“Dysfunctional And Creepy”: Robert Irwin’s Romance Rumors Ignite Debate About Relationship With His Mother

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Australian conservationist and zookeeper Robert Irwin is back in the spotlight, this time over his rumored new romance with a woman many believe shares close ties to his world.

The mystery woman reportedly has nearly a decade-long connection with the Irwin family, with rumors of a budding relationship between the two gaining traction since yesterday, March 24.

Highlights Rumors of Robert Irwin’s alleged new romance have reignited online debate, putting his personal life under intense scrutiny.

Fans have pointed to the wildlife star’s close bond with Terri Irwin, with some questioning whether her influence has played a role in his past relationships.

As new photos with his alleged girlfriend surface, the internet remains divided, sparking speculation about family dynamics and the pair’s compatibility.

However, as whispers of Robert’s alleged romance spread online, comments like “mummy won’t approve” flooded social media, reigniting discussions around his mother, Terri Irwin, and her perceived “control” over his love life.

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Recent paparazzi photos have strongly fueled rumors of a romance between Robert Irwin and his decade-long friend, Ashleigh Scully

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Robert Irwin, an award-winning wildlife photographer in addition to being a world-famous zookeeper, is widely known for carrying on the environmental legacy of his late father, Steve Irwin, also known as the “Crocodile Hunter.”

He currently serves as a manager at Australia Zoo and as a global ambassador for Wildlife Warriors, where he participates in crocodile research and rescue missions.

Over the past few years, Robert has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including winning Season 34 of the U.S. dance competition series Dancing with the Stars.

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The 22-year-old television personality has maintained a relatively low profile in recent months, sharing little to no details about his personal life, especially when it comes to romantic relationships.

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However, photos of Robert with his longtime friend Ashleigh Scully have recently surfaced, with the pair spotted in a parking garage on the Gold Coast.

Reportedly, the duo was there for the filming of Robert’s new project, a Dancing with the Stars spin-off tentatively titled The Next Pro.

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In the newly surfaced images, shared by Backgrid, Ashleigh and Robert were seen walking side by side, both sporting wide, toothy smiles.

Scully wore a sleeveless black dress paired with gold jewelry, with black sunglasses perched on top of her head, while keeping her blonde hair down.

Robert and Ashleigh first met as teenagers and share several common interests and personal achievements

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Meanwhile, Irwin opted for a navy polo shirt paired with blue jeans and was also seen holding a stack of papers.

According to reports, Ashleigh is an American wildlife photographer, conservationist, and former NCAA equestrian athlete.

Originally from New Jersey, Ashleigh has built an impressive profile in the wildlife field, having won the Nature’s Best Youth Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in 2017 and being named Outstanding Young Nature Photographer by NANPA in 2021.

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She and her rumored boyfriend first crossed paths as teenagers via National Geographic’s ‘MyShot’ platform, a youth photography website where they both shared their early work.

They reportedly bonded over their shared passion for wildlife photography before eventually meeting in person.

The two have even more in common, as both have served on the judging panel for the Crikey! Magazine photography competition.

One user commented, “Can’t see him having a successful relationship while Terri controls him. [They] have an unhealthy codependency”

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Beyond photography, the pair are also certified divers.

Last month, Robert and Ashleigh were spotted on a deep-sea diving expedition with U.S. television personality Dylan Efron.

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The zookeeper’s latest sighting with Scully has sparked strong reactions online, with many voicing concerns about his mother, Terri Irwin, and her approval of the alleged relationship.

One fan wrote, “Mummy would have a contract drawn up, she couldn’t allow slacking in the money department.”

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Another added, “Mummy has the say she has to be American,” while a third remarked, “Mummy tells him who he dates so she still has control & Australian girls wouldn’t put up with being controlled by the mother in law.”

Another commenter said, “Won’t last if his mother gets her way…”

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“Oh Noo!! Does mummy know?” questioned one user, while others expressed, “Australia is good enough to live in and make an excellent living but Aussies aren’t good enough to date, interesting.”

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“She will be one of many. He’s young,” one netizen bluntly wrote.

The sentiment around Terri’s alleged involvement in her son’s romantic life appears to stem from viral insider claims and tabloid reports suggesting her opinions may have influenced Robert’s past relationships.

Robert’s alleged new romance has sparked a heated debate online, with some netizens calling his close bond with his mother, Terri Irwin, “creepy”

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Robert’s most public and notable relationship was with Rorie Buckey, the niece of late actor Heath Ledger.

The pair dated from November 2022 to February 2024 before amicably parting ways.

Shortly after, from July 2024 to February 2025, Robert was reportedly in a relationship with his fellow Australia Zoo colleague, Charlotte Briggs.

At the time of his breakup with Charlotte, insiders told the Daily Mail Australia that a close family friend had advised Robert to set clearer boundaries with his mother when it came to his personal and romantic life.

According to the source, he was told that he “needs to move out of the family home if you want to make your next relationship work.”

The insider added, “The Irwin clan live under the same roof… It’s not healthy for Robert to continue living with his entire family.”

“Mummy is the only woman allowed in his life. They have such a dysfunctional and creepy relationship,” wrote one netizen

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