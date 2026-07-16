“What Came First: ‘Frankenstein’ Or ‘Dracula’?”: 20 Surprisingly Tough Literature Questions

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How well-read are you? From the tragedies of Sophocles to the fantasy worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien, this quiz will test your general literary knowledge with 20 tough questions. We’ll make you think back to iconic opening lines, unforgettable characters, major authors and plots, spanning classic and modern literature.

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Some questions are straightforward, but others may be tricky enough to catch even confident readers off guard. It’s time to find out whether you’re just casually acquainted with the classics or genuinely well-read. Ready to jump in?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Magda Ehlers