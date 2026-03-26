‘Lion King’ Composer Sues Comedian For Whopping $27 Million Over Viral Joke About The Lyrics

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A viral joke by Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi, also known as Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, has now turned into a multi-million-dollar legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by multiple media outlets, on March 16, Grammy-winning South African composer Lebohang Morake, also known as Lebo M, filed a $27 million lawsuit against Jonasi.

Highlights Comedian Learnmore Jonasi is facing a staggering $27 million lawsuit after a viral joke about ‘The Lion King’ lyrics sparked global controversy.

The legal battle, led by composer Lebohang Morake, raises bigger questions about satire, cultural respect, and where comedy crosses the line.

As the internet fiercely takes sides, the case has ignited debate over free speech, with many questioning whether a joke can truly be considered “defamation.”

Morake took legal action following what he described as a “sick joke” made by the comedian about the lyrics of the iconic opening chant from The Lion King’s song Circle of Life.

Reacting to the lawsuit, one social media user remarked, “In my opinion I think it’s ridiculous… a lawsuit for this. [People] wanna sue for everything and for 27mil is beyond a joke.”

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Composer Lebohang Morake has sued comedian Learnmore Jonasi over an alleged “sick joke” in a lawsuit filed earlier this month

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Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

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The South African composer filed the lawsuit in a California federal court, accusing Jonasi of defamatory misrepresentation of the lyrics of his popular song.

Learnmore revealed in an Instagram post that he was served the lawsuit papers while performing on stage, capturing and sharing the moment with his followers.

In the reel, he was seen looking at the documents and asking, “What is this? What does this say? Service,” before realizing the seriousness of the legal action.

Image credits: Walt Disney Pictures

The legal battle stems from the comedian’s appearance on the One54 Africa podcast last month alongside hosts Akbar and Godfrey.

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While discussing the 1994 Disney classic The Lion King, Jonasi claimed the chant “Nants’ingonyama bagithi Baba” was in the Zulu language, singing it during the episode.

Learnmore also told the hosts that the translation of the lyrics was, “Look, there’s a lion. Oh my God,” a version that contradicts the translation offered by both Morake and The Walt Disney Company.

According to the composer, the lyrics instead translate to, “All hail the king, we all bow in the presence of the king.”

The controversy erupted after the comedian offered his own translation of Morake’s Zulu chant in the song Circle of Life

Image credits: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

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The comedian’s interpretation even left the hosts surprised, as Akbar exclaimed, “You’re joking. That is not what that means! This whole time I thought it was like this like this beautiful, majestic…”

However, Jonasi insisted that his translation was “exactly what it means.”

The lawsuit alleges that Jonasi made false statements that damaged Lebo M’s professional reputation and the royalties he continues to earn from the globally popular song.

The suit seeks $20 million in actual damages and $7 million in punitive damages, citing defamation, trade libel, and related claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo M Morake (@thereallebo_m)

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A portion of the lawsuit states, “Jonasi’s reduction to ‘Look, there’s a lion. Oh my god’ is not a simplified translation – it is a fabricated, trivialising distortion, meant as a sick joke for unlawful self-profit and destruction of the imaginative and artistic work of Lebo M.”

While comedians often engage in satire under protections such as the First Amendment, Jonasi’s case may depend on how the court interprets the context of his delivery.

Lebo M’s legal team is reportedly attempting to bypass these protections by arguing that Jonasi presented his translation as “authoritative fact rather than comedy” and mocked the lyrics’ “cultural significance through exaggerated imitations.”

The First Amendment generally serves as a strong shield for comedians, protecting satire, parody, and rhetorical hyperbole from being treated as defamation or legal liability.

“You’re getting sued for translating that’s the most pettiest thing I’ve ever heard,” wrote one netizen in support of Jonasi

Image credits: learnmore_jonasi/connerdaly

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Courts generally rule that if a reasonable audience member would understand a statement as a joke or exaggeration rather than a factual claim, it cannot be considered defamatory.

The internet largely sided with Jonasi, with one user writing, “Legally, the composer hasn’t got a leg to stand on. We have translation apps that can confirm the translation. So it is not damaging to the song or the film. It is a joke which is protected under freedom of speech…”

Another user said, “Soo, did Disney just think that there wouldn’t ever be someone from Africa that would translate the lyrics?”

“Bro should sue them for Turing him into a monster over having humor,” a third remarked.

Image credits: learnmorejonasi

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“At first I agreed with the composer defending his work and culture. But now I stand with the comedian. I think Lebo is blowing this out of proportion. He’s being ridiculous,” read one comment.

“They just made more money off of him for all the people re watching the lion king.”

However, some netizens argued that the comedian was “mocking” the composer and “should learn to respect other people’s work.”

One user wrote, “You can’t make fun of someone like that.The lawsuit will be a moral lesson to him and his career. He deserves it… He will learn the hard way. He shall publicly apologize to that man for making fun of his work.”

Due to the hefty $27 million lawsuit, Learnmore has launched a fundraiser, describing the legal battle as “one of the most difficult moments in my life”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo M Morake (@thereallebo_m)

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Another added, “Comedians think they can get away with anything and make funny at other people’s expense. This lawsuit was just a matter of time.”

In a video posted on Lebo M’s Instagram, the Grammy winner reportedly criticized Learnmore, referring to him as an “idiot” and accusing him of “misleading the world” with his translation.

Morake further claimed that Jonasi was “intentionally disrespectful and dismissive” of the explanation he had provided regarding the song’s lyrics.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, Learnmore has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover his defense costs.

Image credits: gofundme

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The fundraiser, titled Help Learnmore Fight an Unjust Lawsuit, has raised nearly $11,000 toward its $20,000 goal to secure legal representation.

In the description, he described the “devastating legal battle” as “one of the most difficult moments in my life.”

“I am a passionate creator who never intended harm, but I now face overwhelming legal fees just to defend my right to speak and tell jokes. The total cost for my defense is beyond my means, and I need your help.”

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“Ridiculous lol he’s a comedian. How the f**k he getting sued over a joke about an animated film?” questioned one netizen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahmigz🎬🪐 (@yahmigz)

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