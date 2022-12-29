Throughout my life, I’ve encountered a lot of people who have had trouble with my name. Pronouncing it and remembering it prove to be a challenge for many, but spelling it seems to be even harder. Of course, I know that my name is not anything crazy or ridiculous, but apparently, it’s easier for people to call me ‘Addie’ (Which is fine, that’s cute!) or a butchered version of Adelaide instead. As a child, I bitterly told my mother that I wished I had been named ‘Sarah’ because it was the most common name at my school, and I was tired of people getting mine wrong. 

But as an adult, I’m so glad I have a unique name, and I absolutely love it, though there are still occasions I have to repeat it 4 times before a person feels confident that they heard me correctly. So I cannot imagine what it’s like for all of the little “Tipheneighs” and “Brayxlies” out there in the world. And unfortunately, there are quite a few of them. 

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious posts from the That Name is a Tragedeigh 2.0 Facebook group to show you pandas just how creative people have gotten when naming their kids. Be sure to upvote the names you can’t believe actually exist, and keep reading to find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Zane Mauldon-Green, administrator of the group.

Then, if you’re in the mood to find even more ridiculous names to recommend to your worst enemy when they’re expecting a baby, you can find Bored Panda's last article featuring That Name is a Tragedeigh 2.0 ryet heare!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Slayden

Slayden

Jenn Clark Report

25points
POST
View more comments

To learn more about this hilarious, and slightly tragic, Facebook group, we reached out to administrator Zane Mauldon-Green. He actually was kind enough to speak with Bored Panda the last time we covered the group as well, about 8 months ago. He explained then that he is not the founder of That Name is a Tragedeigh 2.0, but he joined shortly after it was created. “I’ve since taken over running the group, as the original creator has two young kids and is very busy with all the tasks that come with being a mum,” Zane explained.

The group has been around since 2020 and was formed to be a place to laugh at insanely unique spellings of names, without tolerating the shaming of traditional or cultural names from around the world. "Our members work really well together to create a healthy respect for all the cultures,” Zane previously told Bored Panda. "The members are so active that we are actually constantly being summoned to review posts and keyword alerts. We have even lovingly referred to the group as essentially a full-time job at times," he noted. "I myself take full advantage of that level of engagement by the occasional fictitious name post for everyone’s amusement."
#2

Je M’appelle, Très Tragiques

Je M’appelle, Très Tragiques

Rex Bates Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#3

Have At It!

Have At It!

Jal Al Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Since it has been a while since Bored Panda checked in with That Name is a Tragedeigh 2.0, we asked Zane if he could fill us in on what the group has been up to. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 8 months, so much has happened,” he shared. “We’ve hit a milestone which was great to see, having now surpassed 50k members!”

“We also had to take an extensive break and suspend the group for a while to avoid Facebook deleting it,” Zane noted. “Unfortunately, their decisions aren’t always reviewed by an actual person, which can make having those decisions appealed quite difficult,” he explained.

Zane also revealed that there have been quite a few new name trends that have emerged this year. “The most common one tends to be names of characters from new TV shows or movies, which is very unfortunate for those children. Namely, the most recent one being Wednesdaigh, which has become quite popular due to the recent show.”
#4

I Wonder How Long It Takes For People To Decide On The Wrong Spelling Of A Name. Like, Did This Mom Consider Nerveaugna And Roll The Dice To Settle On This Butchering? We'll Never Know

I Wonder How Long It Takes For People To Decide On The Wrong Spelling Of A Name. Like, Did This Mom Consider Nerveaugna And Roll The Dice To Settle On This Butchering? We'll Never Know

Dave Diana Report

20points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parents were high on anaesthesia that’s for sure

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Beaux And Arrow

Beaux And Arrow

Group member Report

19points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't Fletcher as a last name make it worse?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Eiladan

Eiladan

Ashten Majors Report

18points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So OP is named Nadalie? With a d, not a t? It's generational!

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We were also curious if Zane believes people have gotten worse at naming our children over the years, or if we’ve just become more aware of these tragic names since we now have the ability to roast one another via the internet. “I think we have definitely gotten worse,” he shared. “Obviously, there have always been tragic names. However, as more and more children are born, many parents become desperate to give their children something to set them apart from others.”

“This has been happening with increasing regularity,” Zane noted. “For example, one I saw just this week was Nae-then as a freak version of Nathan. My cousin's name is Dylan (he’s 6), and there are 3 other kids in his year each with a different spelling. The most tragic one would be Dihlen.”
#7

She Acts Like Larissa Is In The Same Category As Agnes Or Gertrude. And Karissa Was Right. There

She Acts Like Larissa Is In The Same Category As Agnes Or Gertrude. And Karissa Was Right. There

Ashley Rader Report

18points
POST
Dan Bexell
Dan Bexell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your kid is gonna be pissed off when she gets older.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#8

No, Then?

