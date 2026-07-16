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The joy that parents feel when they find out they’re expecting is unmatched. But immediately after the news has settled in, they have to start planning. Prepping the nursery, buying the baby gear, saving up for all of the expenses that come along with having a kid... And in the midst of all that, they have to decide on a name for the little one.

Some moms and dads have had the names of their future children picked out since high school, while others are panicking to make a decision in the hospital while in labor. But if a couple has trouble choosing a name, it’s always better for them to pick a classic than try too hard to go against the grain. Because choosing a wild name might lead to cyberbullying before the baby is even born… We took a trip to a Facebook group that’s dedicated to sharing “Tragedeighs,” so we’ve compiled a list of the most appalling ones below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are on someone’s actual birth certificate!

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#1

Baby decor featuring the unique names My'Leigh Eunique, with pink bows, on a wooden surface.

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Kika Gonzalez
Kika Gonzalez
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look! My parents intentionally spelled the word wrong to be creative. Or incompetent

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    #2

    A job posting seeking childcare for Kashy and Krhett, unique names that parents might wish were more boring.

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    #3

    A pink rectangular cookie with a purple iced baby name Wrenley, adorned with green vines and a yellow flower.

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    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse. Could be Wrenleigh.

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    Choosing a name for your child comes with a huge amount of pressure. What if they don’t like the name when they grow up? What if they get bullied for it? Should you choose a gender-neutral name to cover all of your bases? According to BabyCenter, some of the most common reasons why parents can’t make up their minds are that they simply can’t agree or that everyone in their lives is full of suggestions.

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    It’s common for couples to have different tastes, whether that’s about music or pizza toppings. And unfortunately, having different tastes in names can make it incredibly hard to pick one for a child. Not to mention the fact that everyone wants to weigh in on the subject. But being overwhelmed with suggestions can actually cause analysis paralysis.  
    #4

    A text post discussing the baby name Siren for a boy and expressing dislike for Soren. This relates to unusual baby names.

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    #5

    A text post announcing a baby boy named Cyrie Da'One Bennett, highlighting modern baby names.

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    kikagonzalez avatar
    Kika Gonzalez
    Kika Gonzalez
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's going to be annoyed by his own family for his entire life

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    #6

    A text message with the unusual name Paije from VCA, showcasing why some parents wish for more boring names.

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    It can also be challenging for parents when they choose a name for their child, share it with others, and nobody else is a fan. If family members and friends try to talk you out of the baby name you’ve already decided on, it can make you start to second-guess everything. And before you know it, you’re straight back to square one.

    On the other hand, parents might struggle to commit to a name if the one they like is too popular. Will their child have three other classmates by the same name? Will it be annoying for them to always have to find a way to differentiate themself from the other Sarahs or Johns? To avoid this, parents often want to choose a unique name. But as we see here, that can backfire…
    #7

    A social media post showing two replies discussing parents suggestions for boring names like Zacknafein and Sylvanus for sons.

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    #8

    A woman on a video discussing how her momma felt naming her kids Marselise, Leilani, Sincerely, Philosophy, and Greg, highlighting boring names.

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    #9

    A booking confirmation showing the name Undie, Innocent Leshelenimye, an unusual name that parents wish were more boring.

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    37% of parents admit that they’ve struggled to choose a name for their baby, and one quarter didn't decide on a name until the third trimester. Another quarter said they couldn’t even pick a name until after the baby was born, sometimes waiting until their child was a few weeks old to make a decision. Meanwhile, BabyCenter reports that 16% of parents cite uniqueness as the most important factor when deciding on a name. So, trying to find something uncommon can delay the process!    
    #10

    A birthday cake with Bluey characters and the name Lockelynn, an example of unusual names parents might find less boring.

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    #11

    A social media post where a parent expresses concern about their child, Rakelyn, breaking out in hives after hearing other children's unusual names like Kricket and Wrangler. An example of abominable names.

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    #12

    A wooden nursery name sign spelling out Phelony, showcasing unusual baby names.

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    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a matching one: Miss Demeanor.

