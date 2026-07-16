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The joy that parents feel when they find out they’re expecting is unmatched. But immediately after the news has settled in, they have to start planning. Prepping the nursery, buying the baby gear, saving up for all of the expenses that come along with having a kid... And in the midst of all that, they have to decide on a name for the little one.

Some moms and dads have had the names of their future children picked out since high school, while others are panicking to make a decision in the hospital while in labor. But if a couple has trouble choosing a name, it’s always better for them to pick a classic than try too hard to go against the grain. Because choosing a wild name might lead to cyberbullying before the baby is even born… We took a trip to a Facebook group that’s dedicated to sharing “Tragedeighs,” so we’ve compiled a list of the most appalling ones below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are on someone’s actual birth certificate!