No, Then?

Kaitlyn Harris Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Surely This Is The Orderer Being Silly, But *this Group* Made Me Feel Like It Could Happen!

Surely This Is The Orderer Being Silly, But *this Group* Made Me Feel Like It Could Happen!

Leanna Lonsdale Report

15points
POST
View more comments

“As it happens, the ‘old fashioned’ names such as Margaret I believe will reappear in the future, as it becomes harder and harder to mangle standard names into tragic spellings,” Zane added. 

Earlier this year, we asked him what some of the most appalling names he had ever seen were, and he shared, "I think any names that are deliberately spelled incorrectly for the purpose of being unique are some of the worst names. For example, Emma-leigh instead of Emily.”

“However, two of the worst I have seen are Knoxxli Blayze and Addilyn,” Zane noted. “Mainly just because they aren’t names, just weird mashups of other words or something worse."
#10

From An Etsy Ad

From An Etsy Ad

Abigail Marie-Corbin Beauchamp Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Geknee Apparently It’s Pronounced “Genie”

Geknee Apparently It’s Pronounced “Genie”

Ellie Pecharka Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Yikes

Yikes

Josie Oxley Parkhurst Report

15points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the naming crime she committed against the kids, when they grow up they might change it to “Don’twantamom”.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We were also curious what Zane thinks parents need to keep in mind when they are naming a child. “The most important thing to consider would simply be this: Your child has to use that name. If it’s a tragic or ‘unique’ spelling, they are constantly going to have to correct people, which gets exhausting and can be quite upsetting over time.”

“Also remember not to give children silly names,” he added. “A lot of businesses take every aspect of professionalism very seriously, and they will show bias against names they think are silly. Some may even ignore applications, believing them to be a hoax.”
#13

Utterly Horrible

Utterly Horrible

Sydney Spencer Report

14points
POST
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m getting a headache

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#14

Nemesis

Nemesis

Beth Rogers-Ho Report

14points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Helping him means you were his sidekick for a while?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

So I Don’t Get Kicked Out Of My Due Date Group

So I Don’t Get Kicked Out Of My Due Date Group

Group member Report

14points
POST
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zealand Beef Wellington has a better ring to it

17
17points
reply
View more comments

To any parents out there considering giving their little ones a particularly unique spelling of a common name, Zane urges you to rethink your decision. “Your child will be unique without a tragic name. Everyone is different; we all have our own personalities and mannerisms. They don’t need a butchered name to be unique or special.”
#16

The Fact That They Used The Same Middle Name Twice But Spelled It Differently 😭 Also, Who Names Their Kid After A Lemon (Cytryna Is A Lemon). And The 2nd Middle Name Of The 7 Y/O, What Is Going On?!

The Fact That They Used The Same Middle Name Twice But Spelled It Differently 😭 Also, Who Names Their Kid After A Lemon (Cytryna Is A Lemon). And The 2nd Middle Name Of The 7 Y/O, What Is Going On?!

Mikayla White Report

14points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a second I thought there was a third kid named Sapiosexual.

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Yup

Yup

Annaoj Wright Report

14points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shevone sounds like a shampoo brand to me.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Thanks, I Hate It

Thanks, I Hate It

Alexandra Harris Report

13points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Krappy from the parents to do that to the kid (or crapeigh?)

5
5points
reply
View more comments

On a more positive note, we wanted to hear what some of Zane’s favorite names are, or any names he would actually consider using if he were to have children. “Honestly, I have a lot of names I like, but running this type of community wouldn’t work if I agreed with tragic names,” he shared. “Having said that, some of my favorite names are Theo, Julian, Harrison, Lance, Thomas, Emily, Sarah, Jessica, Breeanna and Kayla.”

“Basically any name that has been around for at least 2 generations is a good start,” Zane noted. “Don’t make new ones, look back in your family tree or in your yearbooks from when you were at school. There are plenty of names out there!”
#19

Wednesdaigh

Wednesdaigh

Tasha Wallace Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#20

My Nephew And His Wife Named Their Son: One Merlin Not A Joke, That Is His Name!

My Nephew And His Wife Named Their Son: One Merlin Not A Joke, That Is His Name!

Jacquie Colgan Report

12points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the next child will be two merlin and so on

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

I Thought I Was Reading A Post From Here For A Moment

I Thought I Was Reading A Post From Here For A Moment

Magen McCurley Report

12points
POST
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The name seems overleigh long

13
13points
reply
View more comments

“At the end of the day, you are naming a person, not a pet,” Zane says. “Their name shouldn’t amuse you or be the name of your favorite movie character. Really consider what you would sound like if you had to call out their name in a busy shop. If it sounds embarrassing or silly, then don’t use it.”

