58 Self-Centered People That Deserved To Be Roasted For Their Attention Seeking Posts
We all want to be seen. It’s human nature. But sometimes, the need for attention can go so far that instead of connecting with people, we drive them away.
Whether it’s lifting weights at a gym or parking your car on the street, a lack of self-awareness can make even normal everyday situations painfully awkward.
And the cringe doesn’t necessarily end there, either. Looking for more reach, those who suffer from main character syndrome might take their embarrassing behavior online as well.
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That Must Be So Inconvenient
Things aren't going so well, huh? Couldn't afford a spot in the marina? Loser!
Called Out For Using His Own Grandma For Internet Attention
As an aside, I would be pretty píssed if some random dude sat down at my table while I was eating alone. I have no problems eating alone in restaurants (and enjoy it) and I'm usually reading a book. I'd be super-annoyed if some person came along and sat down to get social media clout photos XD
Football For Sure
Black Cars Are So Unique
I don't know a single woman who wants a pink porsche, and only one who wanted a pink car at all.
Attention Seeker In A Gore Subreddit Be Like
Imagine Needing Attention This Bad
When Being On A Private Jet Is Going Back To Reality
Pick Me
I'm In The Empire Business
Imagine Bragging You Held Up Staff So You Could Eat At A Chain Steakhouse During A Hurricane
This Chick Is Always Looking For Attention For Her Knock Off Handbags
Ashtin At The F1 GP This Weekend
Sadie Crowell Over Sexualizing Herself
What the héll is she DOING to that floor?! That is NOT how you clean flooring like that! My family owns a housecleaning business and I'm screaming internally XD
Loves His Niece
I'm Sorry, What
Weird Flex But Okay
I’m Out Of Patience For Modern Gym Culture
Their faces are hilarious..they’re thinking. “Look at that w⚓️”
Shes Doing This In 2026
Now these lunatics are all for masks as long as you're in the USA ICE Gestapo
Maybe He Keeps Getting Acne Flare Because He Won't Stop Touching His Face
This Chick Always Posts Attention Seeking Things Like This And Soon After Will Post A Filtered Selfie
Okay. We won't remind you. That's because no one cares.
Coworker Got A New Car And Has Started Taking 2 Spots In Front Of The Entrance Every Day
A Real Leader Is Born
Parents Bragging On Facebook About Their Kid's Awful Behavior While Out To Dinner At A Restaurant
Can’t Imagine Paying For Business Class And Hearing Someone Sob And Seeing Flashes Of Light (Selfies) On An Overnight Flight
Not like anyone expects Remi to consider others. This level of attention-seeking is cringe.
Lying About Getting With Famous People For Views. She’s So Embarrassing
Acts Like She Hates The Attention. I’m So Annoyed Someone Called Me Hot, While I’m Trying To Look Hot In This Photo
Talk About Main Character Syndrome
Literally Making Stuff Up For Attention
He Craves Attention
Imagine Trying To Create Racism Against Yourself On The "Guest Copy" For Attention On Facebook
A Gorgeous Tale
Bruh You’ve Got 27 Followers, Ain’t Nobody Making A Fanpage For You
Look At Me, I'm So Healthy
Is It Possible That She Mistakes Her Self-Centered Behavior With “Confidence”
Ig Influencer “Subtlety” Posting About Browsing $1.6m Homes
Don't forget to look at ones that you can actually afford.
You Ever Run Out Of Songs To Listen To So You Just Have To Listen To Your Own?
A mate of mine was in a band in the 90s, and years later we were sitting at the bar in our local with our friends when one of their songs played, apparently the the brewery sent out a set list every month and it just so happened this song was on it. He just went bright red and said, “Oh no.” Then he turned to me and quietly remarked, “I bloody well hope Fullers are paying us for this.” From what he tells me, no one ever really likes listening to their own songs, you’ve heard them thousands of times through playing and recording them, and all you end up doing is thinking what you could have done better.
Bragging About Stealing
When You Take An Mlm Convention More Seriously Than Your Daughter's Education
Bragging About Driving 130 Mph And Taking Video, Photos
Disgusting. If people like this want to risk their own life go for it but putting everyone around you at risk makes you absolutely foul and Jesus would actually hate you.
Forever Attention-Seeking Girl I Went To High School With. I Know Y’all Heathens Are Wondering
Attention Seeking Behavior
Guy Brings Horse Into A Target
Poor horse. It was probably pretty nervous and stressed :(
Don't Be Too Humble
Just How Much Attention Do You Want To Just Be Famous Even If It Was In A Bad Way?
Imagine Being This Desperate For Attention
"Real" but filtered to the max, obviously had plastic surgery, and wearing a ton of makeup. Mmk girl. Normally I love all these things for women but the second you pull some bigot a*s "hey leftists this is real women" antitrans s**t you best believe I'm calling out your fake a*s and botox.
Women Aren’t Funny "Please Give Me Attention"
Imagine Being An Adult With Kids And Still Hyping Yourself Up For Being A Supposed Rebel In High School
Typical Fake Instagram Reel Caption For Attention
"No Flex"
Travis Barker’s (Blink-182) Daughter Alabama Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off
Someone Thinks They're The Main Character
Went To A Wedding Today And Was Chatting To This Guy. He Was Chirpy And Chatty All Day And I Got Him On Instagram. This Was On His Story
Oh my lort, the over-the-shoulder sobbing-on-the-wall mirror selfie XD This might be the most contrived photo I have ever seen!
You Look Like Someone Who Lies Online For Attention
I worked in a grocery store for two and a half years. I can guarantee you that not a single one of our customers ever said something like this to another customer XD
She Ain't Messing With Broke
Shrimp Allergy
I don't eat sea bugs but I wouldn't badly rate a recipe with them in it. 🦐
Bro Rly Tried To Fake Skydiving Without A Parachute By Using A Picture From Redbull
"Look Everyone, I Stay In Fancy Hotels"
There’s People Out There Who’s Lying Just Get Some Attention
I'm making a hundred billion an hour just by sitting on my ârse doing nothing. I didn't think it was possible. You can do this too, just visit this not at all dodgy website and watch the cash roll in...
I'm making a hundred billion an hour just by sitting on my ârse doing nothing. I didn't think it was possible. You can do this too, just visit this not at all dodgy website and watch the cash roll in...