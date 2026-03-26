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“Who Is She Anyway?”: Shaquille O’Neal Bluntly Responds To Rumors He Sent Sabrina Carpenter Racy Messages
Shaquille Ou2019Neal smiling at an event, wearing a green shirt and large silver chain with an S pendant.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Who Is She Anyway?”: Shaquille O’Neal Bluntly Responds To Rumors He Sent Sabrina Carpenter Racy Messages

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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After becoming the center of a viral controversy, Shaquille O’Neal has finally addressed rumors that he sent “creepy” and explicit messages to pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

Earlier this month, a leaked screenshot accused the NBA legend of sending a series of graphic and bizarre Instagram DMs to Carpenter from his verified account.

Highlights
  • Shaquille O’Neal broke his silence after viral screenshots accused him of sending “unhinged” DMs to Sabrina Carpenter, but his response only fueled further debate.
  • Shaq’s comments left the internet deeply divided, with some calling the screenshots fake and others questioning his explanation and intentions.
  • From alleged replies to AI speculation, the controversy has spiraled into a wider conversation about how easily online narratives can be shaped in today’s digital landscape.

As the speculation snowballed into a full-blown online controversy, Shaq moved to set the record straight, explaining how his fame and public persona may have contributed to the alleged incident.

RELATED:

    Shaquille O’Neal has finally shared his side of the story, addressing allegations that he sent “creepy” messages to Sabrina Carpenter

    Shaquille O’Neal wearing a large Superman chain and olive sweatshirt, posing with peace sign at PM Lounge event.

    Image credits: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

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    For those unfamiliar, Shaquille O’Neal, widely known as Shaq, is a retired American professional basketball player, considered one of the greatest and most dominant centers in NBA history.

    Standing at 7 feet 1 inch, he used his massive frame and athleticism to lead teams to four NBA championships during his impressive 19-year career.

    O’Neal played for six teams, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, before retiring in 2011.

    Sabrina Carpenter smiling in an orange dress, rumored to have received racy messages from Shaquille O’Neal addressed.

    Image credits: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

    Since stepping away from the sport, Shaq has become a prominent media personality and businessman, currently serving as an on-air analyst for Inside the NBA on TNT.

    Beyond basketball, O’Neal has released platinum-selling rap albums, appeared in several films, and is also known as DJ Diesel in the music industry.

    The NBA legend’s response to the controversy sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning his intentions

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    Shaquille O’Neal seated with phone and microphone, responding to rumors about messages involving Sabrina Carpenter.

    Image credits: The Big Podcast with Shaq

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shaquille O’Neal and rumors about sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply denying Shaquille O’Neal sent racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Recently, claims surfaced alleging that Shaq slid into Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram DMs and sent multiple inappropriate messages, after a screenshot of the alleged exchange began circulating online.

    During the March 20 episode of his podcast The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal addressed the viral rumors head-on, joined by guest Jim Jones and co-host Bailey Jackson.

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    Shaq told Jones, “I want you to tell me if this is me or not me,” before reading some of the alleged lines from the so-called “unhinged” messages aloud.

    Blonde woman in a purple velvet outfit posing next to a mirror, related to Shaquille O’Neal and Sabrina Carpenter rumors.

    Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Sabrina Carpenter denying sending Shaquille O’Neal racy direct messages.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to TMZ about Shaquille O’Neal addressing rumors of sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

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    One such text reportedly read, “Da*n, baby. I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day. Just jokes, I’m Shaq baby, what’s your name?”

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    According to the circulating screenshots, the Espresso hitmaker allegedly responded, “I know who you are, you’re way too famous to be sending me messages like that.”

    The alleged message from O’Neal continued, “I can’t be h**ny and want some of that snow bunny kitty for no reason. You can’t handle Big Diesel anyway. My meat would have you in the hospital.”

    Shaquille O’Neal speaking in a podcast setting, responding to rumors about messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Image credits: The Big Podcast with Shaq

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Shaquille O’Neal responding to rumors about messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Firmly denying ever sending such messages, Shaq said on the podcast, “First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that.”

    Bailey agreed, saying, “I definitely do not believe that is you… It has your picture photoshopped in there. Social media is a dangerous game.”

