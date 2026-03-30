“How You Make A Comeback”: Beauty Queen’s Brilliant Follow-Up After Losing Her Teeth During Pageant

ADVERTISEMENT

After going viral for losing her teeth mid-performance at the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 last week, contestant Kamolwan Chanago made a bold and confident comeback during the competition’s finale.

But instead of winning over audiences, her response sparked fresh backlash, with viewers questioning whether it came across as damage control or “attention-seeking.”

Highlights After going viral for an on-stage mishap at the Miss Grand Thailand 2026, contestant Kamolwan Chanago made an unexpected move during the finale that caught everyone off guard.

What seemed like a comeback quickly divided the internet, with some praising her composure while others questioned whether the move crossed into “attention-seeking” territory.

While some fans praised her confidence and sense of humor, others slammed the moment as “tasteless,” turning her subtle response into yet another controversy.

One netizen wrote, “This is Miss Grand Thailand competition where the women competing do the most outlandish things every year just to capture attention…”

RELATED:

An 18-year-old Thai pageant beauty had a bold response to the viral dental mishap she faced during the preliminary round of the competition

Image credits: mgth1689

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, on March 25, contestant Kamolwan Chanago, representing the central province of Pathum Thani, appeared to lose her teeth on stage during her introduction in the preliminary round of Miss Grand Thailand 2026.

Several clips captured the moment, and as Bored Panda previously reported, it turned out to be her dental veneers rather than her natural teeth.

However, while many dubbed the moment a “pageant nightmare,” Kamolwan remained calm and composed, briefly turning her back to the cameras.

Image credits: mgth1689

ADVERTISEMENT

She adjusted her veneers and flashed a wide, toothy smile as the live audience applauded her recovery.

But as the clip spread across social media, the reaction was quite the opposite, with many harshly criticizing the Thai beauty’s dental care providers, while also questioning her use of “fake teeth” instead of her natural ones.

One netizen wrote, “Her dentures have dislocated, guess that’s one way to bite the competition,” while another added, “If I was her dentist… I’d be freaking out and heading to Bermuda!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mgth1689

Another comment read, “Why is there even beauty pageants nowadays where its all just plastic surgeries. Maybe do a plastic surgeon pageant where doctors from around the world send their best works to compete. Even fake teeth!!!”

“A beauty pageant with all natural women should have the highest honor.. no plastic surgery no veneers, all natural.”

As the controversy gained widespread attention, Chanago appeared to issue a quiet but bold response, especially to those demanding that she show her “real” beauty and natural teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamolwan Chanago leaned into the controversy during the final round of the competition, sparking mixed reactions online

🇹🇭 👑 🦷

KAMOLWAN CHANAGO REAPARECE TRAS INCIDENTE EN MISS GRAND TAILANDIA

¡CONFÍA EN SU SONRISA Y REAJUSTA PRÓTESIS FRENTE AL PÚBLICO! ⚠️¡SIGUE @ULTIMAHORAENX PARA MÁS NOTICIAS! Durante las preliminares de Miss Grand Thailand 2026 el 25 de marzo en Bangkok la concursante… pic.twitter.com/15k7ywFrvX — ULTIMAHORAENX (@ULTIMAHORAENX) March 29, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

During the finale on Saturday, March 28, the 18-year-old contestant stunned audiences by owning the moment during her introduction.

Wearing a shimmery red couture gown, Kamolwan intentionally walked onto the stage without her veneers and flashed a wide smile, showing her natural teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then seamlessly put her veneers back on and flashed another smile before beginning her introduction.

Image credits: mgth1689

Many online sleuths argued that the move was a confident way to poke fun at the viral mishap by recreating it on her own terms.

One fan applauded Chanago’s response, writing, “She’s a winner for that personality,” while another added, “Only 18 yet this confidence, power!”

“Am I crazy or do her teeth without dentures look exactly the same?? maybe the dentures are a shade whiter…” a third user observed.

One commenter bluntly reacted, “The women who make complete spectacles of themselves never win”

Image credits: GrandTVCH

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “Her natural teeth are literally ever so slightly crooked, but IMO much prettier than the flippers/dentures…”

“Honestly this is such a beautiful way to handle what happened. She’s acknowledging it, and even making a little joke out of it. It makes her even more likable, and shows how graceful she can be in an uncomfortable situation. Hell yeah girl!” read another comment.

“That’s an amazing recovery from a embarrassing situation. Shows her great personality as well.”

Image credits: GrandTVCH

Meanwhile, some critics remained displeased. One harshly expressed, “Ok, I think once is enough. No need to perform another time to show how open minded she is on this issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another said, “Tasteless… Only 18 years old already wear teeth veneers! What else is fake…”

“Why’d she have dentures in the first place when her real teeth look exactly the same? Sad where beauty standards have gone..so outta reality,” commented a third user.

Chanago emerged as a viral face from the competition due to the professionalism she showcased despite the “embarrassing” situation

Gente os dentes da diva caindo tudo.. 😱 Esse evento é o Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pic.twitter.com/wYU5krldk2 — mellromao (@mellromao) March 26, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite handling the mishap gracefully, Chanago did not win the title and was not even placed among the final runners-up.

The crown was won by Pattama Jitsawat, representing Chonburi, during the finale. She will go on to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many netizens speculated that her loss may have been linked to the viral veneers incident, reportedly the outcome was based on other contestants more closely meeting the pageant’s strict “4B” judging criteria.

The Miss Grand Thailand organization evaluates contestants across four pillars: Beauty, Body, Brain, and Business.

The 2026 winner, Pattama, excelled in all four categories, particularly in Brain and Business.

Despite not taking home the crown, Chanago’s performance was widely praised for her professionalism and composure in the face of a seemingly “embarrassing” moment.

“I was so mortified for her… when I watched the first video. Seeing her just lean into it and do this makes me really really dig her,” wrote one fan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT