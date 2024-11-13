Responses came flowing in, and the stories didn’t disappoint. If you’re into uncomfortable laughter and secondhand shame , this list may keep you occupied for a while.

These unfortunate souls know that feeling firsthand. They were brave enough to relive it all over again in this Reddit discussion when someone asked, “What is the most awkward thing you’ve ever accidentally said or done in a serious situation?”

Some of life’s painfully embarrassing moments happen during the most serious situations. It’s those times when you pray hard for the ground under your feet to swallow you whole, just to make it all stop.

#1 My grandmother died, my mom was finishing up her cremation arrangements with the local funeral home when my dad died in a car accident two weeks later.



My mom calls up the funeral home, and her grief-stricken sick sense of humor forces her to ask if they have any two for one deals on cremation services.

#2 Maybe not that serious, but as I was getting rung up by a cashier and he handed me my receipt, my brain couldn't decide between "thanks homie" and "thanks bro" so my mouth went "thanks homo".

#3 My grandfather's blind dog passed unexpectedly, upon hearing the news, first thing out of my mouth was "well, at least she didn't see it coming" and I never wished I had a filter more, than in that moment.

#4 At my first big job interview, I was insanely nervous. The interviewer asked, "How do you handle stress?"



And I suddenly let out a loud fart.

#5 I walked into my office, and a lady from HR was sitting in my chair. I said, “Well, looks like I’m going to have to sit in your lap” and then she says, “Come on over. Giddy up!” My face turned bright red. She left, I sat down, we never spoke of it again.

#6 During a wake, i accidentally said congratulations instead of condolences. i felt ashamed because my friend with me then can't hold his laughter which made it worst.

#7 I vomited on a patient we were transporting on the ambulance, who was experiencing cardiac issues.



Fortunately, he thought it was hilarious. As my crew took him in, and I started cleaning, wishing I’d melt through the floor, someone opened the ambulance door.



“I just hear you puked on a patient!” It was one of the ER doctors. I wished I could melt through the floor even more dearly as he went on to tell me that he’d done the same thing as a resident, but never met anyone else who’d managed that.



As it would turn out, I was severely ill, with a disease that has vomiting with no prior warning as one of its symptoms. It would be months before that got figured out, though, and didn’t make me feel any better about this call.

#8 When I was like 6, my friend's dad who lived in the same apartment complex as me committed s*icide. I used to go over to their place a lot and play on their Xbox since I didn't own one. I was pretty obsessed with it. The day it happened, his family used my bedroom to tell him what had happened. I wasn't given the full details, so to comfort him I went up to him and said "at least you get the Xbox now". I was such a stupid 6 year old.

#9 In a customers house repairing his dishwasher:

Cx: I don't even use the dishwasher much since I lost my wife

Me: Have you gone out to look for her? Sorry sorry sorry.



F**k me... I'm an idiot. It just slipped.

#10 Watched my little cousin choke on candy. Watched his father and my other family save him. Upon realizing he choked on a Lifesaver I quipped how that candy did not live up to it's name. It was a dumb joke and everyone stared daggers at me for several minutes after.

#11 I once accidentally replied “Love you” at the end of a work call with my boss.. but she laughed and said love you too haha.

#12 My first time at an airport alone, I was anxious about the entire thing. I was at the check in kiosk and when the officer held his hand out, I shook it. Turns out he was asking for my passport...

#13 I went for a bike ride in my neighborhood at about 12 at night a month ago. It was pitch black other than streetlights every 5 or 6 houses.



I was kinda just zoning out, enjoying the fresh air, when something moved out of the corner of my eye. I turned my head to look, and I immediately assumed it was some kind of monster (I had just finished a horror movie), so I let out an extremely loud, bloodcurdling scream in the middle of the night in a silent suburban neighborhood. The thing, which turned out to be a blond soccer mom, screamed back at me, with pretty good reason.



I zipped past her on my bike, yelling "oh my god I'm so sorry!" over and over again until I got off the street..



I haven't gone on a nighttime bike ride since then.

#14 Having been a first responder for 20+ years, I cannot begin to count the number of times I've said inappropriate things in serious situations.



Among my favourites:

"If you're just going to lie about your history, I'm just going to lie about taking you to the hospital."



