Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Bum‑Maxxing” Sparks Concern As Experts Say It Drives Men Toward Their Worst Selves
A man in a white robe looks in a mirror, touching his jaw. This relates to B*m-Maxxing concerns.
Couples, Relationships

“Bum‑Maxxing” Sparks Concern As Experts Say It Drives Men Toward Their Worst Selves

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
13

22

13

ADVERTISEMENT

Young men are reportedly embracing “bum-maxxing,” a member of the online “maxxing” family that has nothing to do with improving their appearance.

While “looksmaxxing” focuses on maximizing one’s physical attractiveness, “bum-maxxing” is all about making oneself more desirable in the dating scene.

And just like “looksmaxxing,” which includes extreme methods such as taking steroids and tapping one’s face with a hammer, this trend is also giving experts a headache.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Young men are being encouraged to act emotionally unavailable to seem more mysterious and desirable.
    • "Bum-maxxing" stems from rejection, leading men to act toxic and self-interested to protect themselves.
    • New terms like "bum-maxxing," "ghosting," and "love-bombing" reflect toxic modern dating behaviors.

    Young men are embracing a dating trend that involves acting emotionally unavailable to attract womenA man in a white robe looking at himself in the mirror. This relates to men and their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    “Bum-maxxing” is a dating technique in which men become emotionally unavailable to their suitors. They tell women they’re busy and disappear for days, believing this will make them seem more mysterious.

    “Bum-maxxing is when men intentionally act in a way that’s toxic, self-interested, and emotionally unavailable,” dating coach Hayley Quinn told Tyla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While this “chaotic guy” dating profile is far from new, Quinn explained that it appeals specifically to a generation of men who supposedly tick all the boxes, including being educated and having stable jobs, but still can’t get a match or a second date.

    A man lying on a couch looking at his phone. This relates to men and their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    After being rejected by previous dates, they feel empowered by doing the same to their next date—even though they’re two different people.

    “Bigger picture, many men feel totally locked out of the dating scene,” Quinn said. “Being drawn to radical solutions like bum-maxxing stems from disappointment and rejection.”

    This time, it’s the women doing the chasing, which makes these young men feel more confident.

    Men are being encouraged to disappear for days and act “too busy” in the hope of appearing more desirable
    A woman smiling at a man in an outdoor setting. This relates to men and their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What bum-maxxing promises is that you can protect yourself from rejection by operating constantly from a place of emotional distance,” the dating coach told Tyla.

    “I can see why this is appealing to some men; however, ultimately, it’s selling a fantasy.”

    As Quinn noted, “bum-maxxing” does not end up benefitting the men who follow it as if it were a recipe for success. First, they miss out on the chance to meet many women who want to feel valued in a relationship. Second, they’re left with the feeling that their actions did not reflect their true selves.

    A man lying on a couch looking at his phone. This relates to men and their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When people feel they must put on an act to attract someone, it erodes their self-worth,” she told Tyla

    “What bum-maxxing effectively says is, ‘Don’t be you, be this guy instead,’ which is seriously toxic.”

    Quinn advised men to meet more women in real life rather than through a screen, develop better communication skills, and set healthy boundaries in their dating lives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Longer run, this can both honour who they are, and get them much better results with dating.” 

    It comes as nearly 80% of Gen Z and Millennials said they feel burned out by dating apps, citing different reasonsA man with glasses and a thoughtful expression, with newspapers in the background. This relates to men and their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    One thing is certain for young adults trying to find love in the digital age: they would prefer to meet their partner in person.

    A 2025 Forbes Health survey revealed that endless swiping is leading to fatigue. A whopping 79% of Gen Z and 80% of Millennials reported feeling burned out by dating apps.

    The biggest reason is the inability to find a meaningful connection, an explanation given by 40% of respondents.

    This is followed by disappointment with their matches (35%), feeling rejected (27%), and having repetitive conversations while chatting with multiple matches (24%). Others pointed to the pressure to present themselves a certain way, while another group said they felt exhausted by maintaining profiles across multiple dating apps.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman sits sadly on a bed, while a man sleeps in the background. B*m-maxxing drives men toward their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Along with dating apps came new terms to describe different behaviors that, while they certainly existed before the internet, have become more common due to the combination of quick connections and the disposable nature of modern dating.

    These include “ghosting,” which is similar to “bum-maxxing,” except that the person does not play hard to get, but simply disappears overnight after months of talking.

