For many people, a relationship with their mother is their very first one. And, although 63% of young adults say their relationship with their parents and especially their mom is excellent or very good, not everyone is so lucky. Some have to deal with a mother's toxicity daily.

Here we have collected the wildest examples of bad parenting done by mothers. Some of these are humorous, others downright cruel and heartbreaking. Yet they have one thing in common: most of these mothers will probably go down in history as the worst parents in the world.

#1

My Mother-In-Law Gave Us All Covid. Tested Positive And Never Told Us

Stricky92 Report

#2

I Guess Some People Never Learn That Their Kids Are Separate People Who Deserve Autonomy Smh

blackdahlialady Report

Mike F
I'm having a premonition, a daughter has gone NC from her control freak mother and mother is having trouble grasping why.

#3

Should've Stayed At Home

bootangina Report

According to research by the Pew Research Center, most young adults in the U.S. have a better relationship with their mothers than their fathers. They're also more likely to say that their mother depends on them more than their dad.

In 2017, Statista asked Americans how they would describe their relationship with their mother. 56% claimed it's "very good," with only 1% saying it's "very bad" and 2% stating that they maintain no contact with their mothers.
#4

An Insane Mom

leasors Report

#5

Just A Cold

reddit.com Report

#6

A Friend Of Mine Who’s 27 Years Old

kevvyjames Report

It can be hard to recognize the signs of a toxic mother. Clinical psychologist Emily Guarnotta, PsyD defines toxic mothers as those who harm their children emotionally, mentally, and even physically. They might do it through manipulation, control, belittling, or neglect. Some toxic mothers also use guilt and shame so their children feel responsible for their emotional needs.

The experts at Lotus Therapy write that the most common characteristic of a toxic mother is narcissistic tendencies. Toxic mothers prioritize their well-being over that of their children, sometimes even competing with them for attention and validation.
#7

Trying Her Hardest To K*ll Her Kids

JadedAyr Report

#8

And Here I Was Thinking We Were Gonna Have A Good Day

Hallwitzer Report

Penguin Panda Pop
The answer here is: inevitably children tend to become a reflection of their parents. I, too, am terrified of this possibility, and so I heartily agree with your suggestion.

#9

Imagine Posting This And Being Proud Of The Anger That You Just Took Out On This Kid's Form Of Entertainment

matth3w_ab Report

When you have a toxic mother, it's difficult to distance yourself from them, even when you know keeping low contact is the best solution. A relationship with a mother affects all other relationships, Dr. Linda Mintle writes. "Our relationship with mom is one of the closest bonds two people can share," she claims.

#10

My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System

reddit.com Report

#11

My Mom's Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven’t Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now

Cherrychemicals Report

#12

My Mother, After She Kicked Me Out When She Found Letters My Girlfriend Wrote For Me (We're Both Girls)

phisea Report

Psychologists now theorize that we carry the trauma from the mother-child relationship into our other relationships. When a mother fails to give her child the proper emotional love and care, experts refer to it as the "Mother Wound."

Psychologist Bethany Webster was the first to use this term. She describes the Mother Wound as "the pain rooted in our relationship with our mothers that is passed down from generation to generation."
#13

I'm 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom

skyhawk214 Report

#14

Tough Love, For Sale

The saga continues. Our son refuses to put clothes away so we sold his dresser. He won't make his bed? Getting rid of the bed. Please don't message me about how cruel I am this is called tough love, Love & Logic style. Actually, it turns out the joke will probably be on me since it doesn't appear he's learning a lesson... Anyway, this nowhere-near-new bedframe is no longer available in this color so get it while it's hot! Website pics for reference, bedroom pics for color.

B1narypwny Report

#15

The Nerve Of This Mom

TripleSilky Report

While Webster's definition is more about the role of women in a patriarchal society and the complicated relationship between mothers and daughters, other psychologists have since expanded the concept of Mother Wound. Sherry Gaba, LCSW, writes that the Mother Wound "is a loss or a lack of mothering."
#16

This B**ch I Used To Go To Church With Made Her Kid Be A Cactus For Trunk Or Treat

I blocked the kids' faces, but believe me when I say that this poor girl looked absolutely miserable.

Recovering_Wanderer Report

#17

My Mom Just Randomly Texted Me…

No_Rush05 Report

#18

This Was By Far The Worst Incident. I Was In 2nd Grade, 7-8 Years Old And Just Went Through Some Of The Worst Trauma Of My Life And My Mom Was More Worried About Going To Vegas Then My Health

TheScarletJones Report

Children get the Mother Wound if their mother took care of their physical needs but failed to give love, care, and security. These types of mothers also show little to no empathy for their children, are extra critical, or had unresolved childhood trauma. Many children with a Mother Wound have mothers with substance abuse issues or an untreated mental health condition.