*At someone's home where her husband just died, I did like 20mins of CPR waiting to get the code* - "The coffee you have on smells wonderful".

#15 I once accidentally called my boss "Mom" during a serious meeting. The room went silent for a second, and I just wanted to disappear ! haha.

#16 My partner and I went into a shop. When we were leaving, after paying, I thought the cashier said "would you like a receipt? I was walking out of the shop and waved at her and said" No thanks".



What she actually said was "Have a good weekend."



I couldn't work out why my partner was looking at me like I had two heads. 😂 😂.

#17 I was young, and my mother pulled us kids aside to say, "your grandmother just had a round of chemo and lost all her hair. She'll be wearing a wig - please do not make any comments about her hair," and I have trouble connecting thoughts together. Forgetting everything I was *just* told, she walked in the door, and I immediately said "Hi!! Wow, you got a haircut! It looks great!"

#18 At my friend’s dad’s funeral, the theme was florals. I showed up wearing black. That isn’t the bad part though. The bad part was when I was talking with a few other people and saw another girl wearing black, and I said, word for word, “oh we’re wearing black! We’re the black people!” We are both white. I think about that everyday.

#19 Accidently said "Yeah, she needs to get something off her chest." when my ex's friend came by to talk to her about being diagnosed with breast cancer. I just didn't know how to handle the conversation and blurted out the first thing that popped into my head, then after I realized what I said started laughing like an idiot before leaving the room while yelling I was so sorry.

#20 As a low ranking team lead in a staff meeting, a senior manager started yelling and shouting at me.



We had been disagreeing about a point of fact for 1/2 hour.



I heard myself tell him to go outside if he wanted to keep shouting.



The room went silent. Real silent...



I played the scene back in my head. What I really said:



"If you want to shout at me, step outside!"



He shut up. No one blinked. I pondered for a very long moment. Realized that nothing said was an overt threat. So I sat back down.



He never shouted at me again. No one did.



After lunch break, someone else brought up my data, proving I was right. No, he didn't apologize.



It was a very good day. lol.

#21 I was in a finance-related meeting with my director and CEO. I suddenly had one of those sneezes that come out of nowhere with no warning.



Didn't have time to cover my mouth, and to make matters worse I shot out a loogie (ball of mucus/phlegm) right onto my CEO's boob.



I wanted to die, but my CEO, cool as a cucumber took a tissue and gave it to me, while grabbing another and wiping my loogie off. She smiled at me and said "You don't raise two kids without becoming desensitised to that stuff". And continued like nothing happened.



My director on the other hand started tearing up and his temple vein was bulging. I could tell he was trying so goddamn hard not to burst out laughing.

#22 Well, moments ago I just told a WWII vet that I "used to see a lot more of y'all earlier in my career" in reference to them dying off, so there's that.



I'm really bad at small talk.

#23 At a funeral I asked how’s it going to the sister of the deceased. I still say ahhhhhhhhhhh in the shower.

#24 Family friend posted on FB their close friends (mother/daughter) had been ki*led in the Middle East….i was horrified and somehow while attempting to post my condolences, posted an Ursula (Little Mermaid) GIF and couldn’t delete it 🙈.

#25 I was meeting with a client to assist with matters related to her husband's passing.



During our consultation I stated in regard to planning details: "well, nobody ever died from being prepared".



While I was able to continue the meeting and she didn't seem to notice the Texas sized faux pas I just let out.



Thinking about it 4 years later still makes me scream internally.

#26 An old couple was pushing around an obviously upset baby. I said that she probably misses her Mom. They then informed me that her parents died in a car accident a couple of days ago.

#27 The one that comes to mind first was when my wife and I went to a local brewery with her parents and my father in law was chatting with the owner while we all were having a flight of beers to try a bunch of them. He asks the owner "hey (x) do you have any kids?" and the owner responds "no kids", gestures to the beers in front of us and says "these are my kids".



And without skipping a beat, I said "your kids are delicious!".

#28 Not me, but at my grandpa‘s funeral we went to his favourite golf course to scatter his ashes. It was, of course, a very dusty affair as people moved around and sprinkled ashes in different locations. At one point, my aunt was sobbing into my cousin’s shoulder and my mom walked up to her, pointing out one of the errant dusty handprints and declaring, “You have some grandpa on your butt.”

