Have you ever encountered someone smiling to your face while secretly causing trouble behind your back? Now, imagine that person is your mother-in-law . Whether it's twisting your words, spreading rumors, or stirring up unnecessary drama within the family, such behaviors can test anyone's patience. Typically, when relationships with in-laws become challenging, most people try to maintain peace, set boundaries, or keep their distance. However, occasionally, someone reaches their limit and decides to respond in kind .

#1 This happened my first year married to my now ex husband.



Just prior to us getting married my ex secured an apartment for us both to live in, but I wasn't going to be living there till after we got married. He gave a spare key to his parents for EMERGENCIES ONLY. My now ex MIL decided to ignore that and allowed her youngest 4 kids to "decorate" our apartment for my exes birthday (3 weeks before our wedding). I came by to drop off a few of my things while he was at work and found glitter and confetti strewn through the entire apartment!



I was LIVID. So, I waited. I waited and I plotted.



Christmas came around and I finally decided on my revenge. I had crafted some small gifts for my ex MIL and chose to package them... creatively. My folks had recently gotten a new washer and dryer and still had the boxes. So, I gathered newspaper and shredded it, as well as ordered 10 POUNDS of the finest glitter i could find online. I mixed that all up in the washing machine box and distributed the small gifts throughout it, filled it to the top and wrapped that sucker up!



Time to open gifts... my ex and I retrieved the large box from his parents basement guest room where we'd stashed it a week prior. His mother was extremely confused at the large box, but seemed excited. I told my exes youngest brother who was 3 at the time that he should help mom with her gift. So, as soon as she opened the box I picked him up and tossed him in! He joyfully threw the paper shred and glitter EVERYWHERE in her nice WHITE living room. Glitter was in her rugs, on her white couches and in between the floor boards. She could say absolutely nothing though because she had used our emergency key for something non emergency. If looks could kill, I'd of been dead instantly.



5 years later when they moved, she was STILL finding glitter.

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#2 MIL kept guilt tripping me for not eating her Indian cooking, so I started bringing my own dishes and giving her the same treatment. Now she's suddenly "not hungry" too

My Indian mother-in-law thinks that she is the best cook in the world and that everyone, including her son and daughter-in-law, should beg for her cooking. Well, culturally, I'm not used to a lot of Indian food because of the spices, but I will try to eat the ones I can enjoy. A lot of times I'll politely tell her I am not hungry or I'll munch on some, but sometimes that's not a good enough response, and she'll start guilt-tripping me with "So you don't like my cooking?" Or "Everyone loves my food, why don't you?"



My significant other usually will jump in to stop her, but it always puts me in a weird spot since on day one of meeting me, she told me point blank that she doesn't like Chinese food. I'm Chinese, and it kind of threw me off because there are so many varieties of Chinese food, and for her to just say she hates the entire category seems odd to me.



So I recently started bringing food I made whenever visiting her and telling her how excited I am to cook for her and that I hope she likes my cooking. She usually brushes it off saying she's not hungry or that she'll eat it later. I turned the tables on her, looking sad and asking her why she doesn't like my cooking. It's very entertaining to watch her try to make excuses she knows are bs. She hasn't asked me to eat her stuff since, so I guess this petty revenge is working.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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#3 If you are selfish at my wedding I’ll be selfish at your birthday party.

My mother in law did absolutely nothing to help with our wedding. They did nothing because i wanted to plan it and execute it my way and not do exactly what they wanted. Things were extremely difficult the entire time leading up to and during our wedding because of my mother in law. I asked both sets of our family and any friends if they could help clean up after our wedding. Only because we were in a hall and needed to be out by a certain time and my husband and I needed to leave to catch our honeymoon flight. Otherwise we would clean ourselves. Everyone was super supportive and got it done. My in laws sat there and did absolutely nothing. My best friend recorded them sitting while everyone cleaned up around them. That was almost 5 years ago. Today my husbands side of the family gathered to celebrate my MIL’s 60th birthday and I sat quietly while all the guests leave and things wind down. She came and asked me “Oh Sweetie can you get up and help the family clean? Everyone is doing their part.” I politely looked at her and my husband and said “I can’t because I don’t want to.” They all looked at me in shock. Only my husband knows why I refused to help, but it doesn’t matter to me because I got my revenge.

