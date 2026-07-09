“Which Ending Is This?”: Guess 18 Films, Books, And Songs By Their Concluding Words

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Every memorable story leaves a lasting echo. From the final lyrics of a legendary song to the poignant closing sentences of classic literature and cinema, the way it ends can define its legacy. Think you can identify an entire work from its parting phrase?

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In this pop culture quiz, we challenge your memory and strip away the plots, characters, and visuals, leaving you with only the very last words. Test your knowledge against iconic final lines that shaped film history, defined literary eras, and topped the music charts, and see if you can reach a perfect 18/18!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Jovan Vasiljević