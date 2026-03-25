Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Dysfunctional And Creepy”: Robert Irwin’s Romance Rumors Ignite Debate About Relationship With His Mother
Robert Irwin with two women wearing matching Australian Zoo shirts, smiling indoors in front of floral artwork.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Dysfunctional And Creepy”: Robert Irwin’s Romance Rumors Ignite Debate About Relationship With His Mother

Add us on Google
amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Add us on Google
13

-9

13

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian conservationist and zookeeper Robert Irwin is back in the spotlight, this time over his rumored new romance with a woman many believe shares close ties to his world.

The mystery woman reportedly has nearly a decade-long connection with the Irwin family, with rumors of a budding relationship between the two gaining traction since yesterday, March 24.

Highlights
  • Rumors of Robert Irwin’s alleged new romance have reignited online debate, putting his personal life under intense scrutiny.
  • Fans have pointed to the wildlife star’s close bond with Terri Irwin, with some questioning whether her influence has played a role in his past relationships.
  • As new photos with his alleged girlfriend surface, the internet remains divided, sparking speculation about family dynamics and the pair’s compatibility.

However, as whispers of Robert’s alleged romance spread online, comments like “mummy won’t approve” flooded social media, reigniting discussions around his mother, Terri Irwin, and her perceived “control” over his love life.

RELATED:

    Recent paparazzi photos have strongly fueled rumors of a romance between Robert Irwin and his decade-long friend, Ashleigh Scully

    Robert Irwin smiling at a public event, sparking heated reactions about his rumored new girlfriend and family approval.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Robert Irwin, an award-winning wildlife photographer in addition to being a world-famous zookeeper, is widely known for carrying on the environmental legacy of his late father, Steve Irwin, also known as the “Crocodile Hunter.”

    He currently serves as a manager at Australia Zoo and as a global ambassador for Wildlife Warriors, where he participates in crocodile research and rescue missions.

    Over the past few years, Robert has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including winning Season 34 of the U.S. dance competition series Dancing with the Stars.

    Robert Irwin holding a camera and his rumored new girlfriend outdoors with photography gear, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: Don Arnold/WireImage / ascullyphoto

    Comment about Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend and the phrase mummy won't approve in casual online conversation.

    The 22-year-old television personality has maintained a relatively low profile in recent months, sharing little to no details about his personal life, especially when it comes to romantic relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, photos of Robert with his longtime friend Ashleigh Scully have recently surfaced, with the pair spotted in a parking garage on the Gold Coast.

    Reportedly, the duo was there for the filming of Robert’s new project, a Dancing with the Stars spin-off tentatively titled The Next Pro.

    Robert Irwin and friends in wetsuits on a boat at sunset, related to rumored new girlfriend reactions.

    Image credits: dylanefron

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the newly surfaced images, shared by Backgrid, Ashleigh and Robert were seen walking side by side, both sporting wide, toothy smiles.

    Scully wore a sleeveless black dress paired with gold jewelry, with black sunglasses perched on top of her head, while keeping her blonde hair down.

    Robert and Ashleigh first met as teenagers and share several common interests and personal achievements

    Young woman outdoors with camera gear, linked to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: ascullyphoto

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend sparks heated reactions, mentioning wildlife photography and approval.

    Image credits: agyemangclassic

    Meanwhile, Irwin opted for a navy polo shirt paired with blue jeans and was also seen holding a stack of papers.

    According to reports, Ashleigh is an American wildlife photographer, conservationist, and former NCAA equestrian athlete.

    Originally from New Jersey, Ashleigh has built an impressive profile in the wildlife field, having won the Nature’s Best Youth Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in 2017 and being named Outstanding Young Nature Photographer by NANPA in 2021.

    Young woman smiling outdoors, wearing a black blazer, related to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend news and reactions.

    Image credits: ascullyphoto

    Comment by Fiona Whitefoot on social media discussing resemblance related to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning a wildlife photographer as a perfect match, related to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend reactions.

    She and her rumored boyfriend first crossed paths as teenagers via National Geographic’s ‘MyShot’ platform, a youth photography website where they both shared their early work.

    They reportedly bonded over their shared passion for wildlife photography before eventually meeting in person.