“Kids at school can be really cruel, try to avoid names that could be used maliciously or turned into mean nicknames!” he added.
#22

Lachylue Maycee And Maycin Happy Holidays

Lachylue Maycee And Maycin Happy Holidays

Keight Harliss Report

12points
POST
Lea Panthera
Lea Panthera
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maycin looks like either a fiber in your body or a drug prescribed by a doctor

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#23

Found In A Mom Group

Found In A Mom Group

Group member Report

12points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i would love to be averysaurus

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

"Green" Themed Boy's Names (To Go With Existing Sisters Olive And Sage). Wtf? Chive?

"Green" Themed Boy's Names (To Go With Existing Sisters Olive And Sage). Wtf? Chive?

Mareth Magrath Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Finally, Zane urges parents to avoid ever butchering names from other cultures. “It's disrespectful and insulting to the cultures the names originally belong to,” he explained. “Do some research, and check the origin of names before you start using them. Some have quite important meanings in those cultures, and if your child ever travels later in life, they will hear about it, and the blame for it ultimately lies with the parents.”
#25

Reignbeaux

Reignbeaux

Group member Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#26

Another ‘Yooneeq’ Way Of Spelling Siobhán, Except This Time, The Person Is Actually From Ireland

Another ‘Yooneeq’ Way Of Spelling Siobhán, Except This Time, The Person Is Actually From Ireland

Rónán Ó Saoirse Report

11points
POST
#27

Not Sure Why But My Dog Is Going Absolutely Mad

Not Sure Why But My Dog Is Going Absolutely Mad

Danny Mac Giolla Mhártain Report

11points
POST
Dave Miller Jr.
Dave Miller Jr.
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Atleast these are badass and not straight up stupid

0
0points
reply
View more comments

We hope you’re enjoying this list of tragic names! While it can be extremely difficult to choose a name for a child, it’s important to always consider the ramifications of any name. Keep in mind how easy it is to spell, what it rhymes with, how many other people or famous characters have that name, and finally, if you yourself would be willing to be called that. Keep upvoting the pics you find most hilarious, and let us know of any other “chrajik” names you’ve heard in the comments below. Then, if you haven’t checked out Bored Panda’s previous article featuring That Name is a Tragedeigh 2.0, you can find it right here!
#28

I Found One!

I Found One!

Amber-Rose Thomas Report

11points
POST
RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brightlyn sounds out of place. The name doesn't follow the family pattern

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Bashton

Bashton

Kori Sparks Report

11points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he will get bashton for his ridiculous name

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

I Feel Like This Screenshot Needs No Words But I Have So Many Questions

I Feel Like This Screenshot Needs No Words But I Have So Many Questions

Their last name Battle is already cool af why did they have to put T’Challa Goat in front of it
Also in Marvel comic lore T’Challa translates “he who put the knife where it belonged” …. like?!!
I won’t share the parents’ names for the sake of anonymity but they have extremely common names - why they couldn’t choose a little bit of a subtle tribute I don’t know

Group member Report

11points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

or your child will dine on garbage

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

T-Boo

T-Boo

Berol Williams Report

10points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Praline isn't any better for a name either.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Yikes

Yikes

Group member Report

10points
POST
Dave Miller Jr.
Dave Miller Jr.
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, you’re all so creative 🫠

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Mom And Dad Has 4 Kids Queen Azariza A'lontay And July, Grayson A'lontay Had A Child Martayvion (Girl)

Mom And Dad Has 4 Kids Queen Azariza A'lontay And July, Grayson A'lontay Had A Child Martayvion (Girl)

Group member Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Second Time Posting In The Past Month. My Due Date Group Is Killing Me

Second Time Posting In The Past Month. My Due Date Group Is Killing Me

Group member Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

My Doordash Driver From A While Back. Was Going Thru My Camera Roll And Found This Lmaoo. This Is Indeed His Government Name Too, How I Know? He Was Posted On Our “Busted Newspaper” And His Arrest Report Said “Dakoldest”

My Doordash Driver From A While Back. Was Going Thru My Camera Roll And Found This Lmaoo. This Is Indeed His Government Name Too, How I Know? He Was Posted On Our “Busted Newspaper” And His Arrest Report Said “Dakoldest”

Katie Young Report

10points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is he Duck oldest or The coldest?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Oatly

Oatly

Breanna Burch Report

10points
POST
ί𝔫ＣίŦᵃт𝐔𝐬
ί𝔫ＣίŦᵃт𝐔𝐬
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So your 11 year old girl walks home alone to an empty house. I don't think "Oatly" is where the stupid ended here.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

Y'all, My New Baby Cousin's Name. Reached Out To The Father And This Is Correct...everyone In His Immediate Family Has "Normal" Names

Y'all, My New Baby Cousin's Name. Reached Out To The Father And This Is Correct...everyone In His Immediate Family Has "Normal" Names

Winter Hernandez Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Dudley

Dudley

Group member Report

10points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly it's probably one of the better names in this list

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#39

A Spell

A Spell

Alyssa Marie Lopez Report

10points
POST
#40

This Is My Ex Sister In Laws New Baby's Name... Seriously

This Is My Ex Sister In Laws New Baby's Name... Seriously

Erin Gordon Report

10points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the sake of the kid, I hope the clerk at the birth register said: You shall not pass.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#41

Lol

Lol

Group member Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#42

I’ve Posted Her Stuff Before But Every Time I See It….. It’s Just The Worst

I’ve Posted Her Stuff Before But Every Time I See It….. It’s Just The Worst

Ellie Pecharka Report

10points
POST
#43

I Found Some!

I Found Some!

Ahisjel Nicholle DuPerron Report

10points
POST
#44

I’m About To Get Kicked Out Of My Due Date Group. At First I Thought It Was Entrapment To Catch Whoever Keeps Posting From That Group, But Alas…. I Was Wrong

I’m About To Get Kicked Out Of My Due Date Group. At First I Thought It Was Entrapment To Catch Whoever Keeps Posting From That Group, But Alas…. I Was Wrong

Group member Report

9points
POST
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm beginning to feel that countries with a strict list of baby names (eg France) have got a point

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Best Friend Is In A Pregnancy Group And Screenshot This One

Best Friend Is In A Pregnancy Group And Screenshot This One

Christine Gaichin Report

9points
POST
ί𝔫ＣίŦᵃт𝐔𝐬
ί𝔫ＣίŦᵃт𝐔𝐬
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't Calcifer in Latin mean "calcium bringer?" That's good, right?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

Lochlainn

Lochlainn

Katie Cannon Report

9points
POST
Baby Jenks
Baby Jenks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually a correct, traditional spelling. So, make fun all you want, just know that you're making fun of the Irish. https://nameberry.com/babyname/lochlainn

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Beleighve It Or Not!

Beleighve It Or Not!

Cheyenne James Report

9points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally missed asking"believe it or not"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

Pregnancy Groups Are Grea

Pregnancy Groups Are Grea

Group member Report

9points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No need to cover the last name BP. It’s not like the kid can stay anonymous with the combination of any of the first name choices with “Luffy Barkham.” Not exactly thousands of Luffy Barkhams out there.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Cydnie

Cydnie

Group member Report

9points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have family in Cydnie, and in some other parts of Aoustrailieigha too.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#50

A Gal I Went To Hs With Just Named Her 4th Baby Frostlynn Noelle…

A Gal I Went To Hs With Just Named Her 4th Baby Frostlynn Noelle…

Jessica Johnston Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#51

Targeted Ad

Targeted Ad

Danika Hill Report

9points
POST
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lucky David, he can breathe a sigh of relief.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

Krusher… Hennessy…

Krusher… Hennessy…

Aldina Codemo Report

9points
POST
Diane the Dinosaur
Diane the Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Commemorating what they were drinking when he was conceived.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#53

Kafer Is Their Son’s And They Have A Daughter Named Karmann. Both Are Volkswagen Models But Kafer Isn’t Even Spelled Correctly (It’s Käfer Which Is Bug In English). Big Yikes

Kafer Is Their Son’s And They Have A Daughter Named Karmann. Both Are Volkswagen Models But Kafer Isn’t Even Spelled Correctly (It’s Käfer Which Is Bug In English). Big Yikes

Group member Report

9points
POST
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And beware of that poor kid meeting any South Africans. "Why did you name your child a rude word?"

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Dalan And Destry

Dalan And Destry

Kyla Clark Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#55

"Keesh-Zander"???

"Keesh-Zander"???

Hailey Benedict Report

9points
POST
Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could be worse I suppose, might have been Kishlorereign 😁.

0
0points
reply
#56

Old Daycare Mom Is Pregnant With Her Second And Announced The Name. I Still Can’t Pronounce Her First Kid’s Name Correctly Without Assistance. Props For Originality

Old Daycare Mom Is Pregnant With Her Second And Announced The Name. I Still Can’t Pronounce Her First Kid’s Name Correctly Without Assistance. Props For Originality