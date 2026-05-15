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We all want to be seen. It’s human nature. But sometimes, the need for attention can go so far that instead of connecting with people, we drive them away.

Whether it’s lifting weights at a gym or parking your car on the street, a lack of self-awareness can make even normal everyday situations painfully awkward.

And the cringe doesn’t necessarily end there, either. Looking for more reach, those who suffer from main character syndrome might take their embarrassing behavior online as well.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

That Must Be So Inconvenient

That Must Be So Inconvenient

JWho1337 Report

12points
POST
romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Things aren't going so well, huh? Couldn't afford a spot in the marina? Loser!

6
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    #2

    Called Out For Using His Own Grandma For Internet Attention

    Called Out For Using His Own Grandma For Internet Attention

    GrandmasArthritis Report

    10points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an aside, I would be pretty píssed if some random dude sat down at my table while I was eating alone. I have no problems eating alone in restaurants (and enjoy it) and I'm usually reading a book. I'd be super-annoyed if some person came along and sat down to get social media clout photos XD

    2
    2points
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    #3

    Football For Sure

    Football For Sure

    zmm336 Report

    10points
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    #4

    Black Cars Are So Unique

    Black Cars Are So Unique

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know a single woman who wants a pink porsche, and only one who wanted a pink car at all.

    5
    5points
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    #5

    Attention Seeker In A Gore Subreddit Be Like

    Attention Seeker In A Gore Subreddit Be Like

    Angi-Shy Report

    9points
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    #6

    Imagine Needing Attention This Bad

    Imagine Needing Attention This Bad

    kaicat5 Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    When Being On A Private Jet Is Going Back To Reality

    When Being On A Private Jet Is Going Back To Reality

    kanalolidragonp Report

    9points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure she has no concept of the sad 'reality' which is her actual life

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Pick Me

    Pick Me

    Tayo123456678i9o9 Report

    9points
    POST
    rachel-bottomley avatar
    Rattytooey
    Rattytooey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    full set of painted acrylics though...

    3
    3points
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    #9

    I'm In The Empire Business

    I'm In The Empire Business

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #10

    Imagine Bragging You Held Up Staff So You Could Eat At A Chain Steakhouse During A Hurricane

    Imagine Bragging You Held Up Staff So You Could Eat At A Chain Steakhouse During A Hurricane

    Satinsbestfriend Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    This Chick Is Always Looking For Attention For Her Knock Off Handbags

    This Chick Is Always Looking For Attention For Her Knock Off Handbags

    Livingthedream1DAT Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    Ashtin At The F1 GP This Weekend

    Ashtin At The F1 GP This Weekend

    wildflowerbutterfly Report

    9points
    POST
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    #13

    Sadie Crowell Over Sexualizing Herself

    Sadie Crowell Over Sexualizing Herself

    Ok_Formal_1090 Report

    9points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the héll is she DOING to that floor?! That is NOT how you clean flooring like that! My family owns a housecleaning business and I'm screaming internally XD

    1
    1point
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    #14

    Loves His Niece

    Loves His Niece

    minor_moods Report

    8points
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    #15

    I'm Sorry, What

    I'm Sorry, What

    SyderoAlena Report

    8points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See: 'emotional manipulation'.

    2
    2points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Weird Flex But Okay

    Weird Flex But Okay

    littlejbean Report

    8points
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    #17

    I’m Out Of Patience For Modern Gym Culture

    I’m Out Of Patience For Modern Gym Culture

    shmatty29 Report

    8points
    POST
    smithpam97 avatar
    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their faces are hilarious..they’re thinking. “Look at that w⚓️”

    7
    7points
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    #18

    Shes Doing This In 2026

    Shes Doing This In 2026

    grumpydai Report

    8points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now these lunatics are all for masks as long as you're in the USA ICE Gestapo

    2
    2points
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    #19

    Maybe He Keeps Getting Acne Flare Because He Won't Stop Touching His Face

    Maybe He Keeps Getting Acne Flare Because He Won't Stop Touching His Face

    NoWhisperer Report

    8points
    POST
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus christ, this person needs mental help. And a d**n hobby.

    0
    0points
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    #20

    This Chick Always Posts Attention Seeking Things Like This And Soon After Will Post A Filtered Selfie

    This Chick Always Posts Attention Seeking Things Like This And Soon After Will Post A Filtered Selfie

    Emmy-LouSugarbean Report

    8points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay. We won't remind you. That's because no one cares.