#29 My coworkers and I worked by windows and could see it snowing and had been talking about the cold weather. My boss received a phone call that his aunt passed away.



I gave my condolences and then said, “she’s in a better place now. Somewhere warm.”



I meant a nice beach, but I basically said his auntie is in Hell.

#30 After my grandmother's funeral I went back to work and my boss nervously asked how she was.



I shrugged, "Still dead". Everybody tittered awkwardly and Marvin apologized profusely. Was cool, just gallows humor.

#31 I was in a cabinet meeting with the Governor. Every executive director, deputy director, and communications director was in this meeting. There was a brief intermission, where all the mics were hot, letting everyone virtual and in person hear us.



Sitting 3 people over from the governor, I got up and went “Great, I need to potty.”



And proceeded to walk out like nothing until I got to the bathroom and reflected on the situation, then walked back in making no eye contact with anyone.



An unforeseen side effect of potty training a toddler is, evidently, using “potty” completely unironically in front of grown adults and political leaders.

#32 I was a shop supervisor and I noticed two employees putting stock away but mixing up a lot of the colours. I went over and mentioned that a few of the items were in the wrong places and they went to fix it but were still putting them in the wrong spots, so I jokingly said “Geez, it’s like the blind are leading the blind”. BOTH of them turned to me and said “I’m colourblind” 😭.

#33 I was tormented during high school by a kid named Steve. He was always picking on me and teasing me and making fun of me for being gay (I’m not, but this was 2005-9, when it was a common insult and you didn’t want to be the “gay kid” in a rural NH town). It stopped after I stood up to him in my senior year.



I came back to my hometown from college for Memorial Day, and went to a cookout at my uncles house. While there, I was talking with my cousins and a few other people I didn’t know. It came up that he’d died in a car wreck a few weeks or months before, and I confess, I took that news with a smile. I also said something under my breath to the effect of “good riddance”.



Well, one of the people attending this particular cookout, who was sitting next to me and overheard me, was his mom. She did NOT take that with a smile, but hey her son was an a*****e to me every day for 3.5 years, I’m not going to lie about it. Plus, I’d never met her before, so how could I know who she was? Yeah d**k move to say it out loud, but I still agree with the feeling. F**k Steve.

#34 My husband, on the phone: "I've got really bad news, [friend] died this morning."



Me: "But he wasn't supposed to do that!"

#35 Wedding photographer. 6 (?) bridesmaids, having trouble communicating who I wanted to move. I blurted out "the skinny one".

#36 At my former company, the CEO was pushed into resignation after an acquisition. He had helped found the company and grew it from the ground up over 15 years. An all-hands was organized to celebrate his career and possible retirement - wine, cake, and a large picture with signed well wishes...the whole nine yards of corporate party planning. He stood quietly as the room filled, taking in the sea of faces he had come to know over the years, readying himself for some tough goodbyes he was not prepared to have.



"Yeesh, who died?" I quipped with a gentle nudge to his side. No response.

#37 This past Saturday I saw my nephew unexpectedly at a relative's house and called him his dead father's name instead of his name. He's 17 and the sweetest kid ever and I feel awful.

#38 A much younger co-worker told me “I’m pregnant!” At the time she was 20, living in a camper and unmarried with a new BF.



I said “Oh s**t! I’m so sorry!” Her entire being crumpled and she said “uhhhh no I’m very happy about it! My BF and I were trying!”



I felt about two inches tall. I’ve apologized any number of times since; she mostly found my awkward reaction hilarious but was trying not to barf, as it turned out. Years later, she is a very happily married mother of two children and her husband is awesome. (SORRY AGAIN, GIRL!).

#39 In the prime awkward years of 7th or 8th grade I was in boy scouts and decided to puruse the Lifesaving merit badge. As part of the final test you have to prove to a real certified life guard that you can do a number of things like dives, first aid, how to approach a struggling swimmer, etc. One test was measuring how fast you could get out of normal clothes, dive in, and retrieve someone.



Of course the lifeguard that day was to me Wendy Peffercorn. During that test I struggled, pantsed myself, and flashed her and all of the other test takers.

#40 I don't know if it counts as serious but my dad used to deliver items to different offices every day. So, while he knew people there, he saw them once a week at most. One day, he saw a woman he knew was pregnant. He said, "Wow. When are you due? You look ready to pop." She replied, "I had him two months ago.".