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We've all heard the jokes about difficult in-laws, especially mothers-in-law. They're everywhere: movies, sitcoms, family dinners, and even casual conversations with friends. But the funny thing is, very few people actually get married expecting those relationships to become difficult. Most of us imagine holidays together, family celebrations, and a supportive extended family. In fact, research from Purdue University (2012) found that the vast majority of couples enter marriage expecting to have good relationships with their in-laws. So what changes? More often than not, it's not one big event but a series of small misunderstandings, crossed boundaries, and differences in expectations that slowly build up over time.

#4 The post about homophobic mom at the wedding made me think of this story. My wife (36f) and I (35f) got married last year. My wife was kicked out of her parents house at 16 because she was a lesbian. Grew up in a very close-minded town and any girlfriend and even her ex wife were called her “friend” never acknowledged as a SO.



Over time, with therapy, love, and support- my wife has started to mend relationships with my MIL and FIL.



Fast forward to our wedding! My wife went out on a limb (would have previously never even entertained this thought due to the lack of relationship) and asked her mom to do a mother daughter dance with her to “Mama” by Boys II Men. Her mother told her she felt it was inappropriate to slow dance with another woman that way and it made her really uncomfortable. Cue me wondering what kind of wedding she thinks she is attending but I digress!



Petty revenge was a 3-way dance with my wife, myself, and my mother who loves and accepts her to the exact same song. 😂



My wife also danced to another song with her aunt (MIL’s sister) who has always been super supportive of her.



Her mom sat looking sooooo bothered the entire reception and some people were aware of the situation so she just looked like a total ignorant jerk. Her negative presence was overshadowed by the outpouring of love for my wife and I from everyone else, and it was the sweetest revenge!

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#5 So my MIL was always being really horrible to me. She once canceled my baby shower without telling me because I wouldn’t agree to give her the money from my unborn child’s account to pay for the food. Which btw she insisted on making. I told her I would pay and have the party catered nbd but she got angry. This was a constant occurrence. She was always calling her family members to talk bad about me and so they started treated me differently as well. What my MIL didn’t tell everyone was that not only was her phone in my name but I paid the bill. So I went online and changed her phone name to mine. Now whenever she calls someone it came up as me. She was annoyed and was complaining to me how nobody was picking up her calls. 🤣🤣🤣 it took her forever to realize and I was silently jumping for joy whenever she complained.



Edit: I 43f did this a few years ago and honestly this is nothing I could tell you much worse. I assure you this woman is real and this did happen. Maybe I’ll start my own subreddit called monsterMIL. 😂🤣



Edit: I’ve been with my husband for nearly 20 yrs. This only happened for the first 16 yrs ( much of it had to do with cultural issues) MIL and I are now good. She is still crazy but I learned how to set boundaries and stand up for myself. Yes this was passive aggressive but it was the best my younger self could do. Also, please remember I was just trying to make light of a bad situation. Gotta get your chuckles in where you can.

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#6 This happened during XMas of 2018. My (now ex) MIL was living with my (ex) husband(44m), and I(44F). I was not particularly fond of MIL. She’s lazy, selfish, and entitled among other things. A couple of weeks before XMas, she asked me what sized jackets I wear. I wore medium-large at the time, so obviously, that’s what I told her.



Fast forward to XMas morning, and I open my present from her, which was a beautiful black spring-summer jacket from Fair Weather, in a size small. Keep in mind, when she asked me my jacket size and I told her, she repeated it back to me several times over the days before she purchased it. After opening it, and seeing the size, I politely thanked her for it, meanwhile I was wondering why she bought that size, and if it was somehow a mistake on her part. The next morning, I got my answer, and she made no mistake. She approached me and said in her rural Newfoundland accent, “Dat was the last jacket like dat on da rack. If it don’t fit ya, I’ll have it.” So, instead of looking for another jacket in my size, she saw one she really liked, and happened to be in her size. She bought it for me, in her size, hoping that, because it didn’t fit me, I would just give it to her. I did ask her about using the receipt to return or exchange it, but she accidentally “lost” it. Instead of calling her out, or giving her her the jacket, I told her that the size is fine, and how much I really liked it(which is true).



Now, being perimenopausal, and also having a hearty appetite, losing weight is a struggle for me. At the time, I was technically overweight for my height, and losing some weight was in my best interest, but until my MIL pulled that little stunt on me with my Xmas present, I wasn’t that motivated to lose the weight. By the next Spring, the jacket fitted me perfectly. MIL was still living with us, and every time she saw me wear it, she would glare, or look longingly at me wearing the jacket and say “Oooh, I love dat jacket, I wish I coulda gotten one for meself.” Five years later, her son and I are divorced, but still living together. I finally came out in the open about being lesbian, which is why we split. I still have, and wear that jacket. Especially when she comes in from around the bay. And she still comments on it.

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One of the biggest reasons for conflict is when family members become a little too involved in each other's lives. Advice is wonderful when it's asked for but it can quickly feel like criticism when it's constant. According to TODAY, disagreements often start when one woman begins questioning or undermining the other, whether it's about how the house should be run, how children should be raised, or even what it means to be a "good" spouse. Imagine finally decorating your home exactly the way you like it, only to hear every visit that the furniture should be somewhere else or that you're doing things "wrong." Even comments that are meant to be helpful can become exhausting when they never seem to stop. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My husband and I gave his mom our login in to our Netflix and her own profile within our account in exchange for her HBO go password. One day out of the blue my watch list no longer had all of my movies and TV shows that I was really looking forward to watching and was replaced with crime stories shows and trashy reality tv. She logged in to my account thinking it was hers and removed everything, she even watched so much shows that my recently viewed wasn't my own. I feel like a logical person would realize that maybe since nothing looked familiar they would realize maybe they clicked the wrong profile. She said is was an accident but laughed it off saying now I can watch her shows and have something to talk about. For the past few months I have been watching strategically picked programs on her profile so swerve the recommended programs, mostly LGBT shows since she is kinda homophobic. I will also add really bad, or really messed up movies to her watch list.

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#8 Years ago I worked for a veterinary clinic that also had a grooming service. I worked evening shifts so I got to know the regulars when they came by after work to pick up their freshly-coiffed pets.



One customer brought her fluffy black poodle mix in regularly every 10 weeks or so. He got the usual puppy-cut (rounded face, trim down the general poofiness, it's very cute) but every so often she would let his hair grow out so that he looked like an Afro with legs. Then she would bring him in and get him completely shaved except for a 3-inch tall Mohawk that ran from the top of his head to the tip of his tail. When I went to get him from his cage he had a sheepish but resigned air.



There never seemed be a pattern of normal grooming versus Mohawk style, so finally one Mohawk day I asked her what the impetus was for the punker look. She said, "My mother-in-law is coming to visit, and she hates it."

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#9 First time poster here. My MIL is one of the most two faced humans that ever lived, sickly sweet when people are are around, and putrid vile when her church ladies are not there. My husband and I were putting a new engine in his dad's truck one weekend and my monthly showed up. Now, it is a curse and a blessing that mine is only one day long, but it all comes at once. I went up to the house and asked to use the restroom. She told me no and I needed to stay out because her church ladies were coming for lunch. So I went back, got some cardboard to lay on, and got back to work under the truck. About 2 hours later her friends start showing up and they are all hanging out in the front deck. She switches to the doting mom and invites us kids to come eat. My husband knew what my plan was so he just went with it. I wiggled my way out from under the truck looking like I was in a crime scene...it was everywhere including my hair. Everyone on the deck gasped at the bloody mess I was and she asked me if I was ok. In the nicest voice I could muster, I simply said..."No I am not ok. You would not let me use your bathroom". She tried to back pedal and offered for me to take a shower and some clean clothes. I declined and crawled back under the truck because we were almost done. The church ladies did not stick around and she was much nicer to me after that.

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Parenting is another area where emotions can run especially high. A 2016 Fatherly survey found that nearly 29% of disagreements with in-laws revolved around parenting styles. Other common topics included politics, money, and career choices. It's easy to see why. One generation may believe children need stricter rules, while another prefers a more relaxed approach. Financial decisions, life goals, and even everyday routines can become points of tension when everyone believes they're offering the "right" advice. Often, nobody is trying to start an argument—it just happens when strong opinions meet equally strong personalities.

#10 My MIL did NOT want me to marry my amazing wife - I wasn’t rich enough to give her the lifestyle that she thought she deserved . She bet us $10 that she wouldn’t cry at our wedding, she did, when we asked for the money she pulled out two $5 and threw them on the floor saying ‘that can go towards your inevitable divorce’ (an aside: we are still married, still in love, 47 years later)



Anyway, once married she started wittering on about ‘when were we going to give her grandkids’, at every family do, every phone call, every letter.



About 8 years in we started talking about it and decided that neither of us were keen in the first place, but most importantly, we didn‘t want her in our lives any more than she already was; so I had a vasectomy.