    3
    3points
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    #21

    Coworker Got A New Car And Has Started Taking 2 Spots In Front Of The Entrance Every Day

    Coworker Got A New Car And Has Started Taking 2 Spots In Front Of The Entrance Every Day

    VergaDeVergas Report

    8points
    POST
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    #22

    A Real Leader Is Born

    A Real Leader Is Born

    unknown Report

    8points
    POST
    kazza39 avatar
    Syrah
    Syrah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But when did they clap?

    3
    3points
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    #23

    Parents Bragging On Facebook About Their Kid's Awful Behavior While Out To Dinner At A Restaurant

    Parents Bragging On Facebook About Their Kid's Awful Behavior While Out To Dinner At A Restaurant

    PrncssPumpkinMuffin Report

    8points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what the f**k were the parents doing?!

    1
    1point
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    #24

    Can’t Imagine Paying For Business Class And Hearing Someone Sob And Seeing Flashes Of Light (Selfies) On An Overnight Flight

    Can’t Imagine Paying For Business Class And Hearing Someone Sob And Seeing Flashes Of Light (Selfies) On An Overnight Flight

    Not like anyone expects Remi to consider others. This level of attention-seeking is cringe.

    Lovespell4ever Report

    8points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AA? They have their own airline now? 👀

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Lying About Getting With Famous People For Views. She’s So Embarrassing

    Lying About Getting With Famous People For Views. She’s So Embarrassing

    Vegetable-Fruit4959 Report

    8points
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No no let's hear her out...

    0
    0points
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    #26

    Acts Like She Hates The Attention. I’m So Annoyed Someone Called Me Hot, While I’m Trying To Look Hot In This Photo

    Acts Like She Hates The Attention. I’m So Annoyed Someone Called Me Hot, While I’m Trying To Look Hot In This Photo

    Fragrant_Ad4243 Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    Talk About Main Character Syndrome

    Talk About Main Character Syndrome

    Talliaroon Report

    7points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mate I'll cross a red crossing if there's enough time before the next car, you're not special.

    5
    5points
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    #28

    Literally Making Stuff Up For Attention

    Literally Making Stuff Up For Attention

    uncle_bumblefuck_ Report

    7points
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    #29

    He Craves Attention

    He Craves Attention

    KentDG Report

    7points
    POST
    #30

    Imagine Trying To Create Racism Against Yourself On The "Guest Copy" For Attention On Facebook

    Imagine Trying To Create Racism Against Yourself On The "Guest Copy" For Attention On Facebook

    FlamingRose12 Report

    7points
    POST
    #31

    A Gorgeous Tale

    A Gorgeous Tale

    lilgreenmonster Report

    7points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women in late pregnancy often have disorientation and confusion.

    2
    2points
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    #32

    Bruh You’ve Got 27 Followers, Ain’t Nobody Making A Fanpage For You

    Bruh You’ve Got 27 Followers, Ain’t Nobody Making A Fanpage For You

    cinnamonbinh Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    Look At Me, I'm So Healthy

    Look At Me, I'm So Healthy

    SnooPandas3380 Report

    7points
    POST
    florastreater avatar
    Florapocalypse
    Florapocalypse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Unlike this person, I try to minimise my food waste.

    5
    5points
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    #34

    Is It Possible That She Mistakes Her Self-Centered Behavior With “Confidence”

    Is It Possible That She Mistakes Her Self-Centered Behavior With “Confidence”

    facethemusic016 Report

    7points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hi I think you're mistaking yourself for the sun, Pluto.

    2
    2points
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    #35

    Ig Influencer “Subtlety” Posting About Browsing $1.6m Homes

    Ig Influencer “Subtlety” Posting About Browsing $1.6m Homes

    veronicamars82 Report

    7points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't forget to look at ones that you can actually afford.

    0
    0points
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    #36

    You Ever Run Out Of Songs To Listen To So You Just Have To Listen To Your Own?

    You Ever Run Out Of Songs To Listen To So You Just Have To Listen To Your Own?

    lonenematode Report

    7points
    POST
    johnodonnell avatar
    John O'Donnell
    John O'Donnell
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A mate of mine was in a band in the 90s, and years later we were sitting at the bar in our local with our friends when one of their songs played, apparently the the brewery sent out a set list every month and it just so happened this song was on it. He just went bright red and said, “Oh no.” Then he turned to me and quietly remarked, “I bloody well hope Fullers are paying us for this.” From what he tells me, no one ever really likes listening to their own songs, you’ve heard them thousands of times through playing and recording them, and all you end up doing is thinking what you could have done better.

    2
    2points
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    #37

    Bragging About Stealing

    Bragging About Stealing

    JOEY2X Report

    7points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boosting? Assuming it's illegal, but I need an explanation.

    1
    1point
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    #38

    When You Take An Mlm Convention More Seriously Than Your Daughter's Education

    When You Take An Mlm Convention More Seriously Than Your Daughter's Education

    ChaseBank5 Report

    7points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that failed centring is bothering me irrationally.