#41 While I was working at a supermarket a 10yo boy fell flat on his face, and we took him out the back with his parents to tend to his injuries. The mother said "I'm worried he has a concussion, we'd better call an ambulance". Having graduated majoring in neuroscience I thought it would be a good time to point out that "It's lucky he landed on his nose!"...



... because obviously that cushioned the landing for his brain. But the way everybody turned to stare at me, particularly the look on the father's face, suggested it would be best if I exited the room. I left quickly.

#42 My daughter's mom passed away a few years ago when my daughter was 14. (now 17.) The way she and I have coped is by cracking 'your mom' jokes with one another..



2 years ago we moved and she started at a new school and met new friends. One day when they were over I let a your mom joke slip in front of them without even realizing they had no idea we did that with each other..



Her friends gave me a look of disgust and started tearing into me about what I had just said, all while my daughter is laughing her a*s off because I'm getting chewed out by her new friends. She finally explained to them the situation, but still. It was kind of nice seeing some friends she had just met a week or 2 prior stick up for her like that though. To this day they are all still really good friends as well.

#43 When my dad was getting arrested by the feds my house was raided while he wasn’t there and they sat me and my siblings on the couch to tell us what he had been arrested and I out loud said “well sucks to suck I guess.” My siblings still make fun of me for it.

#44 At the construction site, an apprentice had crushed his hand (don't feel too bad, he did a stupid thing as soon as he was left unsupervised after being told never to do the thing, so it was totally on him, plus he did end up keeping the hand with at least partial function) and after he left for the hospital everyone else was ushered into a meeting to discuss it.



The Safety guy was yknow, IQ of about 50, like most Safety guys, ESL-level command of the language though it was his mother tongue. So we were used to him saying "pacific" in place of "specific" and so on. When asked how the young man was coping, he meant to tell us the kid got sedation as soon as he got in the ambulance, but what he actually said was something like, "He was freaking out so bad they needed to seduce him on the drive to keep his mind off it".





I looked like a total a*****e snorting with laughter as a youngster's future hung in the balance. But I regret nothing!

#45 Eighth grade. It still haunts me. We had a girl in our class who had cancer. She missed a lot of classes and we were doing a collection for her. I think we were selling things to donate towards her medical bills.



One day the teacher mentioned something going on on the weekend and I piped up "But what about the collection for Robin?" At which point the whole class gasped and shushed me. Robin happened to be in class that day. It was supposed to be a surprise. I covered quickly saying we were planning a visit to her hospital which she already knew about.

The teacher said not to worry about it when I stayed after class and cried because of my big mouth.



Robin died that summer, bravely asking that life support be turned off. 8th grader. I think about her often. I'm still crushed I ruined the surprise. She didn't have a lot of good surprises left in her earthly life. And I ruined one of the last.



It really does tear at my heart to this day. It's been over 30 years.

#46 Okay not as bad as many here but:



In college I worked as an office assistant. One day I was tasked with tracking down the office's ice chest and bringing it back for an event they were hosting later. I found it in an *occupied* conference room - very important people in nice suits holding a seemingly important/formal meeting around a big oval table. I awkwardly and quietly tried to step in and drag the ice chest out from the corner (no explanation given).



Unfortunately it was full of half-melted ice and a lot of water. When I finally got it to the doorway it got stuck and then dumped over. A f*****g tidal wave of ice water spilled out over 25% of the room. I ran to the bathroom for a handful of napkins and feebly attempted to soak up *gallons* of water while they tried to continue their meeting.



Eventually I panicked and just dragged the ice chest out. I stopped a janitor in the hall and said "I think there was a spill in that conference room over there..." then hurried away.

#47 Was talking to my new boss about organizing our large walk-in fridge and he asked if anyone had shown me around it... I responded, 'yeah, I've been inside Jeff.'



There was an awkward silence, and so I clarified, "I mean, I've been in there with Jeff."



Jeff is an elderly, obese man.

#48 Not me but a friend was at work when this guy came in all un focused and not acting like himself. Mind you this is a blue collar shop environment. He says "What the f***s wrong with you? Did someone die or some s**t?" Guy looks at him and says. "My twin sister died last night".