    The two have even more in common, as both have served on the judging panel for the Crikey! Magazine photography competition.

    One user commented, “Can’t see him having a successful relationship while Terri controls him. [They] have an unhealthy codependency”

    Robert Irwin and two women smiling indoors, wearing matching khaki outfits, related to rumored new girlfriend reactions.

    Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

    Beyond photography, the pair are also certified divers.

    Last month, Robert and Ashleigh were spotted on a deep-sea diving expedition with U.S. television personality Dylan Efron.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The zookeeper’s latest sighting with Scully has sparked strong reactions online, with many voicing concerns about his mother, Terri Irwin, and her approval of the alleged relationship.

    One fan wrote, “Mummy would have a contract drawn up, she couldn’t allow slacking in the money department.”

    Woman in blue Arc'teryx jacket and black hat holding camera outdoors, related to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend topic.

    Image credits: ascullyphoto

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Valerie Van Den Bosch about Robert Irwin’s rumored new girlfriend sparking heated reactions online.

    Another added, “Mummy has the say she has to be American,” while a third remarked, “Mummy tells him who he dates so she still has control & Australian girls wouldn’t put up with being controlled by the mother in law.”

    Another commenter said, “Won’t last if his mother gets her way…”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Oh Noo!! Does mummy know?” questioned one user, while others expressed, “Australia is good enough to live in and make an excellent living but Aussies aren’t good enough to date, interesting.”

    Robert Irwin posing with his rumored new girlfriend at a world premiere event, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    “She will be one of many. He’s young,” one netizen bluntly wrote.

    The sentiment around Terri’s alleged involvement in her son’s romantic life appears to stem from viral insider claims and tabloid reports suggesting her opinions may have influenced Robert’s past relationships.

    Robert’s alleged new romance has sparked a heated debate online, with some netizens calling his close bond with his mother, Terri Irwin, “creepy”

    Robert Irwin and rumored new girlfriend smiling together at a formal event, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Robert’s most public and notable relationship was with Rorie Buckey, the niece of late actor Heath Ledger.

    The pair dated from November 2022 to February 2024 before amicably parting ways.

    Shortly after, from July 2024 to February 2025, Robert was reportedly in a relationship with his fellow Australia Zoo colleague, Charlotte Briggs.

    At the time of his breakup with Charlotte, insiders told the Daily Mail Australia that a close family friend had advised Robert to set clearer boundaries with his mother when it came to his personal and romantic life.

    According to the source, he was told that he “needs to move out of the family home if you want to make your next relationship work.”

    The insider added, “The Irwin clan live under the same roof… It’s not healthy for Robert to continue living with his entire family.”

    “Mummy is the only woman allowed in his life. They have such a dysfunctional and creepy relationship,” wrote one netizen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend causing heated reactions over mummy's approval.

    Comment on social media about Robert Irwin’s rumored new girlfriend sparking heated reactions and discussions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing Mummy Won't Approve and Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend and reactions.

    Comment from Tennille Copp about breaking news to her daughter, reflecting on reactions to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment expressing a controversial opinion related to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend and reactions.

    Comment on social media post reacting with laughing emojis to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend and mummy disapproval rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment by Alice Davis expressing support for Robert Irwin to date without media pressure.

    Comment saying someone decided Robert Irwin needed to take on a beard, sparking reactions related to rumored new girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend and the heated reactions online.

    Comment mentioning mummy's control over Robert Irwin's dating choices and Australian girls resisting mother-in-law control.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a contract and money department, reflecting heated reactions to Robert Irwin's rumored new girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Paul Smith questioning when someone will come out of the wardrobe, implying resemblance to his mother.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    relationship
    wildlife

    -9

    13

    -9

    13

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a nasty article! Sorely disappointed in you, BP.

    12
    12points
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one's business who a complete stranger is dating.

    11
    11points
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must everything be spun into a dramatic narrative by these pathetic low lives?

    9
    9points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a nasty article! Sorely disappointed in you, BP.

    12
    12points
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one's business who a complete stranger is dating.

    11
    11points
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must everything be spun into a dramatic narrative by these pathetic low lives?

    9
    9points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT