Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Triggers Chaos After Mistaking Young Woman For Adult Star Lily Phillips
A looksmaxxing influencer in a white knit shirt with a lavalier mic, leaning towards a smiling woman.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Triggers Chaos After Mistaking Young Woman For Adult Star Lily Phillips

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Clavicular, the infamous 20-year-old looksmaxxing influencer whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, divided netizens on Tuesday, June 30, after a video of him misidentifying a girl as the adult content creator Lily Phillips went viral.

While some criticized him for his mistake, others agreed with him, saying the girl “does look a lot like Phillips.”

Highlights
  • Clavicular went viral after mistakenly asking a woman in Greece if she was adult content creator Lily Phillips.
  • His trip to Greece came after his Fashion Week engagement in France, a country he later described as "horrible."
  • Many French users defended themselves, accusing Clavicular of being bitter after failing to receive the attention he expected during his trip.

The footage was filmed in Greece, where Clavicular flew after opening the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show for the brand 424 at Paris Fashion Week.

His runway casting was not without controversy of its own, as several fashion magazines described it as part of an ongoing “rage bait” trend, where brands collaborate with shocking web personalities to provoke maximum audience engagement.

RELATED:

    Clavicular’s latest viral moment came when he confused a woman for Lily Phillips

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular taking a selfie in a white tank top with headphones in a tiled room.

    Image credits: Kick_Champ/X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phillips, a 24-year-old English adult entertainer, rose to popularity by having intimate encounters with 101 men in a single day in November 2024.

    The following March, she collaborated with fellow adult star Tiffany Wisconsin to take part in another explicit activity, labeling it the “backdoor” challenge.

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular interacting with a young woman, possibly Lily Phillips, in a candid moment.

    Image credits: Yuhclips/X

    When Clavicular stopped a girl on the Greek streets to ask her if she was Phillips, she had no idea who he was talking about.

    To help her understand his perspective, Clavicular showed her a picture of Phillips alongside her online profile, which left the girl visibly upset.

    Tweet displaying user Theofanis_13's comment about Clavicular's negative aura, part of the Lily Phillips incident.

    Image credits: Theofanis_13

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by shriyansh_Thakur commenting on Lily Phillips' reaction to the comparison by Clavicular.

    Image credits: Imbillionairef

    “No!” she aggressively exclaimed in response.

    Netizens labeled Clavicular’s act “offensive,” with one particularly noting, “That’s the extent of this guy’s knowledge base.” 

    Clavicular’s assumption, however, was not without reason, as several agreed with the girl’s resemblance to Phillips.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He is a tw*t, but he is right,” one said, while another remarked, “She’s Lily Phillips from Temu.”

    Portrait of a young woman, possibly Lily Phillips, looking surprised while taking a mirror selfie.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s/Instagram

    Some users took issue with the woman in the video being called a “Temu version” of Phillips, arguing that the comparison should be the other way around.

    Temu version, for the uninitiated, is internet slang for a knockoff of a high-end product.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “How is the one that doesn’t entertain 1,000 men for money the Temu version?” a comment under the viral Clavicular video read.

    “Lily Phillips is the Temu version of whoever this chick is,” another said in agreement.

    In a separate incident that same night, Clavicular forced a man to take part in his live stream, leading to further debate 

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular holds up a phone showing adult star Lily Phillips, sparking chaos.

    Image credits: Yuhclips/X

    Clavicular was exploring the island of Mykonos in Greece when he got into an altercation with a stranger who accused him of forcing a microphone on him.

    In videos circulating online of the incident, the man can be heard saying, “I don’t want a microphone near me, no microphone,” to which Clavicular replied, “Nobody gives a f**k, you’re in public.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment: She does look like her though with a skull emoji, referencing Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: Nkosina68698312

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment: Bro realized too late where he recognized her from, with a crying emoji, related to Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: SulemanMad72201

    The interaction has since become the center of an online discourse about where creators should draw the line when recording content in public spaces.

    While many noted that public spaces generally allow filming, others argued that respecting a person’s request not to be interviewed is simply a matter of courtesy.

    “He should have respected that man,” one X user said, while another remarked, “Clavicular was wrong for that.”

    Clavicular also recently made headlines for describing France as a “horrible” country

    A young woman reacts as a Looksmaxxing influencer holds up a phone showing adult star Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: Yuhclips/X

    When Clavicular arrived in France—more specifically, its capital—for his fashion show gig, he was spotted out and about in an “I Love Paris” tank top.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His enthusiasm, however, proved short-lived, quickly giving way to criticism.

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular converses with a young woman, following the Lily Phillips confusion.

    Image credits: Yuhclips/X

    In one of his videos, he described the French as rude and argued that their attitude reflected the challenges of living in a country with a struggling economy, limited access to air conditioning, and a lower quality of life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’d be p**sed too,” he said.

    A looksmaxxing influencer tweet creating chaos about a young woman mistaken for adult star Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: WorkPaysMore

    A looksmaxxing influencer tweet about a young woman mistaken for adult star Lily Phillips, causing chaos.

    Image credits: Daii_DeFi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens, however, accused Clavicular of hating on the French not because of the environment, but because they failed to recognize and entertain him during his trip.

    Women, in particular, did not pay attention to Clavicular, as he was flat-out asked by one, “Are you famous?”

    As he attempted to engage with another woman, she sent him off by politely saying, “Have a good time here. I hope you will enjoy it.”

    He reached for a handshake, but she walked away.

    A young woman, not adult star Lily Phillips, whose looks sparked looksmaxxing influencer chaos.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s/Instagram

    Clavicular admitted in one video that every time a woman walked past without showing interest, he wondered if he was being trolled.

    “They must be lesbians. It’s the only logical explanation,” he concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Clavicular was quick to criticize what he saw as the unwelcoming attitude of everyday French people, he has yet to address the rejection he faced from the fashion community following his casting for 424’s runway show. 

    “That interaction went from normal to awkward in seconds,” a netizen said about the Lily Phillips comparison

    A looksmaxxing influencer tweet saying a young woman looks like adult star Lily Phillips, triggering chaos.

    Image credits: RonaldoMen4691

    A looksmaxxing influencer tweet describing chaos after mistaking a young woman for adult star Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: naxeembalo80n4

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular comment mistaking young woman for adult star Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: StarrSophiee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular comment on young woman, mistaking her for Lily Phillips sister.

    Image credits: sarahloonn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular comment on young woman; doppelganger of adult star Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: JohnKlas

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular comment about mistaking young woman for adult star Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: AgencyH2h83320

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular comment mistaking young woman for adult star Lily Phillips, sparking chaos.

    Image credits: degencinema

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looksmaxxing influencer Marcus Gunn mistakenly asks What does she do for a living?

    Image credits: realMarcusGunn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looksmaxxing influencer Hunter mistakenly identifies woman as Lily Phillips older sister Chilly Phillips

    Image credits: hunterxtwt

    Looksmaxxing influencer Shadow mistakenly identifies woman as Lily Phillips

    Image credits: Shadow_mnn

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he should stop “developing” his appearance and start concentrating on developing his brain.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he should stop “developing” his appearance and start concentrating on developing his brain.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT