I are going to lose our apartment when they raise the rent another 100$ a month.

#93 I was leaving a job site (residential renovation) one day, loading up my tools into my big military style backpack because I was riding my 2007 CBR600RR, when this slick black BMW rolled up the driveway.



The mom was driving and her son was in the passenger seat but I had heard from my boss that the BMW belonged to the kid, he just couldn’t drive yet.



Anyways they parked and he came running up to me, gushing about my bike, then he says “Man, that is SICK, how did you get your parents to buy you one?? They’d never get me one!”



I told him I worked my a*s off and bought it all on my own. I’ll never forget how he looked me dead in the eyes and said “oh man that really sucks, I hope I never have to do that”



Really made me realize that some people are playing a completely different game than the rest of us.