    “Bum-maxxing” is just one of many terms born in the age of dating appsA man intensely looks at his phone in a dimly lit room. B*m-maxxing drives men toward their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There is also “love-bombing,” a form of emotional and psychological manipulation that involves showering someone with flattery, affection, and gifts while moving the relationship at a very fast pace. The goal is to gain control over the other person, making them feel indebted to and dependent on the manipulator.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Gaslighting,” another form of mental manipulation that was Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year in 2022, is when someone uses specific patterns of behavior to make someone question their sanity, feelings, and their ability to make decisions.

    A couple lies in bed back-to-back, seemingly upset. B*m-maxxing drives men toward their worst selves.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    The term comes from the 1938 British play Gas Light, where a toxic husband lies to his wife and tries to convince her that she’s “crazy” to gain access to her family jewels.

    Some examples of “gaslighting” include a partner accusing you of being overly emotional or too sensitive, blaming you for things you didn’t do, denying responsibility for their mistakes, deflecting arguments instead of addressing problems, and questioning your judgment.

    Social media users debated the “highly problematic” dating trendA social media comment suggesting 'Hobo-maxxing sounds better.' B*m-maxxing sparks concern among experts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment stating 'Actually I've been the most successful in life when I was the worst version of myself.' This reflects the idea of B*m-maxxing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment discussing B*m-Maxxing as a 'rotting' culture that is highly problematic for men.

    A social media comment reflecting on how B*m-Maxxing lowered personal standards and drove men toward their worst selves.

    A social media comment by an 'experienced free faller' implying that B*m-Maxxing has no bottom and drives men to new lows.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment humorously comparing women seeking a 'stud' to men offering 'spud' due to B*m-Maxxing's impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment expressing the negative outcome of B*m-Maxxing, leading to being single again and driving men to their worst selves.

    A social media comment discussing seizing opportunities from men's choices, related to B*m-Maxxing concerns.

    A social media comment stating Smart move guys, in relation to B*m-Maxxing and men's behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment asking wait, weren't we doing this already?, regarding B*m-Maxxing practices.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment saying If the internet still influences you, you're a real weirdo, related to B*m-Maxxing.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    22

    13

    22

    13

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we please stop every maxxing? Or at least stop "reporting" about it? That would be great, thank you!

    4
    4points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but this came to mind.. 🙃🖖 ⤵️⤵️⤵️

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to call the best (clean and gainfully employed) of them cads. The worst of them are nothing but lazy neckbeard losers living in their mothers’ basements. This is the diametric opposite of a cure for their supposed “loneliness epidemic”, as it will keep women away from them in droves. Their loneliness has always been purely self-inflicted, and they just DARVOing by trying to blame women for it. There’s someone out there for everyone. They just need to learn to take rejection better, and just take the no in stride, then move on until they find someone else they might like to spend time with. If they’d just stop wallowing, get their s**t together, and work on themselves, they’d find they’re suddenly not lonely anymore.

    2
    2points
    reply
    nonofyurdarnbusiness avatar
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are around 8.3 billion people on this planet. If you think you need to adopt toxic & manipulative behaviors to attract a partner with that many options out there, you were looking for an excuse to adopt toxic & manipulative behaviors. "Checking boxes" means eff all when you have the personality of a green potato.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The personality of a green potato that they’re doing this idiotic “maxxing” c**p that is just going to turn them into rotten potatoes. Rotten, even lonelier potatoes.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we please stop every maxxing? Or at least stop "reporting" about it? That would be great, thank you!

    4
    4points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but this came to mind.. 🙃🖖 ⤵️⤵️⤵️

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to call the best (clean and gainfully employed) of them cads. The worst of them are nothing but lazy neckbeard losers living in their mothers’ basements. This is the diametric opposite of a cure for their supposed “loneliness epidemic”, as it will keep women away from them in droves. Their loneliness has always been purely self-inflicted, and they just DARVOing by trying to blame women for it. There’s someone out there for everyone. They just need to learn to take rejection better, and just take the no in stride, then move on until they find someone else they might like to spend time with. If they’d just stop wallowing, get their s**t together, and work on themselves, they’d find they’re suddenly not lonely anymore.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    nonofyurdarnbusiness avatar
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are around 8.3 billion people on this planet. If you think you need to adopt toxic & manipulative behaviors to attract a partner with that many options out there, you were looking for an excuse to adopt toxic & manipulative behaviors. "Checking boxes" means eff all when you have the personality of a green potato.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The personality of a green potato that they’re doing this idiotic “maxxing” c**p that is just going to turn them into rotten potatoes. Rotten, even lonelier potatoes.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Lifestyle
    Homepage
    Trending
    Lifestyle
    Homepage
    Next in Lifestyle
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT