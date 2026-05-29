Lonely Single Mom Is Warning Women Everywhere After Simple Bumble Message Led To $30K Nightmare

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A Sydney mother is raising alarms about a man who took advantage of her vulnerability when she was newly single.

Last year, following the end of her 11-year marriage, Jaixi “Sissi” Wang met who she thought would be her perfect match through the dating app Bumble.

“He was in finance, six-two, without blue eyes but he has a trust fund — and he has two children,” Wang said in a viral video recounting her ordeal.

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Highlights A mother in Sydney, Australia, recounted the ordeal she experienced after meeting a 50-year-old man on Bumble.

The man, who ticked all her boxes, suddenly stopped wanting to see her three months into the relationship.

Her case has led to a police investigation, as people warn about individuals who “pig butcher” victims on dating apps.

A newly single mother believed she had found her perfect match after meeting a charming older man who ticked all her boxes



Image credits: Missing Person Sissi – 悉尼失踪人口西西 / YouTube

The baby photographer and mother of two, who was 39 at the time, was looking for someone “mature in age”—a box that her 50-year-old flame also ticked.

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Having “almost no dating experience at that time,” she couldn’t contain her excitement when she read the man’s first message, “Pleasure to connect with you. Stunning pics btw.”

Wang and the businessman, whose name has not been revealed, instantly clicked when they met face-to-face.

Her match was “respectful” and “generous” and introduced Wang to his children, a sign that he took their relationship seriously. They even discussed plans to move in together with their children.



Image credits: Missing Person Sissi – 悉尼失踪人口西西 / YouTube

“I want to warn single women out there looking for relationships — just be careful,” Wang told news.com.au.

Three months into the relationship, her fairytale turned into a nightmare.

The businessman suddenly stopped wanting to see Wang, telling his girlfriend that he was “busy” with family, work, and religious commitments.

To make up for the lack of dates, he appeared to be very attentive online, sending her many messages, including kissy-face emojis, pictures of his children, and photos showcasing his lavish lifestyle.

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The man stopped going on dates with Wang but continued to send her romantic messages



Image credits: Missing Person Sissi – 悉尼失踪人口西西 / YouTube

“He would say good morning to me every morning, sometimes good night at night, and ask me how I’m doing at noon,” the woman recalled.

One day, he asked Wang for money for an “investment project.” He framed the proposal as a sign that their relationship was strong enough for them to make financial decisions together.

The businessman asked Wang for AUD $30,000 (about USD $21,500) with the promise of a 33% return. The mother initially refused, thinking it odd that he would ask for money given his seemingly opulent lifestyle.

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“I like to keep money and dating separate — at least until more trust being built up, if it’s OK with you?” she wrote in one WhatsApp message, per news.com.au.

Image credits: Missing Person Sissi – 悉尼失踪人口西西 / YouTube

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But he insisted. “Think we can make a good fortune together that’s why I’m offering you as I like you and feel comfortable/trust with you babe … Once done let’s head off overseas together as a bonus for our deal on me babe.”



Eventually, Wang went against her instincts and sent the money in four installments over a period of weeks.

Wang never saw her money again.

“Maybe I’m too naive,” she said. “I thought I had carefully selected, I set so many boundaries for myself, but I still met a scammer.

“Scammers use anything and everything to gain your trust for your money, including their own children.”

Image credits: Missing Person Sissi – 悉尼失踪人口西西 / YouTube

The man sent Wang purported messages from a financial institution indicating that the transfer had been unsuccessful.

One such message said the money “has been withdrawal [sic] and released I will have a trace on this trail to see what’s caused delay on funding exit side.”

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On October 23, 2025, the Sydney-based photographer reported the incident to the police.



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When Wang threatened to expose him on social media, the man sent a purported letter from a lawyer accusing her of “tarnishing” his reputation.

“Please immediately refrain from slandering my client as a form of deformation [sic] and deformation of character as well false accusations, attempt to tarnish reputation by way of contact without consent and making false statements about my client to date onto others with any no [sic] consent or authority,” the message read.

Wang agreed to send her boyfriend AUD $30,000 for a supposed “investment project”



Image credits: Darron Levin/LinkedIn

The man has not been charged over the alleged scam. Wang, who said she has not been paid back, suggested that there is “no solid evidence” to arrest him.

She also claimed that the man has scammed many more women over the past two decades, including one who lost $150,000 ($107,600).

“Unfortunately, this man is still on the dating pool,” the mother of two said in a video last week.

“What scares me the most is realizing that these people are not hiding somewhere overseas behind fake profiles. He lives here in Sydney. He has a real job, a real office, real friends, real social circles, and real children.”



Image credits: missing_person_sissi/Instagram

Wang warned people not to let their guard down, even if all signs point to the person they love being trustworthy.

“These scams are not about intelligence. They are about trust, empathy, and our natural belief that people who appear normal in real life must be safe.”

New South Wales Police confirmed that in March 2026, an investigation had been launched “following reports of an alleged online scam in the West Pennant Hills area.”

“Pig butchering” is a common scam method in which fraudsters build emotional trust before asking for money

Image credits: fizkes/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“Police were told a 40-year-old woman transferred cash to a man she met online between May 2025 and June 2025,” a spokesman said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.



According to the NSW government scam website, it’s common for scammers to gain their victim’s trust over a long period of time before trying to convince them to invest in the stock market, cryptocurrencies, or foreign currency—a scam method known as “pig butchering.”



Image credits: Miha Creative/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“Scammers demonstrate their lavish lifestyles and discuss their bank or crypto balances throughout months of friendship in the hope of being asked for advice or tips on how they too can generate such wealth,” authorities warn.

“After investing, the victim may receive fake balances in apps, websites, or statements showing their money’s growth, which often encourages the victim to invest more money.”

ScamWatch notes that scammers often target victims they perceive as vulnerable. This includes people who are recently single, have recently lost a loved one, feel lonely, or are going through a major life change. Scammers often contact their victims through dating apps.

“I’m speaking up for the other victims. If justice couldn’t hold him accountable, then we’ll find another way to warn and protect the women who may come after us,” Wang wrote on social media.

“Why isn’t he arrested?” one person commented after hearing Jaixi Wang’s story