    “I probably wouldn’t have believed it until he brought it up, now he’s making me question it,” one skeptical netizen expressed

    Screenshot of direct messages showing Shaquille O’Neal responding to rumors about sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Screenshot of a tweet joking about Shaquille O’Neal sliding into someone’s DMs with a crying emoji.

    Screenshot of Shaquille O’Neal bluntly responding to rumors with a comment questioning who Sabrina Carpenter is.

    Image credits: hugeballsports

    To this, rapper Jim added, “Is this you supposed to be DMing her? It’s wild because the computer can do anything.”

    While Shaq attempted to dispel the rumors firsthand, his response sparked a heated debate online, with the majority supporting him, while others continued to question his intentions.

    One critic argued, “AI is amazing, you can blame it for anything.”

    Shaquille O’Neal smiling in a black polo shirt, responding to rumors about sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Image credits: bigchickenshaq

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shaquille O’Neal and rumors about him sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing rumors about Shaquille O’Neal sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Another wrote, “I probably wouldn’t have believed it until he brought it up; now he’s making me question it.”

    “He’s so unhinged… Man shaq a f**king weirdo! This was clearly him that sent this, and this is now his mastermind reverse psychology plan to save face,’ commented a third user.

    “They would’ve been exposed if social media were around during their time,” read one comment online.

    Allegedly, Sabrina replied to Shaquille’s message, writing, “You’re way too famous to be sending me messages like that”

    Shaquille O’Neal speaking into microphone during podcast, addressing rumors about Sabrina Carpenter messages.

    Image credits: The Big Podcast with Shaq

    Social media user reacts with laughter to Shaquille O’Neal responding to rumors about sending Sabrina Carpenter racy messages.

    “Seems like hes just mad she aint responded to his dm’s,” said another skeptical netizen.

    Meanwhile, one supporter firmly stated, “I don’t know about anyone else, but those supposed ‘DMs’ sound fake as hell.”

    Another added, “I don’t believe for a second that Shaq sent any of those messages.”

    “More sh*t would be out of it was true. He putting this out there cuz yall believe everything on the internet and he thinks it’s funny.”

    While the Grammy-winning singer has yet to address the controversy, O’Neal attributed the alleged messages to “youngsters” attempting to manipulate social media “algorithms to go viral.”

    Prior to making headlines over the alleged Instagram DMs, Carpenter performed a massive headline set at Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo last week.

    She played to an estimated audience of over 125,000 people at the Autódromo de Interlagos, a moment many fans called one of the most iconic of her career, further cementing her status as a global star.

    “This is wild, people really out here creating the most unhinged fake messages just to ruin someone’s image,” wrote one fan

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to rumors about Shaquille O’Neal sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Jay Clark responding to rumors involving Shaquille O’Neal and Sabrina Carpenter.

    Comment from David Hardison joking about someone with 10 followers likely being in Sabrina Carpenter’s DMs amid message rumors.

    Comment from Danny Corral about having more game and taking shots at Angel Reese with laughing emoji in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Darrin Schuyler mocking a celebrity's new cologne line with humorous text.

    Comment from Darla Prit dismissing rumors with laughing emojis in a social media message thread.

    Comment by Terry Placa saying oh come on leave the Shack alone in a light blue chat bubble against white background

    Comment on social media stating she is gorgeous in response to Shaquille O’Neal rumors about Sabrina Carpenter messages.

    Facebook comment by Jeremy Navarro questioning a man in his 50s about sending racy messages to Sabrina Carpenter.

    Text message conversation screenshot with user ThisIsfor Marie asking who would make up that rumor, calling it pretty random.

    Screenshot of a tweet with user Ari Gold responding to rumors involving Shaquille O’Neal and Sabrina Carpenter.

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Shaquille O’Neal responding bluntly to rumors about sending racy messages.

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *insert "hamster munching on a banana" meme here*

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    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How have they got access to Sabrina's inbox? Did she upload the interaction herself? W*f is going on?!

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    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *insert "hamster munching on a banana" meme here*

    1
    1point
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How have they got access to Sabrina's inbox? Did she upload the interaction herself? W*f is going on?!

    0
    0points
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