#49 Unmuted the wrong headset during a meeting, i was gaming while in a work meeting and was wearing 2 headsets so i have one on each ear to follow the meeting and the game i unmuted the wrong headset and started yelling order for my teammates in the meeting.

#50 I farted during a eulogy one time. I thought it would be silent and unobtrusive… it was neither.

#51 I don’t know if this was more awkward or just stupid but I’ll go with it anyway.



When I was 17 me along with three of my friends got arrested for armed robbery. We didn’t do it, and it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. They brought us to the police station and were investigating what happened and in walks in a detective who I have known since I was little.



He looked at me and says “what the hell did you do?”



Mistakingly, I replied “What didn’t I do!?”



Made it look so much worse. But he knew me well and knew I’m not the type of person to do what I was accused of doing and he made sure that other guys investigating the case made sure they knew the story 100%. After hours of sitting at the jail, they let us go.

#52 We had a special needs gentleman come visit our tiny village primary school. I'm not exactly sure what his particular ailment was, cerebral palsy, maybe? Anyway, question time was at the end, and it was like a bolt of lightening came to me, I thought, oh my god. I quite literally have the best question in the entire world of questions, it's The One. I am so smart to have thought of this. Up went my hand, and the gentleman gestured at me to ask my question. So I said, brimming with unnatural confidence,



"Do you wish you were normal??!".

#53 My boss wanted me to explain something from the presentation and I replied saying “it’s self explanatory”.

#54 My first big interview im sitting there when two women walk in to start the interview. I stand up, shake their hands, and say “looks like you two are going to tag-team me, huh?” I immediately knew that wasn't the right thing to say. They just laughed and moved on. Got the job, too!

#55 Not really a serious situation, but I was in a hotel using the elevator. I had previously been watching some “content”, and opened up safari as soon as the elevator door closed. The dead silence of the elevator was broken by extremely loud moaning. I couldn’t run out of there fast enough when the door opened. Most awkward 20 seconds of my life I think.

#56 My default greeting for a long time was: "Hey, how's it going?" in an upbeat tone. Not the best choice of words to use when greeting someone at the door to the church at their mom's funeral. Luckily he took it in stride and just said "Hanging in there" instead of being brutally honest about his feelings in the moment. The sadness in his eyes was haunting though.

#57 As a kid I would always laugh uncontrollably in serious situations. I remember at daycare I once got in trouble for doing something and sent to the office to wait for my mom to come and pick me up. The manager was scolding me and I just bust out laughing looking at her face all mean and angry looking at me. This happened at another daycare as well and the manager got mad at my laughing and grabbed my face firmly in her hand to force me to look her in the eyes.



Another time our preacher randomly showed up during dinner time to meet with his congregation on a personal level and say a prayer for the families he met. He sat on the couch and my mom on the other, I sat in the chair across the room and he started his prayer. I remember it being so quiet and I just started laughing so hard I was vibrating trying to contain it. He stopped the prayer and just looked at me for a few seconds and then continued.



Many years later when I first got married I told my wife about this stuff, we moved together to a new town and joined a church to meet new people. Suddenly me laughing during a serious situation came back. We were in church and a lady from the choir was singing we had made a joke about the Sunday after church the week before because of how she looks and moves when she sings. Well she did a solo song again the following Sunday and I started laughing so hard I started shaking trying to hold it in. The couple behind me thought I was so moved from the song and thought I was crying as they could not see my face placed their hands on my shoulders to comfort me but they did not know I was cry laughing which made me laugh even more.

#58 Once when I was in high school, we had like an ‘inspirational speaker’ come and talk to us about like life choices and the like. His thing was that he was an amputee who had lost his arm after getting so intoxicated he stumbled onto a train track and it got cut off.



After telling his story he opened my year group up to any questions we might’ve had. Without missing A BEAT, my little autistic a*s put my hand up in the air and asked him “If you could go back in time and change anything, would you do it?”



To his absolute credit, he didn’t chew me out and answered my question in good faith. It wasn’t until after that my classmates rightfully pointed out I just asked a man who had his arm cut off would go back in time and do anything different… I wanted the ground to SWALLOW me whole.