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    Unfortunately, not every parent is happy with the choice that they’ve made by the time the baby arrives. In fact, 7% of parents admit that they have doubts about their name choice, and 4% say they would pick something else entirely if they had the chance to go back in time. 3% of parents have even gone as far as to change their child’s name after they’re born.

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    #13

    A profile screenshot showing the name Kimbyrleigha, an example of unique names.

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    #14

    A social media profile shows several unusual names given by parents, highlighting the trend of unique baby names.

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    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should be Haeden Amurra... A-E-I-O-U

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    #15

    A text post about kids named Rhythm and Melody, with other baby names like Tyger, Hendrix, and Piranha.

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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why not name your daughter Chlamydia? It sounds pretty.

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    The future is unpredictable. So you can never know if a movie is going to come out when your child is two, starring a haunted doll with the same name as your daughter. Or perhaps a celebrity by the same name will get arrested for a heinous crime. Unfortunately, you can never predict how your child’s name will be perceived in the future. But what you can do is at least try to choose a name that won’t give future bullies too much ammunition.  

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    #16

    A baby wearing a onesie with the unusual name Blessyn Kwali, a name parents might consider less boring.

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    #17

    A social media post with a comment listing crazy names heard: Xanatha, Kamini, Xylie, Isaac (for girl).

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    #18

    A social media post showing a list of guilty pleasure names, with Vanellope and Saiorse circled, suggesting parents find these names abominations.

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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saoirse (not Saiorse) is a legit name. I wouldn't use it, because I'm not Irish, but there's nothing wrong with it.

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    As Shakespeare famously wrote, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” But when it comes to kids, the name they receive might actually have an impact on their lives. In recent decades, there has been an epidemic of bizarre baby names. Influencer Trisha Paytas made a splash online by naming her son Aquaman. And who can forget Elon Musk and Grimes naming a child X Æ A-12? But according to The Guardian, there are pros and cons to having such a unique name. 
    #19

    A social media post showing a newborn baby with the name Khlarydi Jer'may Love, an example of parents choosing abominations instead of boring names.

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    #20

    A meme displaying a unique spelling of the name Tony: Toeughkneigh. An example of abominable names.

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    #21

    A list of girl names, including Ivy, Rain, Ezra, Mylah, Tori, Amber, Desiree, Rage, Mercline (mercy), Zahara, and Akadia. Some names are crossed out, showcasing abominable names.

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    Uncommon and downright strange names can lead to endless comments, questions, and jokes for the child’s entire life. And we have to remember that they won’t be a child forever. What might have seemed cute as a baby name might not be as endearing when the person is 30 years old and applying for a job at a law firm. In fact, it’s been well-documented that a person’s name can impact their ability to receive a job interview, regardless of their qualifications. I mean, would you want someone named Aquaman representing you in court?     
    #22

    A receipt with an unusual name, Distinee, showing parents' name choices.

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    #23

    Facebook post announcing the birth of a baby named Lemongrab Milenius, date of birth and stats. Parents choosing abominable names.

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    #24

    Reddit post asking how to respond to unusual name suggestions Ahleighx or Ahleighxahndruh without being rude. Parents choosing abominable names.

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    Are you enjoying your scroll through these shockingly bad baby names, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe parents agreed on, and let us know in the comments below what the most upsetting baby name you’ve ever heard was. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring tragedeighs, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation between Kaelah Thompson and MoonPie, discussing boring names and unique spellings.

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    #26

    A social media announcement shows parents welcomed a baby named Ondray (Andre), showcasing modern baby names.

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    natashadavies avatar
    Tash D
    Tash D
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ondray is the Slavic Andre, just saying

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    #27

    Cashleigh Ann, an example of unique parents' name choices, with the date 05.12.2026.

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    #28

    A text post about a baby named Ry'Lee, an example of modern unusual names.

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    #29

    A social media post announcing baby D'yarrheah Rayne Brown's birth, highlighting unusual parents' names.

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    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely that's a form of emotional abưse

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    #30

    A close-up of a California driver's license with the funny name Ninja Egg Salad, highlighting a ridiculous name.

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    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Roasting Ninja Egg Salad will not make it any more palatable

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    #31

    A social media profile for a user named Gewels, an example of unusual names chosen by parents.