#19

My Dog Ran Out While I Was At A Friend's House. This Is What Happened

dovakin123489 Report

#20

My Friend Hasn't Spoken To His Mother In Months. She Finds Out He's Living With His Girlfriend. He Also Shares Some Exciting News

coolshadesbro17 Report

#21

For Context: I Didn't Want To Go Over To My Dad's House Because I Had Overtime At Work. Then My Stepmom Had To 'Interfere'

reddit.com Report

Gaba explains that a mother doesn't have to be negative, abusive, or neglectful for the child to carry the Mother Wound. But mothers who are "always distant and less tuned-into the emotional needs of their children" still have a profound effect on our future relationships. This type of relationship fosters codependency: the child always strives for the mother's approval and feels like they have to shelter and protect her.
#22

Mom That Kicked Me Out And Filed Police Report On Me Found My Email Address

heyitskevin1 Report

#23

I’m 29 And Have My Own House

We were talking about me coming to grab some stuff from her house. I don’t even know. Yes, she’s paid for a lot of it as it’s partly a Christmas present, but this is another level.

animusbaby Report

#24

I Don't Understand How Scientology Came Into Play

enigmaticbloke Report

So, what are the best ways to heal a Mother Wound? Psychotherapist Duygu Balan, LPCC recommends getting in touch with your feelings and your inner child. She claims with have to find ways to nurture ourselves: whether that's practicing self-care like taking walks or having coffee with friends, or engaging in creative expression. 
#25

Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???

CHIEFXx Report

#26

Breaking A 7-Year-Old's Heart On Christmas

NoahsArcade84 Report

#27

My Mom Thinks Im On Drugs Because I Left The Toilet Seat Up And Got A C In One Class

poizoni Report

Another crucial step is to start "parenting" or "mothering" yourself. Essentially, it involves looking back to your childhood and identifying what was missing. "Recognizing that the ruptures in your early attachments weren't your fault will heal the damage that led to feeling unworthy of love, self-denying, and deprecating," Balan explains. 

#28

My Friend Just Sent Me This. Her Stepmom Took Her Stepsister To Get Food Without Her, And Then When She Went To Go Get Food By Herself She Grounded Her

EE_33 Report

#29

I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30

cothromaiochta66 Report

#30

Apparently I’m Not Using The Right Essential Oils

anoobsearcher Report

What about you, Pandas? How often do you keep in touch with your moms? Feel free to share your stories in the comments. And, if you're looking for more content about parenting, check out our articles about what people swear they'll never do to their kids and this lighthearted compilation of parents having a way worse day than you.
#31

I Think We Should Make Leashes Mandatory For Everyone Under 15!

FareonMoist Report

#32

Extremely Racist Mother Tells Her 5 Year Old Daughter That Her Asian Stepmother Eats Dogs

reddit.com Report

#33

Random Loving Little Messages From Mother Dearest

For context, my mother is weird about my facial and body hair. Once I was literally in the hospital for an accident that SHE caused and as they were cutting my clothes off me, she was more worried about my leg hair than the fact I, you know, just got beat in the head til I was unrecognizable and was not sure I was gonna make it out alive. Good times!

sine-caritate Report

#34

My Mom Thought She Found Weed In My Sisters Car

glittery_eyes_ Report

#35

Kicked Out Because I Got My 3rd Tattoo

Intrepid-Guest9811 Report

#36

She Has A Son Who’s So Well-Behaved, She’s Going To Punish Him For A Pack Of Ramen… That He Cooked Himself

AsianVixen4U Report

#37

My Mother Blames Me For My Sister's Husband Trying To Have S*x With Me When I Was 15

emo_that_emotes Report

#38

I Apparently Didn’t Respond To Enough Texts

For reference, I’m 25, had just moved out, and this came after I had few responses due to being very sick

Amariesw Report

#39

My Mom Didn’t Want Me Go See A Doctor

No_Passage5020 Report

#40

My Mother Dearest, Whom My Sister And I Just Let Back Into Our Lives, Talking To My Sister About Her Daughter (My Niece). Behold The Kind Of Person She Is

catamaranbatman Report

#41

Traditional Asian Parents And Mental Health Don’t Usually Align

reddit.com Report

#42

I Literally Did All My Chores When I Was Asked And I Was Still Grounded, I Actually Can’t Anymore

Spikey3699963 Report

#43

Let's Hope He Didn't Get His PC With His Own Savings

reddit.com Report

#44

I, Bi And Closeted To My Family, Went To New York With My Boyfriend And My Mother Had Some Concerns

DutchPizzaOven Report

#45

When Your Mom (62) Gets Mad Because You Won't Go Buy Her Cokes At 9pm And You Tell Her To Drink Water

reddit.com Report

#46

I’m A Horror Artist, It’s A Sculpture

I don’t know what else to say. Sorry if it bothers anyone, I’ve been a horror special effects artist for 15 years and she has no problem when I make werewolves, vampires and other things that eat people.

moistjuicy Report

#47

My Mom’s Bats**t Insane Racist Tangent

Kindredgos Report

#48

When You Call Them Out For Wanting Sympathy For Avoiding Their Texts

For context, the text was the only thing my Mother did for my birthday since I’m very LC due to how she treats me. I let the message sit UNTIL my cousin contacted me saying she was telling people that she was sad that I never responded to her. You want drama? I’ll give you drama.