#59 I used to live at a married university apartment complex where several apartment buildings shared a common space in between the buildings (we called it the court). It was a very, very social common area and in the summer everyone was out socializing, BBQing, or playing with their kids in the court.



One day I was out socializing in the court when I saw a new couple moving a couch from one apartment to their own. I went over to help them as it was an awkward sized couch for only 2 people to move.



As we were walking the couch to this couple’s new apartment, the former owner of the couch ran up to us with the cushions and as she put them on the couch one of them fell off. The one side of the cushion had a large, dark brown stain on it.



Jokingly I said, “Did you m*rder someone on your couch Jane?”.



She matter of factly responded, “No, but I had our last baby on this couch”



The new owners made awkward eye contact with one another, and in silence we awkwardly walked the couch to the couple apartment.

#60 I used to travel through Frankfurt Airport.... a lot. Eventually I started getting flagged, taken to a backroom, and having this old german guy scream at me about being a d**g mule while they search my bag. At this point this has happened 3 -4 times, always the same guy.



This time I was traveling with a coworker. He sees me getting dragged off while he is going through security. I'm sitting their getting my usual taste of german hospitality when he ackwardly opens the door to the interrogation room (why wasn't it locked?). We both yell "GO AWAY" at the same time. He looks at me, smiles, and we have a good laugh. Next few times he was friendlier.

#61 I was going through jury selection back in 2012 or 2013. I was in the jurors box with others and we just finished answering questions from the prosecutor. All the lawyers in the case take a quick huddle at the bench and the judge calls out several people, one of them being me. He said you are all dismissed, thank you for your time. Now I don't know what possessed me to do this maybe it was because I was there at 8am and went through 4 different cases and kept being pushed to the next but as I was leaving that court room I threw up the deuces and said "Y'all have a good one, I'm out.". Now mind you this was a felony gun case, with over 5+ years on the line. I was on the second floor, I wanted to run and jump through the window I was so embarrassed.

#62 Back in school, I dropped in on a buddy of mine wearing a cool t-shirt from Wes Craven’s “The Serpent and the Rainbow”, complete with artwork across the back of a drippy, zombie thing, emblazoned with the words, “Don’t bury me! I’m not dead!”…



Right into a wake for his recently departed aunt.

#63 This one time me and my partner were talking to this lady we both know, lady was telling me that her mother just died, I was like "I'm super sorry to hear that, what was the cause?"



She said "she died of old age"



Me "that's comforting and f****d up at the same time'



Her "she was also sick, so what can you do"



Me "well she could've held on for 1 more year"



S**t got real quite, we said our good byes, after jumping in the whip, my partner said, "wtf is wrong with you??

#64 I was in the woods with some other kids i barely knew. Cops busted us and were putting the fear in us. I told the cops I was a "goodie little two-shoes".

#65 I was pretty sure my FIL was cheating on my MIL with a much younger family friend. When I mentioned my concerns to my husband, he thought that I was being dramatic. Okay, whatever.



About 2 years later, my MIL took me out to lunch. On the car ride there, she said she had something to tell me, that FIL had been having an ongoing affair with much younger family friend. My dumb*ss reaction?



"I KNEW IT!!!!!".

#66 When I was in high school I had friends that you just walked into their house without knocking. We had a goody way of saying “hello”. So I walk in my friend’s house and say the goofy hello to a room full of people eating off of tray tables. My friend got up and pulled my out of the room and told me her father had died earlier that day.

#67 I was walking back to my dorm late at nite when I saw a man running dead silent at full speed in Converse and Jean shorts. I went into the road and started swinging my purse around while he tried to calm me down. He was on a jog and had on AirPods (new at the time), but I thought I was about to get m*rdered lol.

#68 Someone dropped a mug at a remembrance service of the Bosnian g*nocide. They immediately were embarrassed and apologetic and I brushed it off by telling them "no body no crime!".

#69 I was having the most intimate honest conversation with my new bf at the time. The vibes were amazing we were sat on my roof staring at the stars discussing our painful times and just really bonding. We were both crying, truly such an amazing moment.. and you guessed it.. I f*****g farted. 😐 I sat up to adjust and let out a good ol big one. I’m talking cheek clapper this was no “huh? What was that?” It was blank stare at each other “oh okay” moment. After the awkwardness subsided though we laughed and he was very nice to me about it and we have been together since. Almost 6 years by the end of December lol.

