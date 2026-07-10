Delusional Mom Threatens To Sue Daughter Because She Doesn’t Feel Safe Around Her Dog

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It may take years of enduring torment before someone can stand up to a narcissistic parent. The fallout may be ugly when it happens, but setting boundaries is necessary to protect one’s peace.

This was the exact scenario for a woman who dealt with her overbearing mother her entire life. Things came to a head one day when her mom showed no regard for her young son’s safety.

She finally snapped, which intensified the rift. But as you will come to read, her reaction was long overdue.

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For some people, standing up to an overbearing parent can take a lifetime

Image credits: namii9 (not the actual photo)

This woman dealt with her mother, who had no respect for her boundaries and even showed zero regard for her son’s safety

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Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

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She finally reached her breaking point and stood up for herself, which led to more tension and eventual closure for her

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Image credits: Popular-Journalist72

Emotional manipulation is part of the narcissistic parent’s playbook

According to the author, her mom threatened to block her for simply standing her ground. Such emotional blackmail is one of the key weapons that a narcissistic parent has in their arsenal.

As child and adolescent counseling clinical specialist, Dr. Stephanie Sarkis explains, these people view their children as extensions of themselves and use manipulation to maintain control.

“The parent will tell the child, or show through their actions, that the child is a burden and that if they were only a better child, the parent would be happy,” Dr. Sarkis wrote. “The root issue is that the narcissistic parent will never be satisfied.”

Dr. Sarkis mentioned long-lasting impacts of manipulative parenting, including low self-esteem, mental health issues like anxiety and depression, and difficulty establishing boundaries, to name a few.

Moving on from the pain of having an overbearing parent and protecting one’s peace requires addressing emotional manipulation once it happens. According to Very Well Mind, it is important to remember that you’re in control of your choices.

“You have the right to make the choices that are best for you, without feeling guilty about it. Don’t let guilt or fear drive your decisions,” an excerpt from the article reads.

It may have taken a while for the author to realize how unacceptable her mother’s behavior was. Fortunately, she finally decided to distance herself, for the sake of her and her family’s peace of mind.

Image credits: Teona Swift (not the actual photo)

People in the comments collectively advised her to go no contact, as others shared similar experiences