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    #32

    A wooden birth announcement sign for baby Jaythan Alexander, dated 7-11-2026, showcasing modern baby names.

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    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kid has a lisph, and he can’t even talk yet! 😂

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    #33

    A wooden circle with the baby name Calliope June, decorated with wildflowers. This showcases unique baby names.

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    #34

    A wooden heart-shaped plaque with Our Family and the names Bryttnee, Carter, Cash, Kynlee, and Kain. An example of abominable names.

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    #35

    A social media post with the birth announcement of Za'Karii YeVon, including date, time, weight, and length. An example of abominable names.

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    #36

    Text displaying the unique name Kno'lans with heart and ribbon emojis.

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    #37

    A group of young students and a teacher on a stage, highlighting unique names.

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    #38

    Instagram profile for a dog named Ceilidh, pronounced Kay-Lee, a 2 y/o velcro gremlin in Toronto. Parents choosing abominable names.

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    #39

    A list of modern, unique names: Bridget, Skyler, Hunter, Kirkleigh, Haliegh, Haley, Hope, Ryley, Reese, Ridge, Mayze, Camry. Parents choosing uncommon names.

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    #40

    A social media post with comments discusses parents naming their babies with unusual names, some feeling regret.

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    #41

    Xfrgolszzxy, pronounced Zurf-golz-ee, an example of parents choosing very unique and unusual names.

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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the result of a cat walking across the keyboard

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    #42

    A social media post showing the unusual names Psylo, Adaline, and Bellamy.

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    #43

    A screenshot with the unusual name Esmerelda-Anastasia Emily Kimberly Wright-King.

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    #44

    An news article about a person with the name OTEKQUEAZIAH WILLIAMS, highlighting unusual names.

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    #45

    A social media post showing two babies named Klarity and Kurrency, illustrating unusual parents' names.

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    #46

    A social media post about Khamrin doing Sixx Sven's one-month-old photo shoot, showcasing unique baby names.

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    #47

    A banner showing the name Jewellianna with hearts, an example of unusual baby names.

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    #48

    Two images of a newborn baby, with a post announcing the unusual baby name Hazelleigh Sage Marie.

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    #49

    A social media post asking for middle name suggestions for a daughter named Klever, an example of unusual baby names.

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    #50

    A list of checkbox items displaying funny and strange name ideas like Brixlynne and Lausange, showcasing unusual names.

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    #51

    A notification shows a user named Bryndolyn started following, illustrating parents' preference for unique names.

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    #52

    A judge in a paternity court asks about a child's unique name, Sir'renity, reflecting parents' unusual choices.

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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, when was Renity given a knighthood?

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    #53

    The names Tayleigh, Jameleigh, and Lexleigh, examples of unique and unusual parents names choices.

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    #54

    Justis Goolsby, an example of parents choosing a unique name, shown with #1 never obtaining driver license.

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    #55

    The unique and unusual name K'leya, an example of parents' naming choices.

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    #56

    A baby with the name Baylah May, an example of unusual baby names.

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    #57

    A social media post seeking baby girl names, featuring unique suggestions like Heyleeigh and Payleah for parents' names.

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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No Bible characters had any of those names. Try Elizabeth or Isaac.

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    #58

    A brightly lit game show podium displaying the name PTAH, representing unique parents' names.

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    #59

    A person driving a car, with text mentioning Espon, highlighting unusual baby names.

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    #60

    A screenshot showing a medical care team member with the name Thersky, RN, an example of unusual baby names.

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    #61

    A social media post asking for votes on baby number 6, listing multiple abominable name options like Kavik Jude Harper.

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    #62

    A Facebook post from a boy momma mentioning her son Klayse and looking for items for his journal.

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    #63

    A social media screenshot showing a comment about the unique and abominable name DandeLion for a daughter.

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    #64

    A TV screen displaying a Happy 1st Birthday message for a child named Koriand'r, highlighting unusual names for children.

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    #65

    A lawn decorated with yard signs, one spelling out TYRANNY, an example of unusual things parents might display.

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    #66

    A social media invitation showing the name Tiphany Vanaman, an example of parents choosing unusual names.

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    #67

    A Google search result displaying information about a director named Phideaux Xavier, highlighting unusual names.

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