#70 Once, during a serious presentation, I confidently declared that “we’re all in the same boat” and then realized I had just accidentally compared our teamwork to a sinking ship! The room erupted in laughter, but I was definitely blushing!

#71 I once accidentally called my teacher "mom". I had stayed late to get some notes or something and we were walking out together. And she had said something and I accidentally responded with "I will, mom". I was so embarrassed!!! She just kinda reminded me of my mom and I forgot who I was talking to for a second 😂.

#72 My stepmom's dad passed away and everyone took turns giving a speech. I was nervous cause I only knew him for 2 years and he had Alzheimer's, so he was different every time I saw him. I had no connection to him. I was skipped for the speech and my sister asked if I had something to say, I said no, I was relieved cause I didn't want to fake a speech.



I got my a*s chewed so bad.

#73 I was getting a zoom call back when Covid was happening to get into this schooling program for electrical. When they asked me “what have you been recently been doing at work?” And my dumb a*s response was “oh you know, running pipes and s**t” and then sat there like. Did I just say that💀 and the guy proceeds to reply with a head nod and say “oh! Pipes and s**t…”. Got accepted into the program 4 years later about to enter their apprenticeship program!

#74 My sister and I had an epic case of the giggles at my uncle's funeral. We were sharing our thoughts on him when he was alive. Let’s just say he was one of those people who are fountains of funny stories. Our husbands tried to separate us by sitting in between us, so then we started passing notes. In church.

#75 I was at the Holocaust Museum in D.C. with my sister. There were several survivors out in the lobby sharing their stories. I am a very anxious person who tends to word-vomit when nervous.



We walked up to a woman because my sister wanted to talk to her. I kept a bit of distance because I was feeling so anxious to be in the presence of someone I deem to be a hero for surviving the horrors of a concentration camp and having the courage to share them with us.



After she gets done telling us about how she was the only survivor in her family (unfortunately most of her family had perished upon arriving at Auschwitz), she asked if anyone had questions. No one spoke up, so she asked again, making direct eye contact with me.



I blurted out "BUT WHERE IS YOUR FAMILY?!" and she got this super sad look in her eyes and simply shrugged. I wanted to die. I apologized profusely and ran out of there SO FAST while my sister was dying of embarrassment. I hope that wonderful hero understands I was overcome with emotion and wasn't just trying to be a d**k.



I'm sorry, Esther. ❤️.

#76 Hm, this is a hard one for me as it used to get me into a lot of trouble. But I have ADHD, and sometimes in really tough situations, i would bust out laughing. It was unconrollable and i never meant it. But people got so upset with me and i would have to leave the room. Not something I said, but did.

#77 After an important one of my son’s basketball games that they lost, I tried to console one of his teammates who played well but made a bad mistake. I didn’t know if I wanted to say “great job” or “good game”, so I ended up saying “good gob!” When he gave me a funny look I said, “Oh sorry. I meant geat grame!”



I was pretty embarrassed and he was really confused.

#78 I went into uncontrollable hysterical laughter while telling my boss why a $300,000 project was going down the tubes. I was laughing so hard I was crying and had trouble breathing. The more I tried to explain the harder I laughed.



I still remember him staring at me across his desk. "You know this is serious, right?"



"BWA-HA-HA-HA-HA!!!!! Y-y-yes! HAAA-HA-HA-HA-HA!!!!"



Years later when I saw the *Coupling* episode about the Giggle Loop it all made sense.

#79 Said super excited over the top I yelled out “it’s great to see you!!!!” at a wake. She looked at me with such disdain.

#80 In sixth grade I was called on in class to give an oral presentation. I panicked and sprinted out of the classroom.

#81 When I was in college one of my classmates, whom I knew a little but not well, told me that her father had just died. In my surprise, for some reason, I smiled and laughed. Before I could correct myself, she looked at me in horror and turned her back to me.



These days, I know about social anxiety and that this type of reflexive reaction isn't uncommon, and it doesn't mean you don't care (I wasn't actually laughing at her), but I still feel terrible about it.

#82 Gave a eulogy at my uncle's funeral, got nervous and accidentally said, 'We'll all miss him, but at least he's in a better *placebo* now.' Didn't realize my mistake until I heard someone snort in the back row.