    0
    0points
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    #39

    Bragging About Driving 130 Mph And Taking Video, Photos

    Bragging About Driving 130 Mph And Taking Video, Photos

    unknown Report

    7points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disgusting. If people like this want to risk their own life go for it but putting everyone around you at risk makes you absolutely foul and Jesus would actually hate you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #40

    Forever Attention-Seeking Girl I Went To High School With. I Know Y’all Heathens Are Wondering

    Forever Attention-Seeking Girl I Went To High School With. I Know Y’all Heathens Are Wondering

    hellojell-o Report

    7points
    POST
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a nice idea for a tat design, but the line work on that snake is janky af, and is it holding a sock in its mouth?

    0
    0points
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    #41

    Attention Seeking Behavior

    Attention Seeking Behavior

    stevenjobsless Report

    7points
    POST
    #42

    Guy Brings Horse Into A Target

    Guy Brings Horse Into A Target

    theplead Report

    6points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor horse. It was probably pretty nervous and stressed :(

    1
    1point
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    #43

    Don't Be Too Humble

    Don't Be Too Humble

    thehandsomebog Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Just How Much Attention Do You Want To Just Be Famous Even If It Was In A Bad Way?

    Just How Much Attention Do You Want To Just Be Famous Even If It Was In A Bad Way?

    Aki008035 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #45

    Imagine Being This Desperate For Attention

    Imagine Being This Desperate For Attention

    zuzuofthewolves Report

    6points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Real" but filtered to the max, obviously had plastic surgery, and wearing a ton of makeup. Mmk girl. Normally I love all these things for women but the second you pull some bigot a*s "hey leftists this is real women" antitrans s**t you best believe I'm calling out your fake a*s and botox.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Women Aren’t Funny "Please Give Me Attention"

    Women Aren’t Funny "Please Give Me Attention"

    Due_Assistance_4119 Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    Imagine Being An Adult With Kids And Still Hyping Yourself Up For Being A Supposed Rebel In High School

    Imagine Being An Adult With Kids And Still Hyping Yourself Up For Being A Supposed Rebel In High School

    punky-charlie Report

    6points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Freaking them out with...water???

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Typical Fake Instagram Reel Caption For Attention

    Typical Fake Instagram Reel Caption For Attention

    YeastYeti Report

    6points
    POST
    #49

    "No Flex"

    "No Flex"

    ugly_truths Report

    6points
    POST
    #50

    Travis Barker’s (Blink-182) Daughter Alabama Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off

    Travis Barker’s (Blink-182) Daughter Alabama Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off

    whyamihere-idontcare Report

    6points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not what you feed the fish, dear.

    0
    0points
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    #51

    Someone Thinks They're The Main Character

    Someone Thinks They're The Main Character

    beerbellybegone Report

    5points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is his race relevant?!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    Went To A Wedding Today And Was Chatting To This Guy. He Was Chirpy And Chatty All Day And I Got Him On Instagram. This Was On His Story

    Went To A Wedding Today And Was Chatting To This Guy. He Was Chirpy And Chatty All Day And I Got Him On Instagram. This Was On His Story

    Glittering-Strike467 Report

    5points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my lort, the over-the-shoulder sobbing-on-the-wall mirror selfie XD This might be the most contrived photo I have ever seen!

    1
    1point
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    #53

    You Look Like Someone Who Lies Online For Attention

    You Look Like Someone Who Lies Online For Attention

    JTWilso Report

    5points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in a grocery store for two and a half years. I can guarantee you that not a single one of our customers ever said something like this to another customer XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    She Ain't Messing With Broke

    She Ain't Messing With Broke

    Tulpah Report

    5points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THIS is the worst type of anyone. Women and men like this should go to the Mariana Trench and money their way out of there.

    2
    2points
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    #55

    Shrimp Allergy

    Shrimp Allergy

    egguchom Report

    5points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't eat sea bugs but I wouldn't badly rate a recipe with them in it. 🦐

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    Bro Rly Tried To Fake Skydiving Without A Parachute By Using A Picture From Redbull

    Bro Rly Tried To Fake Skydiving Without A Parachute By Using A Picture From Redbull

    MommySernox Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    "Look Everyone, I Stay In Fancy Hotels"

    "Look Everyone, I Stay In Fancy Hotels"

    eldritch_gull Report

    5points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hotel looks like a European train station.

    0
    0points
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    #58

    There’s People Out There Who’s Lying Just Get Some Attention

    There’s People Out There Who’s Lying Just Get Some Attention

    BobyTK Report

    4points
    POST
    Follow