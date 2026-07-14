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If You Can Guess These 16 Movies From Their First Scene, You Deserve An Oscar
A clown-faced street performer in a plaid jacket, waving a yellow sign. Test your movie guessing skills!
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Entertainment, Movies & tv

If You Can Guess These 16 Movies From Their First Scene, You Deserve An Oscar

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Good movies tend to hook you in right from the very first scene, establishing the atmosphere before the plot even unfolds. Some cinematic masterpieces start with a quiet emotional moment, while others kick off with high-octane action or completely unexpected visuals. True cinephiles will recognize the hidden clues and hints that this opening frame often holds.

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In this movie trivia challenge, we’re putting your movie memory to the test! You will get a clear look at 16 iconic opening scenes, and your job is to type in the correct movie title for each one. Prove your film buff status by naming all 16 classic and modern blockbusters on the list!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Audience watches a movie's first scene in a dark cinema, trying to guess the film from the shoes shown on screen.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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