And we didn’t tell her … we just kept her hanging, frustrated, on the hook of possibility. It was glorious and we still laugh about it whenever she starts up about how she was too old to enjoy them when the other siblings started popping them out!

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#11 This year for Christmas we had my in-laws over for the very first time. We haven’t lived here long so the place still requires some prettying up and final touches.



Anyway, as soon as MIL steps over the threshold she starts complaining and pointing out things which she doesn’t like; the lights we chose, the front door, the kitchen, the tiles…practically everything. I pretended not to hear and carried on.



A week later they invited us over to their 50 year old home. Surprise! The last time the walls saw a lick of paint Nixon was still president, Germany had a really big wall which would have made Trump proud, and hard drives were the size of cars. Mold and cobwebs everywhere, broken tiles, torn curtains…you name it.



That was a fun short 8 minute tour where I pointed out everything which is wrong in a really concerned for their health and safety voice. I mean, mold can hurt you as a certain Mr Dwight Schrute taught us. And broken til

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#12 My wife's mother is the kind of person to buy stuff non-stop for our kids, whether or not we need it, have space for it, or is completely and totally annoying. Tonight, they came over for dinner and my son wanted her to read him books before they leave. My wife and I "helped" him pick out the books, choosing the copies of Wonky Donkey and Giraffe and a Half she bought for him. Hopefully she has learned her lesson.

Interestingly, studies show these disagreements happen more often between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law than many other family relationships. A 2022 U.S. study found that both men and women reported more conflict with their mothers-in-law than with their own mothers, while mothers also reported more disagreements with daughters-in-law than with their own daughters. ADVERTISEMENT Part of this may simply come down to changing family roles. A parent who's spent decades looking after their child may find it difficult to step back, while a new spouse naturally wants the freedom to build their own traditions and make their own decisions. Neither side necessarily means any harm—but without healthy boundaries, even small issues can grow into much bigger ones. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Overzealous MIL doesn't respect food boundaries, gets hit with a fart machine

To preface, I love my MIL and value and appreciate everything she does for my family. But she really leans into her role as a grandmother and has said "I'm a grandma, I can do whatever I want." whenever we ask her to respect our food choices for our kid. This means spoiling her grandkids with sweets and treats against her kids' wishes at every with. Her kitchen has full cookie drawers at all times. I once watched her give my 8 year old nephew a full angle food cake "just to see what he would do" (spoiler: he ate the full thing and then got sick).



So over the weekend we're staying at her house and my 3.5 year old son is very well aware that she'll give him whatever he wants. It's breakfast time and he's asking for ice cream and cookies, to which I say no and redirect him to his banana and yogurt. She gives him the chocolate chip cookies anyway and I say "I'd appreciate you not feeding my son cookies before 8:30 in the morning." She just smiles and says "oh come on, let him live a little!"



Later that morning my wife and I are out shopping at one of those beach/tchotchke stores (it's a coastal town, you know the type) and I overhear someone else say "who would want a fart-noise-maker on a keychain??".



Well.... this guy.



My MIL absolutely HATES potty humor and my son is a 3.5 year old boy so, yeah, farts are the funniest thing in his world right now. I bring it home and it goes exactly as I predicted - she hates it and he loves it, but she can't say anything because she sees how much he's enjoying himself. The thing has six different noises and he's absolutely laying into, having a blast, and all-around cackling.



So my MIL is grumbling about how disgusting it is and how she hopes it breaks, and I just shoot her a grin and say "oh come on... let him live a little!'

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#14 MIL gave me a scale for Christmas

Known as the worst gift (at least in German speaking circles) my MIL got me a scale.



My revenge is that by the time she got me the scale I had already completed lost my pandemic weight that she was trying to shame me for.



I don't see my MIL too often. In April of this year i finally decided to do something about the 60 pounds /30 kgs I had gained mostly during the pandemic. I started walking 3.35 km / 38 minutes per day (on almost every day) and simply cut out dessert on nearly all days. No other change was necessary and I lost 1-2 kgs per week. Slow and steady wins the race.



It wasn't super easy to keep up either if those changes, but I stuck with it. By September when I caught COVID I had hit my target weight of 75 kg and due to COVID actually went down to 69.



By the time Christmas rolled around I have held my weight at 75 KG +/- 1.5 kgs for nearly 3 months.