ZealousidealLaw9364 Report

#49

I Don’t Think I’m Going Home After School Today

That_Tamarah_Chick_ Report

#50

My Mother’s Reaction To Me Getting A Job

We are struggling. My fiancé lost his job. I genuinely thought she’d be happy for me. I was wrong. It was an opportunity to make me feel worse.

CretinCrowley Report

#51

My Mother Thought She Was The Spider I Was Talking About And Then Assumed I Was My Father

So basically I caught a spider a while ago, and she assumed that she has control over my phone which she isn’t even paying for and that she didn’t even buy

I_Have_Insomnia1 Report

#52

Welp, I’ve Officially Blocked Her On Everything…

And she’s spiraling. This is honestly…so unhinged.

HighElf_b1tch Report

#53

They Are In Their Fifties

I have a one and a half year old son. I’m a 30+ year old stay at home mom.
They called me shortly after this demanding I do something. I told them there were out of their minds if they want me to bring a violent drunk around my son. They’ve been doing this for years. I had to drop out of college to take care of my sisters because of them. I have went NC before and wanted to give them a chance to be around their grandson, but no I’m done.

CretinCrowley Report

#54

This Is The Third Time I’ve Had To Say This

stars_ink Report

#55

Kicked Out At 17 And My Mom Withheld Financial Aid Documents So I Would Have To Drop Out Without Her

After my Mom physically attacked me and I actually stood up for myself, the police got involved and my Mom kicked me out. Luckily, a friend’s family took me in before I went to college. She refused to give me a doc for the military financial aid and continued to provide ultimatums up until her death the following year.

LilOrganicCoconut Report

#56

My Mom Blew Up On Me Because I Couldn’t Pick Up My Father From Work, While She Was At Home Not Doing Anything

buttery-battery Report

#57

I Came Out As Bi To Her 6 Years Ago. I Thought We Were Finally About To Have A Productive Conversation. Silly Me

macabrejaguar Report

#58

I Moved To Get Away From My Jehovah's Witness Mom, She Found My New Address. I Made An Instagram That Didn’t Have My Name, And She Found Me. I Can’t Get Away

MetallHengst Report

#59

I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20

Recifeeder Report

#60

Mother Impersonated Me To Bofa To Remove $1500 From My Account Of My Awarded Scholarship Money As Punishment For Her Ex Husband Not Paying For Her Vacation

SulfaPowder Report

#61

Not Mine. Found It On Facebook

Oofonlife Report

#62

My Mom Started The Day Asking For Help After Going No Contact For A Month

And ended it having to email us after being blocked on everything else, threatening a restraining order when we checks notes screenshotted and posted her own words to us on social media. I guess it was just that easy to get her to leave us alone

microwavablebacon Report

#63

Got Shot In An Armed Robbery? Sounds Like A You Problem. In My Day We Just Died

LouanneLeannePlatter Report

#64

How Dare People Spend Their Own Money On Things?

ASnoutAndASoop Report

#65

My Mom Is Withholding My Unemployment And Took The Grant The Cares Act Gave Out To The Students (I’m Staying With A Friend Rn)

Chronicsadd Report

#66

Jesus Take The Wheel

lly44 Report

#67

My Fiance's Mom When We First Started Dating

AltissianAccordo Report

#68

My Birthday Was Yesterday. So Her “Birth Day” Was Yesterday Too

PoesHoe Report

#69

Just Sent My Mom An Article Of A Celebrity Wearing A Coat I Liked

It’s always hurts when I get these types of reactions to things. Sue me for trying to have a conversation…

slackingindepth3 Report

#70

Mom Has Always Been Weirdly Obsessed With My S*x Life

This was just one of many times she said this. She also used to ask me who I was sleeping with and when I was doing it before I was married, and assumed I was sleeping with multiple partners when I was dating my husband. Not that it even matters, but I’ve been with two people ever, one of them being my husband, the other being a long term boyfriend that I dated before I met my spouse. Anyways, I finally just stopped responding to her or trying to deny anything because it didn’t matter what I said, and eventually she quit asking

ladyfox_9 Report

