“School Of Rock” Child Actors Are Now Engaged After Finding Love After The Film

School of Rock’s alumni just announced their engagement, healing many fans’ “inner child.” Caitlin Hale, who played Marta, aka “Blondie,” and Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie, the “tough guy,” shared a “sneak peek” of the heartfelt moment on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on September 27, Caitlin shared a carousel of black-and-white images.

Posing on a rooftop with a stunning view of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, USA, the couple looked elegant in formal attire.

Caitlin wore a sleek, strapless black gown, while Angelo was in a fitted black suit and open-collared white shirt.

Image credits: Eren Kayacık

A slew of fans flocked to express their admiration as an Instagram user commented: “So rock n roll IS about scoring chicks!”

The comment humorously references the 2003 movie School of Rock, in which Angelo’s character, Frankie, sarcastically says this line during a discussion about what rock and roll is really about.

Someone else penned: “Congratulations to the actors who played my two favorite characters in School of Rock!”

Image credits: imdb

Image credits: imdb

A separate individual chimed in: “I feel……. I feel like my childhood is complete seeing y’all together.”

School of Rock starred Jack Black as well as a young Miranda Cosgrove, but some of the cast have since totally left acting behind in pursuit of other careers, LadBible reported on Wednesday (October 2).

Moreover, Caitlin went on to become an OB-GYN sonographer and an endometriosis advocate. Meanwhile, Angelo’s last credited gig as an actor was in 2009 for an episode of the TV series Cupid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Hale, RDMS (@caitlinmhale)

Caitlin and Angelo have been dating since 2016. “I remember my first audition for School of Rock like it was yesterday,” Angelo told Inside Edition in 2021.

“I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place. It was excellent.”

The former actor who graduated with a law degree from the University of Miami in 2019 revealed that the School of Rock cast had a group chat to keep in touch.

Image credits: caitlinmhale

Image credits: caitlinmhale

That very group chat led to a rekindled relationship, as Angelo explained: “So Caitlin is like, hey, I’m moving down to Florida.”

The couple ended up meeting up for lunch, and then it was dinner, and then it turned to drinks. “The rest is history,” Caitlin told Inside Edition.

Not everyone coming out of the cult classic has shared a similarly positive experience. Rivkah Reyes, who portrayed the bad-a** bass guitarist Katie, recalled the impact rewatching the movie has had on her mental health.

Image credits: caitlinmhale

Appearing on the Sleepover Cinema podcast in October 2022, they explained that the gang of talented school kids had all gotten together to watch it for the first time after filming wrapped, LadBible reported on Wednesday.

The actor recalled: “It was just us watching it and we were like, ‘This is so cool!’ We just went in the middle of the day while we were practicing for some of our TV promos – like Jay Leno, talk show gigs.”

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

“They would have us come on, they’d have Jack come on and do an interview and then they would bring us out and we would do the song from the movie on the show, which was so cool.

“We did that a bunch and it was so fun, but at one point, they took us to go see it and it was magical.”

After numerous screenings and events, the novelty of being a film star wore off for Rivkah, who found their showbiz experience quite different from their co-stars.

They explained: “I have severe anxiety. Ever since I was a little kid I have had like, really like negative, spiraling thoughts.”

Image credits: yakikadafi

“So I would be watching it and just looking at myself like, ‘Why are you doing that with your face?’

“I was very highly critical of myself and also, like, you know, sitting next to my mom watching me, and then like, yeah…

“I got highly critical of myself and it got really weird. I was like self-conscious about everything.”

Image credits: Rivkah Reyes

Rivkah further revealed that each time they watched School of Rock, they became increasingly self-conscious about their appearance and performance, which amplified their inner insecurities, especially due to bullying from peers.

Nevertheless, the actor also admitted: “My memories attached to the process of filming are mostly positive, and my memories about the press junkets and all of that were really fun, because I was being pulled out of school to like be famous, to be interviewed and meet the Olsen twins!

“Yeah…it’s complex, but I should give it another watch.”

