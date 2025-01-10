ADVERTISEMENT

Two child stars rocked their way into wedded bliss about two decades after they met on the set of School of Rock.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who brought to life the characters of Marta and Frankie in the classic 2003 film, tied the knot on January 4th.

Their costars were present at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, to watch the couple say “I do.”

RELATED:

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli met as child actors on School of Rock and tied the knot 20 years later

Share icon

Image credits: caitlinmhale

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie in the film, Brian Falduto, who played Billy, Joey Gaydos Jr, who played Zack, and Aleisha Allen, who played Alicia, and other grownup School of Rock alums had reunited at the wedding.

Richard Linklater’s 2003 comedy stars Jack Black, who played a wannabe-famous rock and roller who turns a class of elementary school kids into a rock band.

Hale and Massagli met while auditioning for the film when they were about 10 or 11 years old. Their auditions were scheduled around the same time, and Massagli recalled how his now-wife blew “the roof off the place.”

Hale played Marta while Massagli played Frankie in the classic 2003 film

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: IMDB

“I remember my first audition for School of Rock like it was yesterday,” he told Inside Edition Digital in 2021.

“I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place. It was excellent.”

About a year after they landed the roles, the production for the film began and the child actors became close friends. However, Massagli and Hale said they didn’t have a crush on each other at the time. Nevertheless, the castmates bonded well on set and would even play games with Black during their free time.

“I remember my first audition for School of Rock like it was yesterday,” the former actor said

Share icon

Image credits: caitlinmhale

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: caitlinmhale

After the curtains fell on the production of the film, the child stars stayed in touch with a long-running group chat that included Massagli and Hale.

They both went on to pursue different careers, with lawyer Massagli now working as a music product counsel for TikTok while the former actress works as an OB-GYN sonographer.

It was in 2018 when they both crossed paths once again while pursuing their college degrees in Florida.

After the shooting of the film, the child stars stayed in touch with a long-running group chat

Share icon

Image credits: caitlinmhale

“We have a group chat where all the School of Rock kids, we just hit each other up whenever someone moves somewhere new or is doing something different,” Massagli told the outlet. “So Caitlin is like, hey, I’m moving down to Florida.”

The pair decided to have lunch together, but never suspected that love would eventually bloom between them.

“We thought that was kind of it,” Massagli told the New York Times.

“But we just kept grabbing dinners and going out for the weekends. We were like, ‘something’s brewing here,’” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Massagli now works as a music product counsel for TikTok while the his now-wife works as an OB-GYN sonographer

Share icon

Image credits: caitlinmhale

“Even though it wasn’t romantic, that familiarity we had and our families had when we were younger, really cut through some of those early relationship hurdles,” he went on to say.

On the other hand, Hale recalled thinking he was the one very early on.

“I knew very early,” Hale recalled. “I actually said to one of my close friends, I remember being in an Uber on the way down to Miami one weekend and we were going out and I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry this guy.’”

Several School of Rock alums came together as the couple tied the knot on January 4

Share icon

Image credits: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: caitlinmhale

At some point in 2018, Massagli offered his Miami home to Hale “to crash” while he was out of town. The idea was for her to save time commuting from Fort Lauderdale to Miami for her residency program.

When Massagli returned, he found that his former costar had moved in with all her stuff, and “the rest is history,” Hale told Inside Edition.

The couple was sure during their 2021 Inside Edition interview that wedding bells were in sight for them.

Hale described the cast reunion at her wedding as a “time capsule moment”

“This is locked down. Yes. This is it,” Hale said at the time.

The couple relocated to Brooklyn the following year, and by 2023, they were engaged to marry.

Their wedding on January 4 turned into a mini reunion of the School of Rock stars, which Hale described as a “time capsule moment.”

“We were just dancing together to some old-school disco and then there was some sort of ad lib in the song and we all just hit it,” she said. “We looked at each other and we’re like, ‘That just happened. We still got it.’”

Actor Jack Black couldn’t make it to the wedding but “was so nice and generous with his words”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Ribinik Studios (@julianribinikstudios)

As guests joined in on Hale and Massagli’s big day, they were treated to cannoli on the dance floor and also watched the couple cut a three-tiered wedding cake. On their way out, they were given McDonald’s packages from a food truck.

Although Hollywood star Black couldn’t make it on their special day, Hale said he shared a message with them ahead of the ceremony.

He “was so nice and generous with his words and definitely commemorated it privately.”

It’s “cool to have old friends attend their ceremony,” one social media user remarked

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT