Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Triggers Chaos After Mistaking Young Woman For Adult Star Lily Phillips

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Clavicular, the infamous 20-year-old looksmaxxing influencer whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, divided netizens on Tuesday, June 30, after a video of him misidentifying a girl as the adult content creator Lily Phillips went viral.

While some criticized him for his mistake, others agreed with him, saying the girl “does look a lot like Phillips.”

Highlights Clavicular went viral after mistakenly asking a woman in Greece if she was adult content creator Lily Phillips.

His trip to Greece came after his Fashion Week engagement in France, a country he later described as "horrible."

Many French users defended themselves, accusing Clavicular of being bitter after failing to receive the attention he expected during his trip.

The footage was filmed in Greece, where Clavicular flew after opening the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show for the brand 424 at Paris Fashion Week.

His runway casting was not without controversy of its own, as several fashion magazines described it as part of an ongoing “rage bait” trend, where brands collaborate with shocking web personalities to provoke maximum audience engagement.

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Clavicular’s latest viral moment came when he confused a woman for Lily Phillips

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Phillips, a 24-year-old English adult entertainer, rose to popularity by having intimate encounters with 101 men in a single day in November 2024.

The following March, she collaborated with fellow adult star Tiffany Wisconsin to take part in another explicit activity, labeling it the “backdoor” challenge.

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When Clavicular stopped a girl on the Greek streets to ask her if she was Phillips, she had no idea who he was talking about.

To help her understand his perspective, Clavicular showed her a picture of Phillips alongside her online profile, which left the girl visibly upset.

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“No!” she aggressively exclaimed in response.

Netizens labeled Clavicular’s act “offensive,” with one particularly noting, “That’s the extent of this guy’s knowledge base.”

Clavicular’s assumption, however, was not without reason, as several agreed with the girl’s resemblance to Phillips.

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“He is a tw*t, but he is right,” one said, while another remarked, “She’s Lily Phillips from Temu.”

Image credits: lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Some users took issue with the woman in the video being called a “Temu version” of Phillips, arguing that the comparison should be the other way around.

Temu version, for the uninitiated, is internet slang for a knockoff of a high-end product.

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“How is the one that doesn’t entertain 1,000 men for money the Temu version?” a comment under the viral Clavicular video read.

“Lily Phillips is the Temu version of whoever this chick is,” another said in agreement.

In a separate incident that same night, Clavicular forced a man to take part in his live stream, leading to further debate

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Clavicular was exploring the island of Mykonos in Greece when he got into an altercation with a stranger who accused him of forcing a microphone on him.

In videos circulating online of the incident, the man can be heard saying, “I don’t want a microphone near me, no microphone,” to which Clavicular replied, “Nobody gives a f**k, you’re in public.”

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The interaction has since become the center of an online discourse about where creators should draw the line when recording content in public spaces.

While many noted that public spaces generally allow filming, others argued that respecting a person’s request not to be interviewed is simply a matter of courtesy.

“He should have respected that man,” one X user said, while another remarked, “Clavicular was wrong for that.”

Clavicular also recently made headlines for describing France as a “horrible” country

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When Clavicular arrived in France—more specifically, its capital—for his fashion show gig, he was spotted out and about in an “I Love Paris” tank top.

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His enthusiasm, however, proved short-lived, quickly giving way to criticism.

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In one of his videos, he described the French as rude and argued that their attitude reflected the challenges of living in a country with a struggling economy, limited access to air conditioning, and a lower quality of life.

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“I’d be p**sed too,” he said.

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Netizens, however, accused Clavicular of hating on the French not because of the environment, but because they failed to recognize and entertain him during his trip.

Women, in particular, did not pay attention to Clavicular, as he was flat-out asked by one, “Are you famous?”

As he attempted to engage with another woman, she sent him off by politely saying, “Have a good time here. I hope you will enjoy it.”

He reached for a handshake, but she walked away.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Clavicular admitted in one video that every time a woman walked past without showing interest, he wondered if he was being trolled.

“They must be lesbians. It’s the only logical explanation,” he concluded.

Clavicular met TEMU Lily Philips😭👀 “Are you Lily Philips” “What the f*ck she is from 0F”😩 pic.twitter.com/R4EQElhtAf — Yuh Clips (@Yuhclips) June 30, 2026

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While Clavicular was quick to criticize what he saw as the unwelcoming attitude of everyday French people, he has yet to address the rejection he faced from the fashion community following his casting for 424’s runway show.

“That interaction went from normal to awkward in seconds,” a netizen said about the Lily Phillips comparison

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