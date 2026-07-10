If You Recognize These ’70s & ’80s Opening Lyrics, Your Brain Deserves A Gold Record

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The 70s and 80s Opening Lyrics: Part 2 is here! Do you know your classic hits? Test your music knowledge by identifying iconic songs from their opening lyrics alone.

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From rock and pop to disco, new wave, and power ballads, this quiz features some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and 1980s. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of classical music or simply love a good lyrics challenge, see how many songs and artists you can name.

Let’s find out if you’re a true ’70s and ’80s music expert. 🎶

If you missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Harry Shelton