I have a scale, and it works, but it is a little old and worse for wear. My MIL seemed dissapointed that her ' message ' was not needed and I had already resolved the issue.



So at least I enjoyed the petty revenge already achieving the what my MIL was hinting at before she even bought the 'present'.

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#15 About 10 years ago I was invited to Xmas dinner at MIL's house. MIL is a entitled man hater and treats my wife like her own personal servant.



Sit down for dinner and there is absolutely nothing I can eat. Not just won't eat because I don't like it, but all foods that give me serious GI distress. Her attitude was that a guest should just eat what they are given.



I pointed out to wife that when she comes to my parents house for dinner my parents go out of their way to make sure they make something she will eat. My wife just doesn't like any Red meat. Not can't eat it, but just doesn't. My parents always make sure there is another option for her.



My wife still says well her mother has a point. (yeah the point is she is a rude man hating jerk).



Well last night she came over, wife was at work until after dinner so I purposely made something my MIL hated. My daughters favorite meal is sirloin steak, so I got to look like the doting father. Then I asked MIL if she wanted some. She hates sirloin steak so she didn't eat it. I politely said "oh you should have told me you didn't eat steak"



Revenge in this case was a dish served warm.

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Unfortunately, when these tensions continue for years, they can take a real emotional toll. Psychologist Terri Apter from Cambridge University spent more than twenty years researching family relationships and found that around 60% of women said problems with a female in-law caused long-term stress and unhappiness. Many daughters-in-law also felt that their husband's mother struggled to let go of her role, leading to feelings of possessiveness or jealousy. Of course, every family is different, and many people have wonderful relationships with their in-laws. But for those who don't, the stress can quietly build until even simple family gatherings start feeling emotionally draining.

#16 My MIL has a habit of "borrowing" money from us nearly every month. I put borrow in quotations because we never see any of this back so it isn't actually borrowing. Anyway, she live on Social Security so she gets a check once a month (on the 1st I believe) and by the third week she is wanting to "borrow" $10 until the first of the month.



Of course when the first comes there is never a mention of the money. This would not normally be a problem for me (its only $10 anyway) but the fact that she enables my BIL to be a mooch who (at the age of 37) has not tried to get a job for a few years now.



So I get a call from my wife yesterday (the 18th) that her mom wants to "borrow" $10 AND WANTS ME TO BRING IT TO HER HOUSE. So after work I stop by the gas station to break my $10 bill into ones and give her 10 $1 bills instead of 1 $10 bill.



Next time she calls wanting $10 she will get a roll of quarters.



It is probably not technically "revenge" but it still felt good.

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#17 Background: I live with my husband and MIL & am 8 months pregnant. Everyday chores are hard for me to do with a 2kg lump sucking the life out of me, but I still do it 'cos things needs to get done!



Came home from grocery shopping to find that MIL had cooked herself spaghetti dinner and left a huge mess in the kitchen. I'm talking dishes piled sky high in the sink, sauce splattered over the stove top/wall, ingredients left out on the side, just everything EVERYWHERE. It was impossible to use the kitchen without cleaning it first, but oh what a surprise, she was taking a post-dinner nap, which left me in charge of the cleaning. Goody.



As I was washing the dishes I noticed that she had left a half block of her favourite expensive Italian cheese (which we're not allowed to touch!) out on the counter.



So I picked up her cheese, wrapped it up and put it in her fridge for her...WITHOUT WASHING MY HANDS FIRST.



I really hope she enjoys her gross dishwater coated cheese!

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#18 Not my story, but happened this weekend. My friend’s MIL is apparently a very toxic, judgy, whiney princess. She flew to visit this weekend for her once every couple years visit. We hadn’t seen my friend in a couple weeks thanks to covid (she has two kids same ages as mine and they all get along very well) so she invited us and a couple other people over for a bbq. We were there all afternoon and then friend offered to have my kids overnight. We also have 5 month twins, so any help like that is much appreciated. We then went over the next day for another bbq cause there was so much extra food.



So because my kids were there basically all weekend, they all played together and mostly ignored her MIL. The sad thing is she left to go home today and the kids didn’t care (they are 5 and 3), didn’t wonder where grandma was. Cause she barely played with them while it was just her there. My friend got her friends over as company so didn’t have to deal so much with MIL. I know it’s somewhat petty, but my friend has no regrets.

