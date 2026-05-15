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We all want to be seen. It’s human nature. But sometimes, the need for attention can go so far that instead of connecting with people, we drive them away.

Whether it’s lifting weights at a gym or parking your car on the street, a lack of self-awareness can make even normal everyday situations painfully awkward.

And the cringe doesn’t necessarily end there, either. Looking for more reach, those who suffer from main character syndrome might take their embarrassing behavior online as well.