Throughout my life, I’ve encountered a lot of people who have had trouble with my name. Pronouncing it and remembering it prove to be a challenge for many, but spelling it seems to be even harder. Of course, I know that my name is not anything crazy or ridiculous, but apparently, it’s easier for people to call me ‘Addie’ (Which is fine, that’s cute!) or a butchered version of Adelaide instead. As a child, I bitterly told my mother that I wished I had been named ‘Sarah’ because it was the most common name at my school, and I was tired of people getting mine wrong.

But as an adult, I’m so glad I have a unique name, and I absolutely love it, though there are still occasions I have to repeat it 4 times before a person feels confident that they heard me correctly. So I cannot imagine what it’s like for all of the little “Tipheneighs” and “Brayxlies” out there in the world. And unfortunately, there are quite a few of them.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious posts from the That Name is a Tragedeigh 2.0 Facebook group to show you pandas just how creative people have gotten when naming their kids. Be sure to upvote the names you can’t believe actually exist, and keep reading to find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Zane Mauldon-Green, administrator of the group.

Then, if you’re in the mood to find even more ridiculous names to recommend to your worst enemy when they’re expecting a baby, you can find Bored Panda's last article featuring That Name is a Tragedeigh 2.0 ryet heare!