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The good news is that not every difficult relationship is beyond repair. Experts who study family dynamics say that trust often grows through small, consistent actions over time. Showing your partner's family that you genuinely care about their child, communicating openly, and setting respectful boundaries can all make a difference. Some research even suggests that spending more one-on-one time with future in-laws before marriage helps build stronger relationships later on. And while compromise isn't always easy, understanding where the other person is coming from can sometimes prevent a disagreement from becoming a lasting feud.

#19 This isn't anything super cool or crazy. Very minor. But the joy it brought me is immeasurable. My husband Mom is not a good person. I am someone who always finds good in people no matter how bad and I make too many excuses for poor behavior. For years and years I did this with her, until I finally accepted she is just a rotten person to her core.



She often acts like a jealous ex girlfriend with me and has been a very toxic Mom to my husband in his childhood and adult life. A recent Christmas, she demanded my husband send her 200 dollars for a Christmas gift. He refused this time for the first time and told her he didn't have the money and couldn't.



He had recently got me a wedding ring upgrade. He gave me a diamond bracelet for Christmas that year. I soaked them both in dish liquid which helps the shine and cleaned them extremely well right before she was set to arrive for Christmas Eve so they would sparkle enough to blind her. When she did arrive, as I suspected she noticed as I dangled that hand around her face frequently and she asked about both.



I gave her a better look and gushed about both saying "Husband got them for me! Aren't they beautiful?! He couldn't wait to give me the bracelet for Christmas. It's okay though I still have tons of gifts from him under the tree to open Christmas. You raised an amazing son, he spoils me so much!"



I'm not sure I've ever seen that much anger in her eyes.

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#20 Idk if this is petty enough but here’s the story.



We live together, which is very common and can be considered rude by society here if we refused as it’s the norm. MIL wanted a dishwasher so me and husband bought it after her complaining to us all the time. We didn’t like the idea at start cause it’s expensive and she wanted a specific one but now we love it!



Everyone in the house use it, but sometimes they got lazy to clean the dishes and just left it beside the sink. We usually don’t mind binning leftovers and put it in the dishwasher but MIL hates the idea of pilling dirty dishes and how we have to wait for the dishwasher to finish.



She told us off for putting her bowls and plates in dishwasher cause she want to use it (she bought her own set so its distinguishable). She would leave her dish out with food on it, sometimes tissues from wiping mouth and stuff, her cats bowl also have dried up food too. She would also tell us to grab her dirty dishes in her room. Husband told her off few times but she ignored it. I just kept silent and do it for her to keep the peace till few weeks ago.



She got into an argument with me and husband so we both stop washing her and her cats dishes. We would clean others plate but not hers. We just left it beside the sink and not touch the dirty dishes in her room. She would put it in the sink so we cant use it without washing her pile but we kept just moving it to the side, even when its wet. The water would drip to the floor but we dont care. The dishes is piling higher and her cat broke some of it few times now. We got the blame but husband told her off. We’re still being petty and refused to wash her dishes since it’s easy to tell which one is hers. She could just start using the dishwasher, the one she ‘forces’ us to buy.

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Of course, there are also situations where kindness and patience aren't enough. If someone repeatedly ignores your boundaries, behaves in a controlling way, or creates ongoing conflict, it's perfectly okay to protect your own well-being. Setting healthy boundaries doesn't mean you don't care; it simply means you're looking after your peace of mind. And if family conflict begins affecting your relationship or mental health, talking to a therapist or family counselor can be incredibly helpful. Sometimes having an impartial person guide those conversations makes all the difference. As for today's stories... well, they show what can happen when someone finally reaches their breaking point. Some of these revenge tales are funny, some are surprisingly clever, and others might leave you thinking everyone involved could have handled things a little differently. Family relationships are rarely black-and-white, and every story has more than one perspective. Pandas, have you ever faced challenges in a relationship with an in-law? How did you manage it?

#21 Sorry for any errors, I'm on mobile and haven't had any sleep.



My wife and I had our first child yesterday, so we are still in the hospital. My In-laws came to visit earlier, and my MIL was being passive aggressive with her comments.



My wife was getting irritated, but the icing on the cake was the last remark she said as she was walking out. This last remark sent my wife into a crying and yelling fit, which took me awhile to calm her down. This all happened around 2 pm.



They came back to visit this evening around 7, and my MIL commented she was thirsty. I offered to get her some water, and asked if she wanted ice. She said that would be wonderful.



I came back with the smallest cup I could find, and only a couple pieces of ice.